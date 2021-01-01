On top of the unfavourable foul stat discrepancies, Im sure its just a coincidence that refs made the difference in our two most important league games this season. But these things even themselves out. Maybe next season, eh?



I would say its three important games as our defeat at Spurs was when we were unbeaten and the fact that the two red cards made it harder for us to maintain our challenge at the top, not to mention the lost points.If anyone doubts England didnt want us to win that day after his cock up over the Diaz goal then consider how he manipulated the Jones red card. I was shocked when our tv showed us the big screen at Spurs showing a huge still of Jones foot placed on his opponents ankle. Never have I seen this before, nor since that day, as its not allowed. It influenced the crowd and of course Hooper who was sent to the screen. Englands agenda was set early on in that game and nothing can convince me otherwise.As regards our Manchester mate Anthony Taylor. He let everything go last Sunday with a view that keeping 11v 11 in a big audience tv match. No reason to think he will do it differently this Sunday.Hes safe in the knowledge that he will be backed up by var and Webb if necessary.