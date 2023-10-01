« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 90642 times)

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,902
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2680 on: Today at 01:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:51:33 pm
The risks involved IF Darren England (and the ref? and PGMOL?) were involved in a common enterprise to deliberately fuck us over on that goal. I'm saying they wouldn't have risked deliberately choosing to knife Liverpool in that way. Terribly risky.

It was a cock-up, as is quite clear from the released audio recording. That audio offered a very good - if extremely embarrassing to PGMOL - explanation for the worst (yet) incident VAR has been responsible for. A uniquely (so far) bad incident involving a dreadful miscommunication. The consequences for Darren England were minor and inconsequential, I agree. And perhaps one day you and Tomkins and Eeyore keep digging you'll find that the mistake was not a 'cock-up' but a deliberate ploy. In which case I will tip my hat to you and say "I'm amazed."
Indeed. the recording - if authentic, which we assume it to be - showcased a transparently daft mistake. If they were plotting to screw Liverpool, this would be an awful way of doing it given the ease with which it would be to expose. As I said in the OP back in December, genuine corruption and malfeasance is taking place at the administrative and ownership level. This is where folk can manipulate operations out of the glare of public scrutiny. Indeed, get enough lawyers in your corner and you can obfuscate and delay until the cows come home.

Focusing attention on dubious refereeing performances only serves to misdirect fans from the genuine malpractice and bad faith actors who are ruining the competition through sportswashing projects.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,101
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2681 on: Today at 01:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:01:07 pm

Darren England "Nothing we can do. The games started"

So a final question from me to you on this incident.

Do you agree with the idea that Darren England deliberately made a mistake (faked confusion if you like) over the disallowed Diaz goal v Spurs? (ie he knew it was a legitimate goal and pretended that he thought the on-field referee had given it).

That's what we were discussing.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,101
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 01:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:08:27 pm
The recording - if authentic, which we assume it to be ......

Jeez Fitzy. Stop hanging roasting meat up.  ;D
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,134
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 01:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:11:26 pm
So a final question from me to you on this incident.

Do you agree with the idea that Darren England deliberately made a mistake (faked confusion if you like) over the disallowed Diaz goal v Spurs? (ie he knew it was a legitimate goal and pretended that he thought the on-field referee had given it).

That's what we were discussing.

Not being a mind reader I don't know.

Only he does. I'm not in the room. I don't know him. I don't work at PGMOL. Most of the stuff they do is hidden and secret and behind closed doors. All of the reviews of their performance and decisions is hidden and secret and behind closed doors. We sometimes see the head of PGMOL pop up to offer the last apology and we sometimes hear the VAR and ref recordings which sound unprofesional at best and fucking dodgy at worst.

As I said, I'm bored of talking about stuff that can't be proven.

We've had one ref come out and say that he deliberately didn't give correct decisions because... (Clattenberg) and we've already had another ref come out and say that he was told he couldn't tell the truth (Halsey)


I would lean towards them all being terrible at their job. I'd lean towards saying that PGMOL is disbanded and all the refs sacked. Get professional referees in - the best in the world and make them totally accountable. Make the process clear and objective and accountable. The new company, obviously, would never play any official in any game where any hint of impartiality could be questioned.


What we have no isn't fit for purpose. If you want to say there is a massive conspiracy, if you want to say there is a massive cover up, if you want to say they are unprofessional, if you want to say they are shite at their jobs, if you want to say that they are unaccountable, if you want to say that there appears to be conflicts of interests all over the place, if you want to say some are biased, if you want to say their aren't impartial, if you want to say they are thick annoying bastards that do what they want then you can say all or some of those things and you might be right or wrong or partially right or partially wrong or completely wrong.


On an internet messaging board, it's all about opinions.


The one thing we can agree is - is that PGMOL is shite. The referees are shite. The linos are shite. VAR is shite. And it's all ruining the game we love.

Fuck them.

Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,902
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2684 on: Today at 01:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:13:53 pm
Jeez Fitzy. Stop hanging roasting meat up.  ;D
I'm all about clicks and engagement!!! :)
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,404
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2685 on: Today at 01:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:51:33 pm
The risks involved IF Darren England (and the ref? and PGMOL?) were involved in a common enterprise to deliberately fuck us over on that goal. I'm saying they wouldn't have risked deliberately choosing to knife Liverpool in that way. Terribly risky.

