Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3560 on: Today at 08:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 08:27:51 pm
Not sure thats the right thing to be trying to point score over

Exactly.  No way should anyone be using The Sun like Al did to score points in an argument.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3561 on: Today at 08:29:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:19:20 pm
No, Al, you don't get to misdirect and goalpost shift your way out of this one.

Without even clicking on the link to The Sun (because I'm not giving them clicks either), you can see from the Google search that their source for the story is Man City fans.  It's not even a proper 'report', from what I can tell from the Google snippet.

You have used a nothing story in The Sun, with a source of Man City fans, to try and win an argument on a Liverpool forum.  I would like you know how you think that is in any way acceptable?

I simply stated that there was also a article in a National Newspaper. I then made it clear which Newspaper it was by refusing to name it or link to it. I did not vouch for the veracity of the article and certainly didn't use it to win an argument.

All I did was use it to suggest that what Andy had heard had also been reported.

So I have answered your point, can you please answer mine. Why is it you only seem to turn up in threads to have a go at me. For example Fitzy gave examples of a conversation with Atkinsons daughter and shoulder surfing a text message regarding an agenda by PGMOL. Remarkably though you didn't pop up to question that.

What is it that is so extraordinary that requires you to constantly pop up and fact check my posts?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3562 on: Today at 08:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:29:39 pm
I simply stated that there was also a article in a National Newspaper. I then made it clear which Newspaper it was by refusing to name it or link to it. I did not vouch for the veracity of the article and certainly didn't use it to win an argument.

All I did was use it to suggest that what Andy had heard had also been reported.

So I have answered your point, can you please answer mine. Why is it you only seem to turn up in threads to have a go at me. For example Fitzy gave examples of a conversation with Atkinsons daughter and shoulder surfing a text message regarding an agenda by PGMOL. Remarkably though you didn't pop up to question that.

What is it that is so extraordinary that requires you to constantly pop up and fact check my posts?

You're the one using that rag to win an argument on a Liverpool forum.

I'll bow out now.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3563 on: Today at 08:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 08:27:51 pm
Not sure thats the right thing to be trying to point score over

Agreed.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3564 on: Today at 08:35:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:29:06 pm
Exactly.  No way should anyone be using The Sun like Al did to score points in an argument.

I think it is abundantly clear who is using that Newspaper to score points.

If I wanted to score points why would I undermine the authenticity of the article by indicating where it came from?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3565 on: Today at 08:36:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:31:40 pm
You're the one using that rag to win an argument on a Liverpool forum.

I'll bow out now.

Of course you will bow out. Only to return when you think you can attack me again.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3566 on: Today at 08:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:36:07 pm
Of course you will bow out. Only to return when you think you can attack me again.

No, I'm done.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3567 on: Today at 08:37:39 pm »
There is no justification for appointing a referee, who lives 6 miles away from OT, for a Man Utd v Liverpool game. None.

I have to assume, that behind the scenes, that the Club have continued to voice their displeasure. I'm not one for directly using pre game press conferences to highlight it, as we know what way the press will twist it.
It is telling, however, that these appointments continue, and telling that NOT ONE of the media outlets believe that it is worth highlighting. Very telling.

It will only become an issue if a French referee is appointed to do a game between France and England, an Italian referee appointed to do an Italy v England game, and then watch them point out how unfair it is! I long for that day.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3568 on: Today at 08:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:50:56 pm
No it isn't mate.

Please answer the Armstrong post.

You use the Sun newspaper as your key evidence. Contemptible. I'm out.

("Please answer the Armstrong post"!)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3569 on: Today at 08:41:53 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 08:37:39 pm
There is no justification for appointing a referee, who lives 6 miles away from OT, for a Man Utd v Liverpool game. None.

I have to assume, that behind the scenes, that the Club have continued to voice their displeasure. I'm not one for directly using pre game press conferences to highlight it, as we know what way the press will twist it.
It is telling, however, that these appointments continue, and telling that NOT ONE of the media outlets believe that it is worth highlighting. Very telling.

