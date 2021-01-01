It can, but not uniformly and not always predictably.
There are several reasons why there is no easy translation from one to the other in football refereeing. One, which I've mentioned before, is professional pride. The determination to 'do a good job', indeed to 'excel' is a powerful motive force in most professions and that can definitely act to neutralise bias.
The second is so obvious that we sometimes forget it. Referees perform in front of 60,000 people - and millions more on TV and streams. Systematic bias is therefore much harder to conceal than in, say, the police force (Eeyore's favourite hobby horse). The scrutiny of referees is incredible when you think about it. Their performances are mulled over and argued about incessantly. I'd go so far as to say that there is no other profession in Britain which is subjected to so much intense and detailed scrutiny as a Premier League referee.
I definitely take the points made there. I also agree that officials do have a ridiculous amount of scrutiny on them.
The problem for me, though, is I don't feel that the profession is actually that professional in practice. I think we all want to be the best we can be at whatever we do. However, when standards are so slack, and mistakes are defended to the hilt, there's always going to be a problem.
Many of us might recognise how working in a lax, arse-covering environment tends to reduce the quality of work. When people know they don't really have to try, they often slacken off and do the minimum necessary. If people know they can take the piss, they often do so.
I think good practice takes discipline. It also takes a willingness to reflect and improve. The problem with officialdom in football, as I see it, is there doesn't appear to be much in the way of honest reflective practice. Officials just close ranks and infuriated managers end up getting fined for voicing their quite natural frustration.
Regardless of whether or not we believe there is corruption at play in certain instances, I think we can pretty much all agree that standards are low. What compounds things further is those standards are defended by the PGMOL rather than addressed by them. To me, that just gives the green light to further poor standards. It promotes a lack of accountability too.
I think even the best workers can drop their standards when working for a shoddy, lax organisation that actually defends bad practice.