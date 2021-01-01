« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Offline Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 02:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:50:57 pm
As I say it's far better to look at the moving footage. If the referee had seen the video of the Curtis Jones incident rather than the still image he wouldn't have sent Jones off. The same applies to Casemiro.

This 'tackle' didn't get a red card - or a yellow one - and it's a bit scruffier than the other two. Andy would say he was 'learning to fly'. The Cup Final might have been a bit trickier if the referees had been as anti-Liverpool as you guys think they all are:

https://twitter.com/LiamFlood17/status/1525528973001859073

Well done to Mason Mount by the way. It's rare to see a footballer these days not milk the opportunity to get someone sent off.

Reds fans have long been critical of the way Thiago threw himself into challenges. It was a running joke on here. I think many people made a decent living betting on Thiago to be booked.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 02:26:51 pm »


Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 03:03:32 pm »
Offline KillieRed

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 03:18:48 pm »
On top of the unfavourable foul stat discrepancies, Im sure its just a coincidence that refs made the difference in our two most important league games this season. But these things even themselves out. Maybe next season, eh?
Online redtel

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 03:53:08 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 03:18:48 pm
On top of the unfavourable foul stat discrepancies, Im sure its just a coincidence that refs made the difference in our two most important league games this season. But these things even themselves out. Maybe next season, eh?

I would say its three important games as our defeat at Spurs was when we were unbeaten and the fact that the two red cards made it harder for us to maintain our challenge at the top, not to mention the lost points.

If anyone doubts England didnt want us to win that day after his cock up over the Diaz goal then consider how he manipulated the Jones red card. I was shocked when our tv showed us the big screen at Spurs showing a huge still of Jones foot placed on his opponents ankle. Never have I seen this before, nor since that day, as its not allowed. It influenced the crowd and of course Hooper who was sent to the screen. Englands agenda was set early on in that game and nothing can convince me otherwise.

As regards our Manchester mate Anthony Taylor. He let everything go last Sunday with a view that keeping 11v 11 in a big audience tv match. No reason to think he will do it differently this Sunday.
Hes safe in the knowledge that he will be backed up by var and Webb if necessary.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:55:08 pm by redtel »
Offline Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 04:17:58 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 03:53:08 pm
As regards our Manchester mate Anthony Taylor. He let everything go last Sunday with a view that keeping 11v 11 in a big audience tv match. No reason to think he will do it differently this Sunday.
Hes safe in the knowledge that he will be backed up by var and Webb if necessary.

Casemiro warming up fo Sunday.



Neville will liken it to Hannibal showing passion. Webb will say "They have both come in high, Casemiro would have won the ball if it was there and the Liverpool player has come into his space". Mike Dean will say "I didn't see the game but for me the referee has got that right". Owen will say "I think it's a difficult one, I am not sure"

Yorky will say "just a poor Ref and nobody loves them-
He's just a poor Ref from a United family
Spare him his job from his Manctrosity"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 04:32:50 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 03:53:08 pm
I would say its three important games as our defeat at Spurs was when we were unbeaten and the fact that the two red cards made it harder for us to maintain our challenge at the top, not to mention the lost points.

If anyone doubts England didnt want us to win that day after his cock up over the Diaz goal then consider how he manipulated the Jones red card. I was shocked when our tv showed us the big screen at Spurs showing a huge still of Jones foot placed on his opponents ankle. Never have I seen this before, nor since that day, as its not allowed. It influenced the crowd and of course Hooper who was sent to the screen. Englands agenda was set early on in that game and nothing can convince me otherwise.

As regards our Manchester mate Anthony Taylor. He let everything go last Sunday with a view that keeping 11v 11 in a big audience tv match. No reason to think he will do it differently this Sunday.
Hes safe in the knowledge that he will be backed up by var and Webb if necessary.


Four..


Chelsea (Handball in the area - given as a corner, dodgy lines for disallowed goal)
Arsenal (Harlem globetrotters - ignored)
Spurs (Legal goal disallowed, Jones sent off questionably, Jota sent off for first not touching their player and then kicking the ball away after being fouled which was ignored)
City (Player booted in the chest, in the area - ignored)


I'm sure that all these top of the table results will be evened out. Er. Oh. No they won't will they?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 07:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:32:50 pm

Four..


Chelsea (Handball in the area - given as a corner, dodgy lines for disallowed goal)
Arsenal (Harlem globetrotters - ignored)
Spurs (Legal goal disallowed, Jones sent off questionably, Jota sent off for first not touching their player and then kicking the ball away after being fouled which was ignored)
City (Player booted in the chest, in the area - ignored)


I'm sure that all these top of the table results will be evened out. Er. Oh. No they won't will they?

You missed the clear pen on Gomez in the first 25mins against Spurs. It's amazing how such a clear cock up gets completely overlooked, just because there were so many other more serious cock ups
Online redtel

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 07:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on April  3, 2024, 11:20:04 am
I have been watching Liverpool right through the sixties, seventies and eighties up to now and can barely remember the name of a ref from those days, and have no memory of a ref that I or we thought was against us. But now!!!

Edit; That could just be a comment about my memory to be honest.

One referee I do remember was Phil Don whose name appeared in the programme as Mr P Don

My lad always pointed this out and say Were gonna get peed on today, much to his amusement.

He eventually reffed our 92 FAC Final against Sunderland.