It will only become an issue if a French referee is appointed to do a game between France and England, an Italian referee appointed to do an Italy v England game, and then watch them point out how unfair it is! I long for that day.

It's already happened.
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/english-referee-denied-world-cup-duties-after-argentina-reached-final-153313205.html

English referee Anthony Taylor was reportedly denied any hopes of taking charge of the World Cup final by Fifa after Argentina reached Sundays showpiece and fears over national bias.

The final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium will be refereed by Szymon Marciniak, of Poland.

According to The Times, English officials have been barred from refereeing games featuring Argentina - and vice versa with Argentinian officials - due to the sensitivity surrounding the Falkland Islands.

The irony of Taylor not being able to referee an Argentina game over a war that happened 42 years ago but being able to referee a United v Liverpool games.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3570 on: Today at 08:44:33 pm »
Taylor had a season ticket on the Belgrano, how could he possibly be biased?
« Reply #3571 on: Today at 08:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:41:03 pm
You use the Sun newspaper as your key evidence. Contemptible. I'm out.

("Please answer the Armstrong post"!)

Cowardly. You've waited for someone else to throw that mud at Al and jumped on it.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3572 on: Today at 09:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:41:03 pm
You use the Sun newspaper as your key evidence. Contemptible. I'm out.

("Please answer the Armstrong post"!)


Why do you use terms such as 'conspiracy' all the time, describe anyone who doesn't agree with you as a conspiracy nut. Why do you chop up peoples posts and exaggerate everything they say and then try and attack it. Now you are stating my key evidence comes from the Newspaper I refuse to mention. Talk about hyperbole and misdirection. If anyone is acting in a contemptible way it is you. Lets face it that's what you do. When you get called out on your pseudo-intelectual clap trap you get personal.

You brought up Armstrong and wrongly tried to use it as an example of me being a conspiracy nut. When you stated that Armstrong was only investigated because of a team mate. I then pointed out that Armstrong was brought down by a journalist who started investigating 11 years prior to that because of his performances being an outlier, you then refuse to engage.

I have made my position absolutely crystal clear I have stated that I believe the PGMOL has corrupt practices that allow individuals biases and prejudices to create an unlevel playing field. That causes a small but significant difference in results over an entire season.

You point blank refuse to argue against that position. Instead you create outlandish exagerations. Portary every opinion as a tinfoil hat conspiracy, exagerate it to the maximum and then ridicule a position that no one has taken. It is an extraordinary level of whataboutery and strawman creation. Someone suggest that an official might have an upbringing that results in subconscious bias and you turn that into stupid arguments like how could one of the best teams in the League win a game that referee officiated. It is embarrassing.

You don't argue against anyones point. You just make a farcical caricature of their point and then ridicule that caricature and by definition the poster. Then you complain when someone has the temerity to ask you to answer a  simple question. You get asked to answer questions because you refuse to do so and then create a strawman and then answer that.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:09:45 pm by Eeyore »
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3573 on: Today at 09:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:48:58 pm
Someone called you specious the other day.

https://www.theguardian.com/media/greenslade/2014/jan/28/lance-armstrong-sundaytimes

The journalist who brought down Armstrong David Walsh began investigating him in 1999. His teammate came forward 11 years later.

Ahead of the 2010 Tour de France, Armstrong said it would be his last race. Around this time, his former U.S. teammate Floyd Landis sent emails to cycling officials detailing his use of performance-enhancing drugs while racing for the U.S. Postal Service team. Landis also accused Armstrong and other teammates of doing the same.

From Walsh himself. Walsh, who had already had doubts about Armstrong's astonishing post-cancer performances, noted how Armstrong treated Bassons. He pulled him up during one of the Tour stages and told him he had no right to be a professional cyclist and what he was writing was bad for cycling.

"If Armstrong was anti-doping, Christophe Bassons would have been his friend not his enemy," said Walsh. "Why bully him?" It confirmed his suspicion that Armstrong, who went on to win that 1999 Tour, was a drug-taker.

