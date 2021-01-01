« previous next »
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:10:33 pm
Whilst those decisions were bad, if the goal city had disallowed at the etihad had been against us, you probably would have added it to the list

Happy to go back and give them the win for that one, and then us the win for the weekend
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:54:20 pm
The notion that no matter how brilliantly Liverpool play we won't be "allowed" to win the league? That decisions against us will be get more "ridiculous" and "bizarre" the closer we get to the line? Defeatist shite. The sort of stuff that is meant to demoralise and dishearten.

I mean fortunately this sort of rubbish is not widely believed. A real minority opinion actually among Liverpool supporters. Most Reds are well and truly up for the fight because they think we have a great chance of winning the league and want to get behind the team. Only a few people have thrown in the towel and said it won't be "allowed" to happen.

The vast majority of fans aren't saying that. They are saying that the bias against the City and LFC will make it more difficult for us to win the League. Again people from this City have a backs-to-the-wall attitude in which injustices galvanize us and we simply refuse to throw the towel.

It is one of the reasons why we annoy the hell out of the rest of the Country.

However sometimes no matter how hard you fight then bias wins the day. We aren't asking for favours or expecting to get every decision, we just want a level playing field.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
If we only we had experience of being screwed out of a league title despite being brilliant....

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:10:33 pm
Whilst those decisions were bad, if the goal city had disallowed at the etihad had been against us, you probably would have added it to the list



Akanji is nowhere near the ball and has pushed down on Ali as he attempts to go for the ball. It is a clear foul. Your false equivalence is bizarre.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:21:50 pm
If we only we had experience of being screwed out of a league title despite being brilliant....



13-14.



Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:18:26 pm
The vast majority of fans aren't saying that.

I know.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:54:20 pm
I mean fortunately this sort of rubbish is not widely believed.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:33:02 pm
I know.


Then why do you keep creating a strawman and arguing against it.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:54:20 pm
The notion that no matter how brilliantly Liverpool play we won't be "allowed" to win the league? That decisions against us will be get more "ridiculous" and "bizarre" the closer we get to the line? Defeatist shite. The sort of stuff that is meant to demoralise and dishearten.

I mean fortunately this sort of rubbish is not widely believed. A real minority opinion actually among Liverpool supporters. Most Reds are well and truly up for the fight because they think we have a great chance of winning the league and want to get behind the team. Only a few people have thrown in the towel and said it won't be "allowed" to happen.

It's not about being allowed, it's about having a level playing field. We didn't get a fair run of officiating and big decisions relative to our competitors in Ferguson's time when up against them (they were all terrified of him) and we don't now.

We have to go above and beyond to have any hope of winning the league. We managed it once and even then ran away with it before Christmas, so couldn't be screwed in the business end of the season.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:34:37 pm
Then why do you keep creating a strawman and arguing against it.

 ;D
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:34:37 pm
Then why do you keep creating a strawman and arguing against it.

Of course I don't. I was addressing Flip Flop who assured us that Liverpool simply would not be allowed to win the league. Break a habit of a lifetime Eeyore. Read the post before you comment.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:42:49 pm
Of course I don't. I was addressing Flip Flop who assured us that Liverpool simply would not be allowed to win the league. Break a habit of a lifetime Eeyore. Read the post before you comment.

You took a post by Flip Flop and then embellished it to indicate that anyone thinking that certain individuals will try and prevent us from winning the League is defeatist and has given up. Which is a massive leap.

Ironically when scousers feel aggrieved and transgressed against then we push back twice as hard. For me it is the other way around. The posters who are coming up with frankly bizarre explanations and excuses for PGMOL and certain officials are the ones who have given up.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 03:14:40 pm
Is it true that MNF went through the game again and didn't mention the penalty incident?

Yes, I was amazed...maybe Carra and Sky didn't want to admit they all got it wrong after the game, or maybe some other nefarious influence is affecting their editorial policy
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:08:18 pm
Ironically when scousers feel aggrieved and transgressed against then we push back twice as hard. For me it is the other way around.

You push 'half as hard'? I don't understand.

To be honest I didn't know you were a scouser. You've never mentioned it before.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 03:14:40 pm
Is it true that MNF went through the game again and didn't mention the penalty incident?

WHAT?! This can't be true? We had a fucking DROP BALL go in our favour and there was headlines and debates for a full week. Sick to my fucking tits of this league.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:30:29 pm
You push 'half as hard'? I don't understand.

