« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 114106 times)

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,973
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 10:58:49 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:45:45 am
Fair enough mate  ;D

I was just speaking from experience and know how things like that can make myself more invested, my fault for not knowing it was a nothing link though.

👍
Logged
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:47:20 am
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,666
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 11:10:16 am »
Amazing you get a shocking performance from Coote in which he is booed off at halftime and instead of coming on here and acknowledging that. What we get is the usual suspects looking to make in-jokes backing each other up and basically making the thread unreadable.

If you don't want to discuss the real issues then maybe stick to PM's or create your own Whats App group.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,973
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 11:21:45 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:10:16 am
Amazing you get a shocking performance from Coote in which he is booed off at halftime and instead of coming on here and acknowledging that. What we get is the usual suspects looking to make in-jokes backing each other up and basically making the thread unreadable.

If you don't want to discuss the real issues then maybe stick to PM's or create your own Whats App group.
Lets get one thing clear, these boards are not designed for fun. Its serious business with no room for bon aminow answer the question: how do you explain the Diaz debacle in September?
Logged
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:47:20 am
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,257
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 11:23:44 am »
Yes, pull yourselves together lads. Time to gets serious.

So....Fitzy, you've been accused of being too close to PGMOL because you were once married to a referee's daughter. Are you part of the conspiracy or merely a hired hand to defend the refs?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,666
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 11:24:43 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:22:55 am
Yeah but Coote is a dunce and probably takes him time to comprehend what is being said. There actual confirmation on what was happening in the first half?

The referee didn't even give a free kick though and neither assistant referee flagged. The one on that side was 50 yards behind play in the other half. Which just leaves the assistant on the opposite side of the pitch. Macca runs five yards retrieves the ball and is on his third touch before Coote blows.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,230
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 11:25:22 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:23:44 am
Yes, pull yourselves together lads. Time to gets serious.

So....Fitzy, you've been accused of being too close to PGMOL because you were once married to a referee's daughter. Are you part of the conspiracy or merely a hired hand to defend the refs?

Fitzy is a FSG plant put into the PMGOL sphere to create a distraction from a lack of funding into the club by our owners.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 11:29:30 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:24:43 am
The referee didn't even give a free kick though and neither assistant referee flagged. The one on that side was 50 yards behind play in the other half. Which just leaves the assistant on the opposite side of the pitch. Macca runs five yards retrieves the ball and is on his third touch before Coote blows.

Out of interest what is it that you think happened?

The replay shows minimal contact between Mac Allister and the Brighton player, its barely a foul and certainly not a booking. Are you of the opinion that Tierney watching on VAR has told him to book him for a that challenge with the benefit of video replay and if so, what do you think happens when Coote watches it back and sees the tackle that was actually committed?

I assumed when Carragher was saying someone had said something to him he meant the lino, the broadcasters do get the VAR feedback but only if they choose to turn it up I think.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 11:29:53 am »
It will get more blatant from here on in. A perfect goaded ruled out again . Hard to believe really

If we lose the title by a narrow margin then there needs to be repercussions for the spurs game alone. I feel the club are holding that in the back pocket.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,666
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 11:32:02 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:21:45 am
Lets get one thing clear, these boards are not designed for fun. Its serious business with no room for bon aminow answer the question: how do you explain the Diaz debacle in September?

No, you started this thread with a closed mind. Now all that is happening is that you and your cronies are ridiculing fellow reds who have the temerity to raise points regarding whether we are being refereed fairly. I suppose the Reds at the game who roundly booed Coote off at halftime after a truly abject and biased performance were only doing it because of social media.

For me, it was an incompetent and biased performance. There wasn't a level playing field in terms of decision making. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 11:35:32 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:29:30 am
Out of interest what is it that you think happened?

The replay shows minimal contact between Mac Allister and the Brighton player, its barely a foul and certainly not a booking. Are you of the opinion that Tierney watching on VAR has told him to book him for a that challenge with the benefit of video replay and if so, what do you think happens when Coote watches it back and sees the tackle that was actually committed?

I assumed when Carragher was saying someone had said something to him he meant the lino, the broadcasters do get the VAR feedback but only if they choose to turn it up I think.

