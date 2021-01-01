Again, you're inventing things. I didn't say they were "fantastic". I said their drive to being 'the best referee they can be' (which I think they all probably have) is a more forceful ingredient in their make-up than bias. It effectively neutralises any bias they might have. The fact that they perform in front of huge audiences every week (unlike most other professions) also provides another sheet anchor if you like. Then you look at the stats - eg Man United's absolutely rotten run of form when Taylor referees them - and (if you're sane) you have to conclude that, as poor as these referees often are, they are almost certainly not biased or corrupt.
Enough anyway. This really is going round in circles and I sense your capacity to keep revolving is far, far superior to mine.
FFS how many times. United did not have a rotten run of form in Taylor's last 10 games. They did exactly as you would expect. They lost or drew the games they played away from home against the sides that were better than them. Lost at home to Liverpool who finished 35 points ahead of them and beat the teams you would expect them to beat Wigan in the Cup and Forest at home.
The only two outliers were at home to Southampton which ended 0-0 after the VAR intervened and turned Taylors yellow for a shocking Casemiro challenge into a Red. The only other one they were expected to win was home to Boro. They didn't because Ronaldo missed a penalty that Taylor awarded after a Boro player slipped.
You know that so why keep bringing it up as an example of Taylor not being biased. In those two games he gave inexplicable yellow cards for Pogba's horror challenge on Keita and Casemiro shocker against Southampton. They were so bad the VAR's deemed them to be clear and obvious mistakes. You have been pulled up for trying to use those incidents as examples of Taylor being unbiased when they show the exact opposite.
You have admitted that Taylors' stats in those games mean fuckall. Yet a couple of posts later you are bringing them up again. That is the clearest example of arguing in bad faith you will get.
Again you are using totally illogical arguments. You are using 'trying to be the best referee they can be' neutralises bias which is laughable but then basically argue that despite striving to be the best they can be they are poor. It frankly implausible that all the referees in the League have levels of professionalism that rule out bias but such low levels of professionalism that they are poor, terrible, incompetent or inept.
It isn't a circular argument that is the issue it is you are trying to argue diametrically opposed concepts at the same time.