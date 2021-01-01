« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 107858 times)

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,445
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3120 on: Today at 12:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:53:03 am
(Even bloody Timbo has turned into a raving loony [conspiracy theorist] on this question!)


I resemble that remark   :D

Actually I don't. Not one bit.

But as I've said so many times now I am angry and frustrated that all the shite we've endured this season - but of course principally the the three crucial incidents I keep highlighting and to which not a solitary accuser of the likes of myself as being a conspiracy theorist has had the courtesy even to acknowledge and address but fucking hey ho on that fucking one - could potentially rob us come May of the title which, given we carry on at the same rate of knots as we have done so far we would so richly deserve, given all that has transpired for us both decision and injury wise.

But as I also said earlier Yorky the likes of yourself please do carry on denying the bleeding obvious, cherry picking points you feel comfortable in commenting upon, ignoring points you don't feel on safe ground with and effectively defending the performances of the officials as being merely incompetent as distinct from simply not wanting to rule in Liverpool's favour when any smidgeon of impartiality would have seen them doing so.

Yorky, it fucking stinks to high heaven and I find incomprehensible as a Liverpudlian - who goes back to the late '50's by the way not just the '70's - the steadfast apologist refusal of the likes of yourself to acknowledge the reality of the three abominations I keep citing as being a whole world away from simple human error and incompetence.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,578
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3121 on: Today at 12:23:53 pm »

From Tomkins.

Newly unearthed recordings of Stuart Attwells VAR feed, and studio analysis by Howard Webb, Michael Owen, Mike Dean and Darren England.

This sheds serious new light on how things work at Stockley Park, and how the PGMOL deals with such issues.



Attwell (VAR): Theres clear contact. Darwin Núñez has forced both his legs into Edersons boot. Núñez has injured Ederson in the process. Red card to Núñez would be my suggestion. But stay with your original decision of a penalty, its more than my jobs worth on this one. And I only overturn decisions for Brighton anyway.

Webb: Núñez was clearly coming in fast  too fast, I think. I dont think youre allowed to run that fast. Hes out of control, his legs are all over the place. Look at him, with that ponytail. All that hair, so needless. He gets the ball first, sure, but what does that really mean? It didnt mean anything the week before. And Ederson kicks Núñez up into the stands, sure, but the foreigner is clearly looking for contact, isnt he?

Owen: Im not quite sure. Its one of those, isnt it?

Dean: Look mate, you cant call him over to the monitor for that, as hes a mate, right, mate? I think the refs got it right there.



Attwell (VAR): Checking for possible handball. Check complete, no handball.

Webb: This is one of those tricky ones. Theyve both gone in high, but only Peter Shilton has his hand up. Diego Maradonas hands are by his side and his feet on the ground. We can all see that. Its not even up for debate.

Owen: Im not quite sure. Its one of those, isnt it?

Dean: I think the refs got it right there.



Attwell (VAR): So theres clear contact on the ball by De Jong. Theres a coming together. Alonso is coming in, he turns his body. The ball is high, they both come in high. I dont think there is enough evidence there for a free-kick. Alonsos coming into De Jongs space. Alonso turns his back into him. Its a coming together.

Webb: The ref was particularly good in this game. Did everything right. A spectacular specimen of a human, that man. Beautiful bald adonis. But its interesting, isnt it, that if you look at it with your eyes closed, you cant see anything wrong with the challenge. If anything, Alonso is the aggressor by passively aggressively being kicked in the nipples.

Owen: Im not quite sure. Its one of those, isnt it?

Dean: I think the refs got it right there.

England: Good process, Boss. You always get it right. Not even the 98% of the time we all do, but literally 100% of the time. Sometimes, you even get it 101% right.


Attwell (VAR): Okay, we have a coming together. Both players go for the ball. Theyve both come in high  just like me and my assistant when entering the VAR booth at kickoff.

Webb: Its a tricky one, isnt it? Its too low to head the ball, but also too high to kick the ball, so Roy Keanes foot doesnt really have anywhere else to go but into, and right through, Alfie Inge Haalands knee.

Owen: Im not quite sure. Its one of those, isnt it?

Dean: I think the refs got it right there.



Webb: Ah, but this is a nice touch, a lovely touch!  Keane goes over to Haaland to check that hes okay. And Haaland is so touched by the gesture that  hes crying! Tears of joy, tears of love and respect.



Attwell: Theres been a coming together.

Webb: Yes, a coming together.

Owen: Im not quite sure. Its one of those, isnt it?

Dean: Remember that time we call came together?

England: Didnt we say wed never talk about that?



Attwell (VAR): Ive got the still image here, but obviously in much higher definition than you guys, where I can see all the details. To be honest, I cant see anything wrong. Stick with your original decision, mates. Check complete.

Webb: Well, clearly theres been a coming together. M Kelly has obviously had an accidental collision with a knife, maybe 50-100 times, maybe more. In those accidental collisions, theres been a removal and dispersement of all internal organs. The intestines are strewn by the right side and the spleen by the left side of the body. The face is hacked beyond recognition, in what can only be a clear case of simulation. Yellow card, for me.

Owen: Im not quite sure. Its one of those, isnt it?

Dean: I think the refs got it right there.

England: Good process, guys. Right, who fancies a pint?

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,431
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3122 on: Today at 12:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 10:31:47 am
So you heard the audio of the Diaz VAR and thought it was incompetence and not deliberate deafness until the referee blew followed by stonewalling any attempt whatsoever to rectify the error ? I suppose given the fact that 35pc of the population has lost money to scams I shouldnt be too surprised.

Seriously mate, what the fuck are you on about with deliberate deafness. That statement epitomises this thread down to the ground. If it wasn't so ridiculous, you'd need shoving in the loony bin.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,431
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The corruption fallacy - they’re all out to get us!
« Reply #3123 on: Today at 12:40:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:33:04 am
Could you ref a Utd game and be 100% fair, cos I know I couldn't. I wouldn't do anything illegal, but I'd not play advantages, wave away free kicks when Fernandes hit the deck, I'd give a stonewall pen, but anything I thought I could not give, I wouldn't.

Parents cannot referee kids games without bias, imagine being able to fuck over a team you grew up hating?

I wouldn't put myself in the position, as you cant send off an entire city ;D...... but funny that you mention that - the perception in here is that all refs are Brian Glover in Kes, when they ref us, its fucking hilarious  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,353
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3124 on: Today at 12:49:09 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:38:34 pm
Seriously mate, what the fuck are you on about with deliberate deafness. That statement epitomises this thread down to the ground. If it wasn't so ridiculous, you'd need shoving in the loony bin.

Good Process, Boys.

The one good thing about all this is that when someone completely fucks something in work, 'Good Process Boys' is all over the threads.

PGMOL have probably made it into the Urban Dictionary, if not the Oxford one.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Up
« previous next »
 