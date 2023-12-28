« previous next »
The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:46:16 am
However, unlike architects and doctors, refs have a unified, febrile and heavily biased group of people holding you up to an almost impossible standard that has never ever been achieved in the history of the sport. Ive said it before but refs have never been liked. Theres a disingenuous notion that there may have been a time when we rated refs. We never did. Always hatedbecause fans are always right.

No matter how good they are, they are called bad. No matter if they get 99% of calls correct, the assessment of their performance may hone in on the 1% of bad calls. Yes they should be held to account but the self-assured ability for a group of extremely tribal folk to claim bias in referees will never not be hugely ironic and laughably blinkered.

Every fan thinks their rivals get favourable calls from refs.

Do you think PGMOL bringing in clarity, accountability and being open would be good or bad for football?


I'm not interested in the 'conspiracy' theories any more.

Things don't look right. If a process could be brought to bear to show accountability then I think that would be a step forward. That's good and bad. If an official does a great job then that should be as commended as much as an official that does a terrible job would be held accountible. Clarity would help that process.


Regardless of what might be thought of the whole thing, we are officiated by officials that have literally assaulted our players and then tried to gloss over it and get people to forget it ever happened.

We are officiated by officials that are saying that a player kicking another player in the chest is part of the game and not a foul.

We are officiated by officials that see a clear stamp on a players ankle that has led to weeks or months of injury is part of the game and not a foul.


Was there accountability in this? Was there clarity? Was there openness?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:48:40 am
I think that's a valid point and there's an obvious follow up question:

Was the anti-Scouse sentiment worse in the 80s?  How were the refs back then when we were picking up trophies year after year?
Its a good question but possibly difficult to answer without a genuine sociological study as opposed to a half-baked anecdotal perception that isnt really evidence either way. Although we do know how the city suffered in that period and the demonisation of the politics that emanated from Liverpool during the decade
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:46:16 am
However, unlike architects and doctors, refs have a unified, febrile and heavily biased group of people holding you up to an almost impossible standard that has never ever been achieved in the history of the sport. Ive said it before but refs have never been liked. Theres a disingenuous notion that there may have been a time when we rated refs. We never did. Always hatedbecause fans are always right.

No matter how good they are, they are called bad. No matter if they get 99% of calls correct, the assessment of their performance may hone in on the 1% of bad calls. Yes they should be held to account but the self-assured ability for a group of extremely tribal folk to claim bias in referees will never not be hugely ironic and laughably blinkered.

Every fan thinks their rivals get favourable calls from refs.

A bit like the Police force. Which gives them every motivation to close ranks and protect themselves and the organisation. It also means they are more likely to be pro-establishment and more than likely pro-monarchy.

All reasons to dislike LFC and its fans. 
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:08:45 am
People generally have faith in the probity and skill of their doctor. They should do.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:47:13 am
That is because people are conditioned to believe that being a professional somehow mean you are honest.

That is a very telling response from you and I believe it faithfully reflects your conspiratorial mind set.

What you're saying here is that people trust their doctors not because they are healed by them, or see their friends and family healed by them. They trust them because they have been "conditioned" to trust them. Like all conspiracy theorists you have a low opinion of the general public's judgement and clearly believe that they are just putty in the hands of the 'powers that be'.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:54:47 am
Do you think PGMOL bringing in clarity, accountability and being open would be good or bad for football?
 
Wouldnt change a single thing. Not one jot. The exact same perceptions would uphold. Fans would suggest the openness was a façade. Fronting up to mistakes would be considered a meaningless gesture that changes nothing.

Because ultimately fans tend to behave badly when their team doesnt win. Injustice is the only show in town. See Forest fans last week along with rivals. Actual football analysis took a back seat as a trumped-up ire was spread about a refs error. What would Forest fans do if there was accountability and openness to the degree you would want? Would it have ended the story? Would they accept the atmosphere of mia culpa? Of course not.

