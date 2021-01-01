« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 125323 times)

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,399
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3760 on: Today at 12:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:08:21 pm
That's a touch disingenuous. AIR isn't arguing against Liverpool, he's arguing against the idea of a deep rooted anti-Liverpool agenda. The Virgil incident was absolutely nothing IMO, but it's fair to say that if there was some sort of agenda, a referee could have argued the case that the incident deserved further action. Would've been ludicrous, but I'm sure if it was Sheff Utd player doing that to one of ours we'd have all felt the same. Maybe.

We had two players assaulted. No thats a lie, we had the same player assaulted twice. One of them could have been a season ender, I still wouldn't be surprised if it has caused an injury. Its in NO WAY comparable to Virg pushing a player away and his hand happened to be close'ish to the players neck. And this is the problem, trying to find equivalence where there isn't any just to prove a point. One example is a case of 'just dont give them a decision to make, however dodgy that decision would have been' and one example is a case of 'they've absolutely fucked us over there, its such a clear red card on both occasions'.

You can surely see the difference between the assaults on Ibou and Virg pushing someone away....?
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,334
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3761 on: Today at 12:22:18 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:55:39 am
At no point did he squeeze his neck.


 ;D
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3762 on: Today at 12:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:17:27 pm
We had two players assaulted. No thats a lie, we had the same player assaulted twice. One of them could have been a season ender, I still wouldn't be surprised if it has caused an injury. Its in NO WAY comparable to Virg pushing a player away and his hand happened to be close'ish to the players neck. And this is the problem, trying to find equivalence where there isn't any just to prove a point. One example is a case of 'just dont give them a decision to make, however dodgy that decision would have been' and one example is a case of 'they've absolutely fucked us over there, its such a clear red card on both occasions'.

You can surely see the difference between the assaults on Ibou and Virg pushing someone away....?

You're arguing an entirely different point though, Red. I've made no such comparison. If the referee was looking for an excuse to screw us over, he probably could have with support from the Webb and the "anti-Liverpool media" with the Virgil incident. Would've been ridiculous, but we've seen ridiculous before.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,549
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3763 on: Today at 12:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:16:59 pm
No, Curtis Jones goes in "high" as well. His foot is actually higher on the ball than Casemiro's was, and he gets much less of it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODzxfWJQZuI

I didn't think this was a red card. But I'm not sure Casemiro's was either. I already conceded that Casemiro had two feet off the ground. But I wouldn't trust any observer who said that one incident was obviously a red card and the other obviously wasn't.

Fuck off with this shit, there's other, better, angles that the VAR conveniently decided not to show. He didn't go in high or get less of the ball than Casemiro. It was a perfectly normal, legitimate, attempt to play the ball that happens 10s of times a game. The two 'tackles' are no where near comparable.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,399
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3764 on: Today at 12:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:22:22 pm
You're arguing an entirely different point though, Red. I've made no such comparison. If the referee was looking for an excuse to screw us over, he probably could have with support from the Webb and the "anti-Liverpool media" with the Virgil incident. Would've been ridiculous, but we've seen ridiculous before.

....but you jumped in to me replying to another poster? :D


Quote
Any thoughts on Virgil grabbing their bloke by the neck and shoving him to the ground? There'd be a few pages on that if it was the other way round. Mac Allister hit the bar from a very harsh handball as well, although i only saw the one replay.

Not that I care, obviously. It's great when decisions go our way.

Which really isn't a good look when you're completely ignoring, amongst other things, the two pretty clear reds on Ibou. That's the point. This whole thread is seemingly getting posters, who no doubt are passionate Liverpool fans, sitting watching our game and trying to nitpick the tiniest decisions they can try and spin have gone for us to prove that some refs aren't biased. Its getting daft now.
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,070
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3765 on: Today at 12:32:44 pm »
Does anyone have a clip of this elbow on Ibou? I missed it during the match and haven't seen it back but everyone is mentioning it.

Can't seem to find a replay of it myself.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,769
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 12:33:12 pm »
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,549
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 12:35:19 pm »
Maybe if refs did something about Virg being rugby tackled by one or two players at every set piece he wouldn't need to fuck a player out of the way. Should have been a yellow in fairness but VAR can't get involved to give a yellow and that useless c*nt on the pitch probably didn't see it.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,813
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 12:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:22:22 pm
You're arguing an entirely different point though, Red. I've made no such comparison. If the referee was looking for an excuse to screw us over, he probably could have with support from the Webb and the "anti-Liverpool media" with the Virgil incident. Would've been ridiculous, but we've seen ridiculous before.

In essence, you are doing a Yorky there mate. You are arguing the Referee wasn't biased because he didn't give a ridiculous decision against us. I think this sums up Attwell he isn't really trusted to ref our games because he doesn't really give contentious decisions and is a bit of a homer.

However he gets around twice as many chances to back up 'strong' referees like Oliver who are trusted to block out the crowd. Look at the difference in how many games the likes of Oliver and Taylor get as Ref against VAR compared to the likes of Attwell and Coote.