It was a cock-up, as is quite clear from the released audio recording. That audio offered a very good - if extremely embarrassing to PGMOL - explanation for the worst (yet) incident VAR has been responsible for. A uniquely (so far) bad incident involving a dreadful miscommunication. The consequences for Darren England were minor and inconsequential, I agree. And perhaps one day you and Tomkins and Eeyore keep digging you'll find that the mistake was not a 'cock-up' but a deliberate ploy. In which case I will tip my hat to you and say "I'm amazed."

If it wasn't dodgy then please explain these points.

1. England was given the frame when the ball was played by the video assistant. He then asked for the next frame because it is far more likely for an attacking run and a defender pushing out to result in offside.

2. If England thought he was checking for a goal that had been allowed then why did he do the procedure for checking for a goal that had been disallowed?

3. Why did they push the button that displays checking for a disallowed goal so this was displayed in the Stadium.

.

4. How did England and his UAE holidaymakers not notice Diaz stop celebrating when the flag went up or that the game restarted with a free kick to Spurs instead of a kick off in the centre of the pitch.

5. Why did England ignore the video guy when he was telling him it was a mistake, keep saying pardon until the game restarted and then instantly regain his hearing and say he can't do anything now?

6. The referee is the final arbitrator of the game so why wasn't he informed of a monumental error and allowed to make a decision?


If England isn't dodgy why did he say that Saka was in a blind spot with no footage against Arsenal when this was displayed onscreen?




I expect you will now go missing like you did when I pointed out that South Yorkshire has three conservative MP's ;D ;D Facts.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2686 on: Today at 01:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:20:13 pm

If England isn't dodgy why did he say that Saka was in a blind spot with no footage against Arsenal when this was displayed onscreen?




On this, that wasn't England's claim.

The angle you've shown is thr tactical camera on the half-way line, it isn't used in decision making for offside decisions.

What the VAR stated was that there wasn't an angle from a VAR/offside tech equipped camera which showed both Saka and White in the same shot other than the angle you've shown which isn't used for making VAR decisions.

That meant they had to go with the onfield decision (onside) because the angles couldn't show him to be clearly offside.

I'm all for having a debate on this stuff but when people blatantly ignore the reasonable explanation it's frustrating, it should be at least acknowledged even if you disagree with it.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:42:02 pm by Jm55 »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,101
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2687 on: Today at 01:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:20:13 pm
I expect you will now go missing like you did when I pointed out that South Yorkshire has three conservative MP's ;D ;D Facts.

3 Tory MPs compared with....11 Labour ones.

Sheffield City Council: 1 Tory councillor out of....84
Barnsley Council: 2 Tories out of.........................63
Doncaster Council 11 Tories out of.....................57

I think we can say that the 'Red Wall' did not fall in the socialist republic of South Yorkshire!






Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2688 on: Today at 01:36:59 pm »
Quote from: K-Lo on Today at 11:58:17 am
I agree with this. However, can you ever see a situation in which Van Dijk gets interviewed on Sky the day after a controversial incident in a big game and explains why it was correct (even if it obviously wasn't) and praises the referee for being strong? I honestly can't see that. Its bizarre!!

I mean presumably it's partly because we're not so small time as to do something like this.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 01:48:54 pm »
Quote from: K-Lo on Today at 11:58:17 am
I agree with this. However, can you ever see a situation in which Van Dijk gets interviewed on Sky the day after a controversial incident in a big game and explains why it was correct (even if it obviously wasn't) and praises the referee for being strong? I honestly can't see that. Its bizarre!!

No I can't because I'd like to think Van Dijk would say he either agreed with or disagreed with the decision and leave it at that, but then again we're talking about Kyle Walker, a man who cheered his teammates on in a CL game from home wearing his England Cap like a fucking five year old.

He had an interview with Sky to promote his academy, it had already been arranged as the day after the game, the interviewer then mentioned the incident which is unsurprising given it was the day after the game and he gave his 'opinion' on it. Worth bearing in mind this is the fella who said that the current crop of Liverpool side isn't a patch on previous versions he'd played against, this was after the 1-1 at the Ethiad.

