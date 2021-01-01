« previous next »
Well, exactly. I haven't ruled it out - if evidence appears, I'll change my mind. Until then, you have to go by Occam's Razor, which is that the referees are simply incompetent, something that's borne out league wide practically every week and which has been true since decades before I started watching football. I'm not the one who's going by what I want to be true and shaping everything in the real world around it.

Just out of interest do you think there is widespread corruption within the UK government? 
Shouldn't you be explaining that?

Was it a foul under the rules of the game?

Let's say it's day one of the new season and none of this happens and - anywhere on the pitch - a player kicks another player in the chest

BEING HONEST would you

1. Say 'that's a foul'
2. Say 'that's not a foul'


Before this season, I think there wouldn't be much controversy to say if someone kicked someone in the chest then it's a foul.

I've said several times I think it was a penalty and that the officials collectively bottled it and then covered for their ineptitude afterwards.
I've said several times I think it was a penalty and that the officials collectively bottled it and then covered for their ineptitude afterwards.

That sounds awfully like corruption as the result of individuals conspiring.
I've said several times I think it was a penalty and that the officials collectively bottled it and then covered for their ineptitude afterwards.

So if you worked for an organisation to give a decision and then for 'reasons' didn't give the correct decision and then a panel reviewed your incorrect decision and said it was OK and then your manager got involved and reviewed your incorrect decision and said it was OK, how would you describe that scenario to an outsider?
So if you worked for an organisation to give a decision and then for 'reasons' didn't give the correct decision and then a panel reviewed your incorrect decision and said it was OK and then your manager got involved and reviewed your incorrect decision and said it was OK, how would you describe that scenario to an outsider?

Good process, boys.
Good process, boys.

Just a reminder on what the actual LAW says (the bolded bit is very relevant as Mac turns his back due to the incoming boot) :-

Playing in a dangerous manner is any action that, while trying to play the ball, threatens injury to someone (including the player themself) and includes preventing a nearby opponent from playing the ball for fear of injury.

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-12---fouls-and-misconduct
Another example of the key incidents panel showing their independence.

Steven Reid was one of the 5 ex-players and managers who was on the key incidents panel last season before taking up a coaching role with Forest. His view of Tierney and referees.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/steve-reid-nottingham-forest-liverpool-32451848
Nottingham Forest coach Steven Reid has escaped with a £5,000 fine and two game touchline ban despite an extraordinary foul-mouthed outburst at a referee.

Incredibly, Reid denied the charge, despite two witnesses backing up referee Paul Tierney, who said he was called a c*** three times after Liverpools controversial late win at the City Ground on March 2 this year.

An independent commission into the case was told that Reid said: Its the same every week, you c***. I worked with you f***ing lot every f***ing week last season. Its the same every f***ing week you c***.
That sounds awfully like corruption as the result of individuals conspiring.



Another example of the key incidents panel showing their independence.

Steven Reid was one of the 5 ex-players and managers who was on the key incidents panel last season before taking up a coaching role with Forest. His view of Tierney and referees.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/steve-reid-nottingham-forest-liverpool-32451848
Nottingham Forest coach Steven Reid has escaped with a £5,000 fine and two game touchline ban despite an extraordinary foul-mouthed outburst at a referee.

Incredibly, Reid denied the charge, despite two witnesses backing up referee Paul Tierney, who said he was called a c*** three times after Liverpools controversial late win at the City Ground on March 2 this year.

An independent commission into the case was told that Reid said: Its the same every week, you c***. I worked with you f***ing lot every f***ing week last season. Its the same every f***ing week you c***.

Imagine the reaction if it was Klopp that did that...
Imagine the reaction if it was Klopp that did that...

It is the 4th time in 18 months that Forest has faced a sanction for surrounding a referee. Klopp burps and it was his fault an official got abused that weekend in a Sunday League game.
I was just coming here to quote that as an example of the pretty awful behaviour that this recent trend of every club genuinely believing all the refs are against them causes. This is from the assistant ref on the day.

"After the final whistle while we were leaving the field of play, we were approached by
Nottingham Forest coach Steven Reid. Reid made several comments regarding our
integrity as a group of officials. Reid made a comment calling Paul a c*nt at least
three times. Also after being shown the red card he continued to make comments about
the PGMOL making reference to the group of referees being against his club

We can add Nottingham Forest to the growing list of clubs who believe PGMOL are corrupt/biased against them for whatever reasons they have convinced themselves of. The fact it's coming from an actual member of staff is alarming.
Sorry but that is quite frankly hilarious.

Do you know who the Independent panel are?

They are former England goalkeeper Robert Green; former England striker Karen Carney; former Republic of Ireland striker Jonathan Walters; his fellow former Ireland international Steven Reid, most recently a coach at Nottingham Forest; and former coach and Wimbledon manager Terry Burton.

Hi mate, where is this from? Was trying to find some information about who the independent panel were but was unsuccessful. Also thought there were former officials on the panel?
Hi mate, where is this from? Was trying to find some information about who the independent panel were but was unsuccessful. Also thought there were former officials on the panel?

I don't want to post links but the names were revealed last season by the Fail and Torygraph.

There are 5 ex-players, and managers with three selected for each panel. The panel then has two additional members a representative of PGMOL and a representative of the Premier League. So the PGMOL representative is almost certainly an ex-official.
I don't want to post links but the names were revealed last season by the Fail and Torygraph.

There are 5 ex-players, and managers with three selected for each panel. The panel then has two additional members a representative of PGMOL and a representative of the Premier League. So the PGMOL representative is almost certainly an ex-official.

Seeing Karen Carneys name on there is scary, she's fucking thick as pig shit. May as well throw Danny Mills and Agbonlahor on it as well.
I don't want to post links but the names were revealed last season by the Fail and Torygraph.

There are 5 ex-players, and managers with three selected for each panel. The panel then has two additional members a representative of PGMOL and a representative of the Premier League. So the PGMOL representative is almost certainly an ex-official.
That is fascinating, I'm Irish myself and its well known johnathon walters hates Liverpool as a lifelong everton supporter...
I don't want to post links but the names were revealed last season by the Fail and Torygraph.

There are 5 ex-players, and managers with three selected for each panel. The panel then has two additional members a representative of PGMOL and a representative of the Premier League. So the PGMOL representative is almost certainly an ex-official.

Oh ok, thanks. Assuming it's true, not exactly what I would hope for.

I'm not sure why so much stock is put in the independent panel - I mean it's good that there is one but at the end of the day, they're just people and we've all heard ex-players talk about the game, the majority aren't exactly the brightest despite having played the game. And we've all seen how baises still play a part. Ultimately, they'll have their opinion, it doesn't necessarily mean whatever they think shouldn't be questioned or discussed.

I think they, whoever they are, were clearly wrong about the Doku/Mac Allister incident. I don't know know if that's bias but whatever. The explanations given by VAR and Webb are much more galling.