That is what you call a statistical outlier.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • gerrup the yard
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3769 on: Today at 12:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:40:07 pm
...

However he gets around twice as many chances to back up 'strong' referees like Oliver who are trusted to block out the crowd. Look at the difference in how many games the likes of Oliver and Taylor get as Ref against VAR compared to the likes of Attwell and Coote.




That is what you call a statistical outlier.

Forgive my ignorance here Eeyore, but what does this graph demonstrate?
-the amount of times an individual refs us' versus the amount of time they are assigned VAR in our games?
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3770 on: Today at 01:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:40:07 pm
In essence, you are doing a Yorky there mate.

Aww thanks, Al ❤️

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:40:07 pm
You are arguing the Referee wasn't biased because he didn't give a ridiculous decision against us. I think this sums up Attwell he isn't really trusted to ref our games because he doesn't really give contentious decisions and is a bit of a homer.

However he gets around twice as many chances to back up 'strong' referees like Oliver who are trusted to block out the crowd. Look at the difference in how many games the likes of Oliver and Taylor get as Ref against VAR compared to the likes of Attwell and Coote.




That is what you call a statistical outlier.

I get your point, but will remind you though that Atwell was the VAR who got Taylor to send off Pogba against us at OT. Seemed happy to make the big call then.

I know you'll have posted this before, but I'm genuinely interested to see the equivalent tables for other big teams - do Man Utd and Arsenal have a similar small cluster of refs who do more of their games?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,813
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 01:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 12:47:38 pm
Forgive my ignorance here Eeyore, but what does this graph demonstrate?
-the amount of times an individual refs us' versus the amount of time they are assigned VAR in our games?


Yes.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,430
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3772 on: Today at 01:15:48 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:35:19 pm
Maybe if refs did something about Virg being rugby tackled by one or two players at every set piece he wouldn't need to fuck a player out of the way. Should have been a yellow in fairness but VAR can't get involved to give a yellow and that useless c*nt on the pitch probably didn't see it.

I was in the Kop and there was so much pushing and pulling going on in the melee from Sheff Utd players, I missed it too, just saw the fella flop to the ground.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,064
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3773 on: Today at 01:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:36:27 am


I don't think he was reckless for me. He was pushing him away from a very awkward position as the other guy was literally trying to bear hug him. I agree though you don't need to give VAR any excuses as even with something so innocuous as that they are always ready with an awful decision. Just look at that 2 minutes Coote gave last night in awarding the final Chelsea pen, frightening, and why with them being so incredibly bad the waters are always so muddied when it comes to deciphering bias from incompetence.

The scissor challenge on Konate was the worst one of the night by far that didn't go punished. However overall I felt is was incredibly nice to watch a match for once where, for the vast majority, you forgot about the ref being there.
My ''reckless" comment was with high emphasis on 'current climate' though. I mean how many times have we seen a player sent off for putting hands on an opponent like that, then all we hear from commentary and pundits is " well, you can't go around putting hands on players like that".

I think if that game was on Sky they'd have made a meal of it. Replays in great detail, trying to make it a really big talking point. Endless narrative over it. I just felt that from our captain in particular, it was a bit silly. He gifted the opposition the chance to make a real meal of it and the referee every opportunity to go all Hollywood. Thankfully it played out differently this time, though.

The challenge on Konate was appalling, wasn't it. A potential knee wrecker and season ender. I was amazed he managed to play on after that. Ibou got lucky there. A reckless, dangerous challenge that fully deserved a red card.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,813
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3774 on: Today at 01:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:00:05 pm
Aww thanks, Al ❤️

I get your point, but will remind you though that Atwell was the VAR who got Taylor to send off Pogba against us at OT. Seemed happy to make the big call then.

I would argue the bigger call would have been ignoring the challenges as Keita was stretchered off.

Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:00:05 pm
I know you'll have posted this before, but I'm genuinely interested to see the equivalent tables for other big teams - do Man Utd and Arsenal have a similar small cluster of refs who do more of their games?

Tierney and Taylor have both done around 15-20% more Liverpool games than any other club. We also have a far smaller number of individual referees who are trusted to do Liverpool home games.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,468
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3775 on: Today at 01:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:32:36 pm
....but you jumped in to me replying to another poster? :D


Which really isn't a good look when you're completely ignoring, amongst other things, the two pretty clear reds on Ibou. That's the point. This whole thread is seemingly getting posters, who no doubt are passionate Liverpool fans, sitting watching our game and trying to nitpick the tiniest decisions they can try and spin have gone for us to prove that some refs aren't biased. Its getting daft now.

We're LiVARpool mate. In their heads, every other team in the league is hard done to and we get every decision in every game.

They probably think we should be fighting relegation given how 'lucky' we are every game.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,468
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3776 on: Today at 01:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:28:28 pm
I would argue the bigger call would have been ignoring the challenges as Keita was stretchered off.



He also ignored Ronaldo kicking fuck out of Jones while he was lying on the floor in a petulant rage.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Up
« previous next »
 