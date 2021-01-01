Did anyone see the Brentford v Brighton game last night? A minute before half time Brentford were defending a corner and Dunk and Wissa got in a tangle. Its important to note that the tangle was exactly that - both players holding each other and pushing and they eventually ended up in a heap just inside the penalty area. This is one of the most normal things seen on set pieces and generally ignored by refs and var and fans alike. Last night though VAR sent the ref to the monitor to review. After several looks at the screen the ref stayed with his on field decision and spoke to Dunk and Wissa and play continued. No penalty. No arguement



Why mention this? If you look at Howard Webbs explanation for why VAR did not intervene on the Doku challenge he said that VAR should not be re-refing the game and that there is a high bar for reviewing a decision. The Doku incident was apparently below that bar and as such it was right not to send the ref to the monitor. Webb was criticised for this as firstly it implies that apart from rank incompetance it would in effect mean that no decisions would be challenged by VAR. Secondly it would mean that VAR would not by definition be there to challenge the ref but instead back him up. This is exactly what happened with Doku i.e. the VAR team were looking to support the ref not challenge his decision based on the view he had obscured by Maccalister.



Webbs explanation seems illogical at best and at worst gas lighting in order to avoid culpability in an awful decision by both VAR and the ref. This is bad enough, but then you see the process in place last night there is a complete reversal of the policy that apparently Webb says is in place.

The Dunk/Wissa tangle was well below the high threshold set by Webb. Also we saw VAR challenging the ref and then the ref happily review and reject VAR analysis. This is in fact how the process should work but not how Webb says it works.

We all knew that the Doku decision was wrong at the time and that Webbs explanation was nonesense. The process in place last night shows he was willfully misleading people about the process in place.