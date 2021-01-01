« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:02:03 pm
Although I get your wider point I don't think you can compare the two. One has no evidence what-so-ever, even based on data.
They use selective instances of player recovery time and second half come backs where Liverpool demonstrate high levels of energy in the face of gruelling conditions. Purely anecdotal and vaguely circumstantial but totally dedicated to their cause. They constantly ask why the authorities arent calling it out and suggest its because theyre in Klopps pocket.

This is classic fan debate. Cognitive dissonance and delusion presented as well-researched and rigorous argument with naysayers treated with contempt and ridicule.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:47:20 am
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Anyone in here who doesnt think atleast some of the officials have got it in for us, should really train as a referee. They would fit right in at PGMOL.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:46:40 pm
I agree completely.

The other thing is how can you have a level playing field when two games within hours of each other, involving the three teams who are going for the title are officiated in a totally different manner. Coote booked 5 Liverpool players and 8 in all during a game in which there was barely a bad tackle. That resulted in a stop-start game in which it was pretty much impossible for us to build up any momentum.

It also meant that both VVD and Macca were left walking a tightrope after completely innocuous challenges. It also means Endo is now on 8 yellows for the season and facing a suspension if he gets another couple of yellows before the 33rd game of the season.

Taylor on the other hand decided that he was going to let pretty much anything go in the City-Arsenal game. That meant there was zero chance of any players getting carded, sent off or missing any games. 

Dermot Gallagher on Ref Watch this morning saying Taylor let the game go as you don't want to be giving a yellow early then needing to give a second yellow later and its game over, yet Coote, on Tierneys advice, gives Mac a yellow on 14 mins.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:09:09 pm
Anyone in here who doesnt think atleast some of the officials have got it in for us, should really train as a referee. They would fit right in at PGMOL.
I dont understand this line of argument. Essentially:

Anyone who disagrees with my perspective must be part of the problem

Its not really a strong counterpoint in truth. Its just emphasising a contempt for the alternative view.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yep, these accusations and grievances are just going to continue until there's at least some regulation or oversight of PGMOL, apart from the token and largely impotent IRC that is.. It's persistently confounding that a multi-billion pound enterprise is at the mercy of these pretentious fucks.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:50:40 pm
I went yesterday. First time in the new Annie Rd. Did catch the frustration with the refbecause he was frustrating and its the home fans role to influence the ref as much as possible. Like pretty much every game Ive been to since I started going over 30 years ago.

The young guy next to me texted his friend - which I inadvertently caught sight of: Agenda set by the PGMOL again.

All it made me think was that the whole noise around football now is set to one of grievance and injustice. Rather than me checking myself to reconsider my view about deep collusion and corruption.

To amuse myself I read through GoT and ReCafe for their thoughts. Aside from some terrible shouts, both sets of fans have noisy contributors who are very earnest in their claims that Klopp dopes his players. They are utterly convinced and call out anybody who suggests that it is conspiracy nuthousery. Or maybe theyre correct by virtue of the fact that so many of them believe it? Intriguing.


Must be one of those "Right time, right place & massive screen" situations that I hear about.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:50:40 pm
I went yesterday. First time in the new Annie Rd. Did catch the frustration with the refbecause he was frustrating and its the home fans role to influence the ref as much as possible. Like pretty much every game Ive been to since I started going over 30 years ago.

The young guy next to me texted his friend - which I inadvertently caught sight of: Agenda set by the PGMOL again.

All it made me think was that the whole noise around football now is set to one of grievance and injustice. Rather than me checking myself to reconsider my view about deep collusion and corruption.

To amuse myself I read through GoT and ReCafe for their thoughts. Aside from some terrible shouts, both sets of fans have noisy contributors who are very earnest in their claims that Klopp dopes his players. They are utterly convinced and call out anybody who suggests that it is conspiracy nuthousery. Or maybe theyre correct by virtue of the fact that so many of them believe it? Intriguing.

It's interesting that you seem? to be suggesting it's a 'young guy' thing. Two of my mates I've been going to the game with for years are 70 and 69. They were both talking about the ref yesterday and saying they were stuggling to remember a more bent official at Anfield. They have both been going for over sixty years. It was the topic of most conversation as it is after most of our games this season. It's always felt like it's been a little skewed for years, but this season feels to most people that go reguarly and watch it on TV that it's gone beyond a joke now.

