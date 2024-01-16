« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 118562 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,726
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3520 on: Today at 03:28:15 pm »
From ESPN.

Of the 20 VAR errors this season, 17 have been for missed interventions, with two decisions changed incorrectly and one situation where the VAR wrongly rejected an overturn at the pitchside monitor. Last season, the 25 mistakes were made up of 18 missed interventions and seven incorrectly changed decisions.

ESPN can reveal that Premier League leaders Liverpool have been most affected in the 2023-24 campaign, with four VAR errors against them. Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers have each suffered three mistakes, with Arsenal two and eight other clubs on one each.


Surprise Surprise. The teams with managers who have been the most outspoken about PGMOL Klopp, De Zerbi and O'Neil have been shafted the most by VAR.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,423
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3521 on: Today at 03:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:08:03 pm
Yorky, let's face it - we know that unless someone hands you a smoking gun dossier of proof then nothing will convince you. If you want to go down the "beyond reasonable doubt" route that's fine, but it doesn't make you right.

I've already said, if it's irrefutable proof you want, then there's none to be had. But if you want to take that absence as proof that we're talking out of our collective arse, then that's also up to you. ;D

Personally, I'm glad I've largely stepped out of this thread, as it's just become another mousewheel discussion. Round in round in circles, same people, same arguments, with no chance of anybody convincing anybody else. It's all rather pointless now.

It's not like it's just Andy or Al airing grievances on the issue.

Yeah he won't believe anything. I've been told by my two mates one thing - which he immedaitely refuted and didn't believe, only for Al to find it in two actual newspapers - so he just moves onto something else he doesn't believe.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,187
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3522 on: Today at 03:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:50:03 pm
Yeah he won't believe anything. I've been told by my two mates one thing - which he immedaitely refuted and didn't believe, only for Al to find it in two actual newspapers - so he just moves onto something else he doesn't believe.

Which national newspapers was the story in, out of interest?  Because the only link I can see is to the one paper that Liverpool fans shouldn't be using to prove anything.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,754
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3523 on: Today at 03:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:28:15 pm
From ESPN.

Of the 20 VAR errors this season, 17 have been for missed interventions, with two decisions changed incorrectly and one situation where the VAR wrongly rejected an overturn at the pitchside monitor. Last season, the 25 mistakes were made up of 18 missed interventions and seven incorrectly changed decisions.

ESPN can reveal that Premier League leaders Liverpool have been most affected in the 2023-24 campaign, with four VAR errors against them. Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers have each suffered three mistakes, with Arsenal two and eight other clubs on one each.


Surprise Surprise. The teams with managers who have been the most outspoken about PGMOL Klopp, De Zerbi and O'Neil have been shafted the most by VAR.

Yet presumably the Doku incident isn't even included.

Everton have had zero, yet their fans groups were meeting with PGMOL the other day to demand answers.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,019
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3524 on: Today at 03:57:46 pm »
On the referees appointment thing. There are so many who are considered to be top refs that we don't like...we're bound to get one involved in some part each game.

But, Anthony Taylor for a big United vs Liverpool game is certainly an odd appointment.

Of the referees who have had 10 games or more, this is the list. We've had grumbles about 7 of them I'd say. So a very good chance we're going to get one involved in some part in every game.

Anthony Taylor
Simon Hooper
Michael Oliver
Paul Tierney
Robert Jones
Tim Robinson
John Brooks
Andy Madley
Jarred Gillett
Chris Kavanagh
Samuel Barrott
David Coote
Craig Pawson
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,377
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3525 on: Today at 04:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:08:03 pm
Personally, I'm glad I've largely stepped out of this thread, as it's just become another mousewheel discussion. Round in round in circles, same people, same arguments, with no chance of anybody convincing anybody else. It's all rather pointless now.

It's not like it's just Andy or Al airing grievances on the issue.

I agree. I mean, we have people having to try and convince some that a man from Manchester should not be in charge of a Liverpool v Mancs game and reasons why, then the other side trying to pick holes in it.

I mean for fucks sake I didn't think people were going to get so entrenched as to not being able to even give concessions when a manchester based ref is placed in charge of this match. It's all a bit farcical now.

Bias aside for the protection of the referee nobody from a rival area should ever be given these games as they are damned either way. Corruption, bias or incompetence aside that is something that should not be up for any debate.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,754
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3526 on: Today at 04:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:17:12 pm
I agree. I mean, we have people having to try and convince some that a man from Manchester should not be in charge of a Liverpool v Mancs game and reasons why, then the other side trying to pick holes in it.

I mean for fucks sake I didn't think people were going to get so entrenched as to not being able to even give concessions when a manchester based ref is placed in charge of this match. It's all a bit farcical now.

Bias aside for the protection of the referee nobody from a rival area should ever be given these games as they are damned either way. Corruption, bias or incompetence aside that is something that should not be up for any debate.

Imagine the fuss if it was a Scouser in charge. Neville wouldn't shut up about it for one.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,377
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3527 on: Today at 04:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:20:08 pm
Imagine the fuss if it was a Scouser in charge. Neville wouldn't shut up about it for one.

This is where I disagree with AI. The club should be speaking out and putting pressure on PGMOL. At the very least it is highlighted in the media and highlighted more each time.

For me it is easier to point this out rather than releasing the statement after the Diaz incident, mainly because you don't have to be saying it in a way of questioning the referee, but you are stating that nobody from rival areas should be given the game as there is a conflict and this can lead to questions from either side and the referee should not be having that added pressure on them. It's a precedent set in international games, if it's not a problem then why is it not allowed there?

