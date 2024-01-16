After 15 minutes of the game yesterday, the whole of the Kop and most of the ground were chanting 'cheat cheat cheat cheat' - as the referee left the pitch at half time, he was roundly booed by the entire ground.
I wonder how those that have been sucking Howard Webb off and fondling his testicles felt about that? Do they actually go to the game? If they did then did they angrily turn around and start shouting at the 50 odd thousand Liverpool fans at Anfield they they were all tin-foil hat wearing dickheads? Why didn't they storm to the front of the Kop and tell every Liverpool fan in the ground that they were a c*nt?
In the place where I sit - quite often not that het up compared to some areas of the ground, there were shouts all through the game that the Ref was a fucking cheat. He was looking the other way, before turning around and giving the foul, his antics with the balls where the Kop was - laughable. He didn't once make any motion or response when they time wasted at 1-0 up. When we equalised, he looked properly pissed off and when we were ahead - he was gesturing to get on with it, pointing at his watch and looking more like a fucking petulant bought c*nt the more the game went on.
But you keep sticking up for these absolute arseholes and telling every match-going fan that they are a fucking c*nt.
I go to the game mate; admittedly not so many of the home league games but most of the cups home and away domestically and the European homes. Not that that makes my opinion on this any more valid than anyone elses.
As someone who has been going for a long time which I know you have, surely you know that a partisan fanbase being annoyed with a referee and signing words to that effect is a symptom virtually as old as the game itself?
Youre not fit to referee
The referees a wanker
Whose the bastard in the black
Etc etc etc are all well versed terrace chants, Ive called the referee a c*nt myself on countless occasions, in fact I do it virtually every match whether Im there or not. Of course nobody other than a raving lunatic is going to turn around and call people in the stands tin foil hat wearing c*nts because being frustrated with a shit refereeing performance and airing that frustration is anything but being a tin foil hat conspiracy theorist, its the most normal reaction imaginable.
Theres a world of difference between doing that and going on a message board days after the match writing substantial posts on how everything is bent and how the referees or PGMOL are in Abu Dhabis pocket though.