There were no 'major' howlers from the ref, but he acted like he was an anti-homer. You know the refs you see sometimes that give most things to the home crowd because that team is at home? He seemed determined throughout the game to rule against us whenever he had the chance. As was said before, the anger is starting to boil over - we all expected that Coote would do a shite job and give most things against us. He did a shite job and he gave most things against us - including booking 5 of our players with barely a bad foul in the game. He ignored their timewasting when they were ahead, but angry remonstrated with us for minor infractions once we were in front. He gave free kicks against us without even facing in the direction the 'foul' occurred - neither lino flagged. Every 50/50 he gave to them. They dove all over the shop and he gave them 24 free kicks to our 10. We had more possession and more shots on goal (38 chances against 12 for them)and yet a referee determined that we were fouling nearly three times more often.

Mo got booted up and down the park for the whole game and the fouling - including the pen shout was ignored. Darwin got clearly fouled in the area - guess what? Ignored?

It's beyond a joke now, but it does kind of amuse me that you were at the game probably laughing at these idiots that thought the ref was shite when you probably thought he did a 'good job'
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:29:53 pm

Must be one of those "Right time, right place & massive screen" situations that I hear about.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:29:53 pm

Must be one of those "Right time, right place & massive screen" situations that I hear about.

Do you think it might have been Atkinson's daughter he was texting. ;)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:38:03 pm
Do you think it might have been Atkinson's daughter he was texting. ;)

At least we know Howard Webbs going to have a big smile on his face with all these Liverpool fans going over to have a 'Flix and Chill' evening with him.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:09:08 pm
They use selective instances of player recovery time and second half come backs where Liverpool demonstrate high levels of energy in the face of gruelling conditions. Purely anecdotal and vaguely circumstantial but totally dedicated to their cause. They constantly ask why the authorities arent calling it out and suggest its because theyre in Klopps pocket.

This is classic fan debate. Cognitive dissonance and delusion presented as well-researched and rigorous argument with naysayers treated with contempt and ridicule.

You are conflating two different issues there though. If you went into a prison and asked why people were in prison then a huge number of those prisoners would tell you that it was because of the Police or judicial system. Patently that isn't true but if you put together a like-minded group of people without dissenting voices then those misconceptions will flourish.

However, that doesn't mean there aren't monumental miscarriages of justice with innocent people locked up for offences that they didn't commit. That doesn't mean there isn't corruption in Police forces or in the judiciary. It also doesn't mean that Police forces or the criminal justice system are not biased against ethnic minorities or even people from certain backgrounds.

What you and the likes of Yorky are doing is using the first example to try and disprove the second example. Please stop trying to equate what other fans think and what is happening week in week out during our matches and then looking to pass it off as incompetence. 
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:46:40 pm
I agree completely.

The other thing is how can you have a level playing field when two games within hours of each other, involving the three teams who are going for the title are officiated in a totally different manner. Coote booked 5 Liverpool players and 8 in all during a game in which there was barely a bad tackle. That resulted in a stop-start game in which it was pretty much impossible for us to build up any momentum.

It also meant that both VVD and Macca were left walking a tightrope after completely innocuous challenges. It also means Endo is now on 8 yellows for the season and facing a suspension if he gets another couple of yellows before the 33rd game of the season.

Taylor on the other hand decided that he was going to let pretty much anything go in the City-Arsenal game. That meant there was zero chance of any players getting carded, sent off or missing any games. 
I agree there was inconsistency yesterday between the two games and it was obvious from the first minute of their game. But that's the way they've always tried to do it- it's a big top of the table clash, try and let it run, don't spoil it with early red cards etc. is that right, from an entertainment point of view I get it but in terms of fair officiating no it's probably not. But I don't think that has anything to do with a grand conspiracy or whatever it is against Liverpool. If anything it's a classic case of the other long held theory that the top four, now top six, always get help from the refs and are treated differently to the rest.

The game was stop start yesterday as you say. I'll get hammered for this obviously by the others but a major part of that was the fact that they were looking incredibly dangerous on the break, particularly in the first half, and we kept stopping their counter attacks with niggly fouls in their own half. Were all of them fouls? No a few were soft and one of their players in particular seemed to go down at the faintest touch, and I was as pissed off as anyone a couple of times where I thought we might counter but the whistle blew, but it was obviously something we were doing. That's also my explanation of why we commited more fouls than them despite greater possession, which to be honest I'd have thought would have been pretty clear to anyone watching the game. They sat back pretty deep, not getting in our faces too much. On the other hand, every time they broke forward there was a 3 on 3 or a 2 on 2 opportunity with one of their players running at speed at our midfield/defence who knew there was danger behind them.

