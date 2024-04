That post has a spurious balance to it Andy.



I can bring you some consolation however - at least for the weekend. I think we all now agree that there is no documentary evidence of Anthony Taylor being a Manchester United supporter - the only 'evidence' offered so far being from the Sun newspaper (a spectacularly faulty 'receipt' to pursue the metaphor above). But we all like statistics so I 'ran the numbers' on Taylor and although they don't conclusively prove anything they might still your anxieties a little.



In the last 10 Premier League games in which Taylor has refereed Man Utd they've won only 2 matches. In those 10 games Taylor has handed out zero red cards to Man United's opponents and two red cards to Man Utd players. He's dished out a royal 26 yellows to Man Utd and just 10 their opponents. We've played them twice in those ten games, both at Old Trafford, and managed to squeak through 9 goals.



As I say, this proves nothing. Statistics alone rarely do. And I grant you it is possible that Liverpool should have scored, say, 12 goals in those two games rather than a mere 9. It's possible that Taylor should have sent off 6 or 8 Man Utd players in those 10 games rather than 2. But, at the very least, if he is a Man Utd fan operating at a high-level of bias for them, you can see from the track record that, still, all is not lost for the weekend.