What was van Dijk booked for?
Quote from: emitime on Today at 12:26:25 am
Players don't need to leave the field if the injury is because of a yellow card/red card challenge and treatment is done quickly.

I'd heard maybe the ball thing was because of the goal line tech, but no idea for sure.

Didnt know that about injury after a yellow or red.

The chasing around gathering the spare balls was weird as he should have instructed the ball boys to do it or informed the 4th official to sort it out. Strange guy who looks uncomfortable in making decisions.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:46:18 pm
The cheating today was so fucking obvious, Darwin gets pulled, nothing given, Virg complains to coote that he's getting dragged by his shirt sleeves, nothing given, Mac touches a Brighton player and Tierney tells Coote to give him a yellow, its corruption/bias/cheating end of

Do we know that Tierney told Coote to book Mac? I've seen it mentioned multiple times and if that was actually the case it should be investigated, because it's completely against the rules.
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:46:29 am
Do we know that Tierney told Coote to book Mac? I've seen it mentioned multiple times and if that was actually the case it should be investigated, because it's completely against the rules.
Carragher mentioned on Comms he thought it was happening. There were at least a couple of challenges Coote blew up for that he wasnt even looking at, its also possible he just guessed
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:59:55 am
Carragher mentioned on Comms he thought it was happening. There were at least a couple of challenges Coote blew up for that he wasnt even looking at, its also possible he just guessed

Or possible that the lino thought he had a better view and mentioned something to him?
Just said to my Red buddies: why did that lino throw his flag up so sharply for Diazs second? Wishful thinking? It was by no means clear and I dont think Ser Paul of Salford cleared it up. In fact it was dodgy as fuck.
Never done it before but because of that Doku incident the other week and the determination on here of the likes of Yorky, Alonso, Chopper et alia to deny any dodginess I felt compelled to ask everyone around us and others at half time in concourse for their take on the three possible season defining incidents which I keep highlighting in my posts on here and which Yorky and co. keep refraining from commenting upon ie that Doku non penalty, the Odegaard non pen and the Diaz disallowed goal.

Anyroad everyone to a man felt something really stinks and then agreed with my take when I put it to them that in each instance the VAR official simply didn't want to rule in our favour for whatever reason despite the clear evidence telling them that would have been the fair and impartial call.

Not sure what it proves except that it did me a power of good to know that those twenty or so fellow matchgoers saw things along the same lines as the likes of me, Eeyore, Andy, Redley etc and most emphatically not like those who don't seem to see anything untoward but merely error and incompetence.

  :D

Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:34:09 am
What was van Dijk booked for?
Had an arm around the player's neck for a moment and let him go, but the player fell like a sack of potatoes. We had two more bookings of the same type - Gomez and Macca (? I forget). If that was a foul, never mind a booking, then Nunez should have been give a penalty. Exactly the same.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:12:13 am
Just said to my Red buddies: why did that lino throw his flag up so sharply for Diazs second? Wishful thinking? It was by no means clear and I dont think Ser Paul of Salford cleared it up. In fact it was dodgy as fuck.

Does the linesman have to flag if they want VAR to check the offside or would VAR just do it anyway? If its the latter, I dont know why they bother flagging those ones in the first place. But its a judgement call at the end of the day. I dont think theres anything dodgy going on - just a split second decision made with safe in the knowledge that it will be double checked.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:49:46 pm
Fitzy is part of the conspiracy!

Jeez, this is fantastic news. We're finally making inroads.


I vaguely remember a Maxwell family link as wellhmmm :)
not sure about the corruption part but definitely the consistency is missing big time, within the matches and across the matches. was watching Manchester city vs Arsenal - the fouls we got booked in our match vs Brighton was waved off  by Antony Taylor when Arsenal players fouls were more severe. even the commentators were saying those are bookable offences. seriously Antony Taylor is a excuse for a referee. if I were a city fan/club would be filing a complaint  against him not to officiate our matches.
The one big decision we've had in our favour (forget the dropball bullshit) is Konate should have been sent off against Everton. He was only a yellow and clearly halts a breakaway. But no, they don't 'even themselves out'.
Yeah, Ibou was lucky there.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:47:07 pm
Forgive me if Im wrong but I think it was Fitzy who admitted the other day he is close to a girl who is the daughter of one of the refs in the PL?