To be honest I didn't know you were a scouser. You've never mentioned it before.


It is very simple when you put up with bias every day, when you see that the normal rules don't apply to you. When you see pathological hatred from a fair chunk of Manchester's residents when you get treated differently by the establishment and the right-wing media.

Then you have no problem seeing how bias, stereotypes and the reinforcing of those stereotypes almost certainly affect refereeing in this Country. It pervades general life for scousers, so why would refereeing be different?

You also see people from other parts of the Country telling us it is all in our imagination. That we have a victim culture. That it happens to everyone else. When you get posters like yourself going out of their way to downplay it. To make up frankly absurd explanations and excuses, when the data clearly shows otherwise.

 
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:02:32 pm
It is very simple when you put up with bias every day, when you see that the normal rules don't apply to you. When you see pathological hatred from a fair chunk of Manchester's residents when you get treated differently by the establishment and the right-wing media.

Then you have no problem seeing how bias, stereotypes and the reinforcing of those stereotypes almost certainly affect refereeing in this Country. It pervades general life for scousers, so why would refereeing be different?

You also see people from other parts of the Country telling us it is all in our imagination. That we have a victim culture. That it happens to everyone else. When you get posters like yourself going out of their way to downplay it. To make up frankly absurd explanations and excuses, when the data clearly shows otherwise.

 

Saying that "Eeyore is speaking rubbish" is not an attack on Scouse culture or the city of Liverpool. I know you have a grand opinion of yourself but you are just an individual and not the personification of an entire city.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:08:39 pm
Saying that "Eeyore is speaking rubbish" is not an attack on Scouse culture or the city of Liverpool. I know you have a grand opinion of yourself but you are just an individual and not the personification of an entire city.

I have said it before this thread is largely split in two.

The people from this City fully understand the bias and stereotypes. In general posters from outside the City don't.

After many attempts you finally admitted the other day that the rest of the Country has a general dislike of people from Liverpool. You then caveated that by saying you have seen no evidence that it affects Referees. When shown data you come up with bizarre theories as to why Refs aren't biased against us.

It is just nuts are you really stating that in general people who are liked or disliked are treated the same? 
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Here is another massive coincidence.





Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Al, I think I would differentiate between a dislike of Liverpool FC and a dislike of Liverpool as a city and of Scousers. Two caveats, firstly not being a Scouser myself and also I understand that it may be different for the generation that were around in the 70s and 80s where a lot of these anti scouse tropes began to hit the mainstream. My experience is that when people talk about Scousers they are generally talking about Liverpool Football Club, ie when we score a late winner on twitter it would be fucking typical jammy Scousers etc. There was a conversation a couple of pages back about why Everton don't get that kind of treatment and I think it's a simple case of us being better than them and being that much bigger that Liverpool FC are just generally referred to as the scousers. That word has become synonymous with Liverpool FC. I actually think a lot of people outside of Liverpool have quite a soft spot for Everton, mainly because they are viewed as being a working class club with proper fans who have suffered in our shadow. They don't tend to get the Scouse label, except of course inside football grounds where people are trying to get under their skin. Again, that's just my experience as an outsider and I understand you may have had different experiences when in different parts of the country.

There is a vocal minority that you are exposed to online who criticise Liverpool and scousers because they hate Liverpool FC. When I talk football with people outside of the city, they tend to hate the football club but acknowledge that Liverpool is a great city. That hatred is the generic hatred football fans have for rival clubs and I genuinely don't believe it goes deeper than that.

That's why my belief was always that we shouldn't put tragedy chanting and the likes of in your Liverpool slums in the same bracket, seeing as someone decided to bring that up against me in this thread. Tragedy chanting is abhorrent and has an impact on survivors and families that are in attendance. The anti-Liverpool stuff is playground bollocks that is petty, small time, brainless, totally unimaginative but I genuinely don't see it as any deeper than that. It's peoples envy and dislike of our football club trying to find a way to get under our skin. They aren't thinking about the actual socio economic contexts, what the city is like and indeed what their own cities are like and the problems they face. It's just like chanting that I want to go home song. Mindless football "banter" that isn't all that funny, but done because it's the done thing.

I'm trying to tread carefully here because of course there are examples of Liverpool as a city and the people of Liverpool being treated terribly by the authorities. That is undeniable and I completely get why as a result the "Scouse not English" thing has grown, I actually admire that and see it as a big part of this club's identity. But I don't think it's right to say that those instances reflect a general, country wide hatred of Liverpool.

