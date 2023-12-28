« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 87734 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 11:54:47 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:46:16 am
However, unlike architects and doctors, refs have a unified, febrile and heavily biased group of people holding you up to an almost impossible standard that has never ever been achieved in the history of the sport. Ive said it before but refs have never been liked. Theres a disingenuous notion that there may have been a time when we rated refs. We never did. Always hatedbecause fans are always right.

No matter how good they are, they are called bad. No matter if they get 99% of calls correct, the assessment of their performance may hone in on the 1% of bad calls. Yes they should be held to account but the self-assured ability for a group of extremely tribal folk to claim bias in referees will never not be hugely ironic and laughably blinkered.

Every fan thinks their rivals get favourable calls from refs.

Do you think PGMOL bringing in clarity, accountability and being open would be good or bad for football?


I'm not interested in the 'conspiracy' theories any more.

Things don't look right. If a process could be brought to bear to show accountability then I think that would be a step forward. That's good and bad. If an official does a great job then that should be as commended as much as an official that does a terrible job would be held accountible. Clarity would help that process.


Regardless of what might be thought of the whole thing, we are officiated by officials that have literally assaulted our players and then tried to gloss over it and get people to forget it ever happened.

We are officiated by officials that are saying that a player kicking another player in the chest is part of the game and not a foul.

We are officiated by officials that see a clear stamp on a players ankle that has led to weeks or months of injury is part of the game and not a foul.


Was there accountability in this? Was there clarity? Was there openness?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:56:31 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Online Fitzy.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 11:55:48 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:48:40 am
I think that's a valid point and there's an obvious follow up question:

Was the anti-Scouse sentiment worse in the 80s?  How were the refs back then when we were picking up trophies year after year?
Its a good question but possibly difficult to answer without a genuine sociological study as opposed to a half-baked anecdotal perception that isnt really evidence either way. Although we do know how the city suffered in that period and the demonisation of the politics that emanated from Liverpool during the decade
Online Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 11:56:58 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:46:16 am
However, unlike architects and doctors, refs have a unified, febrile and heavily biased group of people holding you up to an almost impossible standard that has never ever been achieved in the history of the sport. Ive said it before but refs have never been liked. Theres a disingenuous notion that there may have been a time when we rated refs. We never did. Always hatedbecause fans are always right.

No matter how good they are, they are called bad. No matter if they get 99% of calls correct, the assessment of their performance may hone in on the 1% of bad calls. Yes they should be held to account but the self-assured ability for a group of extremely tribal folk to claim bias in referees will never not be hugely ironic and laughably blinkered.

Every fan thinks their rivals get favourable calls from refs.

A bit like the Police force. Which gives them every motivation to close ranks and protect themselves and the organisation. It also means they are more likely to be pro-establishment and more than likely pro-monarchy.

All reasons to dislike LFC and its fans. 
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 11:57:46 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:08:45 am
People generally have faith in the probity and skill of their doctor. They should do.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:47:13 am
That is because people are conditioned to believe that being a professional somehow mean you are honest.

That is a very telling response from you and I believe it faithfully reflects your conspiratorial mind set.

What you're saying here is that people trust their doctors not because they are healed by them, or see their friends and family healed by them. They trust them because they have been "conditioned" to trust them. Like all conspiracy theorists you have a low opinion of the general public's judgement and clearly believe that they are just putty in the hands of the 'powers that be'.
Online Fitzy.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 12:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:54:47 am
Do you think PGMOL bringing in clarity, accountability and being open would be good or bad for football?
 
Wouldnt change a single thing. Not one jot. The exact same perceptions would uphold. Fans would suggest the openness was a façade. Fronting up to mistakes would be considered a meaningless gesture that changes nothing.

Because ultimately fans tend to behave badly when their team doesnt win. Injustice is the only show in town. See Forest fans last week along with rivals. Actual football analysis took a back seat as a trumped-up ire was spread about a refs error. What would Forest fans do if there was accountability and openness to the degree you would want? Would it have ended the story? Would they accept the atmosphere of mia culpa? Of course not.