Because fans are always right. Unerringly so.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:55:48 am
Its a good question but possibly difficult to answer without a genuine sociological study as opposed to a half-baked anecdotal perception that isnt really evidence either way. Although we do know how the city suffered in that period and the demonisation of the politics that emanated from Liverpool during the decade

It might be interesting also to look into towns from striking coal-mining communities in the same period. Were Barnsley, Doncaster, the two Sheffield clubs, Sunderland and Newcastle and Wigan Athletic discriminated against in the 1980s? There was an awful lot of disgusting talk about 'the enemy within' and 'Bolshevik wreckers' coming straight from Number 10 at the time. The press was uniformly against these areas and these communities.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:56:58 am
A bit like the Police force. Which gives them every motivation to close ranks and protect themselves and the organisation. It also means they are more likely to be pro-establishment and more than likely pro-monarchy.

All reasons to dislike LFC and its fans. 
pivot
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:57:46 am
That is a very telling response from you and I believe it faithfully reflects your conspiratorial mind set.

What you're saying here is that people trust their doctors not because they are healed by them, or see their friends and family healed by them. They trust them because they have been "conditioned" to trust them. Like all conspiracy theorists you have a low opinion of the general public's judgement and clearly believe that they are just putty in the hands of the 'powers that be'.

Can I ask you the same question here, because we all seem to be saying broadly the same thing in different ways.

I think the disagreement is because of the lack of clarity, openness and accountability.

If those three pillars were put into place then it would help.

For instance, if an architect created a skyscraper which collapsed in a city centre then there would be an investigation. There should be clarity in that report and it should be open (Available to the media and public and architects). Depending on the findings of the report, you would expect that accountability would be brought to bear and that would also be clear and open.


So. If we had openeness, clarity and accountabilty in the sport then I can't see why that wouldn't improve it.

At the moment it's not clear, there doesn't seem to be any accountability and it's clearly not open. Why is that? Should it be like that? Does the current stance improve the game for anyone?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Re inconsistency in reffing. Any genuine discussion about this needs to give attention to the way that rules govern the game of football and the inbuilt subjectivity in lots of the rules. Reffing a football match requires a lot of using ones judgement and applying rules to specific contexts. This dynamic is much more prevalent in football than in many other sports Im aware of. Its not that football is without objective calls (ball over line or not over line is an example) but it has fewer than Rugby, for example. And in Rugby subjective calls mostly arent farmed out to video refs, and when they are, trouble results just like it does in football (head collisions when tackling is an example). When you combine the nature of reffing with a fast paced game without many natural breaks to re-examine decisions, along with VAR that adds additional subjectivity into the rules with its clear and obvious bar to clear to get involved you end up all sorts of reasons for inconsistency.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:46:16 am
However, unlike architects and doctors, refs have a unified, febrile and heavily biased group of people holding you up to an almost impossible standard that has never ever been achieved in the history of the sport. Ive said it before but refs have never been liked. Theres a disingenuous notion that there may have been a time when we rated refs. We never did. Always hatedbecause fans are always right.

No matter how good they are, they are called bad. No matter if they get 99% of calls correct, the assessment of their performance may hone in on the 1% of bad calls. Yes they should be held to account but the self-assured ability for a group of extremely tribal folk to claim bias in referees will never not be hugely ironic and laughably blinkered.

Every fan thinks their rivals get favourable calls from refs.

A few nice cliches in there. The last line is a textbook one really.

Who cares what other fans think? The vast majority of fans wanted to void a league season to stop Liverpool winning the league, do we take their opinions seriously on that? The majority of the country has voted Tory for over a decade and voted to leave the EU, they were right to do so? Pretty much every sprinter at some point gets 'must be on PEDs' chucked at them, does that mean make it impossible that some of them actually are? Have a look online and you'll see a load of people saying it wasn't a penalty on Sunday, when I think we're all pretty agreed that it was a stonewaller. Tribalism is a grim, grim thing now.

You seem very stuck on the idea that because other fans think refs are against them too, that it couldnt be possible for it to be true of any club. Eeyore has posted numerous articles and links showing data which suggests, consciously or not, certain refs treat us very differently to others. But it couldn't possibly be true because Everton fans call us LiVARpool?