At the end of the day whether it's a hatred of Liverpool as a city or as a football club, it's going to add up to the same thing in your view anyway. That people are then automatically biased against us as a result. But I'll repeat an argument I've made before, that part of being one of the most hated sides in the country also means that we are one of the most loved, as well. Us and United are miles clear of the rest and you can guarantee there are plenty of referees who grew up supporting us, just as there are many players, coaches, board members, people working high up in the governing bodies, journalists etc. Liverpool FC is such a massive institution and means so much to so many people that it brings visitors from all over the country who grow to love the city and it's people as well as the football team. People like me who applied for Liverpool uni to do a course I didn't want just so I could be there. There are so many people out there who adore Liverpool and scousers.

What does that all mean for referees. Well it means that it we follow the underlying bias theory then there's probably a split between lots of refs who have a major soft spot for us and lots of refs that probably grew up envious of our success. Where we would differ is in believing that they have no way of separating those feelings from how they operate in their career. Football is littered with players playing for teams that they don't support, some of our biggest legends grew up supporting our neighbours. Coaches regularly face up against their old/boyhood clubs. Generally speaking if you're motivated enough to have a career in the game in any shape whatsoever then you probably have pretty strong feelings for certain teams. But we generally overlook that for every role out there, other than for referees. That's where I think the bias argument fails. I sincerely believe that referees are as able to put that bias to one side as anyone else in the game, when you listen to them talk they all want to officiate in world cups, euros, champions league finals, the biggest premier league games etc. They are as driven to succeed as anyone else in the game. I think they are perfectly capable, just like players are, of letting that professionalism take over to the point where probably a lot of them will have softened massively on their opinions on certain clubs that they may have had when they were just fans like you and I.

Now I'm sure I'll get slaughtered again by the usual suspects but I hope you accept my caveats there and that I'm trying to argue in good faith. I can't tell you what your experiences are and have been but I can at least speak as someone from outside of the city who naturally has spent a lot of time listening to fellow football fans talking about our club and about Liverpool as a city.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
On a panel of 5 for tonight's games on Sky. All thought it was a penalty and not a single one thought it was debatable.

Still pisses me off
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:19:11 pm
I have said it before this thread is largely split in two.

The people from this City fully understand the bias and stereotypes. In general posters from outside the City don't.

After many attempts you finally admitted the other day that the rest of the Country has a general dislike of people from Liverpool. You then caveated that by saying you have seen no evidence that it affects Referees. When shown data you come up with bizarre theories as to why Refs aren't biased against us.

It is just nuts are you really stating that in general people who are liked or disliked are treated the same? 

Yep - most don't have a clue of the shite that we get and a lot of it is passed off as banter, like fuck it is.

And anyone who thinks referees growing up in Manchester, in Utd households, will not be biased against Liverpool is living in cloud cuckoo land.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:36:46 pm
On a panel of 5 for tonight's games on Sky. All thought it was a penalty and not a single one thought it was debatable.

Still pisses me off

So the media are still talking about it a couple of days later and unanimously agreeing we should have had a pen?

I thought it would be swept under the carpet and not mentioned again.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 05:43:14 pm
WHAT?! This can't be true? We had a fucking DROP BALL go in our favour and there was headlines and debates for a full week. Sick to my fucking tits of this league.

Please dont mention that drop ball again, it makes me feel a bit nauseous knowing we basically Lance Armstronged that game
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:40:33 pm
So the media are still talking about it a couple of days later and unanimously agreeing we should have had a pen?

I thought it would be swept under the carpet and not mentioned again.
They were talking about title race and then our game. Merson, Dawson and the rest all said it was a penalty. He might not be a household name but Gary Rowett (I think) it was particularly vocal about it & couldn't understand the decision made.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:48:59 pm
They were talking about title race and then our game. Merson, Dawson and the rest all said it was a penalty. He might not be a household name but Gary Rowett I think it was particularly vocal about it & couldn't understand the decision made.

Good stuff.  We're not even playing tonight and they're still agreeing we were robbed, days later.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:50:02 pm
Good stuff.  We're not even playing tonight and they're still agreeing we were robbed, days later.

