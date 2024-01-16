« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 84413 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,095
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 12:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:10:21 pm
I'd be surprised if we didn't get fucked over and you admitted it. I think we could win 7-0 again, get a couple of dodgy pens along the way, and still you'd find a way to assimilate everything to your theory. It's that robust.    ;D

Well let's see if we can have a game of football for once without anything 'controversial' happening.

What you say is has an element of truth though. My missus complains about me moaning saying that "You won 3-0 and you STILL moan." (Or whatever the score)

If it were sour grapes at losing then you'd have a point. Klopp's team has been so brilliant that despite having most officiating seemgling going against him, his team drives on to win anyway.

It's possible for a team to be shite and win. It's possible for a team to be brilliant and lose. It's possible for the officials to be shite against a team and yet that team still prevails and vice-versa.

What will you be saying when we get another set of bullshit decisions and then what will you say after that or after that or after that?

How much would it take for you to care or think 'nah. something odd here'

If you're answer is that you're happy to see us fucked over every game and that's fine then that's certainly an opinion you're more than allowed to have.

There have been strange decisions in key games throughout Klopp's term. It's almost like the PGMOL have an issue with people that aren't white Englishmen. I mean. It's not like every single person that is in the PGMOL and officiates or runs it are all white Englishmen or anything is it? It's also stupid to suggest that people that have been paid by the owners of a football club, got put up in a swanky hotel and got a private plane would then be allowed to officiate in a game that this football club was affiliated with. Suggesting that would be stupid. As we all know that never happened. It's also stupid to suggest that people who are rivals of one city would be allowed to officiate games with their direct rivals when their families all support the club you are officiating against that clubs main rivals. That would never, ever happen and it would be stupid to suggest that it could.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 12:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:31:10 am
That was his intention. He failed. He was beaten fractionally to the ball by Mac Allister. It was a penalty.

What did you see? (Weirdo)

You've never kicked a football have you, properly I mean.

He shit himself and panicked.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 12:18:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:54:31 am
Well I admire your optimism, personally I think theyre a gang of corrupt c*nts on someones payroll. I have no doubts it will come out one day and be the biggest scandal to hit the premier league since , err, a state owned club cheating the rules.

And that's why you feel like sacking it all off and not watching Liverpool next season, while I'll continue to watch and dream of us winning everything every season. Each to their own.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 12:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:15:01 pm
"My view is the referee and the VAR made a decision on what it is," he told Sky Sports on Monday. "I feel the ref reffed it really, really well.

"I feel once you have Anfield and the crowd behind him, he could have crumbled. But that shows his experience, that shows his character and that's why he's regarded probably as one of the best referees in this country and in the world at the minute."

:lmao
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 12:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:12:29 am
Of course, we should but until that happens we should have an equal distribution of referees. Otherwise, it is an unfair advantage.

We should also expect a fair number of decisions and above all we shouldn't constantly get the referees and VARs that we have had a problem with. Klopp has called out Tierney on numerous occasions and Atwell after the Brentford away game. They now get the most Liverpool games.



Marriner has now retired and works for PGMOL. Look at the disparity between the others.




Then we get Atwell who is actually the weakest referee in terms of being a homer. Except when he officiates Liverpool at Anfield.

It would actually be peak irony if the small portion of referees that are allowed to referee us is because every other referee in the select group supports Liverpool, Everton, or has a familial or other conflict connection to the club.

Wed never know but that would be hilarious. And it cant be ruled out either.
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 12:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:31:10 am
That was his intention. He failed. He was beaten fractionally to the ball by Mac Allister. It was a penalty.

What did you see? (Weirdo)

Correct 
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,358
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 12:21:31 pm »
City have only had two VAR interventions this season. One red card against Sheffield United when they were hanging on at 2-1 and a highly controversial penalty at 0-0 in the Manchester Derby.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,064
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 12:21:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:17:43 pm
You've never kicked a football have you, properly I mean.

He shit himself and panicked.

Only someone who has never kicked a ball properly (like yourself) would immediately believe a footballer would panic in that situation.

The fact is he didn't anticipate Mac Allister's speed and he thought he had plenty of time to bring the ball down. In this he failed. He hit Macca instead.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 12:23:17 pm »
You might fool some Yorkie but, you're full of shit.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 12:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:05:45 pm
Then why did Oliver give a far more contentious penalty towards the end of the Arsenal v Liverpool game in 2022. Surely he would just allow it to go to VAR.

For me, Kyle Wanker sums it up succinctly. Give a penalty to Liverpool at Anfield at the end of a big game and you are seen as crumbling and weak. Do so at the Emirates and it's fine.

When did Kyle Walker mention the Emiratis?
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,358
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 12:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:19:05 pm
It would actually be peak irony if the small portion of referees that are allowed to referee us is because every other referee in the select group supports Liverpool, Everton, or has a familial or other conflict connection to the club.

Wed never know but that would be hilarious. And it cant be ruled out either.