My point is that Walker should face sanctions for bringing the game into disrepute, but it isn't an example of some sort of media bias, it was a pre-arranged interview which the interviewer raised that question, no doubt hoping for some click baiting content, which, to be fair, he got.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,101
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 01:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:20:13 pm
If it wasn't dodgy then please explain these points.

1. England was given the frame when the ball was played by the video assistant. He then asked for the next frame because it is far more likely for an attacking run and a defender pushing out to result in offside.

2. If England thought he was checking for a goal that had been allowed then why did he do the procedure for checking for a goal that had been disallowed?

3. Why did they push the button that displays checking for a disallowed goal so this was displayed in the Stadium.

.

4. How did England and his UAE holidaymakers not notice Diaz stop celebrating when the flag went up or that the game restarted with a free kick to Spurs instead of a kick off in the centre of the pitch.

5. Why did England ignore the video guy when he was telling him it was a mistake, keep saying pardon until the game restarted and then instantly regain his hearing and say he can't do anything now?

6. The referee is the final arbitrator of the game so why wasn't he informed of a monumental error and allowed to make a decision?


If England isn't dodgy why did he say that Saka was in a blind spot with no footage against Arsenal when this was displayed onscreen?




I expect you will now go missing like you did when I pointed out that South Yorkshire has three conservative MP's ;D ;D Facts.

1. Unlike Andy you ARE a mind-reader! Well done. But of course this is standard practice.

2. To see if there was a good reason why it should be disallowed (he discovered there wasn't one)

3. Who is "they"? (Maybe this is your smoking gun!)

4. Players often stop celebrating when the referee indicates he's going to VAR. In fact I can't recall a player continuing to milk the celebrations when he knows this is happening. As for the free kick, he missed it and was immediately warned by a technician. As we all know he said it was now too late to intervene. Absurd we all agree. Corrupt? That's what we're trying to prove.

5. Ditto. I think blind panic. You think corruption and part of a preconceived plan. 

6. He should have been. (Are you now widening the circle of the conspiracy here?)

7. I don't know anything about this and therefore can't comment.

8. Ditto on Orgreave. Not sure what happened in the edit suite.

9. I don't think it was an airplane hangar in Arizona. It was almost certainly the Moon.



Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline K-Lo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2691 on: Today at 01:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:36:59 pm
I mean presumably it's partly because we're not so small time as to do something like this.

I believe we would not be given the platform.

Walker should never have been allowed to do this. 
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,134
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 01:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:36:46 pm
3 Tory MPs compared with....11 Labour ones.

Sheffield City Council: 1 Tory councillor out of....84
Barnsley Council: 2 Tories out of.........................63
Doncaster Council 11 Tories out of.....................57

I think we can say that the 'Red Wall' did not fall in the socialist republic of South Yorkshire!



What the bollocks has this got to do with VAR?
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,101
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2693 on: Today at 01:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:55:45 pm

What the bollocks has this got to do with VAR?

I'm not sure. Eeyore brought it up.

It's called 'the Orgreave Manoeuvre'. When you've had all your points demolished, move the conversation on to something completely different.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline K-Lo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2694 on: Today at 01:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:48:54 pm
No I can't because I'd like to think Van Dijk would say he either agreed with or disagreed with the decision and leave it at that, but then again we're talking about Kyle Walker, a man who cheered his teammates on in a CL game from home wearing his England Cap like a fucking five year old.

He had an interview with Sky to promote his academy, it had already been arranged as the day after the game, the interviewer then mentioned the incident which is unsurprising given it was the day after the game and he gave his 'opinion' on it. Worth bearing in mind this is the fella who said that the current crop of Liverpool side isn't a patch on previous versions he'd played against, this was after the 1-1 at the Ethiad.

My point is that Walker should face sanctions for bringing the game into disrepute, but it isn't an example of some sort of media bias, it was a pre-arranged interview which the interviewer raised that question, no doubt hoping for some click baiting content, which, to be fair, he got.

Fair enough and it gives it context but I still think there's an inherent bias in it. Being allowed to answer the way he did. If they cared at all about accuracy and fairness it could have been edited (Assuming it wasn't live!)
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,101
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2695 on: Today at 02:00:14 pm »
Quote from: K-Lo on Today at 01:54:54 pm
I believe we would not be given the platform.