So how does this fit with the Big Theory?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:30:25 pm
Al, I think I would differentiate between a dislike of Liverpool FC and a dislike of Liverpool as a city and of Scousers. Two caveats, firstly not being a Scouser myself and also I understand that it may be different for the generation that were around in the 70s and 80s where a lot of these anti scouse tropes began to hit the mainstream. My experience is that when people talk about Scousers they are generally talking about Liverpool Football Club, ie when we score a late winner on twitter it would be fucking typical jammy Scousers etc. There was a conversation a couple of pages back about why Everton don't get that kind of treatment and I think it's a simple case of us being better than them and being that much bigger that Liverpool FC are just generally referred to as the scousers. That word has become synonymous with Liverpool FC. I actually think a lot of people outside of Liverpool have quite a soft spot for Everton, mainly because they are viewed as being a working class club with proper fans who have suffered in our shadow. They don't tend to get the Scouse label, except of course inside football grounds where people are trying to get under their skin. Again, that's just my experience as an outsider and I understand you may have had different experiences when in different parts of the country.

I can assure you that before the idiots come out with the anti-scouse stereotypes, the bile and the hatred they don't ask which team you support. It happens the moment they hear the accent. Plus you often get that kind of behaviour from Liverpool fans from a different part of the Country.

Where I agree is that being successful has magnified things significantly. Overturning the Hillsborough verdicts also intensified the hatred. Add in being anti-establishment and anti-monarchy and things have spiralled out of control as witnessed by the increase in poverty and tragedy chanting. Liverpool doing well and the people of the city standing up for themselves quite simply enrages a significant chunk of society. 

Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:30:25 pm
There is a vocal minority that you are exposed to online who criticise Liverpool and scousers because they hate Liverpool FC. When I talk football with people outside of the city, they tend to hate the football club but acknowledge that Liverpool is a great city. That hatred is the generic hatred football fans have for rival clubs and I genuinely don't believe it goes deeper than that.

That's why my belief was always that we shouldn't put tragedy chanting and the likes of in your Liverpool slums in the same bracket, seeing as someone decided to bring that up against me in this thread. Tragedy chanting is abhorrent and has an impact on survivors and families that are in attendance. The anti-Liverpool stuff is playground bollocks that is petty, small time, brainless, totally unimaginative but I genuinely don't see it as any deeper than that. It's peoples envy and dislike of our football club trying to find a way to get under our skin. They aren't thinking about the actual socio economic contexts, what the city is like and indeed what their own cities are like and the problems they face. It's just like chanting that I want to go home song. Mindless football "banter" that isn't all that funny, but done because it's the done thing.

I'm trying to tread carefully here because of course there are examples of Liverpool as a city and the people of Liverpool being treated terribly by the authorities. That is undeniable and I completely get why as a result the "Scouse not English" thing has grown, I actually admire that and see it as a big part of this club's identity. But I don't think it's right to say that those instances reflect a general, country wide hatred of Liverpool.

At the end of the day whether it's a hatred of Liverpool as a city or as a football club, it's going to add up to the same thing in your view anyway. That people are then automatically biased against us as a result. But I'll repeat an argument I've made before, that part of being one of the most hated sides in the country also means that we are one of the most loved, as well. Us and United are miles clear of the rest and you can guarantee there are plenty of referees who grew up supporting us, just as there are many players, coaches, board members, people working high up in the governing bodies, journalists etc. Liverpool FC is such a massive institution and means so much to so many people that it brings visitors from all over the country who grow to love the city and it's people as well as the football team. People like me who applied for Liverpool uni to do a course I didn't want just so I could be there. There are so many people out there who adore Liverpool and scousers.

What does that all mean for referees. Well it means that it we follow the underlying bias theory then there's probably a split between lots of refs who have a major soft spot for us and lots of refs that probably grew up envious of our success. Where we would differ is in believing that they have no way of separating those feelings from how they operate in their career. Football is littered with players playing for teams that they don't support, some of our biggest legends grew up supporting our neighbours. Coaches regularly face up against their old/boyhood clubs. Generally speaking if you're motivated enough to have a career in the game in any shape whatsoever then you probably have pretty strong feelings for certain teams. But we generally overlook that for every role out there, other than for referees. That's where I think the bias argument fails. I sincerely believe that referees are as able to put that bias to one side as anyone else in the game, when you listen to them talk they all want to officiate in world cups, euros, champions league finals, the biggest premier league games etc. They are as driven to succeed as anyone else in the game. I think they are perfectly capable, just like players are, of letting that professionalism take over to the point where probably a lot of them will have softened massively on their opinions on certain clubs that they may have had when they were just fans like you and I.

