After 15 minutes of the game yesterday, the whole of the Kop and most of the ground were chanting 'cheat cheat cheat cheat' - as the referee left the pitch at half time, he was roundly booed by the entire ground.



I wonder how those that have been sucking Howard Webb off and fondling his testicles felt about that? Do they actually go to the game? If they did then did they angrily turn around and start shouting at the 50 odd thousand Liverpool fans at Anfield they they were all tin-foil hat wearing dickheads? Why didn't they storm to the front of the Kop and tell every Liverpool fan in the ground that they were a c*nt?



In the place where I sit - quite often not that het up compared to some areas of the ground, there were shouts all through the game that the Ref was a fucking cheat. He was looking the other way, before turning around and giving the foul, his antics with the balls where the Kop was - laughable. He didn't once make any motion or response when they time wasted at 1-0 up. When we equalised, he looked properly pissed off and when we were ahead - he was gesturing to get on with it, pointing at his watch and looking more like a fucking petulant bought c*nt the more the game went on.



But you keep sticking up for these absolute arseholes and telling every match-going fan that they are a fucking c*nt.