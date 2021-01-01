« previous next »
The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3240 on: Today at 12:34:09 am
What was van Dijk booked for?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3241 on: Today at 12:43:00 am
Quote from: emitime on Today at 12:26:25 am
Players don't need to leave the field if the injury is because of a yellow card/red card challenge and treatment is done quickly.

I'd heard maybe the ball thing was because of the goal line tech, but no idea for sure.

Didnt know that about injury after a yellow or red.

The chasing around gathering the spare balls was weird as he should have instructed the ball boys to do it or informed the 4th official to sort it out. Strange guy who looks uncomfortable in making decisions.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3242 on: Today at 12:46:29 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:46:18 pm
The cheating today was so fucking obvious, Darwin gets pulled, nothing given, Virg complains to coote that he's getting dragged by his shirt sleeves, nothing given, Mac touches a Brighton player and Tierney tells Coote to give him a yellow, its corruption/bias/cheating end of

Do we know that Tierney told Coote to book Mac? I've seen it mentioned multiple times and if that was actually the case it should be investigated, because it's completely against the rules.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3243 on: Today at 12:59:55 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:46:29 am
Do we know that Tierney told Coote to book Mac? I've seen it mentioned multiple times and if that was actually the case it should be investigated, because it's completely against the rules.
Carragher mentioned on Comms he thought it was happening. There were at least a couple of challenges Coote blew up for that he wasnt even looking at, its also possible he just guessed
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3244 on: Today at 01:06:33 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:59:55 am
Carragher mentioned on Comms he thought it was happening. There were at least a couple of challenges Coote blew up for that he wasnt even looking at, its also possible he just guessed

Or possible that the lino thought he had a better view and mentioned something to him?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3245 on: Today at 01:12:13 am
Just said to my Red buddies: why did that lino throw his flag up so sharply for Diazs second? Wishful thinking? It was by no means clear and I dont think Ser Paul of Salford cleared it up. In fact it was dodgy as fuck.
