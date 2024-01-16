People are entitled to their opinions, but generally I'm also surprised how much some are trying to defend what's increasingly become indefensible. I think some are trying to show that they're above conspiracist thinking and "sane" by defending some of the refereeing.



But even if you take the view that there isn't any funny business going on, it's simply inarguable that the number of absolutely mental decisions (including non-decisions) is astounding, as is the insane conflict of interest with the likes of Oliver, England and co. going to ref in UAE. Those are factually enormous problems, and the latter really is incredibly questionable looking to me.



Think your 2nd paragraph is where I am up to with it - and call it naivety, burying my head, or just good old fashioned misplaced faith in humans - where I can't quite bring myself to believe there is an active effort to favour City or hinder us but I think there is a passive one shaped by media narrative, attempts to overcorrect (19 teams think Liverpool get more decisions vs 1 team who believe we suffer more than we gain - well 19 can't be wrong, can they?!), and an element of general incompetence.Within my industry we have to declare and gifts from clients (and generally reject any over £100 without partner approval), and to act on behalf of anyone we must make a declaration that we have no interests in their company, nor do our immediate family, that we have not engaged in any work for them within a certain time frame, and a few other bits that might cause conflict but I won't bore you with it.Personally, I have no issue with referees taking work abroad but under 2 conditions - 1) PGMOL must approve this work prior to them undertaking it and amounts paid for it must be declared to PGMOL also; 2) for the remainder of the season you cannot referee, AR, or VAR matches where there might be a conflict of interest - how this is proven I don't know as could someone reffing in the US come under influence of Bohley? Maybe... but something clear cut such as Abu Dhabi or Saudi should not be hard to evidence.When this thread first popped up I will say I was in agreement with it - again I don't like the idea that the Prem could be so corrupt - but every passing week there is something that chips away at the certainty I had that all was above reproach and no whilst I am not entirely in the camp of "they are out of get us" at a bare minimum I believe that they are being less than honest at times (if not in game them certainly when trying to cover themselves for having made errors) and there are fundamental failings within the system that need root and branch reform.