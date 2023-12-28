The real problem is that refs have always reffed to a subjective standard, and the best at it are the best refs. Generally speaking the main goal is to protect the health and safety of the players foremost, and then if possible to let the game flow in a manner that is enjoyable to both players and spectators. its a never ending series of subjective decisions which are all following on from previous subjective decisions earlier in the game. furthermore, if the ref feels that hes made a mistake he will often simply "even up" later in the game if a reasonable and fair opportunity to do so presents itself. Its entirely art its frig all science and the rule book is just guidelines, and the ref is god and thats it. anything he says goes. its been this way from day one and its the best way by some distance because there is a strict interpretation transgression by one side or the other about every 10 seconds and you cant play the game like that.



So nowadays the ref is reffing along to that same process as has always been the case and then all of a sudden BAM Var ie stockley park ie the Fun Cops ie some 3rd party whose not there or involved in the game at jumps in on the subjective call hes made as part of a long series of subjective calls that form the games pattern of officiating and suddenly randomly applies a hyper strict purely technical endo standing offside doing nothing wrong type pile of steaming horseshit completely at odds with what has gone before what the ref intended and what the players and fans expected. worse, most of the time the time that shit is also subjective. Its just a different guy coming at something from a different angle.



so you've got subjective squared now, trying to meet a perfection standard, and thats before you get to unconscious bias and junket payoffs and all the rest of the possible modifiers. its also impossible to achieve consistency with that process. everything we are seeing.



so the simple math says the game is 4 times as likely to Utterly enrage a fan based on perceived reffing bias inconsistency or mistakes than it was before Var. Feels about right to me.



Ref calls a 50-50 pen no pen because he did the same exact for the other side in the first half, var intervenes its still a 50-50 pen but they slo mo freeze frame call the ref over, he agrees because its on video in front of him. everything's by the book, and totally fucked also.



computers and perfection and strict interpretations but only some of the time in the same game are of no help in the proper governance of a football game imo. pretending its not subjective when it is is just stupid and is leading to extreme doubt and unrest amongst fans.