Because fans are always right. Unerringly so.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 12:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:55:48 am
Its a good question but possibly difficult to answer without a genuine sociological study as opposed to a half-baked anecdotal perception that isnt really evidence either way. Although we do know how the city suffered in that period and the demonisation of the politics that emanated from Liverpool during the decade

It might be interesting also to look into towns from striking coal-mining communities in the same period. Were Barnsley, Doncaster, the two Sheffield clubs, Sunderland and Newcastle and Wigan Athletic discriminated against in the 1980s? There was an awful lot of disgusting talk about 'the enemy within' and 'Bolshevik wreckers' coming straight from Number 10 at the time. The press was uniformly against these areas and these communities.
Online Fitzy.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 12:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:56:58 am
A bit like the Police force. Which gives them every motivation to close ranks and protect themselves and the organisation. It also means they are more likely to be pro-establishment and more than likely pro-monarchy.

All reasons to dislike LFC and its fans. 
pivot
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 12:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:57:46 am
That is a very telling response from you and I believe it faithfully reflects your conspiratorial mind set.

What you're saying here is that people trust their doctors not because they are healed by them, or see their friends and family healed by them. They trust them because they have been "conditioned" to trust them. Like all conspiracy theorists you have a low opinion of the general public's judgement and clearly believe that they are just putty in the hands of the 'powers that be'.

Can I ask you the same question here, because we all seem to be saying broadly the same thing in different ways.

I think the disagreement is because of the lack of clarity, openness and accountability.

If those three pillars were put into place then it would help.

For instance, if an architect created a skyscraper which collapsed in a city centre then there would be an investigation. There should be clarity in that report and it should be open (Available to the media and public and architects). Depending on the findings of the report, you would expect that accountability would be brought to bear and that would also be clear and open.


So. If we had openeness, clarity and accountabilty in the sport then I can't see why that wouldn't improve it.

At the moment it's not clear, there doesn't seem to be any accountability and it's clearly not open. Why is that? Should it be like that? Does the current stance improve the game for anyone?
Online Knight

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 12:03:45 pm »
Re inconsistency in reffing. Any genuine discussion about this needs to give attention to the way that rules govern the game of football and the inbuilt subjectivity in lots of the rules. Reffing a football match requires a lot of using ones judgement and applying rules to specific contexts. This dynamic is much more prevalent in football than in many other sports Im aware of. Its not that football is without objective calls (ball over line or not over line is an example) but it has far fewer than Rugby, for example. When you combine the nature of reffing with a fast paced game without many natural breaks to re-examine decisions, along with VAR that adds additional subjectivity into the rules with its clear and obvious bar to clear to get involved and you end up all sorts of reasons for inconsistency.
Online Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 12:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:46:16 am
However, unlike architects and doctors, refs have a unified, febrile and heavily biased group of people holding you up to an almost impossible standard that has never ever been achieved in the history of the sport. Ive said it before but refs have never been liked. Theres a disingenuous notion that there may have been a time when we rated refs. We never did. Always hatedbecause fans are always right.

No matter how good they are, they are called bad. No matter if they get 99% of calls correct, the assessment of their performance may hone in on the 1% of bad calls. Yes they should be held to account but the self-assured ability for a group of extremely tribal folk to claim bias in referees will never not be hugely ironic and laughably blinkered.

Every fan thinks their rivals get favourable calls from refs.

A few nice cliches in there. The last line is a textbook one really.

Who cares what other fans think? The vast majority of fans wanted to void a league season to stop Liverpool winning the league, do we take their opinions seriously on that? The majority of the country has voted Tory for over a decade and voted to leave the EU, they were right to do so? Pretty much every sprinter at some point gets 'must be on PEDs' chucked at them, does that mean make it impossible that some of them actually are? Have a look online and you'll see a load of people saying it wasn't a penalty on Sunday, when I think we're all pretty agreed that it was a stonewaller. Tribalism is a grim, grim thing now.

You seem very stuck on the idea that because other fans think refs are against them too, that it couldnt be possible for it to be true of any club. Eeyore has posted numerous articles and links showing data which suggests, consciously or not, certain refs treat us very differently to others. But it couldn't possibly be true because Everton fans call us LiVARpool?

And no one is asking for 99% accuracy or whatever. Just maybe use the tools you have properly instead of using them to back up your mate on the pitch, when your mate on the pitch has made a bad decision. And when your mate on the pitch has had all expenses paid trips to the UAE this season, paid for by the owners of the club he's just given the bad decision in favour of, that's when the tin foil hat stuff comes in.