I was surprised not many said much but its your smoking gun as to why he is so emotionally invested in the other side of the debate if thats true.
This is superb. Im close to the daughter of a referee

I said I know her and I asked her about what its like in terms of social media because it must be a bit wild given the way fans contend with disappointing football results. Probably havent seen her in 18 months but yes, were very close indeed. Rumbled.
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 05:42:10 am


I vaguely remember a Maxwell family link as wellhmmm :)
Gosh, thats well-remembered. :P

Just hope nobody finds out about my trips to Epstein Island
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:53:03 am
Gosh, thats well-remembered. :P

Just hope nobody finds out about my trips to Epstein Island

Hello Prince Andrew
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:59:55 am
Carragher mentioned on Comms he thought it was happening. There were at least a couple of challenges Coote blew up for that he wasnt even looking at, its also possible he just guessed

Coote is a terrible ref, he guesses decisions all the time and because we as a team dont overly try to influence the ref ala cheaty I can see why he gives them the way of the biggest noise. Hes weak as piss, doesnt know the rules and panics.
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:51:01 am
This is superb. Im close to the daughter of a referee

I said I know her and I asked her about what its like in terms of social media because it must be a bit wild given the way fans contend with disappointing football results. Probably havent seen her in 18 months but yes, were very close indeed. Rumbled.

The referees daughters close friends a wanker!
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:30:18 am
Never done it before but because of that Doku incident the other week and the determination on here of the likes of Yorky, Alonso, Chopper et alia to deny any dodginess I felt compelled to ask everyone around us and others at half time in concourse for their take on the three possible season defining incidents which I keep highlighting in my posts on here and which Yorky and co. keep refraining from commenting upon ie that Doku non penalty, the Odegaard non pen and the Diaz disallowed goal.

Anyroad everyone to a man felt something really stinks and then agreed with my take when I put it to them that in each instance the VAR official simply didn't want to rule in our favour for whatever reason despite the clear evidence telling them that would have been the fair and impartial call.

Not sure what it proves except that it did me a power of good to know that those twenty or so fellow matchgoers saw things along the same lines as the likes of me, Eeyore, Andy, Redley etc and most emphatically not like those who don't seem to see anything untoward but merely error and incompetence.

  :D

Thats fine and everyone is absolutely entitled to their own opinion, I can fully understand how those three decisions give the impression that something is afoot, I certainly cant prove that view is incorrect and nor would I try to.

What I would take exception with is the idea that people are just ignoring those three incidents because it doesnt suit their argument, I know I personally have addressed all three of them and Im sure Im not alone in that.

Im not going to dredge up everything Ive said on it but as a brief summary-

Diaz - We have an audio clip of the referee clearly restarting the match under the instruction of the VAR. the confusion apparently being that the VAR was under the impression that restarting the game meant that the goal would stand, they only realised afterwards that it hadnt by which point it was too late to do anything because, as per the rules of the game, they cant stop the game to award the goal once its restarted. Of course its perfectly valid to be of the opinion that this was an intentional plot to deny the goal, its not one that I subscribe to as I just think it would be a crazy way to go about doing that leaving them open to substantial risk. What isnt a valid opinion is to suggest that nobody has addressed it as it has been done to death.

