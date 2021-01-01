« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 122816 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,318
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3680 on: Today at 08:59:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:32:47 am
You're talking about a man that you, yourself, said didn't take any action on a team that was out of control and kicking another team up and down the park to the extent that a football team could no longer engage in the football game any more in order not to be seriously injured.

Yes he a poor ref. Always said it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,449
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3681 on: Today at 09:19:29 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:59:52 am
Yes he a poor ref. Always said it.

But there are just so many 'interesting' stats about Liverpool in relation to other teams.

If there was one or two stats, you might say 'that's odd' or 'that's interesting' but if there are stacks and they all seem different from other teams, then what does that say?

Part of my job over the years has been a data analyst involving various analysis around gathering, metrics, support, alerting and variance tracking. You sort and adjust data so that anomolies shift out and by their uniqueness and variance, this actually shows you stuff that is happening within the system which then lets you use outlying data to detect issues and problems and to fix those issues and problems before they affect your data or processes.

Most systems are self-adjusting and self-validating once you have enough data. Outliers that can last several cycles rarely are 'normal' or 'usual', they usual show a bias or intolerance that needs to be addressed in the system. Football is essentially a closed-loop system as all the components should be adhering the the same rules and all the sub-components should generate this data evenly over a limited or larger set of cycles.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3682 on: Today at 09:25:54 am »
Paul Tomkins had posted some time ago that Liverpool had gone 300 games at one stage without an opponent getting a 2nd yellow card. That's almost 8 seasons of Premier League football. It's scandalous and to me the main reason, bar 115 FC, we haven't won as many league titles as deserved. If you're arguing against those kind of stats, I'm afraid you're a wind up merchant.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,408
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3683 on: Today at 09:31:18 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:32:22 am
Haha come on Rob you couldnt get two more different places, if Taylor is a Utd fan hes defo in the prawn sandwich brigade.

Still plenty of knobheads there, I wouldn't drink in Goose Green for example.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,776
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3684 on: Today at 09:39:06 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:59:52 am
Yes he a poor ref. Always said it.

It really is something to behold the way cling on to two absolutely diametrically opposed arguments. You label referees as poor, terrible, incompetent and inept to explain away 'mistakes' they make against Liverpool week in week out.

Whilst at the same time claiming that they have super human levels of professionalism and an incredible desire to be the best they can be. Those qualities completely rule out any possibility of conscious or subconscious bias in their decision making process.

It really is an incredible position to take.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,318
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3685 on: Today at 09:49:53 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:39:06 am
It really is something to behold the way cling on to two absolutely diametrically opposed arguments. You label referees as poor, terrible, incompetent and inept to explain away 'mistakes' they make against Liverpool week in week out.

Whilst at the same time claiming that they have super human levels of professionalism and an incredible desire to be the best they can be. Those qualities completely rule out any possibility of conscious or subconscious bias in their decision making process.

It really is an incredible position to take.

You've exaggerated what I've said as you usually do. But, still, the fact that you see a contradiction between aspiring to professionalism and being poor at one's job says everything about your powers of reasoning.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,367
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3686 on: Today at 10:08:31 am »
This thread is going to be quite something at about half five on Sunday!
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,776
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3687 on: Today at 10:13:05 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:49:53 am
You've exaggerated what I've said as you usually do. But, still, the fact that you see a contradiction between aspiring to professionalism and being poor at one's job says everything about your powers of reasoning.

No referees in your opinion haven't merely aspired to professionalism. They have managed to attain levels of professionalism at which normal human frailities like subconscious bias are ruled out.

I would say that if you are going to be able to keep subconscious or conscious bias at bay and make decisions that are fair. Then one of the prerequisites for that is an ability to do your job well.

Your argument is that they are poor at decision making but fantastic at making unbiased decisions. That is quite frankly ludicrous.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,318
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3688 on: Today at 10:30:07 am »
Again, you're inventing things. I didn't say they were "fantastic". I said their drive to being 'the best referee they can be' (which I think they all probably have) is a more forceful ingredient in their make-up than bias. It effectively neutralises any bias they might have. The fact that they perform in front of huge audiences every week (unlike most other professions) also provides another sheet anchor if you like. Then you look at the stats - eg Man United's absolutely rotten run of form when Taylor referees them - and (if you're sane) you have to conclude that, as poor as these referees often are, they are almost certainly not biased or corrupt.