And no one is asking for 99% accuracy or whatever. Just maybe use the tools you have properly instead of using them to back up your mate on the pitch, when your mate on the pitch has made a bad decision. And when your mate on the pitch has had all expenses paid trips to the UAE this season, paid for by the owners of the club he's just given the bad decision in favour of, that's when the tin foil hat stuff comes in.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:57:46 am
That is a very telling response from you and I believe it faithfully reflects your conspiratorial mind set.

What you're saying here is that people trust their doctors not because they are healed by them, or see their friends and family healed by them. They trust them because they have been "conditioned" to trust them. Like all conspiracy theorists you have a low opinion of the general public's judgement and clearly believe that they are just putty in the hands of the 'powers that be'.

No, it is entirely how professionals and none professionals are treated by the establishment. Avoid paying a £1m tax bill and you get a chance to remedy it. Make a similar mistake regarding a benefit claim and you go to prison.

Now I am not only someone who has never played the game, has poor comprehension skills and is semi-literate. I am now a conspiracy theorist. ;)

It seems you missed my request about not getting personal.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:01:40 pm
Wouldnt change a single thing. Not one jot. The exact same perceptions would uphold. Fans would suggest the openness was a façade. Fronting up to mistakes would be considered a meaningless gesture that changes nothing.

Because ultimately fans tend to behave badly when their team doesnt win. Injustice is the only show in town. See Forest fans last week along with rivals. Actual football analysis took a back seat as a trumped-up ire was spread about a refs error. What would Forest fans do if there was accountability and openness to the degree you would want? Would it have ended the story? Would they accept the atmosphere of mia culpa? Of course not.

Because fans are always right. Unerringly so.


Look on this site. We don't moan about the officials because we lose. We don't moan about the officials because we draw. There are as many complaints about PGMOL after we've won as when we lose or draw.

If what you are saying is correct, then why do people complain when we win? You can't be a 'bad loser' when you win.


Also, I find your response a bit odd. What do you think being open and accountable and clear means? It appears to mean something different than I'm talking about.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:02:00 pm
It might be interesting also to look into towns from striking coal-mining communities in the same period. Were Barnsley, Doncaster, the two Sheffield clubs, Sunderland and Newcastle and Wigan Athletic discriminated against in the 1980s? There was an awful lot of disgusting talk about 'the enemy within' and 'Bolshevik wreckers' coming straight from Number 10 at the time. The press was uniformly against these areas and these communities.

Those same communities are now lauded as the Red Wall for voting Conservative. Maybe that is our problem.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:03:46 pm
A few nice cliches in there. The last line is a textbook one really.

Who cares what other fans think? The vast majority of fans wanted to void a league season to stop Liverpool winning the league, do we take their opinions seriously on that? The majority of the country has voted Tory for over a decade and voted to leave the EU, they were right to do so? Pretty much every sprinter at some point gets 'must be on PEDs' chucked at them, does that mean make it impossible that some of them actually are? Have a look online and you'll see a load of people saying it wasn't a penalty on Sunday, when I think we're all pretty agreed that it was a stonewaller. Tribalism is a grim, grim thing now.

You seem very stuck on the idea that because other fans think refs are against them too, that it couldnt be possible for it to be true of any club. Eeyore has posted numerous articles and links showing data which suggests, consciously or not, certain refs treat us very differently to others. But it couldn't possibly be true because Everton fans call us LiVARpool?

And no one is asking for 99% accuracy or whatever. Just maybe use the tools you have properly instead of using them to back up your mate on the pitch, when your mate on the pitch has made a bad decision. And when your mate on the pitch has had all expenses paid trips to the UAE this season, paid for by the owners of the club he's just given the bad decision in favour of, that's when the tin foil hat stuff comes in.
I dont think majority opinion about stuff should dictate how these things play out. Rivals are daft on most LFC issues.  My reference to other fans is that we are experts at seeing delusion in others but less so in ourselves. Human nature.

