« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 91560 times)

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,385
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2720 on: Yesterday at 09:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 07:03:39 pm
That Tottenham match was stolen from us by the referees. Jones got a red for something marginal, a frame-up by the VAR. Then there is the Díaz goal. And in the end, even with 10 men, we were more dangerous. Then the quickfire two yellows for Jota. I've been watching football for 3 decades, and have never seen anything like that, not even in Serie A.
Sunday I was happy at 90 minutes that refereeing was kind of okay. After the match, I wasn't that angry this time. I believe that a team that has 115 financial charges against them and their owner jets PL referees to Dubai, can influence referees with money. What can we ever know of a numbered bank account in Dubai?
The problem is, a demoted City would damage the PL brand and every PL team would lose out with them. Even us.

Who pays the referees to referee games overseas?
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2721 on: Yesterday at 09:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 09:37:23 pm
Who pays the referees to referee games overseas?

Youve been told this already, but Im sure theres another thread you can ask again in :)
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2722 on: Yesterday at 10:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 07:03:39 pm
That Tottenham match was stolen from us by the referees. Jones got a red for something marginal, a frame-up by the VAR. Then there is the Díaz goal. And in the end, even with 10 men, we were more dangerous. Then the quickfire two yellows for Jota. I've been watching football for 3 decades, and have never seen anything like that, not even in Serie A.
Sunday I was happy at 90 minutes that refereeing was kind of okay. After the match, I wasn't that angry this time. I believe that a team that has 115 financial charges against them and their owner jets PL referees to Dubai, can influence referees with money. What can we ever know of a numbered bank account in Dubai?
The problem is, a demoted City would damage the PL brand and every PL team would lose out with them. Even us.

I agree with the rest of your post (impossible not to really), but I don't understand what you mean with the bolded bit? Is it that City getting relegated for cheating would damage the product? Everybody who isn't on their payroll knows they're cheats - if they don't get punished properly despite obviously being guilty, then how much does that damage the product?

Even if it means voiding all the titles they've won (so no champion those years) and sending then down, then it's still better that the league would have done the right thing eventually, even if it means those years were tainted. Surely that's better than them continuing to play in the league, make up sponsors and continue to be competitive having earned none of it?

Apologies if I'm misunderstanding your point.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,416
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2723 on: Yesterday at 10:58:24 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 09:10:15 pm
Spot on.

When fans are arguing about how things like referee decisions or our lack of spending have screwed us over (both of which are debated ad nauseum on this site), then the sportswashers have achieved their goals.

I've said it before and I'll say it again - the biggest factor (by a country mile) in our success under Jurgen is the existence of City. It really is that simple, and without them we'd have many more trophies, and probably have suffered far less injuries trying to hit 95 point seasons.

No amount of microanalysis over other small margins can tip the balance back in our favour, especially considering the gulf (no pun intended) in spending. But some people just have to find reasons we've been screwed over, instead of focusing on the giant blue elephant in the room. It's no surprise to see some posters hogging as much of the airtime on here as they do on debates about how much we spend. Both topics are controversial and inevitably have differences of opinion, but take City out of the equation and literally everything changes and matters far less. The marginal referee calls, or our net spend, or injuries, or Saturday 12.30 kickoffs, or any other points of scrutiny would've received far less focus and discussion during Jurgen's reign if City hadn't cheated their way to the trophies (whìch we'd have inevitably won considering the levels we've reached).

Every single fan of other clubs that I speak to thinks that decisions regularly go against them. It has always been thus in every sport throughout history. It's in a sports fan's DNA to feel hard done by when things go against them. Many fans actually think that we're the lucky ones and have benefitted from favourable decisions down the years. Who's right? Who's wrong? I'm sure there's a Tomkins equivalent for every club who writes about or compiles stats to show bias. I'm also sure threads like this exist on every fan site of every sport in the world.

Naturally as a fan base, we'll be more skeptical because of our inherent distrust of the people in power such as the government, police, and justice system, plus the wider context of a corrupt world and a litany of sporting scandals down the years from football to cycling to athletics.

