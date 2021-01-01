There is no justification for appointing a referee, who lives 6 miles away from OT, for a Man Utd v Liverpool game. None.
I have to assume, that behind the scenes, that the Club have continued to voice their displeasure. I'm not one for directly using pre game press conferences to highlight it, as we know what way the press will twist it.
It is telling, however, that these appointments continue, and telling that NOT ONE of the media outlets believe that it is worth highlighting. Very telling.
It will only become an issue if a French referee is appointed to do a game between France and England, an Italian referee appointed to do an Italy v England game, and then watch them point out how unfair it is! I long for that day.