Also, Tories havent enjoyed a majority of the countrys support - not even close. The nature of First Past The Post facilitates their elevation to power, not a need for 50%+ support.   
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:03:45 pm
Re inconsistency in reffing. Any genuine discussion about this needs to give attention to the way that rules govern the game of football and the inbuilt subjectivity in lots of the rules. Reffing a football match requires a lot of using ones judgement and applying rules to specific contexts. This dynamic is much more prevalent in football than in many other sports Im aware of. Its not that football is without objective calls (ball over line or not over line is an example) but it has fewer than Rugby, for example. And in Rugby subjective calls mostly arent farmed out to video refs, and when they are, trouble results just like it does in football (head collisions when tackling is an example). When you combine the nature of reffing with a fast paced game without many natural breaks to re-examine decisions, along with VAR that adds additional subjectivity into the rules with its clear and obvious bar to clear to get involved you end up all sorts of reasons for inconsistency.

Is an excellent point. I'm always surprised by just how shite 'The Laws of Football' really are.

They look like they were written in crayon by an imbecile. There is so much in there that is subjective that it's unreal.

This is something that ex-refs, PGMOL, pundits and the media should be pulled up on as well - the number of times I read or hear 'It says in the rules..' - only to go to the posted rules of the game to find that what was said isn't in the rules at all.

Because it's subjective, there are many areas that you can decide that the wishy-washy rule as written could mean anything you want it to mean.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:06:33 pm

Look on this site. We don't moan about the officials because we lose. We don't moan about the officials because we draw. There are as many complaints about PGMOL after we've won as when we lose or draw.

If what you are saying is correct, then why do people complain when we win? You can't be a 'bad loser' when you win.


Also, I find your response a bit odd. What do you think being open and accountable and clear means? It appears to mean something than I'm talking about.
What do you mean by it and how will it calm fans, do you think?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:02:53 pm
Can I ask you the same question here, because we all seem to be saying broadly the same thing in different ways.

I think the disagreement is because of the lack of clarity, openness and accountability.

If those three pillars were put into place then it would help.

For instance, if an architect created a skyscraper which collapsed in a city centre then there would be an investigation. There should be clarity in that report and it should be open (Available to the media and public and architects). Depending on the findings of the report, you would expect that accountability would be brought to bear and that would also be clear and open.


So. If we had openeness, clarity and accountabilty in the sport then I can't see why that wouldn't improve it.

At the moment it's not clear, there doesn't seem to be any accountability and it's clearly not open. Why is that? Should it be like that? Does the current stance improve the game for anyone?

I agree with Fitzy's answer above Andy. I don't think accounting for every decision will still the waters or calm the paranoia. You can see it in this thread. There is literally no fact that cannot be assimilated to Eeyore's conspiracy. Sometimes the same fact (eg Lee Mason's sacking) is used by the same person to 'prove' two diametrically opposed ideas. And when a referee actually makes a mistake in favour of Liverpool it is said that he is 'playing the long game' and is still 'on point' to punish us. All conspiracy theories do this. They play on an endless loop and will not admit falsifiable evidence.


Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:09:58 pm
What do you mean by it and how will it calm fans, do you think?

I'm not interested in calming fans. I'm not interested in conspiracy theories.

I am interested in an officiating system that is clear, accountable and open which consistently applies the rules of the game regardless of who the club is. Regardless of who the manager is. Regardless of who the player is. Regardless of what the competition is.


It would have to be ratified by the officials and the clubs and this is just my idea of some things we could look at;

Openness and clarity
 
- Mike the officials and VAR up. Every game. Make it available online immediately after and leave it there
- Compare the decisions made against the rules of the game as published by the F.A.
- In instances of where the decisions made don't match the rules, this is highlighted and steps outlined to perform better next time
- Publish the referee review into the game (This is done after every game)
- Publish the club review into the game (Every club does one)


Accountability

- If an official is shown to routinely get the laws of the game wrong then deal with it.
- If an official is shown to favour or disfavour any club or manager or player or occasion then deal with it



The aim should be to provide an open and honest environment with the sole aim of applying the laws of the game in every instance and to provide the personnel that can deliver that consistently.



