I was just coming here to quote that as an example of the pretty awful behaviour that this recent trend of every club genuinely believing all the refs are against them causes. This is from the assistant ref on the day.



"After the final whistle while we were leaving the field of play, we were approached by

Nottingham Forest coach Steven Reid. Reid made several comments regarding our

integrity as a group of officials. Reid made a comment calling Paul a c*nt at least

three times. Also after being shown the red card he continued to make comments about

the PGMOL making reference to the group of referees being against his club



We can add Nottingham Forest to the growing list of clubs who believe PGMOL are corrupt/biased against them for whatever reasons they have convinced themselves of. The fact it's coming from an actual member of staff is alarming.