Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 12:19:28 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:01:26 am
You can be as glib as you like.

Cheers.

Are you saying that you aren't just a little impressed with Eeyore's instructive little map? Imagine if there was a cluster of 10 Premier League referees in the London area instead of Lancashire and Merseyside. What would you think? I know what Andy from Allerton would think. We all do. He hates Londoners as it is. Really hates them. But ten refs from London? He'd self combust.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 12:21:56 am »
You are an elusive bugger aren't you? How about you address the content of my post before you do another redirect.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 12:28:30 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:21:56 am
You are an elusive bugger aren't you? How about you address the content of my post before you do another redirect.

It's what he does. He cherrypicks one line of a post, ignores the context of your post, and then avoids answering any question you ask him.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 12:29:41 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:28:30 am
It's what he does. He cherrypicks one line of a post, ignores the context of your post, and then avoids answering any question you ask him.

Whereas you give direct answers every time and never shift the goalposts?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 12:31:21 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:29:41 am
Whereas you give direct answers every time and never shift the goalposts?

Exactly ;)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 12:35:44 am »
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 12:49:51 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:28:30 am
It's what he does. He cherrypicks one line of a post, ignores the context of your post, and then avoids answering any question you ask him.

Truly astonishing post. I kind of admire it  ;D
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 01:19:15 am »
Robbie Fowler's take

_______________________________________________________________________________

ROBBIE FOWLER COLUMN: The failure to award Liverpool a penalty late on in their draw with Manchester City is one of the latest sagas to lay bare the problems with VAR.
Football isnt rocket science. Fans will always recognise a great goal, a defence-splitting pass or a brilliant save.
And they can also spot a dodgy refereeing decision a mile away. Which is why Howard Webb appears to be taking us all for fools with his rather creative takes on some of the calamitous mistakes that are bringing the Premier League into disrepute.
Webbs latest attempt to con us all into thinking that anyone who doesnt own a whistle, a flag or a VAR monitor doesnt really understand the game would be comical if it wasnt just another example of the lunatics taking over the asylum. The PGMOL chief did his very best to paint Jeremy Dokus chest-high challenge on Alexis Mac Allister in Liverpools recent meeting with Manchester City as an innocent coming together that didnt warrant a penalty.
Anyone who watched the game knew that Doku got away with one. Not just in terms of referee Michael Oliver missing the offence as it happened, but in the way VAR official Stuart Attwell failed to advise him to take another look on the pitch-side monitor despite being armed with replays of the incident from every conceivable angle.
It was exactly the type of scenario that VAR was supposed to rectify. Instead, Webb expected us all to accept that a throat-threatening challenge doesnt cross the threshold. Until next week, when it does. Or how winning the ball first and catching someone with a follow-through is a foul this time. When next time it won't be.
‌Im not bringing the issue up because it was Liverpool who suffered against City. These errors of judgement are taking place every single week and the man who has been put in charge of our referees shapes his narrative to fit any decision.
It was much more preferable when referees were allowed to make what we all knew were honest mistakes rather than having another official sat in isolation at Stockley Park compounding the situation. For Webb to go on TV in a bid to convince us all that his team of match officials were right after all, and that its the rest of us who dont know what were talking about, is crass in the extreme.
Im sorry, Howard, but every time I hear you trying to explain away these decisions, you come across as a jobsworth doing what he can to defend his mates. Football belongs to fans and players. But its been ambushed by administrators and officials who are trying to make the game perfect.‌ They dont understand that its those imperfections that make football what it is.
Do I trust the bureaucrats to do the right thing and ditch VAR? Not when the refereeing profession appears to have become jobs for the boys (and girls).
It wasnt that long ago that the only officials required were the referee, two assistants and a fourth official. These days, even the VAR has got an assistant!
TV channels have their own in-house former referee to offer so-called insights during games. Its amazing how quickly their opinions change depending on what decision is conjured up on the pitch.
Im not one for conspiracy theories. I dont believe for one second that referees are anything but sincere in the way they go about their business on the pitch.
But VAR has given them a get-out clause. If they make a mistake and it isnt corrected at Stockley Park then they cant be blamed. As an added insurance policy they have an old mate or the boss in the television studio trying to sell us the idea that everything is actually on point.