==========================

Here is how it would help the game specifically (Just taking one of the above elements)


1. The laws of the game state 'dangerous play'
2. Player A kicks player B on the knee. It causes a visible mark and an injury and player B is stretchered off. The referee calls no foul and play stops, when possible, to give the player treatment. Then play resumes
3. PGMOL review the decision and agree that the referee called it right. A kick to a players knee is no foul.
4. The next game. Player C kicks player D on the knee. It causes a visible mark and an injury and player D is stretchered off.  The referee issues a red card to player C.
5. VAR, viewing the view of PGMOL that such a tackle isn't a red card overrules the referee. Player C stays on the pitch and the game continues.


The open and clear way in which PGMOL have reviwed this has changed a subjective decision into an objective one. That objective decision can be reviewed at the end of the season, but as long as the season goes on then no player would be sent off for such a challenge.

The fans might not agree with the objective judgement, but it would be applied across the board in every single game until review at the end of the year.


I'd be happy with that as it's consistency that drives peopel around the bend ; A happens in one game and B is the result. A happens in another game and C is the result...
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:13:31 pm
I agree with Fitzy's answer above Andy. I don't think accounting for every decision will still the waters or calm the paranoia. You can see it in this thread. There is literally no fact that cannot be assimilated to Eeyore's conspiracy. Sometimes the same fact (eg Lee Mason's sacking) is used by the same person to 'prove' two diametrically opposed ideas. And when a referee actually makes a mistake in favour of Liverpool it is said that he is 'playing the long game' and is still 'on point' to punish us. All conspiracy theories do this. They play on an endless loop and will not admit falsifiable evidence.





Right but I'm not asking about what anyone else is saying in this thread.

Forget that. Forget bias. Forget conspiracies. Forget everything but ways to improve the game for everyone and more importantly - for the vast, vast majority of decisons to adhere to the rules of the game.

(I put some suggestions into just some of my ideas of things that you can look at - you might think of more)



Call it 'The three pillars of football'


If someone doesn't want every decision to adhere to the rules of football, then I find that pretty odd. Who wouldn't want that?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:08:52 pm
Those same communities are now lauded as the Red Wall for voting Conservative. Maybe that is our problem.

I was talking about 'then', not 'now' (the 1980s).

But since you're baiting and switching again, let's look at 'now'.

Barnsley has two constituencies - BOTH LABOUR
Doncaster has two constituencies - BOTH LABOUR
Sheffield has six constituencies - ALL LABOUR
Newcastle/Sunderland has twelve constituencies - ELEVEN LABOUR
Wigan has one - it's.....you've guessed it....LABOUR.

Facts are stubborn things.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:46:16 am
However, unlike architects and doctors, refs have a unified, febrile and heavily biased group of people holding you up to an almost impossible standard that has never ever been achieved in the history of the sport. Ive said it before but refs have never been liked. Theres a disingenuous notion that there may have been a time when we rated refs. We never did. Always hatedbecause fans are always right.

No matter how good they are, they are called bad. No matter if they get 99% of calls correct, the assessment of their performance may hone in on the 1% of bad calls. Yes they should be held to account but the self-assured ability for a group of extremely tribal folk to claim bias in referees will never not be hugely ironic and laughably blinkered.

Every fan thinks their rivals get favourable calls from refs.

While this is a valid point, it's also true that it is a corruptible profession as has been evidenced in many leagues across Europe and the wider footballing world.

There appears to be a categoric belief in some quarters that referess in the PL are impervious to corruption and bribery.

 Personally, i can't be as adamant as others that there isn't some semblance of it in the game. You just look at some of the despots who own or have owned clubs and firstly, wonder how they achieved their power and wealth and secondly, whether they would be willing and capable of exerting direct or indirect influence on the game.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:09:10 pm
I dont think majority opinion about stuff should dictate how these things play out. Rivals are daft on most LFC issues.  My reference to other fans is that we are experts at seeing delusion in others but less so in ourselves. Human nature.