One slight issue with that the 'weaker' referees are fine to officiate our games away from home. You know when they are likely to be homers and give decisions against us.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,064
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2491 on: Today at 12:25:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:23:17 pm
You might fool some Yorkie but, you're full of shit.

Once again a brilliant and incisive post from you.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2492 on: Today at 12:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:17:19 pm
Well let's see if we can have a game of football for once without anything 'controversial' happening.

What you say is has an element of truth though. My missus complains about me moaning saying that "You won 3-0 and you STILL moan." (Or whatever the score)

If it were sour grapes at losing then you'd have a point. Klopp's team has been so brilliant that despite having most officiating seemgling going against him, his team drives on to win anyway.

It's possible for a team to be shite and win. It's possible for a team to be brilliant and lose. It's possible for the officials to be shite against a team and yet that team still prevails and vice-versa.

What will you be saying when we get another set of bullshit decisions and then what will you say after that or after that or after that?

How much would it take for you to care or think 'nah. something odd here'

If you're answer is that you're happy to see us fucked over every game and that's fine then that's certainly an opinion you're more than allowed to have.

There have been strange decisions in key games throughout Klopp's term. It's almost like the PGMOL have an issue with people that aren't white Englishmen. I mean. It's not like every single person that is in the PGMOL and officiates or runs it are all white Englishmen or anything is it? It's also stupid to suggest that people that have been paid by the owners of a football club, got put up in a swanky hotel and got a private plane would then be allowed to officiate in a game that this football club was affiliated with. Suggesting that would be stupid. As we all know that never happened. It's also stupid to suggest that people who are rivals of one city would be allowed to officiate games with their direct rivals when their families all support the club you are officiating against that clubs main rivals. That would never, ever happen and it would be stupid to suggest that it could.

Didnt you go through a period compiling bad decisions for every match. What were the findings? People mocked you but I hope you followed through, it was a nice thought experiment. Not that you care what other people say anyway so I have hopes you followed it through for the whole season 
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,095
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2493 on: Today at 12:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:25:57 pm
Didnt you go through a period compiling bad decisions for every match. What were the findings? People mocked you but I hope you followed through, it was a nice thought experiment. Not that you care what other people say anyway so I have hopes you followed it through for the whole season 

Started it off, but couldn't be arsed.

I ran out of paper :D
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2494 on: Today at 12:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:25:33 pm
Once again a brilliant and incisive post from you.

You don't take a ball like that, in your 18yrd, you head it or volley it.

Had he taken it how you believe, we would've scored or been very close to scoring.

And his teammates would've gone ballistic.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2495 on: Today at 12:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:30:32 pm
Started it off, but couldn't be arsed.

I ran out of paper :D

Why didnt you record it electronically? Or does paper refer to drive space (which is unlikely but possible) ?
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2496 on: Today at 12:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:15:21 pm
I don't know, Al, there are a number of possible reasons. Maybe it was a less important game, maybe it was because it was earlier so it was a less decisive moment, maybe it was because he's a human being who might respond in different ways to a similar scenario on different occasions. But yeah, maybe he was overcompensating in response to the incredible atmosphere and the vociferous crowd. In any case, I think the VAR process gives him an out and allows refs to duck making such a big call.
So youre saying he is not up to the job?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,951
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2497 on: Today at 12:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:43:05 am
Other fans talk about how Carragher's Liverpool bias shines through all the time too - he screams about Mo Salah the little dancer after he scored the winner against Spurs a couple of years ago. I think he's completely wrong about his take on the Doku incident, but it's pretty clear why he might be under pressure to appear more balanced.

Has anyone ever heard Carra groan when Utd have scored in a game we were no part of though? Has anyone ever heard him taking delight in Utd conceding in a game we were no part of?
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,064
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2498 on: Today at 12:50:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:30:51 pm
You don't take a ball like that, in your 18yrd, you head it or volley it.

Had he taken it how you believe, we would've scored or been very close to scoring.


Have you not be watching elite football for the past few seasons, especially the way Man City and Liverpool play it? Players constantly take what were once considered to be extraordinary risks in their own penalty areas. Possession is everything. And not just because it allows you to dictate. It's also safer, less risky, than just belting the ball back to the opposition.

If Doku had gathered the ball the way he wanted to the chances of Liverpool scoring would not have been inevitable, or close to inevitable, as you make out. I find that an extraordinary comment in fact.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,263
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2499 on: Today at 01:18:58 pm »
Winning the title this season given the determination of PGMOL to stop us combined with our injury crisis will be this clubs greatest ever achievement. I don't think it will happen though as it's obvious now Klopp won't be allowed and i think we'll find the ridiculous decisions against us will get more bizarre the nearer we get to the finish line.

I wouldn't be surprised if the refs are waiting for Klopp to explode (probably hoping he would Sunday) so they can give him a touchline ban. His patience has been remarkable up until now i really don't know how he does it i would have strangled Tierney at the very least by now.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2500 on: Today at 01:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:17:19 pm
Well let's see if we can have a game of football for once without anything 'controversial' happening.