I did a search on Phil Don and was surprised that today The Fail had just regurgitated an old article by him about how bribes were common in the 90s when working at international matches. Im not sure why it has resurfaced.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-1280552/Former-boss-England-referees-lifts-lid-culture-gifts.html

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3729 on: Today at 12:02:06 am »
A referee not fucking us up the arse for 90 minutes makes me feel like we are the most honoured team in the league.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3730 on: Today at 12:11:19 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:02:06 am
A referee not fucking us up the arse for 90 minutes makes me feel like we are the most honoured team in the league.



We are most honoured team. 19-6-8-3-9-4-1.
Offline amir87

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3731 on: Today at 12:12:54 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:02:06 am
A referee not fucking us up the arse for 90 minutes makes me feel like we are the most honoured team in the league.



Hate to burst your bubble but he completely missed Konate being scissored and then only gave a yellow for a blatant forearm smash.
Online Red_Mist

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3732 on: Today at 12:14:46 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:12:54 am
Hate to burst your bubble but he completely missed Konate being scissored and then only gave a yellow for a blatant forearm smash.
My thoughts exactly. He was fuckin shite.
Online Red_Mist

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3733 on: Today at 12:16:02 am »
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 07:09:23 pm
One referee I do remember was Phil Don whose name appeared in the programme as Mr P Don

My lad always pointed this out and say Were gonna get peed on today, much to his amusement.

He eventually reffed our 92 FAC Final against Sunderland.

I did a search on Phil Don and was surprised that today The Fail had just regurgitated an old article by him about how bribes were common in the 90s when working at international matches. Im not sure why it has resurfaced.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-1280552/Former-boss-England-referees-lifts-lid-culture-gifts.html


Haha, I remember Mr Peed On.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3734 on: Today at 12:17:20 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:12:54 am
Hate to burst your bubble but he completely missed Konate being scissored and then only gave a yellow for a blatant forearm smash.

Did wonder about the Konate foul - but too far away for me to comment and not seen anything back yet.

Missed the forearam smash, but did notice he gave fuck all for Nunez getting fouled, then gave us a soft one about 5 minutes later.

I think he heard me call him a cheating c*nt after the Nunez one :)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline amir87

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3735 on: Today at 12:22:59 am »
Watch it back when you get the chance. I genuinely thought Konate done his ACL after I watched the replay. It was a horrible challenge from their shithouse. And to compound the poor guys day, he got caught square on the jaw right in front of the ref. That McBurnie has previous for that the fake thug.
Offline edge

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3736 on: Today at 02:54:36 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:22:59 am
Watch it back when you get the chance. I genuinely thought Konate done his ACL after I watched the replay. It was a horrible challenge from their shithouse. And to compound the poor guys day, he got caught square on the jaw right in front of the ref. That McBurnie has previous for that the fake thug.

https://x.com/MatthewScarb/status/1775987965992292410

Tried to do what Pickford did, the nasty c*nt
Offline Egyptian36

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3737 on: Today at 04:33:50 am »

It's like the PGMOl showed him a reply of the Everton game and told him that's how you get away with injuring a Liverpool player. He went for Konate knee intentionally.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3738 on: Today at 04:46:53 am »
and btw if we don't win the EPL it's because of the PGMOl. We should be far ahead if not for them. Seems the only one talking about it is Goldbridge , they already influenced the title race massively like they did before.
Offline spider-neil

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3739 on: Today at 07:27:28 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:32:50 pm

Four..


Chelsea (Handball in the area - given as a corner, dodgy lines for disallowed goal)
Arsenal (Harlem globetrotters - ignored)
Spurs (Legal goal disallowed, Jones sent off questionably, Jota sent off for first not touching their player and then kicking the ball away after being fouled which was ignored)
City (Player booted in the chest, in the area - ignored)


I'm sure that all these top of the table results will be evened out. Er. Oh. No they won't will they?

Konate should have been sent off vs Everton so we're due 4 more decision. And no, a fucking dropball doesn't count.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3740 on: Today at 08:26:35 am »
Any thoughts on Virgil grabbing their bloke by the neck and shoving him to the ground? There'd be a few pages on that if it was the other way round. Mac Allister hit the bar from a very harsh handball as well, although i only saw the one replay.

Not that I care, obviously. It's great when decisions go our way.
Online rob1966

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3741 on: Today at 08:32:12 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:26:51 pm




Fucking hell Andy, are you psychic? That's not far off the assault on Ibou that Atwell totally ignored
Online rob1966

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3742 on: Today at 08:35:24 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:17:20 am
Did wonder about the Konate foul - but too far away for me to comment and not seen anything back yet.

Missed the forearam smash, but did notice he gave fuck all for Nunez getting fouled, then gave us a soft one about 5 minutes later.

I think he heard me call him a cheating c*nt after the Nunez one :)

Only just seen it properly myself, its fucking shocking

Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:57:18 pm
Osulas two footed scissor tackle on Konate on 67' - https://twitter.com/matthewscarb/status/1775987965992292410? (40 second video; best angles at the end)

^ referee Atwell seemed to only interested in letting people know it wasn't a penalty... and nothing on the Osula's lunge at Konate. No VAR review it seems, either.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3743 on: Today at 08:55:24 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:26:35 am
Any thoughts on Virgil grabbing their bloke by the neck and shoving him to the ground? There'd be a few pages on that if it was the other way round. Mac Allister hit the bar from a very harsh handball as well, although i only saw the one replay.

Not that I care, obviously. It's great when decisions go our way.
I thought Virgil was really stupid there. Their man made a meal of it, of course, but on another day Virgil could have walked for that.