The implication from Carragher was that VAR was involved in the decision. The linesman in that half of the pitch was working the other side so itd be an odd call for either of them to be involved in
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,973
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 11:36:24 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:23:44 am
Yes, pull yourselves together lads. Time to gets serious.

So....Fitzy, you've been accused of being too close to PGMOL because you were once married to a referee's daughter. Are you part of the conspiracy or merely a hired hand to defend the refs?
My lawyer has told me to not answer this.
Logged
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:47:20 am
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,973
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 11:37:27 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:32:02 am
No, you started this thread with a closed mind. Now all that is happening is that you and your cronies are ridiculing fellow reds who have the temerity to raise points regarding whether we are being refereed fairly. I suppose the Reds at the game who roundly booed Coote off at halftime after a truly abject and biased performance were only doing it because of social media.

For me, it was an incompetent and biased performance. There wasn't a level playing field in terms of decision making. 
Leave my cronies out of this. They neednt suffer for my closed mind.
Logged
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:47:20 am
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,428
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 11:40:57 am »
Can somebody clarify if the VAR officials can tell the referee to give a player a card or not. Like do they have that influence if they perceive the onfield referee has missed something.


That yellow for Macca seemed very suspect yesterday
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,450
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 11:43:56 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:19:15 am
They were saying whatever they thought it would take for the bloke in the tin foil hat to leave them alone

 ;D

Ha ha.  :D
Must admit I did think twice about taking it off but thought fuck it. In fer a penny...
 :D


Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,973
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 11:45:25 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:40:57 am
Can somebody clarify if the VAR officials can tell the referee to give a player a card or not. Like do they have that influence if they perceive the onfield referee has missed something.


That yellow for Macca seemed very suspect yesterday
My understanding is that they can intervene with penalties, red cards and off sides. Adjudicating yellows is beyond their brief.
Logged
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:47:20 am
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 11:47:20 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:39:16 am
Im playing 5D chess and got everyone on strings, enjoying the spectacle

And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,752
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3296 on: Today at 11:52:48 am »
Was convinced MacAllister was goanner be dismissed for two yellows yesterday....that booking was suss as fuck and smacked of mutterings in the ear of bent c*nt Coote.....Tierney obviously not ready to see Jurgen depart without a final twist of the knife....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,973
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3297 on: Today at 11:57:10 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:47:20 am
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Needed that. Totes appreesh!
Logged
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:47:20 am
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3298 on: Today at 12:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:40:57 am
Can somebody clarify if the VAR officials can tell the referee to give a player a card or not. Like do they have that influence if they perceive the onfield referee has missed something.


That yellow for Macca seemed very suspect yesterday

My understanding is no, absolutely not.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,227
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3299 on: Today at 12:30:33 pm »
The only involvement VAR can have in yellow cards is to alert the ref of mistaken identity
Logged

Online Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3300 on: Today at 12:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:00:31 pm
My understanding is no, absolutely not.

The assistant ref (Linesman) suggested the yellow, he is allowed advise/inform the ref, no conspiracy, wrong yes, corrupt no.
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,996
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3301 on: Today at 12:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:53:03 am
Gosh, thats well-remembered. :P

Just hope nobody finds out about my trips to Epstein Island
Well, I've heard you've got Prince Andrew's phone number on your mobile.

I can't reveal my sources though.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,369
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3302 on: Today at 12:58:09 pm »
After 15 minutes of the game yesterday, the whole of the Kop and most of the ground were chanting 'cheat cheat cheat cheat' - as the referee left the pitch at half time, he was roundly booed by the entire ground.

I wonder how those that have been sucking Howard Webb off and fondling his testicles felt about that? Do they actually go to the game? If they did then did they angrily turn around and start shouting at the 50 odd thousand Liverpool fans at Anfield they they were all tin-foil hat wearing dickheads? Why didn't they storm to the front of the Kop and tell every Liverpool fan in the ground that they were a c*nt?

In the place where I sit - quite often not that het up compared to some areas of the ground, there were shouts all through the game that the Ref was a fucking cheat. He was looking the other way, before turning around and giving the foul, his antics with the balls where the Kop was - laughable. He didn't once make any motion or response when they time wasted at 1-0 up. When we equalised, he looked properly pissed off and when we were ahead - he was gesturing to get on with it, pointing at his watch and looking more like a fucking petulant bought c*nt the more the game went on.