Walsh's investigation that started in 1999 had fuck all to do with Landis confessing 11 years later.

You're an idiot. The evidence you cite consistently works against the case you're trying to 'prove'. And this is no different.

You're mixing up two cyclists to prove your point. Floyd Landis who testified in 2010. And a rider called Christophe Bassons who wrote an article 11 years earlier on Armstrong's cheating.  Here's the key paragraph from the article you've just linked to:

That conviction - call it a hunch or an intuition - occurred in 1999 and was based on Walsh's inside knowledge of professional cycling. A young French rider, Christophe Bassons, had written a column for the newspaper Le Parisien in which he suggested that Tour de France riders were taking drugs.

Walsh, who had already had doubts about Armstrong's astonishing post-cancer performances, noted how Armstrong treated Bassons. He pulled him up during one of the Tour stages and told him he had no right to be a professional cyclist and what he was writing was bad for cycling.

"If Armstrong was anti-doping, Christophe Bassons would have been his friend not his enemy," said Walsh. "Why bully him?" It confirmed his suspicion that Armstrong, who went on to win that 1999 Tour, was a drug-taker.

It was the beginning of a 13-year journalistic odyssey.

In other words, it's exactly as I said it was. Armstrong was pursued because a rider spilled the beans about drug-taking (and a journalist believed him). He was not investigated because he was "a statistical anomaly". Just as Liverpool in 2019-20 weren't pursued by investigative journalists because we smashed the league. Or Don Bradman wasn't pursued because he had a Test average of 99.9. Journalists and investigators started to pursue Armstrong because there was corroborating evidence viz - a fellow rider saying "there's loads of drugs in the sport" and Armstrong trying to shut him up.

You're a constantly unreliable poster Eeyore. The evidence you cite is not evidence at all. And you're a Sun reader to boot.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3574 on: Today at 09:29:22 pm »
You can bore off now defending PGMOL for letting a Manc referee us against United. You have lost credibility and exposed yourselves as deliberate contrarians. CBA.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3575 on: Today at 09:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:08:24 pm
You're an idiot. The evidence you cite consistently works against the case you're trying to 'prove'. And this is no different.

You're mixing up two cyclists to prove your point. Floyd Landis who testified in 2010. And a rider called Christophe Bassons who wrote an article 11 years earlier on Armstrong's cheating.

Firstly thanks for calling me an idiot yet again. Secondly nice try but Bassons did not write an article on Armstrong cheating, you have just made that up. When Bassons wrote that article Armstongs grand tour career consisted of 5 Grand tours, 3 DNF's and 36th place in the TDF and 4th place in the Vuelta. 

This is what you posted.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:23:37 pm
Eeyore rather let the cat out of the bag the other day when he claimed that Lance Armstrong (a constant reference point for him) was investigated because his numbers were so amazing. But that's NOT the reason he was investigated. He was investigated because people - including teammates - began to come forward with evidence that he was taking drugs.

That shows you are quite frankly bullshiting. Bassons did not provide any evidence that Armstrong was taking drugs. The investigation started 11 years before anyone came forward with evidence that Armstrong was taking drugs.





Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:08:24 pm

Here's the key paragraph from the article you've just linked to:


That conviction - call it a hunch or an intuition - occurred in 1999 and was based on Walsh's inside knowledge of professional cycling. A young French rider, Christophe Bassons, had written a column for the newspaper Le Parisien in which he suggested that Tour de France riders were taking drugs.

Walsh, who had already had doubts about Armstrong's astonishing post-cancer performances, noted how Armstrong treated Bassons. He pulled him up during one of the Tour stages and told him he had no right to be a professional cyclist and what he was writing was bad for cycling.

"If Armstrong was anti-doping, Christophe Bassons would have been his friend not his enemy," said Walsh. "Why bully him?" It confirmed his suspicion that Armstrong, who went on to win that 1999 Tour, was a drug-taker.

It was the beginning of a 13-year journalistic odyssey.

