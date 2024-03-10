I definitely take the points made there. I also agree that officials do have a ridiculous amount of scrutiny on them.



The problem for me, though, is I don't feel that the profession is actually that professional in practice. I think we all want to be the best we can be at whatever we do. However, when standards are so slack, and mistakes are defended to the hilt, there's always going to be a problem.



Many of us might recognise how working in a lax, arse-covering environment tends to reduce the quality of work. When people know they don't really have to try, they often slacken off and do the minimum necessary. If people know they can take the piss, they often do so.



I think good practice takes discipline. It also takes a willingness to reflect and improve. The problem with officialdom in football, as I see it, is there doesn't appear to be much in the way of honest reflective practice. Officials just close ranks and infuriated managers end up getting fined for voicing their quite natural frustration.



Regardless of whether or not we believe there is corruption at play in certain instances, I think we can pretty much all agree that standards are low. What compounds things further is those standards are defended by the PGMOL rather than addressed by them. To me, that just gives the green light to further poor standards. It promotes a lack of accountability too.



I think even the best workers can drop their standards when working for a shoddy, lax organisation that actually defends bad practice.







First of all congratulations SoS mate. We disagree over this and yet you're civil and rational and don't go around waving your arms and screaming "I demand an answer!!!". Why do conspiracy nuts always behave like conspiracy nuts? (Even bloody Timbo has turned into a raving loony on this question!)And what you've posted there makes sense to me. I'd say PGMOL is paranoid as well as inept. The point you make about 'closing ranks' is obviously true. I'd add that VAR has made things worse for them rather than better. It's opened up another (wild) frontier in refereeing controversies and exposed how poor they are. The explanations given for the foul on Gravenberch showed that these idiots are often incapable of judging the simplest things. The opening day of the season saw the Man United goalie punch a Wolves player in the last minute and somehow escape punishment of any kind. The inconsistencies between matches are even worse than those within games and most glaring of all they fluctuate radically as the season advances. The Curtis Jones 'foul' is a red at the start of the season and not even a foul by March. To some extent this is because of the nature of VAR itself. It has forced referees the world over 'to learn on the job' - ie relearn what they once thought they knew. And that means wildly inconsistent decisions being made. People said things would 'settle down' after a few months of VAR's introduction. They haven't done so. There's more turmoil than ever.So I agree with you that the professional standards of PGMOL are low (even where their professional aspirations remain high). The odd thing for anyone who has followed football like I have (and Timbo) since the 1970s is that despite all these things the referees are still a hundred times better than they used to be. Supporters (and media) used to tolerate truly wretched, genuinely amateur, overweight and unfit referees for years. Many showed open contempt for footballers and football. We, the fans, didn't expect any better.The most annoying thing about the conspiracy theorists (apart from their endless tantrums) is that they take the spotlight not only off the genuine problem of uber-capitalism in football (as Fitzy said in his opening post). They also take it away from the real refereeing problem of incompetence and the culture of paranoia and protectionism which allows it to flourish. It's much easier to shout "He lives in Wigan!" than tackle questions like that.The monomania isn't confined to Liverpool. Every club has an Eeyore who thinks they are singled out and victimised. They credit referees with too much intelligence, too much cunning, too much forward planning. In another context they'd be following Q-anon and feeding every single piece of information into their logic-chopping machine to prove that Hilary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros and Bill Gates are running the world from their hide-out on Alpha Centauri. And the worse thing is they'll never be satisfied. Every decision that a referee makes is, to them, geared towards hurting Liverpool. Tierney can officiate in 8 Liverpool games (as he has done) and Liverpool can win 8 times (as we have done) and still the monomaniacs will say that he is chosen for the 9th game because he's got it in for Liverpool and PGMOL want to punish us.