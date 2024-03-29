It sounds like youve been gaslit unfortunately



It was as clear and obvious as you could hope to see. Not just clear and obvious, but the audio proves how keen both referee and VAR were to not give the penalty despite all evidence to the contrary . Were not talking a 50/50 call, were talking someone getting studded in the chest. And not just that, but the truth not actually being communicated to the referee. And that was then covered up by Howard Webb, with the not clear and obvious stuff that certain people are naive enough to buy.



Im sure Andy can tell you how the conversation went as hes posted it many, many times (it starts with they and ends with high). And instead, after over a week, of going It was a mistake, the head of PGMOL decided to double down with the classic not clear and obvious, we dont want to re-referee, etc etc. Fair play to you for feeling comfortable with that going against your team and labelling anyone who isnt comfortable with it as nutters.



Weve lost two league titles already by inches, one point twice, fine margins. Handicapped by unexplainable decisions made by officials named a lot in this thread. Again, fair play to you at the end of the season where people are going what the fuck was that Rodri handball about and youre going that miss by Salah against Leicester really screwed us, the officials were fine



Good stuff mate. That highlighted bit is exactly the place I've arrived at with these bastards.For the Diaz goal I felt back then upon hearing England's woeful VAR performance that this was someone whose procrastinating was indicating he simply did not want to ratify the goal's legitimacy despite the badgering of the other guys in the VAR box. Likewise with the Odegaard handball. Different protagonists, different circumstances but same outcome namely an official who simply did not want to award the penalty despite the indisputable clarity of the offence. Onward to the Doku incident which you cover above and its exactly the same sort of mindset.And that common denominator linking all three incidents is officials who, in spite of the crystal clear nature of all three circumstances on their multi-screens, chose not to adjudicate in the impartial manner they are duty bound to do and not rule in favour of Liverpool simply because they didn't want to.Each final ruling an absolute fucking disgrace and each ruling in no way shape nor form arising from an error or mere incompetence but from a resolve not to rule, in respect of such crucial incidents, in our favour. This being the sole truth we know - they simply did not want to rule in our favour.I have no idea from where this mindset emanates, be it intrinsic bias within each official or something more sinister. But for sure something stinks which is why no way will I ever countenance the contention of those within this thread such as Alonso, Yorky, Chopper et alia, who appear to feel it their responsibility to strive remorselessly to jump to the defence of the PGMOL realm and to deride well founded views of the likes of yourself, myself, Eeyore, Andy et alia, that our views are merely unfounded demented claims of conspiracy.I have yet to see any of the latter set of posters I cite claim any conspiracy is afoot. Rather they have simply tried to expose the fact that all three of the controversial episodes in question reveal a clear intent on the part of the officials concerned NOT to favour Liverpool. This being despite the clear and incontrovertible evidence that would compel any fair minded impartial official to do so, which in turn thereby eliminates any possibility of incompetence or error as the reason for their arriving at the wrong decision