RESIGN HOWARD WEBB !
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,973
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 01:22:12 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:50:45 pm
It can, but not uniformly and not always predictably.

There are several reasons why there is no easy translation from one to the other in football refereeing. One, which I've mentioned before, is professional pride. The determination to 'do a good job', indeed to 'excel' is a powerful motive force in most professions and that can definitely act to neutralise bias.

The second is so obvious that we sometimes forget it. Referees perform in front of 60,000 people - and millions more on TV and streams. Systematic bias is therefore much harder to conceal than in, say, the police force (Eeyore's favourite hobby horse). The scrutiny of referees is incredible when you think about it. Their performances are mulled over and argued about incessantly. I'd go so far as to say that there is no other profession in Britain which is subjected to so much intense and detailed scrutiny as a Premier League referee.
I definitely take the points made there. I also agree that officials do have a ridiculous amount of scrutiny on them.

The problem for me, though, is I don't feel that the profession is actually that professional in practice. I think we all want to be the best we can be at whatever we do. However, when standards are so slack, and mistakes are defended to the hilt, there's always going to be a problem.

Many of us might recognise how working in a lax, arse-covering environment tends to reduce the quality of work. When people know they don't really have to try, they often slacken off and do the minimum necessary. If people know they can take the piss, they often do so.

I think good practice takes discipline. It also takes a willingness to reflect and improve. The problem with officialdom in football, as I see it, is there doesn't appear to be much in the way of honest reflective practice. Officials just close ranks and infuriated managers end up getting fined for voicing their quite natural frustration.

Regardless of whether or not we believe there is corruption at play in certain instances, I think we can pretty much all agree that standards are low. What compounds things further is those standards are defended by the PGMOL rather than addressed by them. To me, that just gives the green light to further poor standards. It promotes a lack of accountability too.

I think even the best workers can drop their standards when working for a shoddy, lax organisation that actually defends bad practice.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:49 am by Son of Spion »
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 01:45:59 am »
How this thread has blundered on for 77 pages is fucking beyond me :D

'There's a conspiracy'
'No there isn't'
'Yes there is'
'No there isn't'

'That was never five minutes just now' etc
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 02:26:23 am »
Shhh, we're on the cusp of a breakthrough here, I can feel it :D
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 03:08:56 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:26:23 am
Shhh, we're on the cusp of a breakthrough here, I can feel it :D
Are we nearly there yet?  :)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 03:17:07 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:08:56 am
Are we nearly there yet?  :)
Any moment now.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 03:18:00 am »


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dnPvNXhBrKY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dnPvNXhBrKY</a>


Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:33:16 pm

 Perhaps even some honest supporters of other clubs (they DO exist!) who begin to say, "Weird isn't it? There does seem to be something iffy about the way Liverpool are being systematically refereed."
   


I did say I was staying out of here due to the apparent determination of some on here to deny without fail what is the bleeding obvious to any objective football supporter let alone one supporting our club. The very club, that is, who could possibly lose the title this season as a result of three crucial refereeing/VAR rulings very likely denying us a draw and two victories in those games and with it a very likely 5 extra points.

I myself no longer have the patience to continue engaging the apologist bollocks of those attempting to reject the only plausible explanation for the officials failing to adjudicate on what were cut and dried incidents with the impartiality required of high ranking officials, in all three of these result defining instances. Namely those officials simply not wanting to rule in favour of Liverpool for whatever reason that compelled them individually and collectively to do so.

So take a bow Eeyore, Andy, Andy82, Great Ex, JRed, Redley, Rob and others too for having that patience I no longer have and demolishing the nonsense of those who seek to perpetuate their contention that the indefensible decisions we have all witnessed with such anger, frustration and utter incredulity are merely down to incompetence or human error by officials of such high station in the game.