If during the course of City's 115 charges investigation it transpires there's also evidence of payments to referees or some other form of systemic corruption, then some on here may be proven right. But for me it looks like widespread incompetence plus some occasional bias rather than anything more sinister. I'm not defending the officials, as I think they're mostly shite and the whole organisation needs binning and starting again (the league deserves far better). But we see really bad decisions go against many different clubs week in, week out, and VAR certainly hasn't fixed all the problems it was designed for. So if there's anything corrupt, it's the fact that the so called Best League in the WorldTM can still be officiated by such a poor standard of match officials, and that so many mistakes still get made every single week.

Spectacularly missing the point as usual.

We knew City were cheating because the numbers were implausible. The data was off the scale. They posted completely implausible commercial deals. Including a completely outlandish Stadium naming rights deal. They post attendances that are way above what the eye test shows.

They posted transfer fees and wages that were quite simply improbable. It was the data that set the alarm bells ringing.

We get similar outlandish data for Liverpool and refereeing decisions but instead of following the numbers. Instead, we get excuse after excuse. It is quite frankly getting to the stage where it is becoming embarrassing. Man City don't need Lord Pannick KC they just need useful idiots making excuses for them.

Overestimating Commercial deals was just human error. Stating attendances way over the number of people who actually attended was a mistake. Accidentally paying players and managers off the books was merely an oversight. I mean anyone could accidentally put £50m in the account of Alf-Inge Haaland instead of Erling.

Gifting Ped's brother a share of Girona was just a slip of the pen. I can't believe people are accusing Man City's owners of impropriety. As far as I can see it is just widespread incompetence. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:02:54 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,106
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2724 on: Yesterday at 11:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:01:39 pm
The current constituency consists of the Humberhead Peatlands Nature Reserve in the north and northeast, through Branton, Auckley, and Rossington.

Sorry, I did forget that, you're right. Good detail.

So I guess that means that Michael Oliver was part of the plot after all.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,416
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2725 on: Yesterday at 11:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:09:30 pm
Sorry, I did forget that, you're right. Good detail.

So I guess that means that Michael Oliver was part of the plot after all.

You don't like having your pomposity pricked, do you?

You posted facts that turned out to be alternative facts and now have gone full Trump. You were wrong about the number of Sheffield constituencies. You were wrong about Doncaster constituencies voting Conservative. Just own it instead of doubling down.

You were wrong about mining communities being the Red Wall. Instead of owning your mistakes. You shout conspiracy.  ;D ;D

Stop making excuses for the PGMOL and let the data speak for itself. 



Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,106
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2726 on: Yesterday at 11:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:21:03 pm
You don't like having your pomposity pricked, do you?

No, fair play. You'll sleep well tonight Eeyore. Dreaming of the village of Rossington, no doubt. This is where you begin your comeback.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2727 on: Today at 12:07:54 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 05:54:58 pm
People are entitled to their opinions, but generally I'm also surprised how much some are trying to defend what's increasingly become indefensible. I think some are trying to show that they're above conspiracist thinking and "sane" by defending some of the refereeing.

But even if you take the view that there isn't any funny business going on, it's simply inarguable that the number of absolutely mental decisions (including non-decisions) is astounding, as is the insane conflict of interest with the likes of Oliver, England and co. going to ref in UAE. Those are factually enormous problems, and the latter really is incredibly questionable looking to me.

Think your 2nd paragraph is where I am up to with it - and call it naivety, burying my head, or just good old fashioned misplaced faith in humans - where I can't quite bring myself to believe there is an active effort to favour City or hinder us but I think there is a passive one shaped by media narrative, attempts to overcorrect (19 teams think Liverpool get more decisions vs 1 team who believe we suffer more than we gain - well 19 can't be wrong, can they?!), and an element of general incompetence.

Within my industry we have to declare and gifts from clients (and generally reject any over £100 without partner approval), and to act on behalf of anyone we must make a declaration that we have no interests in their company, nor do our immediate family, that we have not engaged in any work for them within a certain time frame, and a few other bits that might cause conflict but I won't bore you with it.