Now I'm sure I'll get slaughtered again by the usual suspects but I hope you accept my caveats there and that I'm trying to argue in good faith. I can't tell you what your experiences are and have been but I can at least speak as someone from outside of the city who naturally has spent a lot of time listening to fellow football fans talking about our club and about Liverpool as a city.

I agree with a lot of what you have posted.

For instance, I agree that referees set out to be the best they can be. However, for me, it is a case of nature and nurture. Like a young bright-eyed idealistic Policeman, they soon realise how you get on. The PGMOL is basically a white Northern middle-aged clique. In a similar way to the Police you have local associations who look to push people like themselves up the slippery pole.

You get like-minded senior figures recruiting people like themselves. There is no diversity, no different views and certainly no ability to self-regulate. You Look at the senior figures in the PGMOL and they are basically the select group from the 2000's. In essence, the people Ferguson bullied and indoctrinated into believing that Liverpool got too many decisions at Anfield.

The same shite that Guardiola stated before the game, Neville parroted during the game and Walker was sent on to Sky to repeat. You need strong referees at Anfield. What they all mean is not strong referees but Refs biased against Liverpool.

For me the likes of Webb and before him, Riley believe that we get too many decisions. They believe that because it was drummed into them by Ferguson. They think that if we got a fair distribution of referees we would get too many decisions. To paraphrase Rat Boy and Walker the power of Anfield would cause Referees to crumble. 

Tomkins came up with a remarkable stat. Over a period of five years Liverpool were refereed on 144 occasions by the Refs who give us the least decisions. In the same period City had 13 games officiated by the Refs who give them the least decisions.

My position is that the likes of Webb buy into the nonsense regarding Anfield. So to ensure we don't get too many decisions they give us referees who show they can stand up to Klopp and Liverpool. Klopp has had many run-ins with Tierney and Atwell and guess what they get a farcical amount of LFC games. The last week has summed it up give LFC a drop ball and you will get a week-long national inquiry.

Fail to give Liverpool a stonewall penalty and you get radio silence with pundits embarrassed to speak out. If you were a referee which way would you go on a big decision?

Give it to Liverpool and get slaughtered and don't get a game the next week or ignore a blatant penalty and get praised for being strong and one of the best refs in the World.   
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:50:02 pm
Good stuff.  We're not even playing tonight and they're still agreeing we were robbed, days later.

That is a bit like the copper who fitted you up later telling you he knew you were innocent. It's a bit too late.

The pundits knew the drop ball was a nothing incident. They still pandered to the dickheads and poisoned the atmosphere ahead of the City game. They then kept quiet about the penalty at the time despite knowing it was a shocking decision.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:09:37 pm
So how does this fit with the Big Theory?

It doesnt, but Al will find a way

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 08:37:40 pm
It doesnt, but Al will find a way



See above.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:31:45 pm
That is a bit like the copper who fitted you up later telling you he knew you were innocent. It's a bit too late.

The pundits knew the drop ball was a nothing incident. They still pandered to the dickheads and poisoned the atmosphere ahead of the City game. They then kept quiet about the penalty at the time despite knowing it was a shocking decision.

So theyve relaxed the editorial control, which gagged the pundits on Sunday, now its too late? Too late for what? Could the pundits talking about it after the game have changed the decision made on the pitch?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
We are a city of immigrants who have lived off our wits for generations. We all know it stinks when we should be 3 points ahead of Arsenal and 4 ahead of city. I watched that game at spurs and even without knowing the goal was onside I thought I was watching a betting fix. Klopp is a lot closer to it than us and will know more about whats going on. Its written all over his face the contempt he has for PGMOL and thats good enough for me.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 08:43:42 pm
So theyve relaxed the editorial control, which gagged the pundits on Sunday, now its too late? Too late for what? Could the pundits talking about it after the game have changed the decision made on the pitch?

No, but they could sure as hell influence the next decision. Conceding that it was a clear penalty days after when everyone has moved on is pointless. I mean this is the organisation that barely mentioned the Diaz goal at halftime against Spurs.

We were then basically told to get over it.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:55:52 pm
No, but they could sure as hell influence the next decision. Conceding that it was a clear penalty days after when everyone has moved on is pointless. I mean this is the organisation that barely mentioned the Diaz goal at halftime against Spurs.