Odegaard - Ive said myself that that its inexplicable, its a clear penalty and Ive no idea why the VAR doesnt give it, it almost feels as though theyre trying to find a reason not to do so. Its a penalty, its been subsequently admitted by Webb that it should have been given and I dont know why it wasnt. Again, if you hold the view that its an example of foul play then thats perfectly valid and youre entitled to do so, what I would say to that is that, as with most things in life, theres several possible explanations for something which we cant prove either way, the obvious devils advocate point being that theyre cowardly and want to avoid big decisions in huge games. You cant prove anything either way; and nor are you obliged to for the purposes of discussion, but again its disingenuous to suggest that people are deliberately ignoring it because its been discussed ad infinitum.

Doku - Oliver himself probably cant see it as hes stood the opposite side of Dokus body to where the contact happens, people have posted a misleading angle which suggests he can which is up there with people showing different angles of a ball near a goal line to give totally different perceptions as to whether the ball is over it or not, I dont think he can see it. Oliver tells the VAR he can see that Doku got the ball (which he did) he can see that from his angle because you can see the direction the ball moves and the angle of the player nearest to it to have a good stab at who has connected with it; the VAR confirms that he is correct in that belief and then state there isnt enough for a review. I 100% do not agree with that, if the threshold is clear and obvious error, well, theres been a player kicking someone in the chest and the onfield ref hasnt even mentioned it; at the very least Atwell should be saying did you see the contact and Oliver would, youd imagine, say no and that should prompt a review. Again; Im not going to go into my views on what I think the rules should be as Ive said it tonnes and its all in the thread.

What I would say with all of this (and this is in no way aimed at you as Ive no idea whether it applies or not) but I do see it a lot; is people may find that they get less frustrated about this stuff if they check what the actual rules are regarding a specific incident after the match has finished before fuming on the internet. A key example being the Stones goal, 3 weeks after the event Im still seeing people saying its the same as the one Van Dijk got disallowed vs Chelsea, and, watching it live, that was my first thought as well- it isnt the same as the Van Dijk goal was disallowed because Endo was offside, you cant be offside from a corner. I see this on virtually every major decision, people complaining that a VAR isnt a clear and obvious error when the current implementation of the rules dont require it to etc etc.

Also, to play devils advocate I would say that if you ask people at half time yesterday what their views are on that subject immediately after Coote has humbled his way through another 50 minutes compared to half an hour after the game that we eventually won you may get a different answer - I know you would if you asked me anyway.
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:30:18 am
Never done it before but because of that Doku incident the other week and the determination on here of the likes of Yorky, Alonso, Chopper et alia to deny any dodginess I felt compelled to ask everyone around us and others at half time in concourse for their take on the three possible season defining incidents which I keep highlighting in my posts on here and which Yorky and co. keep refraining from commenting upon ie that Doku non penalty, the Odegaard non pen and the Diaz disallowed goal.

Anyroad everyone to a man felt something really stinks and then agreed with my take when I put it to them that in each instance the VAR official simply didn't want to rule in our favour for whatever reason despite the clear evidence telling them that would have been the fair and impartial call.

Not sure what it proves except that it did me a power of good to know that those twenty or so fellow matchgoers saw things along the same lines as the likes of me, Eeyore, Andy, Redley etc and most emphatically not like those who don't seem to see anything untoward but merely error and incompetence.

  :D


They were saying whatever they thought it would take for the bloke in the tin foil hat to leave them alone

 ;D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:10:51 am
The referees daughters close friends a wanker!
I shouldnt be able to login and read this kind of vitriol aimed at me

I can just spend time with my family for that.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:12:13 am
Just said to my Red buddies: why did that lino throw his flag up so sharply for Diazs second? Wishful thinking? It was by no means clear and I dont think Ser Paul of Salford cleared it up. In fact it was dodgy as fuck.

The thing with those ones with VAR, not sure if it's a case of we'll draw lines for 5 minutes and if we still don't know we'll go with the on-field decision, or we'll just guess.

Pre-VAR the line stays down near enough every time there and nobody thinks anything of it. It's level, if he's offside you're talking small fractions. This isn't what the offside law was brought in for.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:06:33 am
Or possible that the lino thought he had a better view and mentioned something to him?

