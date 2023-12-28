What do you mean by it and how will it calm fans, do you think?



I'm not interested in calming fans. I'm not interested in conspiracy theories.I am interested in an officiating system that is clear, accountable and open which consistently applies the rules of the game regardless of who the club is. Regardless of who the manager is. Regardless of who the player is. Regardless of what the competition is.It would have to be ratified by the officials and the clubs and this is just my idea of some things we could look at;Openness and clarity- Mike the officials and VAR up. Every game. Make it available online immediately after and leave it there- Compare the decisions made against the rules of the game as published by the F.A.- In instances of where the decisions made don't match the rules, this is highlighted and steps outlined to perform better next time- Publish the referee review into the game (This is done after every game)- Publish the club review into the game (Every club does one)Accountability- If an official is shown to routinely get the laws of the game wrong then deal with it.- If an official is shown to favour or disfavour any club or manager or player or occasion then deal with itThe aim should be to provide an open and honest environment with the sole aim of applying the laws of the game in every instance and to provide the personnel that can deliver that consistently.==========================Here is how it would help the game specifically (Just taking one of the above elements)1. The laws of the game state 'dangerous play'2. Player A kicks player B on the knee. It causes a visible mark and an injury and player B is stretchered off. The referee calls no foul and play stops, when possible, to give the player treatment. Then play resumes3. PGMOL review the decision and agree that the referee called it right. A kick to a players knee is no foul.4. The next game. Player C kicks player D on the knee. It causes a visible mark and an injury and player D is stretchered off. The referee issues a red card to player C.5. VAR, viewing the view of PGMOL that such a tackle isn't a red card overrules the referee. Player C stays on the pitch and the game continues.The open and clear way in which PGMOL have reviwed this has changed a subjective decision into an objective one. That objective decision can be reviewed at the end of the season, but as long as the season goes on then no player would be sent off for such a challenge.The fans might not agree with the objective judgement, but it would be applied across the board in every single game until review at the end of the year.I'd be happy with that as it's consistency that drives peopel around the bend ; A happens in one game and B is the result. A happens in another game and C is the result...