But you keep sticking up for these absolute arseholes and telling every match-going fan that they are a fucking c*nt.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3303 on: Today at 01:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:58:09 pm
After 15 minutes of the game yesterday, the whole of the Kop and most of the ground were chanting 'cheat cheat cheat cheat' - as the referee left the pitch at half time, he was roundly booed by the entire ground.

I wonder how those that have been sucking Howard Webb off and fondling his testicles felt about that? Do they actually go to the game? If they did then did they angrily turn around and start shouting at the 50 odd thousand Liverpool fans at Anfield they they were all tin-foil hat wearing dickheads? Why didn't they storm to the front of the Kop and tell every Liverpool fan in the ground that they were a c*nt?

In the place where I sit - quite often not that het up compared to some areas of the ground, there were shouts all through the game that the Ref was a fucking cheat. He was looking the other way, before turning around and giving the foul, his antics with the balls where the Kop was - laughable. He didn't once make any motion or response when they time wasted at 1-0 up. When we equalised, he looked properly pissed off and when we were ahead - he was gesturing to get on with it, pointing at his watch and looking more like a fucking petulant bought c*nt the more the game went on.

But you keep sticking up for these absolute arseholes and telling every match-going fan that they are a fucking c*nt.

I go to the game mate; admittedly not so many of the home league games but most of the cups home and away domestically and the European homes. Not that that makes my opinion on this any more valid than anyone elses.

As someone who has been going for a long time which I know you have, surely you know that a partisan fanbase being annoyed with a referee and signing words to that effect is a symptom virtually as old as the game itself?

Youre not fit to referee
The referees a wanker
Whose the bastard in the black

Etc etc etc are all well versed terrace chants, Ive called the referee a c*nt myself on countless occasions, in fact I do it virtually every match whether Im there or not. Of course nobody other than a raving lunatic is going to turn around and call people in the stands tin foil hat wearing c*nts because being frustrated with a shit refereeing performance and airing that frustration is anything but being a tin foil hat conspiracy theorist, its the most normal reaction imaginable.

Theres a world of difference between doing that and going on a message board days after the match writing substantial posts on how everything is bent and how the referees or PGMOL are in Abu Dhabis pocket though.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,369
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3304 on: Today at 01:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:03:43 pm
I go to the game mate; admittedly not so many of the home league games but most of the cups home and away domestically and the European homes. Not that that makes my opinion on this any more valid than anyone elses.

As someone who has been going for a long time which I know you have, surely you know that a partisan fanbase being annoyed with a referee and signing words to that effect is a symptom virtually as old as the game itself?

Youre not fit to referee
The referees a wanker
Whose the bastard in the black

Etc etc etc are all well versed terrace chants, Ive called the referee a c*nt myself on countless occasions, in fact I do it virtually every match whether Im there or not. Of course nobody other than a raving lunatic is going to turn around and call people in the stands tin foil hat wearing c*nts because being frustrated with a shit refereeing performance and airing that frustration is anything but being a tin foil hat conspiracy theorist, its the most normal reaction imaginable.

Theres a world of difference between doing that and going on a message board days after the match writing substantial posts on how everything is bent and how the referees or PGMOL are in Abu Dhabis pocket though.

I've been going since the 80s. I can't remember once where virtually the entire ground is chanting 'cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat ' after 15 minutes at Anfield.

Can you?

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,666
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3305 on: Today at 01:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 12:35:57 pm
The assistant ref (Linesman) suggested the yellow, he is allowed advise/inform the ref, no conspiracy, wrong yes, corrupt no.

What do you mean by suggested the yellow?

Initially, there wasn't even a foul given. Macca ran 5 yards collected the ball turned and had three touches before the Referee gave a foul. The assistant on that side was in the other half and didn't flag. The other assistant was level with play but on the other side of the pitch and didn't flag.

Coote was in by far the best position to see the incident so even if one of the assistants bizarrely told Coote it was a yellow but didn't flag then surely that is the game being re-refereed by an assistant with a worse view. For me the likelihood is that Tierney had his mic open and was describing the game to the AVAR and Coote heard it.