We were then basically told to get over it.

So the pundits talking about it on Sunday could influence the next decision (which Sky want to avoid as theyre anti-Liverpool), but pundits talking about it tonight (on Sky) is pointless. Gotcha. Thats crystal, thanks
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 09:05:21 pm
So the pundits talking about it on Sunday could influence the next decision (which Sky want to avoid as theyre anti-Liverpool), but pundits talking about it tonight (on Sky) is pointless. Gotcha. Thats crystal, thanks

It is about pandering to their audience.

Please explain the totally different reaction to a drop ball a couple of minutes before a goal and a stonewall penalty that would almost certainly have had a massive impact on the title race.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:10:03 pm
It is about pandering to their audience.

Please explain the totally different reaction to a drop ball a couple of minutes before a goal and a stonewall penalty that would almost certainly have had a massive impact on the title race.

Pandering to the audience? I thought you said it was to stop the pundits influencing future decisions?

Was there a totally different reaction? I wouldnt know, I switch the coverage on as the game starts and off when it finishes. But if there was, then could it be down to having quite a lot to talk about after the City game but very little after the Forest one?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 09:21:04 pm
Pandering to the audience? I thought you said it was to stop the pundits influencing future decisions?

Was there a totally different reaction? I wouldnt know, I switch the coverage on as the game starts and off when it finishes. But if there was, then could it be down to having quite a lot to talk about after the City game but very little after the Forest one?

It is both. The audience is largely anti-Liverpool, start talking about a decision going against Liverpool and it isn't what they want to hear. Start talking about Liverpool getting a decision like the drop ball and it panders to their audience and it reinforces the notion that Liverpool gets more decisions than they should.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:23:47 pm
I can assure you that before the idiots come out with the anti-scouse stereotypes, the bile and the hatred they don't ask which team you support. It happens the moment they hear the accent. Plus you often get that kind of behaviour from Liverpool fans from a different part of the Country.

Where I agree is that being successful has magnified things significantly. Overturning the Hillsborough verdicts also intensified the hatred. Add in being anti-establishment and anti-monarchy and things have spiralled out of control as witnessed by the increase in poverty and tragedy chanting. Liverpool doing well and the people of the city standing up for themselves quite simply enrages a significant chunk of society. 

I agree with a lot of what you have posted.

For instance, I agree that referees set out to be the best they can be. However, for me, it is a case of nature and nurture. Like a young bright-eyed idealistic Policeman, they soon realise how you get on. The PGMOL is basically a white Northern middle-aged clique. In a similar way to the Police you have local associations who look to push people like themselves up the slippery pole.

You get like-minded senior figures recruiting people like themselves. There is no diversity, no different views and certainly no ability to self-regulate. You Look at the senior figures in the PGMOL and they are basically the select group from the 2000's. In essence, the people Ferguson bullied and indoctrinated into believing that Liverpool got too many decisions at Anfield.

The same shite that Guardiola stated before the game, Neville parroted during the game and Walker was sent on to Sky to repeat. You need strong referees at Anfield. What they all mean is not strong referees but Refs biased against Liverpool.

For me the likes of Webb and before him, Riley believe that we get too many decisions. They believe that because it was drummed into them by Ferguson. They think that if we got a fair distribution of referees we would get too many decisions. To paraphrase Rat Boy and Walker the power of Anfield would cause Referees to crumble. 

Tomkins came up with a remarkable stat. Over a period of five years Liverpool were refereed on 144 occasions by the Refs who give us the least decisions. In the same period City had 13 games officiated by the Refs who give them the least decisions.

My position is that the likes of Webb buy into the nonsense regarding Anfield. So to ensure we don't get too many decisions they give us referees who show they can stand up to Klopp and Liverpool. Klopp has had many run-ins with Tierney and Atwell and guess what they get a farcical amount of LFC games. The last week has summed it up give LFC a drop ball and you will get a week-long national inquiry.

Fail to give Liverpool a stonewall penalty and you get radio silence with pundits embarrassed to speak out. If you were a referee which way would you go on a big decision?

Give it to Liverpool and get slaughtered and don't get a game the next week or ignore a blatant penalty and get praised for being strong and one of the best refs in the World.   

Nailed a fair bit there mate, especially on how biases and narratives are built into refs over years and years, resulting in what we are seeing now.

The furore around the drop ball last week I found quite staggering and indicative of everything you talk about
