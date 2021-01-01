From Tomkins.
Newly unearthed recordings of Stuart Attwells VAR feed, and studio analysis by Howard Webb, Michael Owen, Mike Dean and Darren England.
This sheds serious new light on how things work at Stockley Park, and how the PGMOL deals with such issues.
Attwell (VAR): Theres clear contact. Darwin Núñez has forced both his legs into Edersons boot. Núñez has injured Ederson in the process. Red card to Núñez would be my suggestion. But stay with your original decision of a penalty, its more than my jobs worth on this one. And I only overturn decisions for Brighton anyway.
Webb: Núñez was clearly coming in fast too fast, I think. I dont think youre allowed to run that fast. Hes out of control, his legs are all over the place. Look at him, with that ponytail. All that hair, so needless. He gets the ball first, sure, but what does that really mean? It didnt mean anything the week before. And Ederson kicks Núñez up into the stands, sure, but the foreigner is clearly looking for contact, isnt he?
Owen: Im not quite sure. Its one of those, isnt it?
Dean: Look mate, you cant call him over to the monitor for that, as hes a mate, right, mate? I think the refs got it right there.
Attwell (VAR): Checking for possible handball. Check complete, no handball.
Webb: This is one of those tricky ones. Theyve both gone in high, but only Peter Shilton has his hand up. Diego Maradonas hands are by his side and his feet on the ground. We can all see that. Its not even up for debate.
Owen: Im not quite sure. Its one of those, isnt it?
Dean: I think the refs got it right there.
Attwell (VAR): So theres clear contact on the ball by De Jong. Theres a coming together. Alonso is coming in, he turns his body. The ball is high, they both come in high. I dont think there is enough evidence there for a free-kick. Alonsos coming into De Jongs space. Alonso turns his back into him. Its a coming together.
Webb: The ref was particularly good in this game. Did everything right. A spectacular specimen of a human, that man. Beautiful bald adonis. But its interesting, isnt it, that if you look at it with your eyes closed, you cant see anything wrong with the challenge. If anything, Alonso is the aggressor by passively aggressively being kicked in the nipples.
Owen: Im not quite sure. Its one of those, isnt it?
Dean: I think the refs got it right there.
England: Good process, Boss. You always get it right. Not even the 98% of the time we all do, but literally 100% of the time. Sometimes, you even get it 101% right.
Attwell (VAR): Okay, we have a coming together. Both players go for the ball. Theyve both come in high just like me and my assistant when entering the VAR booth at kickoff.
Webb: Its a tricky one, isnt it? Its too low to head the ball, but also too high to kick the ball, so Roy Keanes foot doesnt really have anywhere else to go but into, and right through, Alfie Inge Haalands knee.
Owen: Im not quite sure. Its one of those, isnt it?
Dean: I think the refs got it right there.
Webb: Ah, but this is a nice touch, a lovely touch! Keane goes over to Haaland to check that hes okay. And Haaland is so touched by the gesture that
hes crying! Tears of joy, tears of love and respect.
Attwell: Theres been a coming together.
Webb: Yes, a coming together.
Owen: Im not quite sure. Its one of those, isnt it?
Dean: Remember that time we call came together?
England: Didnt we say wed never talk about that?
Attwell (VAR): Ive got the still image here, but obviously in much higher definition than you guys, where I can see all the details. To be honest, I cant see anything wrong. Stick with your original decision, mates. Check complete.
Webb: Well, clearly theres been a coming together. M Kelly has obviously had an accidental collision with a knife, maybe 50-100 times, maybe more. In those accidental collisions, theres been a removal and dispersement of all internal organs. The intestines are strewn by the right side and the spleen by the left side of the body. The face is hacked beyond recognition, in what can only be a clear case of simulation. Yellow card, for me.
Owen: Im not quite sure. Its one of those, isnt it?
Dean: I think the refs got it right there.
England: Good process, guys. Right, who fancies a pint?