Personally, I have no issue with referees taking work abroad but under 2 conditions - 1) PGMOL must approve this work prior to them undertaking it and amounts paid for it must be declared to PGMOL also; 2) for the remainder of the season you cannot referee, AR, or VAR matches where there might be a conflict of interest - how this is proven I don't know as could someone reffing in the US come under influence of Bohley? Maybe... but something clear cut such as Abu Dhabi or Saudi should not be hard to evidence.

When this thread first popped up I will say I was in agreement with it - again I don't like the idea that the Prem could be so corrupt - but every passing week there is something that chips away at the certainty I had that all was above reproach and no whilst I am not entirely in the camp of "they are out of get us" at a bare minimum I believe that they are being less than honest at times (if not in game them certainly when trying to cover themselves for having made errors) and there are fundamental failings within the system that need root and branch reform.

Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,416
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 12:08:43 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:38:50 pm
No, fair play. You'll sleep well tonight Eeyore. Dreaming of the village of Rossington, no doubt. This is where you begin your comeback.

Would that be Rossington the former mining village that is in the Metropolitan borough of Doncaster and whose MP is a Conservative?

Surely not. I mean your facts were that Doncaster had no Tory MP's. You also stated that if there was bias then the towns and Cities that had mining communities would have been treated the same as Liverpool.

The clear difference is that Liverpool supporters sing Fuck the Tories. The red wall which are almost all mining communities actually vote for the Tories. I wonder why the establishment treats Liverpool and ex-mining communities who vote Tory differently.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,416
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 12:22:18 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 12:07:54 am
Think your 2nd paragraph is where I am up to with it - and call it naivety, burying my head, or just good old fashioned misplaced faith in humans - where I can't quite bring myself to believe there is an active effort to favour City or hinder us but I think there is a passive one shaped by media narrative, attempts to overcorrect (19 teams think Liverpool get more decisions vs 1 team who believe we suffer more than we gain - well 19 can't be wrong, can they?!), and an element of general incompetence.

Within my industry we have to declare and gifts from clients (and generally reject any over £100 without partner approval), and to act on behalf of anyone we must make a declaration that we have no interests in their company, nor do our immediate family, that we have not engaged in any work for them within a certain time frame, and a few other bits that might cause conflict but I won't bore you with it.

Personally, I have no issue with referees taking work abroad but under 2 conditions - 1) PGMOL must approve this work prior to them undertaking it and amounts paid for it must be declared to PGMOL also; 2) for the remainder of the season you cannot referee, AR, or VAR matches where there might be a conflict of interest - how this is proven I don't know as could someone reffing in the US come under influence of Bohley? Maybe... but something clear cut such as Abu Dhabi or Saudi should not be hard to evidence.

When this thread first popped up I will say I was in agreement with it - again I don't like the idea that the Prem could be so corrupt - but every passing week there is something that chips away at the certainty I had that all was above reproach and no whilst I am not entirely in the camp of "they are out of get us" at a bare minimum I believe that they are being less than honest at times (if not in game them certainly when trying to cover themselves for having made errors) and there are fundamental failings within the system that need root and branch reform.



Rules are put in place so that you have to register gifts over a certain value precisely because the individual is the weakest link in any corporate policy. To be blunt gifts or bribes happen because the initial outlay is recouped many times over.

To think that referees who work for far lower wages than the players they officiate aren't the weakest link in the World of Football is bizarre. That is why the PGMOL should have extremely robust rules that deter their officials from being targeted.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 12:33:40 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:22:18 am
Rules are put in place so that you have to register gifts over a certain value precisely because the individual is the weakest link in any corporate policy. To be blunt gifts or bribes happen because the initial outlay is recouped many times over.

To think that referees who work for far lower wages than the players they officiate aren't the weakest link in the World of Football is bizarre. That is why the PGMOL should have extremely robust rules that deter their officials from being targeted.

Agreed to both and that was the crux of what I was trying to get at with my suggestion of declaring any work done that might conflict with independence in games - if PGMOL want to be taken seriously as a governing body these are the minimum independence requirements they should have for precisely the reason you state

Apologies if I have misread your tone btw - written word innit, so if you were just agreeing with me and building on it then great, if you thought I was trying to defend then hopefully I've clarified
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Up
« previous next »
 