The broadcasters can hear the communication between VAR and the ref, it's been mentioned in other games, Neville knew they'd fucked up at Spurs for example as it happened and I've heard it on other games, like they know the VAR decisions before we see it on the screen

Carra mentioned it during the game, he was hearing the chatter
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:06:33 am
Or possible that the lino thought he had a better view and mentioned something to him?
I thought it was the linesmen giving opinions because if it wasn't then that is extremely worrying.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:50:56 am
I thought it was the linesmen giving opinions because if it wasn't then that is extremely worrying.

The assistant referees give their opinion in real time though. That wouldn't explain the delay. A good example would be in the build up to the none Diaz goal versus Spurs when the assistant referee is saying both holding when Salah gets the ball.
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:27:34 am
I shouldnt be able to login and read this kind of vitriol aimed at me

I can just spend time with my family for that.

Fucking joking arent you??  ;D

Vitriol?? My word mate you have to be on a wind up.

I said that if you know someone personally who is family with one of these refs then maybe you would be more defensive, I also said I would be this way myself as its completely understandable.

A few on the other side seem desperate at any opportunity to spin the argument and distract from it all the while ignoring to discuss any of the most obvious points as Timbo mentions above. Its really fucking boring and obvious.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:45:32 am
The broadcasters can hear the communication between VAR and the ref, it's been mentioned in other games, Neville knew they'd fucked up at Spurs for example as it happened and I've heard it on other games, like they know the VAR decisions before we see it on the screen

Carra mentioned it during the game, he was hearing the chatter

The broadcasters also get to see the VAR screens from Stockley Park. That is why Neville and Dean were saying it was a penalty when Doku kung fu'ed Macca.
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:30:18 am
.... which Yorky and co. keep refraining from commenting upon ie that Doku non penalty, the Odegaard non pen and the Diaz disallowed goal.

Those three incidents have been addressed almost a million times in the last few weeks by myself and the other heretics.

My own thoughts, for the final time, are that Mac Allister was slightly late on Doku and although it was probably a foul to City the ref was right to wave play on. From one angle Odegaard appears to have handled the ball, but from another it looks like it hit his shoulder. It was certainly wasn't clear-cut enough for it to be a pen. Diaz is obviously the most controversial. I thought it caught his hand anyway, so the thing evened itself out in the end.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:13:38 am
Fucking joking arent you??  ;D

Vitriol?? My word mate you have to be on a wind up.

I said that if you know someone personally who is family with one of these refs then maybe you would be more defensive, I also said I would be this way myself as its completely understandable.

A few on the other side seem desperate at any opportunity to spin the argument and distract from it all the while ignoring to discuss any of the most obvious points as Timbo mentions above. Its really fucking boring and obvious.


I was joking. It was a reply to Nick who was jokingly calling me a wanker.

As for the daughter, I know her through work but havent seen her for ages and were not friends. I have no vested interest in this debate, just my own perspective.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:12:08 am
The assistant referees give their opinion in real time though. That wouldn't explain the delay. A good example would be in the build up to the none Diaz goal versus Spurs when the assistant referee is saying both holding when Salah gets the ball.
Yeah but Coote is a dunce and probably takes him time to comprehend what is being said. There actual confirmation on what was happening in the first half?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:16:43 am
Those three incidents have been addressed almost a million times in the last few weeks by myself and the other heretics.

My own thoughts, for the final time, are that Mac Allister was slightly late on Doku and although it was probably a foul to City the ref was right to wave play on. From one angle Odegaard appears to have handled the ball, but from another it looks like it hit his shoulder. It was certainly wasn't clear-cut enough for it to be a pen. Diaz is obviously the most controversial. I thought it caught his hand anyway, so the thing evened itself out in the end.
I think the point is that youve only really answered the question when you completely alter your view.

The opening post acknowledges bad decisions. Its what you consider to be the cause of those decisions that is being debated. Has anyone actually said the Diaz debacle was anything other than a terrible injustice?