We're all capable of making good points for discussion but 'rival fans think they're also hard done by' is the most pointless point that anyone can make on this. Maybe they are. Lets see. I'd love to see a bit of data from City or United like Eeyore has posted that even hints at it. Otherwise you might as well just post a smiley in response to someone, or lol, and leave it at that. It really doesn't mean anything.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:31:01 pm
While this is a valid point, it's also true that it is a corruptible profession as has been evidenced in many leagues across Europe and the wider footballing world.

There appears to be a categoric belief in some quarters that referess in the PL are impervious to corruption and bribery.

 Personally, i can't be as adamant as others that there isn't some semblance of it in the game. You just look at some of the despots who own or have owned clubs and firstly, wonder how they achieved their power and wealth and secondly, whether they would be willing and capable of exerting direct or indirect influence on the game.

I don't think there is a "categoric" belief that corruption is impossible in the English game or that somehow English football would be "impervious" to corruption. At least I haven't sensed that. There's scepticism it currently exists, for sure, and there's definitely demand to see some genuine evidence when claims about corruption are made. But that's different.

There has obviously been corruption in the Italian league. Everyone knows about it. It's one of the main reasons why the world is no longer so interested in Serie-A. Indeed Italians don't seem that interested in it either. That's the problem with corruption. When it is exposed people lose faith in the product - whether it's football or democracy.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
The real problem is that refs have always reffed to a subjective standard, and the best at it are the best refs. Generally speaking the main goal is to protect the health and safety of the players foremost, and then if possible to let the game flow in a manner that is enjoyable to both players and spectators. its a never ending series of subjective decisions which are all following on from previous subjective decisions earlier in the game. furthermore, if the ref feels that hes made a mistake he will often simply "even up" later in the game if a reasonable and fair opportunity to do so presents itself. Its entirely art its frig all science and the rule book is just guidelines, and the ref is god and thats it. anything he says goes. its been this way from day one and its the best way by some distance because there is a strict interpretation transgression by one side or the other about every 10 seconds and you cant play the game like that.

So nowadays the ref is reffing along to that same process as has always been the case and then all of a sudden BAM Var ie stockley park ie the Fun Cops ie some 3rd party whose not there or involved in the game at jumps in on the subjective call hes made as part of a long series of subjective calls that form the games pattern of officiating and suddenly randomly applies a hyper strict purely technical endo standing offside doing nothing wrong type pile of steaming horseshit completely at odds with what has gone before what the ref intended and what the players and fans expected.  worse, most of the time the time that shit is also subjective. Its just a different guy coming at something from a different angle.

so you've got subjective squared now, trying to meet a perfection standard, and thats before you get to unconscious bias and junket payoffs and all the rest of the possible modifiers. its also impossible to achieve consistency with that process. everything we are seeing.

so the simple math says the game is 4 times as likely to Utterly enrage a fan based on perceived reffing bias inconsistency or mistakes than it was before Var.  Feels about right to me.

Ref calls a 50-50 pen no pen because he did the same exact  for the other side in the first half, var intervenes its still a 50-50 pen but they slo mo freeze frame call the ref over, he agrees because its on video in front of him.   everything's by the book, and totally fucked also.

computers and perfection and strict interpretations but only some of the time in the same game are of no help in the proper governance of  a football game imo. pretending its not subjective when it is is just stupid and is leading to extreme doubt and unrest amongst fans.


Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Interesting stuff bobinhood. I agree with lots of it.

Partly also in response to Andy above. I'd say that sometimes the rule book needs looking at. That goes both ways re subjectivty/ objectivity by the way. The offside rule is objective (although based on the flawed premise that the technology is exact enough to adjudicate CMs when it's not) but it's a bad rule because of the desire to create perfect objectivity. On the other hand, I'm sure there could be greater objectivity introduced regarding high feet to avoid the situation like we had on Sunday. There's nothing, as far as I know, about high feet in the rules, it just goes back to 'careless' or 'reckless' language which is, obviously, subjective.