In other words, it's exactly as I said it was. Armstrong was pursued because a rider spilled the beans about drug-taking (and a journalist believed him). He was not investigated because he was "a statistical anomaly". Just as Liverpool in 2019-20 weren't pursued by investigative journalists because we smashed the league. Or Don Bradman wasn't pursued because he had a Test average of 99.9. Journalists and investigators started to pursue Armstrong because there was corroborating evidence viz - a fellow rider saying "there's loads of drugs in the sport" and Armstrong trying to shut him up.

You're a constantly unreliable poster Eeyore. The evidence you cite is not evidence at all. And you're a Sun reader to boot.

That is just fucking ridiculous. It wasn't because Bassons suggested that riders were taking drugs. Riders were failing drugs tests left right and centre in the 90's. Whole teams were being thrown out of the grand tours. The use of EPO and blood doping were absolutely rife and Lance fucking Armstrong was riding away from those doped up riders as if he was on a motorbike.

Of course it was his outlandish performances that led to an investigation. He won the 99 TDF by nearly 8 minutes. Not the testimony of a team mate 11 years later.

As for calling me a reader of that newspaper, behave yourself you are better than that.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3576 on: Today at 09:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:42:12 pm
"my guess is that Andy's two mates must have read the Sun themselves when they reported its findings to Andy."

So. Just to get this straight. You are now saying that two Liverpool fans from Liverpool both read the S*n.

Is that what you're saying?

You quoted the wrong poster there?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3577 on: Today at 09:51:13 pm »
Decent piece from Karl Coppack of The Anfield Wrap on Coote, I think it mostly sums up my thoughts on it and refereeing generally.

Quote

TUBE Strikes Imminent.

In the days when the London Evening Standard used to put boards up outside Tube stations (they might still do this, Im not sure) there would sometimes be a headline which read as above.

Often as not, thered be no such thing, but it was usually a safe bet that thered be one on the way soon so it sort of fit. On slow news days this would become a Godsend. If there was nothing plausible to capture the citys attention then that would do.

From a football writing perspective, the same can be said of articles about referees. Everyone feels aggrieved about refs in the same way that everyone thinks theres a Tube strike in the offing, so anyone with a team can read a thousand words or so and have their views backed.

All referees hate your side. We all know that. Theyre going to give everything against you. You cant go wrong with that setup.

Theres a golden rule about them too. Never write one when youve lost. No. It looks like sour grapes and lessens any point youre trying to make. Youre only saying that he was poor because you lost.

So with that in mind. Liverpool 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1. Thank you, Mo Salah.

Another rule is to accept that all clubs feel as you do. A glimpse at a rival fans social media will tell you will think that they too feel aggrieved. If anything, were apparently doing pretty well from the refs. See LiVARpool and other such hilarities. How dare Liverpool complain about decisions.

In 1993, I had my first article published in a Liverpool fanzine. Since then Ive polluted websites and pages alike with millions of words in hundreds of articles. Thats 30-plus years spanning Graeme Souness to Jürgen Klopp, and in all that time Ive never felt the need to lean on the easy option. The ref piece. The Tube strike variant.

Oh, Ive come close. Phil Dowd at Tottenham in 2009. I still find myself stopping dead in the street, thinking back to the time a Spurs full back sliced a clearance high into the stand at White Hart Lane only to see Phil point towards our box. Even their team had to ask the ref if hed got that one quite right.

Likewise, Jon Moss and his Ive no idea if Lovren touched the ball, to be honest, followed by Im giving the penalty. Of course you are. I mean, of course you are.

Obviously, the Luis Diaz goal at Spurs drew comment but that was a game-wide issue. Ive never gone solely after one referee.

This needs saying. David Coote did not wake up on Sunday morning and think Im really going to ruin Liverpools day today. I know wed like to think that was the case, but its unlikely. Hed be found out in minutes. Ask me to referee at Old Trafford next weekend and watch how its done. Booked for losing the coin toss may seem harsh, but what could I do? Fernandes was asking for it.