Enough anyway. This really is going round in circles and I sense your capacity to keep revolving is far, far superior to mine. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,382
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 10:35:33 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:30:07 am
Again, you're inventing things. I didn't say they were "fantastic". I said their drive to being 'the best referee they can be' (which I think they all probably have) is a more forceful ingredient in their make-up than bias. It effectively neutralises any bias they might have.

That, in effect, is impossible. Unconscious bias, at the very least, can not be controlled.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:30:07 am
Then you look at the stats - eg Man United's absolutely rotten run of form when Taylor referees them - and (if you're sane) you have to conclude that, as poor as these referees often are, they are almost certainly not biased or corrupt.

So you're telling us there is a chance! He's finally cracked!  ;D
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,449
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 10:53:44 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:30:07 am
Again, you're inventing things. I didn't say they were "fantastic". I said their drive to being 'the best referee they can be' (which I think they all probably have) is a more forceful ingredient in their make-up than bias. It effectively neutralises any bias they might have. The fact that they perform in front of huge audiences every week (unlike most other professions) also provides another sheet anchor if you like. Then you look at the stats - eg Man United's absolutely rotten run of form when Taylor referees them - and (if you're sane) you have to conclude that, as poor as these referees often are, they are almost certainly not biased or corrupt.

Enough anyway. This really is going round in circles and I sense your capacity to keep revolving is far, far superior to mine. 

"Then you look at the stats - eg Man United's absolutely rotten run of form when Taylor referees them - and (if you're sane) you have to conclude that, as poor as these referees often are, they are almost certainly not biased or corrupt."

I still don't understand what you mean with this - if a referee was clearly biased through a game against team X, sent off three of Team X's players for absolutely nothing, gave three ludicrous penalties to tream Y, but somehow Team X still won, then that means that the ref wasn't biased and didn't give ludicrous penalties and sent players off for nothing?

You seem to be still equating the two..? This argument still doesn't make sense to me. What has a team winning or losing games got to do with whether an official is biased or not - certainly bias might affect a performance or a result, but if you have a great team playing a shite team then even if the officials is biased towards the shite team, there is still a probability that despite this bias, the stronger team has more of a chance to win.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,776
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3691 on: Today at 10:58:02 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:30:07 am
Again, you're inventing things. I didn't say they were "fantastic". I said their drive to being 'the best referee they can be' (which I think they all probably have) is a more forceful ingredient in their make-up than bias. It effectively neutralises any bias they might have. The fact that they perform in front of huge audiences every week (unlike most other professions) also provides another sheet anchor if you like. Then you look at the stats - eg Man United's absolutely rotten run of form when Taylor referees them - and (if you're sane) you have to conclude that, as poor as these referees often are, they are almost certainly not biased or corrupt.

Enough anyway. This really is going round in circles and I sense your capacity to keep revolving is far, far superior to mine. 



FFS how many times. United did not have a rotten run of form in Taylor's last 10 games. They did exactly as you would expect. They lost or drew the games they played away from home against the sides that were better than them. Lost at home to Liverpool who finished 35 points ahead of them and beat the teams you would expect them to beat Wigan in the Cup and Forest at home.

The only two outliers were at home to Southampton which ended 0-0 after the VAR intervened and turned Taylors yellow for a shocking Casemiro challenge into a Red. The only other one they were expected to win was home to Boro. They didn't because Ronaldo missed a penalty that Taylor awarded after a Boro player slipped.

You know that so why keep bringing it up as an example of Taylor not being biased. In those two games he gave inexplicable yellow cards for Pogba's horror challenge on Keita and Casemiro shocker against Southampton. They were so bad the VAR's deemed them to be clear and obvious mistakes. You have been pulled up for trying to use those incidents as examples of Taylor being unbiased when they show the exact opposite.

You have admitted that Taylors' stats in those games mean fuckall. Yet a couple of posts later you are bringing them up again. That is the clearest example of arguing in bad faith you will get.

Again you are using totally illogical arguments. You are using 'trying to be the best referee they can be' neutralises bias which is laughable but then basically argue that despite striving to be the best they can be they are poor. It frankly implausible that all the referees in the League have levels of professionalism that rule out bias but such low levels of professionalism that they are poor, terrible, incompetent or inept.