Anyroad just to help you guys in your quest to attain some level of commonsense within the thread I am compelled to provide above a response to Yorky's plea to have fans from other clubs supporting the notion that Liverpool are getting fucked by officialdom. Mark Goldbridge is a fanatical Man United fan and the ensuing You Tube video reveals how he feels about the situation as do the bulk - rabid Liverpool haters apart - of the close to 2,000 fans from a host of different clubs who chose to comment on his video.




Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 03:46:12 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:19:15 am
Robbie Fowler's take


So... Robbie thinks it's incompetence rather than bias/corruption/conspiracy? Was that your point? I've missed it otherwise.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 03:47:48 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:46:12 am
So... Robbie thinks it's incompetence rather than bias/corruption/conspiracy? Was that your point? I've missed it otherwise.

You think that's what he meant by "Webbs latest attempt to con us all into thinking that anyone who doesnt own a whistle, a flag or a VAR monitor doesnt really understand the game"?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 03:53:03 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:47:48 am
You think that's what he meant by "Webbs latest attempt to con us all into thinking that anyone who doesnt own a whistle, a flag or a VAR monitor doesnt really understand the game"?

He's saying that Webb is coming up with creative ways to say that the referees haven't made mistakes and that those who say they've made a mistake, in Webb's view, don't understand the game as well as referees do. Fowler thinks the refs are shit and make too many mistakes, while Webb is finding ways of defending those mistakes.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 05:14:35 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 03:18:00 am
Anyroad just to help you guys in your quest to attain some level of commonsense within the thread I am compelled to provide above a response to Yorky's plea to have fans from other clubs supporting the notion that Liverpool are getting fucked by officialdom. Mark Goldbridge is a fanatical Man United fan and the ensuing You Tube video reveals how he feels about the situation as do the bulk - rabid Liverpool haters apart - of the close to 2,000 fans from a host of different clubs who chose to comment on his video.
Goldbridge is a clown who supports Forest, plays a Partridgesque character for clicks and is loathed by most United fans. I thought this was common knowledge by now. If you're looking for a common sense view, you'll have to keep going.

Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:53:03 am
He's saying that Webb is coming up with creative ways to say that the referees haven't made mistakes and that those who say they've made a mistake, in Webb's view, don't understand the game as well as referees do. Fowler thinks the refs are shit and make too many mistakes, while Webb is finding ways of defending those mistakes.
Well, obviously. No one's saying the refs aren't incompetent or always ready and willing to cover each other's backs.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 05:45:35 am »
noun
noun: corruption; plural noun: corruptions
1.
dishonest or fraudulent conduct by those in power, typically involving bribery.

the action or effect of making someone or something morally depraved.

2.
the process by which a word or expression is changed from its original state to one regarded as erroneous or debased.


Aside from the bribery, lying about and misrepresenting facts to avoid accountability meets these criteria, and is consistent with Fowler's accusation. Incompetence suggests lack of intent, this is stronger.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 06:05:12 am »
I don't think it's corruption I think it's bias. Be it conscious or unconscious. Oliver saw the incident and thought, 'give a penalty with the last kick of the game in the biggest game of the season? fuck that.'
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3060 on: Today at 06:39:24 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:14:35 am
Goldbridge is a clown who supports Forest, plays a Partridgesque character for clicks and is loathed by most United fans. I thought this was common knowledge by now. If you're looking for a common sense view, you'll have to keep going.
Well, obviously. No one's saying the refs aren't incompetent or always ready and willing to cover each other's backs.

Yes, I know, that's my point  :D I'm just not sure why Andy and GreatEx are holding up that article as some sort of supporting evidence for their arguments that there's an anti-Liverpool agenda.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3061 on: Today at 06:43:35 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:05:12 am
. Oliver saw the incident and thought, 'give a penalty with the last kick of the game in the biggest game of the season when I've got that 1m euro Khalifa City A vs. Khalifa City B derby gig coming up? fuck that.'

edited for conspiraccuracy
