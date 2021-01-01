You use the Sun newspaper as your key evidence. Contemptible. I'm out.



("Please answer the Armstrong post"!)



Why do you use terms such as 'conspiracy' all the time, describe anyone who doesn't agree with you as a conspiracy nut. Why do you chop up peoples posts and exaggerate everything they say and then try and attack it. Now you are stating my key evidence comes from the Newspaper I refuse to mention. Talk about hyperbole and misdirection. If anyone is acting in a contemptible way it is you. Lets face it that's what you do. When you get called out on your pseudo-intelectual clap trap you get personal.You brought up Armstrong and wrongly tried to use it as an example of me being a conspiracy nut. When you stated that Armstrong was only investigated because of a team mate. I then pointed out that Armstrong was brought down by a journalist who started investigating 11 years prior to that because of his performances being an outlier, you then refuse to engage.I have made my position absolutely crystal clear I have stated that I believe the PGMOL has corrupt practices that allow individuals biases and prejudices to create an unlevel playing field. That causes a small but significant difference in results over an entire season.You point blank refuse to argue against that position. Instead you create outlandish exagerations. Portary every opinion as a tinfoil hat conspiracy, exagerate it to the maximum and then ridicule a position that no one has taken. It is an extraordinary level of whataboutery and strawman creation. Someone suggest that an official might have an upbringing that results in subconscious bias and you turn that into stupid arguments like how could one of the best teams in the League win a game that referee officiated. It is embarrassing.You don't argue against anyones point. You just make a farcical caricature of their point and then ridicule that caricature and by definition the poster. Then you complain when someone has the temerity to ask you to answer a simple question. You get asked to answer questions because you refuse to do so and then create a strawman and then answer that.