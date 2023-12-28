However, unlike architects and doctors, refs have a unified, febrile and heavily biased group of people holding you up to an almost impossible standard that has never ever been achieved in the history of the sport. Ive said it before but refs have never been liked. Theres a disingenuous notion that there may have been a time when we rated refs. We never did. Always hated because fans are always right.



No matter how good they are, they are called bad. No matter if they get 99% of calls correct, the assessment of their performance may hone in on the 1% of bad calls. Yes they should be held to account but the self-assured ability for a group of extremely tribal folk to claim bias in referees will never not be hugely ironic and laughably blinkered.



Every fan thinks their rivals get favourable calls from refs.



A few nice cliches in there. The last line is a textbook one really.Who cares what other fans think? The vast majority of fans wanted to void a league season to stop Liverpool winning the league, do we take their opinions seriously on that? The majority of the country has voted Tory for over a decade and voted to leave the EU, they were right to do so? Pretty much every sprinter at some point gets 'must be on PEDs' chucked at them, does that mean make it impossible that some of them actually are? Have a look online and you'll see a load of people saying it wasn't a penalty on Sunday, when I think we're all pretty agreed that it was a stonewaller. Tribalism is a grim, grim thing now.You seem very stuck on the idea that because other fans think refs are against them too, that it couldnt be possible for it to be true of any club. Eeyore has posted numerous articles and links showing data which suggests, consciously or not, certain refs treat us very differently to others. But it couldn't possibly be true because Everton fans call us LiVARpool?And no one is asking for 99% accuracy or whatever. Just maybe use the tools you have properly instead of using them to back up your mate on the pitch, when your mate on the pitch has made a bad decision. And when your mate on the pitch has had all expenses paid trips to the UAE this season, paid for by the owners of the club he's just given the bad decision in favour of, that's when the tin foil hat stuff comes in.