It isn't a circular argument that is the issue it is you are trying to argue diametrically opposed concepts at the same time. 
« Last Edit: Today at 11:08:12 am by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,424
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3692 on: Today at 11:01:47 am »
I think it's important to note that we are where we are despite referees, not because of them. 20 pens a season Ole was definitely where he was because of referees - as we saw the instant those pens stopped.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,776
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 11:16:07 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:01:47 am
I think it's important to note that we are where we are despite referees, not because of them. 20 pens a season Ole was definitely where he was because of referees - as we saw the instant those pens stopped.

Exactly we beat Bournemouth despite Macca being wrongly sent off, we beat Newcastle away despite VVD being sent off. I mean we were seconds away from getting a point at Spurs despite having Jones and Jota wrongly sent off and Diaz having a goal wrongly disallowed. We won the EFL Cup despite VVD having a goal ruled out for an offence that was fine when Varane threw an opponent to the floor days later.

To me that suggests we are an elite side with an incredible mentality and a manager who makes inspired subs and in game changes. To Yorky they prove Referees aren't biased because we managed to win three of those games and almost got a point at Spurs.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,318
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3694 on: Today at 11:20:47 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:58:02 am


The only two outliers were at home to Southampton which ended 0-0 after the VAR intervened and turned Taylors yellow for a shocking Casemiro challenge into a Red.

Final thought on Casemiro's red card. Was it that "shocking" and was it obviously a red card?

I think you'll probably answer 'yes' to both. But you might want to see video of the challenge rather than the still you posted earlier (Don't we all agree that stills can be misleading?). Here it is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxCEsZ0Nm_c

Personally I think it's an arguable case whether that was a yellow card or a red card. It has similarities with the Curtis Jones red card v Spurs this season in that Casemiro makes contact with the ball first and then with his opponent's shin. The differences are that both of Casemiro's feet were off the ground whereas Curtis only had one foot off the ground. Against that Casemiro got a lot more of the ball than Curtis did. The still photograph was enough to condemn Jones of course. And the still photograph of Casemiro you've now posted several times makes that challenge look worse too.

The other thing to note is something we see a lot when Dermot Gallagher is invited to give his opinion. He backs up the referees. This is the real bias at PGMOL. It's a paranoid organisation that primarily protects itself. I've made that point many times, but this is a good illustration. At one point Gallagher even says that Casemiro didn't win the ball. But he clearly did. It's as plain as day. Then his follow through caught his challenger. Gallagher may be saying that Casemiro didn't win the ball because he hates Man United and has a bias against them. But I don't believe that for a second. I think he says it because he's a) not a good referee b) Biased towards PGMOL.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online SmallwoodRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • remember april 1989
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3695 on: Today at 11:31:18 am »
Did anyone see the Brentford v Brighton game last night? A minute before half time Brentford were defending a corner and Dunk and Wissa got in a tangle. Its important to note that the tangle was exactly that - both players holding each other and pushing and they eventually ended up in a heap just inside the penalty area. This is one of the most normal things seen on set pieces and generally ignored by refs and var and fans alike. Last night though VAR sent the ref to the monitor to review. After several looks at the screen the ref stayed with his on field decision and spoke to Dunk and Wissa and play continued. No penalty. No arguement

Why mention this? If you look at Howard Webbs explanation for why VAR did not intervene on the Doku challenge he said that VAR should not be re-refing the game and that there is a high bar for reviewing a decision. The Doku incident was apparently below that bar and as such it was right not to send the ref to the monitor. Webb was criticised for this as firstly it implies that apart from rank incompetance it would in effect mean that no decisions would be challenged by VAR. Secondly it would mean that VAR would not by definition be there to challenge the ref but instead back him up. This is exactly what happened with Doku i.e. the VAR team were looking to support the ref not challenge his decision based on the view he had obscured by Maccalister.

Webbs explanation seems illogical at best and at worst gas lighting in order to avoid culpability in an awful decision by both VAR and the ref. This is bad enough, but then you see the process in place last night there is a complete reversal of the policy that apparently Webb says is in place.
The Dunk/Wissa tangle was well below the high threshold set by Webb. Also we saw VAR challenging the ref and then the ref happily review and reject VAR analysis. This is in fact how the process should work but not how Webb says it works.
We all knew that the Doku decision was wrong at the time and that Webbs explanation was nonesense. The process in place last night shows he was willfully misleading people about the process in place.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 