I guess though this would be said internally then see what happens but the club should know they have had the piss taken out of them by PGMOL since the elbow on Robbo and the only way to deal with PGMOL is to air it publicly.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,187
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3528 on: Today at 05:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:49:30 pm
It has been reported by a national newspaper that Tayor's family are United season ticket holders. I am not going to name the newspaper in question but it has been reported.

I'll ask you directly as Andy missed it, but which paper was this, and what was their source?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,726
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3529 on: Today at 06:05:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:44:24 pm
I'll ask you directly as Andy missed it, but which paper was this, and what was their source?

I think the fact that I refused to name the newspaper speaks volumes. For me what is significant is that when comments are made about Taylor's family it is not denied but we get Manchester-based journalists doubling down on the fact that he has an Altrincham season ticket.

This is a piece by the Guardian's Man United correspondent Daniel Taylor.

This isnt the first time Taylor allegiances have been questioned but I did speak to the Altrincham chairman, Grahame Rowley, on Friday and hopefully it might convince a few people to see the latest controversy for what it is. Anthony has always been an Altrincham fan, he told me. Even now, he gets a season ticket every year to support the club, despite the fact he cant go to all the matches. He has helped with refereeing schools at the club and he is often at the ground. People around here always ask if youre a Red or a Blue. Hes actually a great advocate for non-League football and he should be praised not criticised.

Instead of finding out if Taylor's family are United supporters we get a piece with the Altrincham chairman.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,187
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3530 on: Today at 06:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:05:01 pm
I think the fact that I refused to name the newspaper speaks volumes. For me what is significant is that when comments are made about Taylor's family it is not denied but we get Manchester-based journalists doubling down on the fact that he has an Altrincham season ticket.

This is a piece by the Guardian's Man United correspondent Daniel Taylor.

This isnt the first time Taylor allegiances have been questioned but I did speak to the Altrincham chairman, Grahame Rowley, on Friday and hopefully it might convince a few people to see the latest controversy for what it is. Anthony has always been an Altrincham fan, he told me. Even now, he gets a season ticket every year to support the club, despite the fact he cant go to all the matches. He has helped with refereeing schools at the club and he is often at the ground. People around here always ask if youre a Red or a Blue. Hes actually a great advocate for non-League football and he should be praised not criticised.

Instead of finding out if Taylor's family are United supporters we get a piece with the Altrincham chairman.

So the answer is The Sun, and there's no source on their side?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,123
  • RedOrDead
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3531 on: Today at 06:10:13 pm »
Taylor as ref :lmao

Webb isnt even trying to hide his hatred for us
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,754
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3532 on: Today at 06:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:05:01 pm
I think the fact that I refused to name the newspaper speaks volumes. For me what is significant is that when comments are made about Taylor's family it is not denied but we get Manchester-based journalists doubling down on the fact that he has an Altrincham season ticket.

This is a piece by the Guardian's Man United correspondent Daniel Taylor.

This isnt the first time Taylor allegiances have been questioned but I did speak to the Altrincham chairman, Grahame Rowley, on Friday and hopefully it might convince a few people to see the latest controversy for what it is. Anthony has always been an Altrincham fan, he told me. Even now, he gets a season ticket every year to support the club, despite the fact he cant go to all the matches. He has helped with refereeing schools at the club and he is often at the ground. People around here always ask if youre a Red or a Blue. Hes actually a great advocate for non-League football and he should be praised not criticised.

Instead of finding out if Taylor's family are United supporters we get a piece with the Altrincham chairman.

Said it before but I went to an Altrincham home game a few years ago. There's a pub/clubhouse right next to the ground. United were playing in the 12:30. Everyone in there was going to the Altrincham game, nearly everyone in there was cheering loudly for United, to the point where I drank up and left.

People living in all these satellite towns around Manchester - they all favour City or United ultimately. Just as they do Liverpool or Everton in Bootle, Crosby or Prescot. Altrincham is very much a United town, whether they go and watch the local non league club or not.

But he's not even from Altrincham. His family are all from Manchester.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:12:58 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,726
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3533 on: Today at 06:17:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:08:56 pm
So the answer is The Sun, and there's no source on their side?

I don't know about a source because I didn't read the article. What I did do is make it clear which paper it was but refused to name them or provide a link because I didn't want them to benefit from my post.

Strangely you have just cherry picked one line from my post and completely ignored the Manchester press's obsession with stating that Taylor is a Altrincham fan. People constantly state that he grew in a in United family, in a staunch United area and will have been subjected to anti Scouse rhetoric pretty much his whole life. Instead of addressing that we get the fact that he apparently supports Altrincham.

Do you think he would be allowed to referee United in a European final? I mean he supports Altrincham for gods sake.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,404
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3534 on: Today at 06:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:17:57 pm
I don't know about a source because I didn't read the article. What I did do is make it clear which paper it was but refused to name them or provide a link because I didn't want them to benefit from my post.

Strangely you have just cherry picked one line from my post and completely ignored the Manchester press's obsession with stating that Taylor is a Altrincham fan. People constantly state that he grew in a in United family, in a staunch United area and will have been subjected to anti Scouse rhetoric pretty much his whole life. Instead of addressing that we get the fact that he apparently supports Altrincham.

Do you think he would be allowed to referee United in a European final? I mean he supports Altrincham for gods sake.

No he would not, but it isnt because he supports Altrincham 
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Up
« previous next »
 