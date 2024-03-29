« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 109640 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3160 on: Yesterday at 12:01:20 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on March 29, 2024, 11:52:33 pm
Two big games this weekend.

We have got Coote and Tierney.

Manchester City have got Mancthony Taylor and Gillet. Gillet is a Liverpool fan and isn't allowed to do our games.

If only hed put Marine down when filling out his application form.
Offline rob1966

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3161 on: Yesterday at 09:54:24 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on March 29, 2024, 11:52:33 pm
Two big games this weekend.

We have got Coote and Tierney.

Manchester City have got Mancthony Taylor and Gillet. Gillet is a Liverpool fan and isn't allowed to do our games.

Lets hope he fucks both over with dodgy VAR decisions then, perfect opportunity
Offline Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3162 on: Yesterday at 10:10:00 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:01:20 am
If only hed put Marine down when filling out his application form.

Webb would probably have sent him to the Navy.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3163 on: Yesterday at 08:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Redley on March 29, 2024, 05:43:51 pm
It sounds like youve been gaslit unfortunately

It was as clear and obvious as you could hope to see. Not just clear and obvious, but the audio proves how keen both referee and VAR were to not give the penalty despite all evidence to the contrary. Were not talking a 50/50 call, were talking someone getting studded in the chest. And not just that, but the truth not actually being communicated to the referee. And that was then covered up by Howard Webb, with the not clear and obvious stuff that certain people are naive enough to buy.

Im sure Andy can tell you how the conversation went as hes posted it many, many times (it starts with they and ends with high). And instead, after over a week, of going It was a mistake, the head of PGMOL decided to double down with the classic not clear and obvious, we dont want to re-referee, etc etc. Fair play to you for feeling comfortable with that going against your team and labelling anyone who isnt comfortable with it as nutters.

Weve lost two league titles already by inches, one point twice, fine margins. Handicapped by unexplainable decisions made by officials named a lot in this thread. Again, fair play to you at the end of the season where people are going what the fuck was that Rodri handball about and youre going that miss by Salah against Leicester really screwed us, the officials were fine

Good stuff mate. That highlighted bit is exactly the place I've arrived at with these bastards.

For the Diaz goal I felt back then upon hearing England's woeful VAR performance that this was someone whose procrastinating was indicating he simply did not want to ratify the goal's legitimacy despite the badgering of the other guys in the VAR box. Likewise with the Odegaard handball. Different protagonists, different circumstances but same outcome namely an official who simply did not want to award the penalty despite the indisputable clarity of the offence. Onward to the Doku incident which you cover above and its exactly the same sort of mindset.

And that common denominator linking all three incidents is officials who, in spite of the crystal clear nature of all three circumstances on their multi-screens, chose not to adjudicate in the impartial manner they are duty bound to do and not rule in favour of Liverpool simply because they didn't want to.

Each final ruling an absolute fucking disgrace and each ruling in no way shape nor form arising from an error or mere incompetence but from a resolve not to rule, in respect of such crucial incidents, in our favour. This being the sole truth we know - they simply did not want to rule in our favour.

I have no idea from where this mindset emanates, be it intrinsic bias within each official or something more sinister. But for sure something stinks which is why no way will I ever countenance the contention of those within this thread such as Alonso, Yorky, Chopper et alia, who appear to feel it their responsibility to strive remorselessly to jump to the defence of the PGMOL realm and to deride well founded views of the likes of yourself, myself, Eeyore, Andy et alia, that our views are merely unfounded demented claims of conspiracy.

I have yet to see any of the latter set of posters I cite claim any conspiracy is afoot. Rather they have simply tried to expose the fact that all three of the controversial episodes in question reveal a clear intent on the part of the officials concerned NOT to favour Liverpool. This being despite the clear and incontrovertible evidence that would compel any fair minded impartial official to do so, which in turn thereby eliminates any possibility of incompetence or error as the reason for their arriving at the wrong decision

« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:07 am by Timbo's Goals »
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3164 on: Today at 02:12:36 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on March 29, 2024, 02:50:46 pm
...beyond the tantrums after every single game, always ignoring decisions in our favour and clutching at anything that goes against us. Or better still, quoting mark fucking goldbridge.

Or did you really mean just the Spurs, Arsenal and City games mate? You know, the ones where crucial, potentially season defining decisions were made which totally ignored what had actually happened on the field of play, but instead were ruled inexplicably in favour of our opponents. I mean what a whingeing shower of conspiracy theorists we are for getting in such fucking paddy about such trivialities.

And as for fucking Mark fucking Gold fucking Bridge. How dare he get in such a state of outrage about a disallowed penalty for Liverpool and then go on to represent so accurately and so passionately the views of loony Reds like myself.

 ::)
Offline Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3165 on: Today at 02:24:47 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:12:36 am
Or did you really mean just the Spurs, Arsenal and City games mate? You know, the ones where crucial, potentially season defining decisions were made which totally ignored what had actually happened on the field of play, but instead were ruled inexplicably in favour of our opponents. I mean what a whingeing shower of conspiracy theorists we are for getting in such fucking paddy about such trivialities.

And as for fucking Mark fucking Gold fucking Bridge. How dare he get in such a state of outrage about a disallowed penalty for Liverpool and then go on to represent so accurately and so passionately the views of loony Reds like myself.

 ::)

Goldbridge was only brought up, because Yorky asked why fans of other sides were not questioning the decisions that have gone against us.

As soon as he is brought up all of a sudden he is attacked for being a crank.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3166 on: Today at 02:26:51 am »
My two cents as an overseas viewer since the 90's with no exposure to British media. I always strongly suspected Liverpool were treated differently to other top sides because of Ferguson's grip on the officials. I gave the benefit of the doubt to the referees because after all, football is the hardest sport to referee with it' speed and level of subjectivity. I wrote it off as English refs being poor compared to their continental counterparts as the British referees would often attempt to referee differently in European and International matches and show themselves to be out of their depth.

However, as much as I hate VAR, it has now confirmed what many of us suspected, the PGMOL is not just poor, they're also corrupt. There's no way one side gets the same amount of dodgy decisions with VAR without a clear agenda behind it. Klopp's pressing style also requires referees fo truly understand the game and get the nuanced calls correct. Some people seem to assume that incompetence and corruption are mutually exclusive but in fact they're more likely to be mutually inclusive as the issues compound each other.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:29:50 am by Bastion Of Invincibility »
Offline spider-neil

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3167 on: Today at 06:17:48 am »
The excuses for the some of the penalties we've been denied

Jota at Spurs when he was completely wiped out -
Tierney 'Jota was slowing down in the box'
Erm, is slowing down in the box against the rules?

Odegaard playing basketball
VAR - He was slipping
Well, he wasn't and even if he was they didn't save Jones from being sent off

Doku taking out Mac with a high boot
Oliver - They both went in high
Oliver - Doku gets the ball
VAR - There was a natural coming together
All of the above is utter horseshit
