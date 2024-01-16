From ESPN.
Of the 20 VAR errors this season, 17 have been for missed interventions, with two decisions changed incorrectly and one situation where the VAR wrongly rejected an overturn at the pitchside monitor. Last season, the 25 mistakes were made up of 18 missed interventions and seven incorrectly changed decisions.
ESPN can reveal that Premier League leaders Liverpool have been most affected in the 2023-24 campaign, with four VAR errors against them. Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers have each suffered three mistakes, with Arsenal two and eight other clubs on one each.
Surprise Surprise. The teams with managers who have been the most outspoken about PGMOL Klopp, De Zerbi and O'Neil have been shafted the most by VAR.