The wider point is that football, by its very nature, defies any straightforward, purely objective, rulebook. Players come together all of the time and in what contexts those coming togethers count as a foul is always going to be subjective. It's the same with the way the ball bounces around and ricochets off body parts, it's alway going to be hard to introduce a purely objective handball rule. I imagine you could mostly do so - a penalty given ANY time a ball makes contact with the arm, but it would a. require VAR to police, b. would result in defender conceding many, many more penalties through no fault of their own and c. would be ripe for abuse in that players could deliberately kick the ball towards the arm of opponents.

To draw things back to the thread - this means that there will always be fuel for the bias/ corruption/ incompetent shouts when it comes to reffing decisions. So many of them will depend, to some degree, on a subjective understanding of what happened.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:46:16 am
However, unlike architects and doctors, refs have a unified, febrile and heavily biased group of people holding you up to an almost impossible standard that has never ever been achieved in the history of the sport. Ive said it before but refs have never been liked. Theres a disingenuous notion that there may have been a time when we rated refs. We never did. Always hatedbecause fans are always right.

No matter how good they are, they are called bad. No matter if they get 99% of calls correct, the assessment of their performance may hone in on the 1% of bad calls. Yes they should be held to account but the self-assured ability for a group of extremely tribal folk to claim bias in referees will never not be hugely ironic and laughably blinkered.

Every fan thinks their rivals get favourable calls from refs.
One thing is for sure; referees have never got everything right at any time in the history of the game. They never will in future either. It's impossible for them to get it right every time. There will always be a margin of genuine human error. The tribal nature of the game means that it doesn't matter how good the officials are either, they'll still upset someone.

Thing is though, refs are better equipped then ever to get it right. The problem is their governing body. There is no real accountability, so the rot sets in and gets defended by the PGMOL itself. That, is unforgivable.

It becomes something of a joke when monumental, glaring errors that can be viewed multiple times on a screen are waved away, then the mistake is defended and those who made it are not accountable. It makes a farce of the game.

It's also ridiculous how something can be a foul/penalty/sending off in one game, then not even a foul in another. The inconsistency within the profession is simply absurd. Offside in one game is suddenly onside in the next game. It's just ridiculous.

Putting tribal allegiance aside, I think genuine fans of the game just want a game to be officiated fairly and competently. They, I believe, just want clear rules that are followed consistently. Clarity, accountability and competence. In elite level sport I don't think that's too much to ask.

The nature of life will mean some mistakes will still happen, but hopefully far fewer of these monumentally glaring errors that we see week in, week out, currently.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
I'd be more concerned by the way the English media is seemingly in the pocket of the likes of City, rather than any ref corruption towards us too.

Since when do players come out an specifically film interviews praising the ref from the game before when a pen could have been awarded against his team? That Kyle Walker interview was PURE propaganda, filmed to not only talk Oliver up, but also back him on NOT giving the pen. It stunk. It was bizarre. It was like 'quick, get one of our players in TV to say what a good, not corrupt ref he is' and backed him and VAR.

Never seem much like that before. I mean, his links to reffing abroad are obviously nowt to do with it etc amen.  ::)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:12:41 pm
Interesting stuff bobinhood. I agree with lots of it.

Partly also in response to Andy above. I'd say that sometimes the rule book needs looking at. That goes both ways re subjectivty/ objectivity by the way. The offside rule is objective (although based on the flawed premise that the technology is exact enough to adjudicate CMs when it's not) but it's a bad rule because of the desire to create perfect objectivity. On the other hand, I'm sure there could be greater objectivity introduced regarding high feet to avoid the situation like we had on Sunday. There's nothing, as far as I know, about high feet in the rules, it just goes back to 'careless' or 'reckless' language which is, obviously, subjective.