Refereeing takes courage and its difficult to remain impartial when the home fans are shrieking at you from the first whistle. The problem is the propensity to show how impartial you are by giving as much as possible to the other side. Thats a ref who stands for no-nonsense. A strong ref. David Coote.

If David Coote did one thing on Sunday it was tell the world that he was in no way a homer. Those colours are nailed firmly to the mast.

Its hard to know where to start. I only saw it at the time so may have missed something, but I think Cody Gakpo was booked for touching a mans arm in a part of the ground and during a passage of play where no one was on the break or anything like that.

Hatchet man Cody must have been on the pitch for a whole five minutes before he saw yellow. I could be wrong there, but it seemed to me that he was booked just because it was his turn.

Alexis Mac Allisters booking, though. I mean Some refs give them (and he definitely would), particularly the more myopic, but not all. And thats the main problem. Consistency.

Look at Curtis Jones red card at Spurs. There must have been half a dozen similar challenges since then which have gone unpunished. I can see both arguments. Curtis himself immediately put his hands up in a gesture of I know what that looked like, but so its easy to see why some would give it.

Ultimately, its about human interpretation and if a ref is out of his depth anything can happen. Thats the problem. Anything can happen.

Its easy to criticise the PGMOL. Theyre a faceless body and they stay silent under the guise of neutrality until they wheel out Howard Webb to defend them to the most compliant of TV hosts. See also: Lets bring in Peter Walton here. Why? So he can tell me what my eyes saw and then defend his mate? No thanks.

This isnt just a Liverpool issue. It really isnt. Every club shares this glow of disdain for the officials. Guardiola and Arteta in particular. Maybe were highlighted more because Jürgen has named Paul Tierney as a particular problem which means, of course, that he wont be too careful about his future 50/50 calls. Thats human nature.

Its difficult to know where to put the line. Do you make the refs more approachable or do you hide them away? Its hardly the same thing, but I play on Friday nights and one of our refs once answered the usual cacophony of shouts with alright, Ill get the next one right. We all laughed and got on with it. It was defo a corner, though. It came off Jamie.

But Sunday was just another example of a referee out of his depth. Whats more, hes got previous. This is the same man who failed to do anything about Jordan Pickford assault on Virgil van Dijk and was fine with Martin Odegaard playing basketball in his own area at Anfield last December.

I honestly dont think he does this on purpose. I dont think its corruption, but you have to call it out when, at 2-1, many saw him as Brightons biggest threat.

And Brighton fans booed him too. Quite right. The yellow card he gave Pascal Gross was ludicrous.

We bang on about this being the greatest league in the world, but the standard of officiating is so far off that. Equally the self-importance of the PGMOL when justifying its poor performances is atrocious. It will always back itself. A one-week ban is the worst a ref can expect.

And its hard. Refereeing is hard. That needs to be said too but the game  and every club in it   deserves better than this lack of consistency.

I know. We won and thats the main thing, but one day someone will lose a title because one set of officials did one thing where others would do the opposite. Such as, I dont know, clapping each other on the back to reward a good process when a perfectly good goal has been ruled out in a tight game.

Its not done on purpose. Its not corruption (Though maybe dont referee matches in oil states, eh? Not a good look, that.) and its not done deliberately, but there has to be more scrutiny and repercussions to the sort of nonsense we sat through on Sunday rather than leaning to the whims of a body that sees itself as infallible.

We just want to have a match official going all jazz hands when theres a massive game on.

Thats all.

Karl

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3578 on: Today at 09:53:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:47:44 pm
You quoted the wrong poster there?

I did mate. Been out with the missus today :)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3579 on: Today at 09:53:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:47:44 pm
You quoted the wrong poster there?

I bloody well hope so.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3580 on: Today at 09:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:11:45 pm
That's just a fancy word for evidence. And, yes, that's what I'm asking for. Just corroborating evidence. It's not an extravagant demand.

