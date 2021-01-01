« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 112830 times)

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3240 on: Today at 12:34:09 am »
What was van Dijk booked for?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3241 on: Today at 12:43:00 am »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 12:26:25 am
Players don't need to leave the field if the injury is because of a yellow card/red card challenge and treatment is done quickly.

I'd heard maybe the ball thing was because of the goal line tech, but no idea for sure.

Didnt know that about injury after a yellow or red.

The chasing around gathering the spare balls was weird as he should have instructed the ball boys to do it or informed the 4th official to sort it out. Strange guy who looks uncomfortable in making decisions.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3242 on: Today at 12:46:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:46:18 pm
The cheating today was so fucking obvious, Darwin gets pulled, nothing given, Virg complains to coote that he's getting dragged by his shirt sleeves, nothing given, Mac touches a Brighton player and Tierney tells Coote to give him a yellow, its corruption/bias/cheating end of

Do we know that Tierney told Coote to book Mac? I've seen it mentioned multiple times and if that was actually the case it should be investigated, because it's completely against the rules.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3243 on: Today at 12:59:55 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:46:29 am
Do we know that Tierney told Coote to book Mac? I've seen it mentioned multiple times and if that was actually the case it should be investigated, because it's completely against the rules.
Carragher mentioned on Comms he thought it was happening. There were at least a couple of challenges Coote blew up for that he wasnt even looking at, its also possible he just guessed
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3244 on: Today at 01:06:33 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:59:55 am
Carragher mentioned on Comms he thought it was happening. There were at least a couple of challenges Coote blew up for that he wasnt even looking at, its also possible he just guessed

Or possible that the lino thought he had a better view and mentioned something to him?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3245 on: Today at 01:12:13 am »
Just said to my Red buddies: why did that lino throw his flag up so sharply for Diazs second? Wishful thinking? It was by no means clear and I dont think Ser Paul of Salford cleared it up. In fact it was dodgy as fuck.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3246 on: Today at 02:30:18 am »
Never done it before but because of that Doku incident the other week and the determination on here of the likes of Yorky, Alonso, Chopper et alia to deny any dodginess I felt compelled to ask everyone around us and others at half time in concourse for their take on the three possible season defining incidents which I keep highlighting in my posts on here and which Yorky and co. keep refraining from commenting upon ie that Doku non penalty, the Odegaard non pen and the Diaz disallowed goal.

Anyroad everyone to a man felt something really stinks and then agreed with my take when I put it to them that in each instance the VAR official simply didn't want to rule in our favour for whatever reason despite the clear evidence telling them that would have been the fair and impartial call.

Not sure what it proves except that it did me a power of good to know that those twenty or so fellow matchgoers saw things along the same lines as the likes of me, Eeyore, Andy, Redley etc and most emphatically not like those who don't seem to see anything untoward but merely error and incompetence.

  :D

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3247 on: Today at 02:43:13 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:34:09 am
What was van Dijk booked for?
Had an arm around the player's neck for a moment and let him go, but the player fell like a sack of potatoes. We had two more bookings of the same type - Gomez and Macca (? I forget). If that was a foul, never mind a booking, then Nunez should have been give a penalty. Exactly the same.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3248 on: Today at 03:01:53 am »
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3249 on: Today at 03:09:16 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:12:13 am
Just said to my Red buddies: why did that lino throw his flag up so sharply for Diazs second? Wishful thinking? It was by no means clear and I dont think Ser Paul of Salford cleared it up. In fact it was dodgy as fuck.

Does the linesman have to flag if they want VAR to check the offside or would VAR just do it anyway? If its the latter, I dont know why they bother flagging those ones in the first place. But its a judgement call at the end of the day. I dont think theres anything dodgy going on - just a split second decision made with safe in the knowledge that it will be double checked.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3250 on: Today at 05:42:10 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:49:46 pm
Fitzy is part of the conspiracy!

Jeez, this is fantastic news. We're finally making inroads.


I vaguely remember a Maxwell family link as wellhmmm :)