Tierney probably said something like 'Foul on Adingra but Macallister not last man so no DOGSO'
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:48 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3306 on: Today at 01:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:06:09 pm
I've been going since the 80s. I can't remember once where virtually the entire ground is chanting 'cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat ' after 15 minutes at Anfield.

Can you?

Fairly sure it got sung at Riley a few times back in the 00s but I could be wrong, its not that long ago one of our players got in shit for photoshopping Webb wearing a United top.

My point really is that:

a) youre making an assumption that anyone who holds a different view point to you on this doesnt go to the match.

b) that people singing a song on a terrace, which by its very nature spreads off the back of often one or two people starting it is evidence that most people who go to the match agree with you.

C) that anyone is sucking up to the referees, I cant see one instance of anyone doing that, I think its largely agreed that theyre c*nts the only disagreement here is whether its bias, corruption, incompetence or a combination of more than one of those things, theres even been significant conversation over what any of those words mean at a cellular level. I cant find one instance of anyone sucking up to Webb or any of them unless youre able to show me otherwise.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,369
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3307 on: Today at 01:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:13:42 pm
Fairly sure it got sung at Riley a few times back in the 00s but I could be wrong, its not that long ago one of our players got in shit for photoshopping Webb wearing a United top.

My point really is that:

a) youre making an assumption that anyone who holds a different view point to you on this doesnt go to the match.

b) that people singing a song on a terrace, which by its very nature spreads off the back of often one or two people starting it is evidence that most people who go to the match agree with you.

C) that anyone is sucking up to the referees, I cant see one instance of anyone doing that, I think its largely agreed that theyre c*nts the only disagreement here is whether its bias, corruption, incompetence or a combination of more than one of those things, theres even been significant conversation over what any of those words mean at a cellular level. I cant find one instance of anyone sucking up to Webb or any of them unless youre able to show me otherwise.


That was the worst reffing performance - completely fucking bent that I've seen. Since the last time we played.

If you went yesterday then AGAIN at the game and after the fucking game - all anyone was talking about in the pub was how fucking bent the ref was.

These aren't people on a fucking message board. These are fucking people that go to the fucking game week in, week out and have been going for 30, 40, 50 years.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,846
  • Free at last!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3308 on: Today at 01:23:57 pm »
Its easy to get sucked in to the terrible ref shouts in the ground, but yesterday it felt somehow even worse.
I watched the whole game back last night after the bore-fest on sky and frankly it was even more biased decision making than i perceived watching it live. It felt like he was giving them ever foul when they fell over or was slightest contact, which it turns out he was. Not helped by them diving to the ground after every challenge. There are only about 2 challenges with any contact that he doesn't give them free kicks for, I believe 20 fouls given to them compared to 3-4 for us, which does not reflect the game.

The touch by Macca on their lad that led to a free kick and yellow was substantially less contact than the pull back on Nunez in the penalty area. But also the touch on the shoulder that led to a booking for Virgil was even worse. Mo was pulled back in the middle of the pitch, carry on.

I think Coote is a terrible ref, but it felt like today he was determined not to give us anything unless he had no choice.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,666
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3309 on: Today at 01:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:13:42 pm
Fairly sure it got sung at Riley a few times back in the 00s but I could be wrong, its not that long ago one of our players got in shit for photoshopping Webb wearing a United top.

My point really is that:

a) youre making an assumption that anyone who holds a different view point to you on this doesnt go to the match.

b) that people singing a song on a terrace, which by its very nature spreads off the back of often one or two people starting it is evidence that most people who go to the match agree with you.

C) that anyone is sucking up to the referees, I cant see one instance of anyone doing that, I think its largely agreed that theyre c*nts the only disagreement here is whether its bias, corruption, incompetence or a combination of more than one of those things, theres even been significant conversation over what any of those words mean at a cellular level. I cant find one instance of anyone sucking up to Webb or any of them unless youre able to show me otherwise.

The Babel incident was in 2011 when Webb gave United a penalty and sent off Gerrard. Riley was a couple of decades ago. So the reality is that we only really react as a crowd if the referee has a really biased performance against us. Crucially both Webb and Riley were effectively in Ferguson's pocket.

They then ended up heading up the PGMOL.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 