All that can be true while also having the belief that the yellow on Mac Allister was awful refereeing, one of their players in particular was a cheating prick who was doing my head in, Coote is a shit referee, and PGMOL are crap. I thought I'd get that in before someone accuses me of believing anything to the contrary. I just don't think anyone watches that game yesterday who isn't a Liverpool fan and thinks wow that ref really has it in for them. And just like everyone else, when I go to Anfield I'd have shouted at the ref, called him a cheat etc. All part of the matchday experience, isnt it? What's different nowadays is that it feels like people are watching the game with a pen and notepad recording every 50/50 that went against their team and citing it as evidence of a conspiracy. Refs make mistakes. Sometimes they go for you and because of your own bias you think it's good refereeing and never think about it again. Sometimes they go against. Genuinely, why bother watching it people genuinely believe they're trying to stop us winning it? It's just a form of torture.

On top of that it's just plain boring. You open the title race thread and it's the same tale of woe. We aren't gunna win it, the refs will never let us. The decisions are going to start getting even worse against us now. Boo hoo, the joy being sucked out of everything in football. Can't even look forward to the title race without people making it about the referees constantly. It's a feature of the modern game that isn't just about us, I think every team in the entire football league thinks they're being stitched up. Celtic and rangers in Scotland utterly convinced it's all rigged in the other teams favour. The rest of them all convinced it's rigged in both their favours. It's the same everywhere, with everyone equally convinced and with an equally long list of grievances.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:38:03 pm
Do you think it might have been Atkinson's daughter he was texting. ;)

Could even have been Atkinson.

Reckon we are going to have a Keyser Soze moment at the end of the thread where Fitzy turns into Webb.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:54:44 pm
Could even have been Atkinson.

Reckon we are going to have a Keyser Soze moment at the end of the thread where Fitzy turns into Webb.

I think we've already established that Yorkie is Howard Webb's dad.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:07:47 pm
Coote has a such a weak jawline - looks like he's about to start drooling at any time.

Absolutely. Its a thing if wonder. Finally we get to the real issues here. He looks like a Simpsons character.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:58:09 pm
After 15 minutes of the game yesterday, the whole of the Kop and most of the ground were chanting 'cheat cheat cheat cheat' - as the referee left the pitch at half time, he was roundly booed by the entire ground.

I wonder how those that have been sucking Howard Webb off and fondling his testicles felt about that? Do they actually go to the game? If they did then did they angrily turn around and start shouting at the 50 odd thousand Liverpool fans at Anfield they they were all tin-foil hat wearing dickheads? Why didn't they storm to the front of the Kop and tell every Liverpool fan in the ground that they were a c*nt?

In the place where I sit - quite often not that het up compared to some areas of the ground, there were shouts all through the game that the Ref was a fucking cheat. He was looking the other way, before turning around and giving the foul, his antics with the balls where the Kop was - laughable. He didn't once make any motion or response when they time wasted at 1-0 up. When we equalised, he looked properly pissed off and when we were ahead - he was gesturing to get on with it, pointing at his watch and looking more like a fucking petulant bought c*nt the more the game went on.

But you keep sticking up for these absolute arseholes and telling every match-going fan that they are a fucking c*nt.
Andy, why are you so angry that some people disagree with you? Nobody on here works for PGMOL, nobody here influences how games are referred, we all watch the same team every week desperate for us to succeed. We all think the refs are shit. We're all on the same side. Chill the fuck out man ;D
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:12:20 pm
Dermot Gallagher on Ref Watch this morning saying Taylor let the game go as you don't want to be giving a yellow early then needing to give a second yellow later and its game over, yet Coote, on Tierneys advice, gives Mac a yellow on 14 mins.

So they're admitting they're selective as to when they apply the rules. They should ref the game not the occasion. All that will happen is players will feel free to make tactical fouls, that would usually be a yellow, early on wagering they will get away with it. Then they have another chance to make one later on in the game. The PGMOL is not fit for purpose.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:00:42 pm
Absolutely. Its a thing if wonder. Finally we get to the real issues here. He looks like a Simpsons character.

yes!!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:12:20 pm
Dermot Gallagher on Ref Watch this morning saying Taylor let the game go as you don't want to be giving a yellow early then needing to give a second yellow later and its game over, yet Coote, on Tierneys advice, gives Mac a yellow on 14 mins.