Getting the conspiracists to offer any proof at all is very difficult but Andy from Allerton has today put two proofs forward. The first involves Anthony Taylor who he says is a Manchester United supporter with a family that all have season tickets at Old Trafford. The evidence for this is that  'a couple of mates told me it was true'. He thinks I'm a real bastard for taking this with a pinch of salt. He then refers me to Eeyore who has cited the Sun newspaper as evidence for the claim. That's a pretty extraordinary thing for anyone to do, especially a Liverpool supporter. Aside from questions of politics and morality the Sun newspaper has a very poor record at telling the truth. We all know that, or should know that. And my guess is that Andy's two mates must have read the Sun themselves when they reported its findings to Andy. Hence the circularity of the claim. Fucking pitiful really.

Eeyore, to give him credit, seems embarrassed that he's citing the Sun as evidence to back his claims and therefore hasn't actually used the word 'Sun'. Bully for him. But now he's pivoting and saying that the real evidence that Taylor is a Man United fan is that he claims to be an Altrincham fan and that he has a season ticket there. The logic here is just plain weird! When "Manchester based journalists" (meaning the Guardian - a paper he clearly distrusts unlike the Sun) report that Taylor is indeed an Altrincham supporter, Eeyore simply adds that here is the 'smoking gun' that he must really be a Man United fan. Come on guys. This is off the scale weirdness! It certainly isn't proof!

The second proof offered by Andy is about Paul Tierney. He tells us that Tierney is a Man United supporter and that there's a photograph of him in the Stretford End. It's actually the Scoreboard End. The young lad (let's call him 'Tierney') is staring at Steven Gerrard who is kissing the camera. We all know the glorious day. So is it really Tierney? Andy has so far avoided the question, despite it being asked several times. It's his key piece of 'proof' as well. Yet he refuses so far to validate it. I wonder why? Because he really knows it's bullshit?

The kid in the picture may, I suppose, at a stretch, be Tierney. But the chances are it isn't. There's a passing resemblance I suppose. But on that basis every time we score a goal at Gladwys Street End there is Michael Jackson, Jeremy Corbyn, Queen Victoria, Beyonce, George Washington and David Bowie flicking V's at whichever Red is gallivanting away in euphoric celebration.



"my guess is that Andy's two mates must have read the Sun themselves when they reported its findings to Andy."

So. Just to get this straight. You are now saying that two Liverpool fans from Liverpool both read the S*n.

Is that what you're saying?

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3581 on: Today at 09:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:53:20 pm
I bloody well hope so.

Sorry mate :(
« Reply #3582 on: Today at 09:55:46 pm »
Incidentally, whilst it would be clearly wrong to cite the Scum for any point, accusing someone of being a reader is a very low blow and lacks both class and dignity. I thought we were better than this.

Time for me to bow out of this thread again.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3583 on: Today at 09:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:54:38 pm
Sorry mate :(

No worries. :thumbup

I think this thread should be locked for a bit. Everybody needs to cool down a bit!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3584 on: Today at 10:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:42:36 pm
Firstly thanks for calling me an idiot yet again. Secondly nice try but Bassons did not write an article on Armstrong cheating, you have just made that up. When Bassons wrote that article Armstongs grand tour career consisted of 5 Grand tours, 3 DNF's and 36th place in the TDF and 4th place in the Vuelta. 

This is what you posted.
That shows you are quite frankly bullshiting. Bassons did not provide any evidence that Armstrong was taking drugs. The investigation started 11 years before anyone came forward with evidence that Armstrong was taking drugs.





That is just fucking ridiculous. It wasn't because Bassons suggested that riders were taking drugs. Riders were failing drugs tests left right and centre in the 90's. Whole teams were being thrown out of the grand tours. The use of EPO and blood doping were absolutely rife and Lance fucking Armstrong was riding away from those doped up riders as if he was on a motorbike.

Of course it was his outlandish performances that led to an investigation. He won the 99 TDF by nearly 8 minutes. Not the testimony of a team mate 11 years later.

As for calling me a reader of that newspaper, behave yourself you are better than that.