Walker should never have been allowed to do this. 

We would be. TV loves a drama and thrives on disputation. It can't get enough.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline K-Lo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2696 on: Today at 02:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:53:04 pm
1. Unlike Andy you ARE a mind-reader! Well done. But of course this is standard practice.

2. To see if there was a good reason why it should be disallowed (he discovered there wasn't one)

3. Who is "they"? (Maybe this is your smoking gun!)

4. Players often stop celebrating when the referee indicates he's going to VAR. In fact I can't recall a player continuing to milk the celebrations when he knows this is happening. As for the free kick, he missed it and was immediately warned by a technician. As we all know he said it was now too late to intervene. Absurd we all agree. Corrupt? That's what we're trying to prove.

5. Ditto. I think blind panic. You think corruption and part of a preconceived plan. 

6. He should have been. (Are you now widening the circle of the conspiracy here?)

7. I don't know anything about this and therefore can't comment.

8. Ditto on Orgreave. Not sure what happened in the edit suite.

9. I don't think it was an airplane hangar in Arizona. It was almost certainly the Moon.

point 6 - we know he should have been. The question is why wasn't he? You are looking at a car crash of a decision making process and saying yes but that's just how it went down. What possible reason could there be for not informing the referee?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,101
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2697 on: Today at 02:49:42 pm »
Quote from: K-Lo on Today at 02:03:24 pm
point 6 - we know he should have been. The question is why wasn't he? You are looking at a car crash of a decision making process and saying yes but that's just how it went down. What possible reason could there be for not informing the referee?

A very human reason. Ever been in a panic? You're not thinking straight are you? We tend to want to survive the next five seconds. You want immediate comfort and safety that's all. You don't think of consequences.

Listening to that audio that's what the idiot was doing. The agony of stopping the game and telling the ref - and the world - that he'd misunderstood and that a goal must now be given was too much for the man. Better to mumble, in a passive-aggressive tone, "Too late...it's too late". The next week would look after itself. Just survive the next two minutes.

This isn't a defence of him or PGMOL protocols. (It isn't a defence of Orgeave either Eeyore). It's just an attempt to understand why he didn't press the 'Stop' button. It's 'human' like I said. Humans are prone to weakness and doing the wrong things.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,091
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2698 on: Today at 02:53:42 pm »
Not that any of us live inside his head....but he certainly didn't sound panicked in the audio. Quite the opposite. The first two lines of 'If' could have been written about Darren England in that situation. The only one not panicking.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2699 on: Today at 03:02:32 pm »
Quote from: K-Lo on Today at 01:54:54 pm
I believe we would not be given the platform.

Walker should never have been allowed to do this.

Well quite. every fan believes theyre the exception and get worse treatment. Or a particular club gets special treatment.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,101
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2700 on: Today at 03:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 02:53:42 pm
Not that any of us live inside his head....but he certainly didn't sound panicked in the audio. Quite the opposite. The first two lines of 'If' could have been written about Darren England in that situation. The only one not panicking.

I thought he did. Panic isn't all screaming and bawling. It can manifest itself in immobility, inaction and 'all systems closing down'. War literature is good on this. It can make you useless and fatalistic when you need to be an agent and engaged. That described Darren England in the audio too. He was most certainly NOT 'keeping his head while all around were losing theirs'. Quite the opposite. The technician was the calm (and assertive) one in the room. England was like a naughty, monosyllabic child who wanted it all to go away.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2701 on: Today at 03:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:08:27 pm
Indeed. the recording - if authentic, which we assume it to be - showcased a transparently daft mistake. If they were plotting to screw Liverpool, this would be an awful way of doing it given the ease with which it would be to expose. As I said in the OP back in December, genuine corruption and malfeasance is taking place at the administrative and ownership level. This is where folk can manipulate operations out of the glare of public scrutiny. Indeed, get enough lawyers in your corner and you can obfuscate and delay until the cows come home.

Focusing attention on dubious refereeing performances only serves to misdirect fans from the genuine malpractice and bad faith actors who are ruining the competition through sportswashing projects.
So the best and richest league in the world is either being officiated by corrupt referees or just daft  referees. Either way its a total fucking disgrace and PGMOL needs disbanding and replacing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 