The Tierney thing is a concern as they shouldnt be doing that.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:48:44 pm
You are conflating two different issues there though. If you went into a prison and asked why people were in prison then a huge number of those prisoners would tell you that it was because of the Police or judicial system. Patently that isn't true but if you put together a like-minded group of people without dissenting voices then those misconceptions will flourish.

However, that doesn't mean there aren't monumental miscarriages of justice with innocent people locked up for offences that they didn't commit. That doesn't mean there isn't corruption in Police forces or in the judiciary. It also doesn't mean that Police forces or the criminal justice system are not biased against ethnic minorities or even people from certain backgrounds.

What you and the likes of Yorky are doing is using the first example to try and disprove the second example. Please stop trying to equate what other fans think and what is happening week in week out during our matches and then looking to pass it off as incompetence. 
Yep. A lot of them say stuff like this as well.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:54:44 pm
Could even have been Atkinson.

Reckon we are going to have a Keyser Soze moment at the end of the thread where Fitzy turns into Webb.
Just shy of 20 years Ive been working on this long-conhad to be exposed at some stage.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:03:43 pm

Youre not fit to referee
The referees a wanker
Whose the bastard in the black

You forgot the Mungo Jerry classic!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:31:21 pm
Yep. A lot of them say stuff like this as well.

Maybe if you stopped with your obsession with social media then you could actually see what is happening in front of you. I mean you speak to Atkinson's daughter and it isn't about his job as a referee. It is about the reaction he receives on social media. You are at the game and you are checking what someone next to you is texting about an agenda against the PGMOL.

Just because MAGA social media has a multitude of opinions that Trump is hard done by and that the Dems are far worse doesn't mean Trump hasn't acted inappropriately.

For me there is conclusive evidence that Liverpool are refereed differently. There is clear evidence that Salah is refereed differently. There is clear evidence that the PGMOL treats the appointment of officials differently when it involves Liverpool. I mean Tierny has just done his 9th Liverpool League game out of 29.

Coote made a horrendous decision in the Liverpool v Arsenal game on the 23rd of December. A decision that could potentially affect the title race. Six weeks later and the two sides meet in the reverse fixture. Inexplicably given the number of potential choices of VAR they appoint Coote again. Liverpool have played Arsenal three times this season, Twice in the League plus the FA Cup game.

Coote has been the VAR for all three games. That is akin to hitting green three times on the run in roulette. 

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
You can argue grand conspiracies or whatever, but if you genuinely think that David Coote is just a shit ref and doesnt have a bias against us when hes involved in our games then Ive got some air to sell you.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Redley on Today at 05:30:31 pm
You can argue grand conspiracies or whatever, but if you genuinely think that David Coote is just a shit ref and doesnt have a bias against us when hes involved in our games then Ive got some air to sell you.

Too late. I've just sold my truckload of magic beans mate.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:48:44 pm
What you and the likes of Yorky are doing is using the first example to try and disprove the second example. Please stop trying to equate what other fans think and what is happening week in week out during our matches and then looking to pass it off as incompetence. 

Fitzy is describing a syndrome. The syndrome involves supporters of every club being utterly convinced that the referees are in the pocket of their main rivals. It's impossible to describe a syndrome like this without referring to at least two clubs. There's nothing illegitimate or nefarious about doing this. It's an essential part of the case he is making.

You on the other hand constantly argue by analogy. There is proven corruption in the Metropolitan Police or the Post Office and therefore there must be corruption in PGMOL. Anyone who is sceptical of corruption at PGMOL then gets accused of being the type of person who thought the cops did a good job in the Stephen Lawrence case or who thought the Post office sub-masters were all 'on the make'. And my prediction is that you'll keep on making these false analogies.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:53:45 pm
Fitzy is describing a syndrome. The syndrome involves supporters of every club being utterly convinced that the referees are in the pocket of their main rivals. It's impossible to describe a syndrome like this without referring to at least two clubs. There's nothing illegitimate or nefarious about doing this. It's an essential part of the case he is making.

You on the other hand constantly argue by analogy. There is proven corruption in the Metropolitan Police or the Post Office and therefore there must be corruption in PGMOL. Anyone who is sceptical of corruption at PGMOL then gets accused of being the type of person who thought the cops did a good job in the Stephen Lawrence case or who thought the Post office sub-masters were all 'on the make'. And my prediction is that you'll keep on making these false analogies.

The referee yesterday gave a foul when he was looking the other way. Neither lino flagged for it.

Talk me through that.

You could see the bentest game in the history of football and you'd be like Drebben in front of the fireworks factory.