It all started after SCA Promotions president Bob Hamman, who had doubts about Armstrong and had read L.A. Confidentiel, a book only published in French, that was about the allegations of doping by Armstrong with an ex masseur as a key witness. SCA refused to pay Armstrong a $5 million bonus for winning his 6th on the bounce tour, they eventually went after him for $10 million they'd paid him over the years. They had to pay Armstrong the $5 million, but the testimony from SCA started the investigation by the feds
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3585 on: Today at 10:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:55:46 pm
Incidentally, whilst it would be clearly wrong to cite the Scum for any point, accusing someone of being a reader is a very low blow and lacks both class and dignity. I thought we were better than this.

Time for me to bow out of this thread again.

I would tell my mate that Yorkie thinks doesn't exist, but he'd go round to his house and hospitalise him.

So I shall keep quite on this one :)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3586 on: Today at 10:03:33 pm »
This.

Quote
This needs saying. David Coote did not wake up on Sunday morning and think Im really going to ruin Liverpools day today. I know wed like to think that was the case, but its unlikely. Hed be found out in minutes. Ask me to referee at Old Trafford next weekend and watch how its done. Booked for losing the coin toss may seem harsh, but what could I do? Fernandes was asking for it.

.is maybe as daft as Fitzys all fans think refs are biased against their team therefore its not possible that any ref is biased against any team

Ask me to referee at Old Trafford and Id perform how Coote did on Sunday
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3587 on: Today at 10:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:51:13 pm
Decent piece from Karl Coppack of The Anfield Wrap on Coote, I think it mostly sums up my thoughts on it and refereeing generally.


The salient point for me is 'Coote proved he wasn't a homer.'

That sums it up nicely for me. Why do referees have to prove they are not a homer at Anfield but nowhere else. Referees do not get rewarded for not giving City, United or Arsenal decisions. Show that you are not a homer at Anfield and you get rewarded by getting a disproportionate amount of Liverpool games. That is patently unfair and for me evidence of corruption.

These stats from Tomkins sum it up.

Number of games done by clubs least-generous refs since 2015:

    Liverpool 114

    Chelsea 42

    Spurs 38

    Man United 36

    Leicester 36

    Man City 13

As such, it seems that Liverpool had between 72-101 games with referees who statistically don't like them compared to the aforementioned rivals, with the gap of 101 just happening to be to Manchester City, who have had just 13 games with really unfavourable refs at the 12-games-for-a-penalty cut-off.

Or look at which team has the most referees that don't give us penalties.


Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3588 on: Today at 10:12:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:00:52 pm
It all started after SCA Promotions president Bob Hamman, who had doubts about Armstrong and had read L.A. Confidentiel, a book only published in French, that was about the allegations of doping by Armstrong with an ex masseur as a key witness. SCA refused to pay Armstrong a $5 million bonus for winning his 6th on the bounce tour, they eventually went after him for $10 million they'd paid him over the years. They had to pay Armstrong the $5 million, but the testimony from SCA started the investigation by the feds

Yeh Rob I was talking about when and why David Walsh the author of LA. Confidentiel started investigating Armstrong.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3589 on: Today at 10:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:55:46 pm
Incidentally, whilst it would be clearly wrong to cite the Scum for any point, accusing someone of being a reader is a very low blow and lacks both class and dignity. I thought we were better than this.

Time for me to bow out of this thread again.

Say what you want about AI, been called all kinds over the last page including a joke and a sun reader yet he's not played the victim or cried about it and carried on like a machine bashing out more data.  ;D Some fucking thick skin he's got  ;D
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3590 on: Today at 10:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:03:33 pm
This.

.is maybe as daft as Fitzys all fans think refs are biased against their team therefore its not possible that any ref is biased against any team

Ask me to referee at Old Trafford and Id perform how Coote did on Sunday

Have you got a quote from him saying that because all fans think referees are biased against their team that its therefore not possible that they actually are biased against any team?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3591 on: Today at 10:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:15:28 pm
Have you got a quote from him saying that because all fans think referees are biased against their team that its therefore not possible that they actually are biased against any team?

