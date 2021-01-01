I agree completely.



The other thing is how can you have a level playing field when two games within hours of each other, involving the three teams who are going for the title are officiated in a totally different manner. Coote booked 5 Liverpool players and 8 in all during a game in which there was barely a bad tackle. That resulted in a stop-start game in which it was pretty much impossible for us to build up any momentum.



It also meant that both VVD and Macca were left walking a tightrope after completely innocuous challenges. It also means Endo is now on 8 yellows for the season and facing a suspension if he gets another couple of yellows before the 33rd game of the season.



Taylor on the other hand decided that he was going to let pretty much anything go in the City-Arsenal game. That meant there was zero chance of any players getting carded, sent off or missing any games.



I agree there was inconsistency yesterday between the two games and it was obvious from the first minute of their game. But that's the way they've always tried to do it- it's a big top of the table clash, try and let it run, don't spoil it with early red cards etc. is that right, from an entertainment point of view I get it but in terms of fair officiating no it's probably not. But I don't think that has anything to do with a grand conspiracy or whatever it is against Liverpool. If anything it's a classic case of the other long held theory that the top four, now top six, always get help from the refs and are treated differently to the rest.The game was stop start yesterday as you say. I'll get hammered for this obviously by the others but a major part of that was the fact that they were looking incredibly dangerous on the break, particularly in the first half, and we kept stopping their counter attacks with niggly fouls in their own half. Were all of them fouls? No a few were soft and one of their players in particular seemed to go down at the faintest touch, and I was as pissed off as anyone a couple of times where I thought we might counter but the whistle blew, but it was obviously something we were doing. That's also my explanation of why we commited more fouls than them despite greater possession, which to be honest I'd have thought would have been pretty clear to anyone watching the game. They sat back pretty deep, not getting in our faces too much. On the other hand, every time they broke forward there was a 3 on 3 or a 2 on 2 opportunity with one of their players running at speed at our midfield/defence who knew there was danger behind them.All that can be true while also having the belief that the yellow on Mac Allister was awful refereeing, one of their players in particular was a cheating prick who was doing my head in, Coote is a shit referee, and PGMOL are crap. I thought I'd get that in before someone accuses me of believing anything to the contrary. I just don't think anyone watches that game yesterday who isn't a Liverpool fan and thinks wow that ref really has it in for them. And just like everyone else, when I go to Anfield I'd have shouted at the ref, called him a cheat etc. All part of the matchday experience, isnt it? What's different nowadays is that it feels like people are watching the game with a pen and notepad recording every 50/50 that went against their team and citing it as evidence of a conspiracy. Refs make mistakes. Sometimes they go for you and because of your own bias you think it's good refereeing and never think about it again. Sometimes they go against. Genuinely, why bother watching it people genuinely believe they're trying to stop us winning it? It's just a form of torture.On top of that it's just plain boring. You open the title race thread and it's the same tale of woe. We aren't gunna win it, the refs will never let us. The decisions are going to start getting even worse against us now. Boo hoo, the joy being sucked out of everything in football. Can't even look forward to the title race without people making it about the referees constantly. It's a feature of the modern game that isn't just about us, I think every team in the entire football league thinks they're being stitched up. Celtic and rangers in Scotland utterly convinced it's all rigged in the other teams favour. The rest of them all convinced it's rigged in both their favours. It's the same everywhere, with everyone equally convinced and with an equally long list of grievances.