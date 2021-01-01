Where I agree is that being successful has magnified things significantly. Overturning the Hillsborough verdicts also intensified the hatred. Add in being anti-establishment and anti-monarchy and things have spiralled out of control as witnessed by the increase in poverty and tragedy chanting. Liverpool doing well and the people of the city standing up for themselves quite simply enrages a significant chunk of society.



Right, my three week old has decided that's enough sleep in the crib for one night, it's time to sleep on dad so I'll give replying a proper go nowTo be fair I think we broadly agree on a lot of things. But just to pull out a few things. Firstly, again in my experience the vast majority of the British public were very much behind the Hillsborough families and had the utmost sympathy for them when the verdict was overturned. The documentaries and dramas the last few years have hit home for a lot of people who probably weren't clued up on all that happened. I don't think there's any same people out there who begrudge the verdict being overturned. The people who are tend to be football fans who are so blinded by their hatred of the football club that they use it as a stick to beat us with. Hence always the victims, outside of Hillsborough they justify that with all football related stuff- the Suarez incident, when we complain about city's spending, midday kick offs etc. They have no real clue about the city or scousers in general, they hate the football club and weaponise Hillsborough and Heysel as a result. Just as Leeds still do with Munich, Welsh clubs having Aberfan chants and so on.Of course, it was very much a fight that the families were alone on for a long time. My perception is not that people were against them, just that the scale of the cover up meant the truth wasn't out in the open until very recently.I don't deny that in the initial cover up the police and the government were banking on the Harry Enfield scousers depiction to help legitimise their stance and win support. Again, being born a couple of years after the tragedy I can't comment on the general public's feelings at the time, just again that my impression has always been that most right minded people saw through the horrible lies that were spread, although of course there will always be those who bewilderingly believe everything they read in the S*n.The chanting has become more widespread IMO because of social media. The simple fact is that everyone knows the chants now, whether they support united or Shrewsbury Town. When teams get their big day at Anfield they know the song book, and I'd be willing to bet that half of them don't have any idea what they're even singing about, it's just the done thing. Does that still make them pricks, yes. But their intent is to wind us up because they don't like us, there are many good football fans and also historically many dickheads who go to matches to antagonise in any way they can. Multiple times recently I've seen youtuber types or big twitter accounts apologising for using always the victims, previously unaware of the link to Hillsborough. All this is to say that I think you overestimate the strength of public feeling against the city particularly with regards to Hillsborough. The national anthem stuff winds up plenty of course, but then we do kind of have to accept that's going to be the case. I'm all for us booing the anthem giving the history of the city but it's still antagonistic and will obviously wind up the more patriotic types. I don't think that's particularly in the consciousness of anyone who isn't a football fan, though, and again it feels like more of a stick to beat the football club with than the city.Back to the referees and your point on refs needing to be strong at Anfield. I agree that 9 people out of 10 would say we always get big decisions at Anfield and so there should be strong refs. Given the atmosphere we create it's common sense really that you would need a strong ref. I don't think that means "don't give Liverpool decisions" it just means blank out the crowd and ref the game without influence. People have said that for years about all the big grounds, it's not unique to us. I agree that could lead to some over compensation, but I don't see that in reality. When you talk to other teams fans theyve all got stories of how they've been robbed at Anfield or Old Trafford, the outside perception os the big clubs get all the decisions. Of course, I remember the ones at Old Trafford because they've also pissed me off, but when they describe the Anfield incidents I have to strain my memory a bit more because my bias tends to brush over the 50/50s that go in our favour, whereas the ones against us live longer in the memory. I don't think we can read much into the Walker thing, it's essentially an opponent trying to influence refs which isn't anything new and we've done plenty of that over the years- Rafa gave it a quote famous go in 08/09 and Mancs won't shut up about how they didn't get a penalty in 45 years after Klopp complained they were getting too many. Again my point is that this isn't unique to us. I accept there probably have been times that refs have felt the pressure from the Kop and have turned down big appeals to appear strong under the weight. There's also bound to be plenty of times that pressure has helped us out. We've had a couple this season alone.Final point, we have no idea really why we get less refs but there are many possible explanations. Not least that as one of the two most popular teams in the country there's bound to be a decent percentage of refs that support us and can't do our matches. That at least as plausible as your explanation. The FA also can't be seen to stop refs having our games every time Klopp complains about them. Let's face it, anyone who keeps an eye on Klopp on the touchline will know there wouldn't be many refs left in the running