Isn't that exactly what his OP suggests?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3592 on: Today at 10:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:18:47 pm
Isn't that exactly what his OP suggests?

No, it suggests that football fans are tribal, passionate and that theres a growing trend to believe that your team is the victim of corruption.

It doesnt suggest that means that such corruption cant possibly exist because of that reason.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3593 on: Today at 10:28:32 pm »
There's some proper arl arsery going on here . Someone has a different slant on things so a few all jump in. It's called the playground mentality . Have a word with yourselves you shithouses.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3594 on: Today at 10:33:31 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 10:28:32 pm
There's some proper arl arsery going on here . Someone has a different slant on things so a few all jump in. It's called the playground mentality . Have a word with yourselves you shithouses.
Well, this thread is a perfect setting for a battle of perceptions and opinions. Like a religion. There is a better way to approach the question - statistics - but people don't seem too open to that. Statistics can prove correlations which, albeit not proving or disproving corruption, have a direct relationship with biases. One thing that can be conclusively proven with statistics by virtue of probability and confidence is bias. The origin of that bias is open to the "religious" debate.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3595 on: Today at 10:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:24:27 pm
No, it suggests that football fans are tribal, passionate and that theres a growing trend to believe that your team is the victim of corruption.

It doesnt suggest that means that such corruption cant possibly exist because of that reason.

The thrust of his OP is best summed up by this line.

'Logically, most of this stuff is pure nonsense. Conspiracy and corruption takes place in back rooms, with cynical actors working to manipulate events in their favour.'

That isn't the kind of corruption I and others are talking about. It is an organisation with has corrupt practices that allows an individuals bias to come to the fore and have a small effect on how a game is officiated.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3596 on: Today at 10:53:54 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 10:28:32 pm
There's some proper arl arsery going on here . Someone has a different slant on things so a few all jump in. It's called the playground mentality . Have a word with yourselves you shithouses.

Just tell them, I completely disagree with everything they say.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3597 on: Today at 10:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:46:52 pm
The thrust of his OP is best summed up by this line.

'Logically, most of this stuff is pure nonsense. Conspiracy and corruption takes place in back rooms, with cynical actors working to manipulate events in their favour.'

That isn't the kind of corruption I and others are talking about. It is an organisation with has corrupt practices that allows an individuals bias to come to the fore and have a small effect on how a game is officiated.

The point is, its not what he said, its been embellished to try to win an argument unless Ive missed something in which case I apologise. He has made the very reasonable point that virtually every fanbase thinks that the world (including the referees) is against them, therefore if youre going to try to argue that the referees actually are against us then you need something a bit stronger than what 90% of people are showing.

I dont agree with a lot of what you say on here but I can take the premise that PGMOL allows individuals biases to come to the furore, I actually agree with that, but that isnt what a lot of people are arguing.i actually think PGMOL are corrupt, they massively remind me of the police in that theyve got an old boys network of ex referees (and ex bizzies) who constantly cover themselves and mark their own homework, thats institutionalised corruption but I dont think its favouring United over us or whatever.

The way that conspiratorial stuff often works is people trot out quite a strong theory then when theyre challenged on it it gets stripped back to something a bit more reasonable until the next challenge and the process repeats itself, theres plenty of that in this thread.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3598 on: Today at 11:01:41 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:33:31 pm
Well, this thread is a perfect setting for a battle of perceptions and opinions. Like a religion. There is a better way to approach the question - statistics - but people don't seem too open to that. Statistics can prove correlations which, albeit not proving or disproving corruption, have a direct relationship with biases. One thing that can be conclusively proven with statistics by virtue of probability and confidence is bias. The origin of that bias is open to the "religious" debate.

There is no religious debate though . You believe in that one and I believe in this one . Sound !

If one truly understands their own religion they will see all religions as being the same - Buddhassa Bikhu .

* Awaits to be challenged on Buddhism being a religion *

The answer is I ain't arsed what others think.  Dead simple .

That's me out of this thread . Ta ra.