The wider point is that football, by its very nature, defies any straightforward, purely objective, rulebook. Players come together all of the time and in what contexts those coming togethers count as a foul is always going to be subjective. It's the same with the way the ball bounces around and ricochets off body parts, it's alway going to be hard to introduce a purely objective handball rule. I imagine you could mostly do so - a penalty given ANY time a ball makes contact with the arm, but it would a. require VAR to police, b. would result in defender conceding many, many more penalties through no fault of their own and c. would be ripe for abuse in that players could deliberately kick the ball towards the arm of opponents.

To draw things back to the thread - this means that there will always be fuel for the bias/ corruption/ incompetent shouts when it comes to reffing decisions. So many of them will depend, to some degree, on a subjective understanding of what happened.

Yep, agree with that.

The 'high feet' thing is difficult. No one would wish to  rule out Rooney's famous goal v Man City (or Crouch's slightly better one against Gala). Their feet were as high as the crossbar. But there should always be a risk involved. If a head's there and your boot still insists on coming then a red card will surely follow.

Or will it? I always thought Mane's red card for a high boot v Ederson was grossly unfair. Not because it showed the refereeing conspiracy against us in action, but because it was 'anti-football'. Mane had every right to go for that ball. It was Ederson taking the weird risk. Blood was pouring from his cranium after the collision. A free kick to Man City was all he deserved as recompense.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
This would all but go away if they would only implement VAR properly, it's there to get the correct decisions & if that means re-reffing the ref then that's what it fucking does.

Other sports have no problem, many of which have multiple refs.


CVNTS.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:22:52 pm
I was talking about 'then', not 'now' (the 1980s).

But since you're baiting and switching again, let's look at 'now'.

Barnsley has two constituencies - BOTH LABOUR
Doncaster has two constituencies - BOTH LABOUR
Sheffield has six constituencies - ALL LABOUR
Newcastle/Sunderland has twelve constituencies - ELEVEN LABOUR
Wigan has one - it's.....you've guessed it....LABOUR.

Facts are stubborn things.

Penistone and Stocksbridge- Miriam Cates- Conservative
Don Valley- Nick Fletcher- Conservative
Rother Valley- Alex Stafford Conservative.



Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:13:31 pm
I agree with Fitzy's answer above Andy. I don't think accounting for every decision will still the waters or calm the paranoia. You can see it in this thread. There is literally no fact that cannot be assimilated to Eeyore's conspiracy. Sometimes the same fact (eg Lee Mason's sacking) is used by the same person to 'prove' two diametrically opposed ideas. And when a referee actually makes a mistake in favour of Liverpool it is said that he is 'playing the long game' and is still 'on point' to punish us. All conspiracy theories do this. They play on an endless loop and will not admit falsifiable evidence.




Lee Mason getting sacked was not used to prove two diametrically opposed ideas, except in your strawman. Sacking someone who is incompetent because they become a liability to an organisation is standard fare for corrupt organisations.

Keith Hacket's opinion on the matter.

"The guy who did not set the world alight in the middle but was a survivor and was an abject failure in the VAR role will be advising and passing on his skill sets to others."

"Appointing Mason is like appointing Postman Pat to manage Manchester City. Peter Walton is not broadcasting he would make a good coach. Mark Halsey is a natural I have seen him deliver workshops."

It is a fact that corrupt organisations sack people who prove incompetent and then do a 'Mason' and bring them back in another role. Look at how many Tory ministers get sacked and then reappointed to another role once things die down.

Mason gave up refereeing because he basically couldn't run and was poor at his job. The PGMOL created a specific role for him as a permanent VAR. He was so incompetent that he 'forgot' to draw lines for an offside. So how the hell has he been appointed to coach the next generation of referees.

I have highlighted the name Mark Halsey since you completely ignored and deleted the part of my post that challenged your view about whistleblowers. So I will give you another opportunity.

I have been in that situation, he wrote, when I have seen an incident and been told to say I haven't seen it. When asked further, Halsey added: To be fair to the FA... it's not them. It comes from within the PGMOL.

Is that not an example of a referee blowing the whistle on the PGMOL?
