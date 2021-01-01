Al, I think I would differentiate between a dislike of Liverpool FC and a dislike of Liverpool as a city and of Scousers. Two caveats, firstly not being a Scouser myself and also I understand that it may be different for the generation that were around in the 70s and 80s where a lot of these anti scouse tropes began to hit the mainstream. My experience is that when people talk about Scousers they are generally talking about Liverpool Football Club, ie when we score a late winner on twitter it would be fucking typical jammy Scousers etc. There was a conversation a couple of pages back about why Everton don't get that kind of treatment and I think it's a simple case of us being better than them and being that much bigger that Liverpool FC are just generally referred to as the scousers. That word has become synonymous with Liverpool FC. I actually think a lot of people outside of Liverpool have quite a soft spot for Everton, mainly because they are viewed as being a working class club with proper fans who have suffered in our shadow. They don't tend to get the Scouse label, except of course inside football grounds where people are trying to get under their skin. Again, that's just my experience as an outsider and I understand you may have had different experiences when in different parts of the country.



There is a vocal minority that you are exposed to online who criticise Liverpool and scousers because they hate Liverpool FC. When I talk football with people outside of the city, they tend to hate the football club but acknowledge that Liverpool is a great city. That hatred is the generic hatred football fans have for rival clubs and I genuinely don't believe it goes deeper than that.



That's why my belief was always that we shouldn't put tragedy chanting and the likes of in your Liverpool slums in the same bracket, seeing as someone decided to bring that up against me in this thread. Tragedy chanting is abhorrent and has an impact on survivors and families that are in attendance. The anti-Liverpool stuff is playground bollocks that is petty, small time, brainless, totally unimaginative but I genuinely don't see it as any deeper than that. It's peoples envy and dislike of our football club trying to find a way to get under our skin. They aren't thinking about the actual socio economic contexts, what the city is like and indeed what their own cities are like and the problems they face. It's just like chanting that I want to go home song. Mindless football "banter" that isn't all that funny, but done because it's the done thing.



I'm trying to tread carefully here because of course there are examples of Liverpool as a city and the people of Liverpool being treated terribly by the authorities. That is undeniable and I completely get why as a result the "Scouse not English" thing has grown, I actually admire that and see it as a big part of this club's identity. But I don't think it's right to say that those instances reflect a general, country wide hatred of Liverpool.



At the end of the day whether it's a hatred of Liverpool as a city or as a football club, it's going to add up to the same thing in your view anyway. That people are then automatically biased against us as a result. But I'll repeat an argument I've made before, that part of being one of the most hated sides in the country also means that we are one of the most loved, as well. Us and United are miles clear of the rest and you can guarantee there are plenty of referees who grew up supporting us, just as there are many players, coaches, board members, people working high up in the governing bodies, journalists etc. Liverpool FC is such a massive institution and means so much to so many people that it brings visitors from all over the country who grow to love the city and it's people as well as the football team. People like me who applied for Liverpool uni to do a course I didn't want just so I could be there. There are so many people out there who adore Liverpool and scousers.



What does that all mean for referees. Well it means that it we follow the underlying bias theory then there's probably a split between lots of refs who have a major soft spot for us and lots of refs that probably grew up envious of our success. Where we would differ is in believing that they have no way of separating those feelings from how they operate in their career. Football is littered with players playing for teams that they don't support, some of our biggest legends grew up supporting our neighbours. Coaches regularly face up against their old/boyhood clubs. Generally speaking if you're motivated enough to have a career in the game in any shape whatsoever then you probably have pretty strong feelings for certain teams. But we generally overlook that for every role out there, other than for referees. That's where I think the bias argument fails. I sincerely believe that referees are as able to put that bias to one side as anyone else in the game, when you listen to them talk they all want to officiate in world cups, euros, champions league finals, the biggest premier league games etc. They are as driven to succeed as anyone else in the game. I think they are perfectly capable, just like players are, of letting that professionalism take over to the point where probably a lot of them will have softened massively on their opinions on certain clubs that they may have had when they were just fans like you and I.



Now I'm sure I'll get slaughtered again by the usual suspects but I hope you accept my caveats there and that I'm trying to argue in good faith. I can't tell you what your experiences are and have been but I can at least speak as someone from outside of the city who naturally has spent a lot of time listening to fellow football fans talking about our club and about Liverpool as a city.