What you say is has an element of truth though. My missus complains about me moaning saying that "You won 3-0 and you STILL moan." (Or whatever the score)

If it were sour grapes at losing then you'd have a point. Klopp's team has been so brilliant that despite having most officiating seemgling going against him, his team drives on to win anyway.

It's possible for a team to be shite and win. It's possible for a team to be brilliant and lose. It's possible for the officials to be shite against a team and yet that team still prevails and vice-versa.

What will you be saying when we get another set of bullshit decisions and then what will you say after that or after that or after that?

How much would it take for you to care or think 'nah. something odd here'

If you're answer is that you're happy to see us fucked over every game and that's fine then that's certainly an opinion you're more than allowed to have.

There have been strange decisions in key games throughout Klopp's term. It's almost like the PGMOL have an issue with people that aren't white Englishmen. I mean. It's not like every single person that is in the PGMOL and officiates or runs it are all white Englishmen or anything is it? It's also stupid to suggest that people that have been paid by the owners of a football club, got put up in a swanky hotel and got a private plane would then be allowed to officiate in a game that this football club was affiliated with. Suggesting that would be stupid. As we all know that never happened. It's also stupid to suggest that people who are rivals of one city would be allowed to officiate games with their direct rivals when their families all support the club you are officiating against that clubs main rivals. That would never, ever happen and it would be stupid to suggest that it could.

I think even you'd admit there's an element of confirmation bias in the way you look at football matches.

If you're as wound up as you are about referees then the vast majority of the time you're going to find something wrong with a 100 minute football match, which means that there's never going to be any where something controversial doesn't happen, particularly as you're clearly not a fan of the opinion out there which will explain why some of the controversial decisions go the way that they do.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:25:51 pm by Jm55 »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,095
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2501 on: Today at 01:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:22:33 pm
I think even you'd admit there's an element of confirmation bias in the way you look at football matches.

If you're as wound up as you are about referees then the vast majority of the time you're going to find something wrong with a 100 minute football match, which means that there's never going to be any where something controversial doesn't happen, particularly as you're clearly not a fan of the opinion out there which will explain why some of the controversial decisions go the way that they do.




Deffo an element of confirmation bias. I'm going in expecting us to be fucked over.

Saying that though, it takes something 'big' to really piss me off. Unfortunately there are plenty of examples of that.

I'm hoping that Sunday comes and goes and the game is won and lost by the best football team of the day.

And. To be fair to referees, the players today are the biggest bunch of diving, crying, cheating playacting gobshites that have been in football. I'm biased so I honestly believe we aren't as bad as some sides and I believe our players aren't as bad as other players.

All I want is to watch games and not notice the ref. How hard can that be?

I predict though that come Sunday night/Monday morning, we'll be talking about another set of 'controversial' decisions that ruined another match.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,064
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2502 on: Today at 01:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:18:58 pm
Winning the title this season given the determination of PGMOL to stop us combined with our injury crisis will be this clubs greatest ever achievement. I don't think it will happen though as it's obvious now Klopp won't be allowed and i think we'll find the ridiculous decisions against us will get more bizarre the nearer we get to the finish line.


This is just defeatist, spineless, paranoid bollocks isn't it?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,095
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2503 on: Today at 01:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:31:26 pm
This is just defeatist, spineless, paranoid bollocks isn't it?

Is it? If the correct calls had been made against Spurs, Arsenal and City then we'd be well clear.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,064
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2504 on: Today at 01:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:36:41 pm
Is it? If the correct calls had been made against Spurs, Arsenal and City then we'd be well clear.

The notion that no matter how brilliantly Liverpool play we won't be "allowed" to win the league? That decisions against us will be get more "ridiculous" and "bizarre" the closer we get to the line? Defeatist shite. The sort of stuff that is meant to demoralise and dishearten.

I mean fortunately this sort of rubbish is not widely believed. A real minority opinion actually among Liverpool supporters. Most Reds are well and truly up for the fight because they think we have a great chance of winning the league and want to get behind the team. Only a few people have thrown in the towel and said it won't be "allowed" to happen.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,179
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2505 on: Today at 01:55:49 pm »
Id love Klopp to just read from cards, in a dull monotone, every week before a game : we need a strong ref today. All were asking for is some consistency and common sense.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2506 on: Today at 01:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:36:41 pm
Is it? If the correct calls had been made against Spurs, Arsenal and City then we'd be well clear.

Out of those 3 the only match where you can really say the referees have almost certainly cost us points is City as the penalty would have been the last kick of the game, even then Mac Allister still has to actually score it.

In the Arsenal game we score a few moments after the Odegaard handball, the way football matches work is if thing a) doesn't happen then nor does thing b), if the Odegaard penalty is given then the Salah goal doesn't happen, there's even a world where we miss the penalty and it stays 1-0 at half time.

Similarly with the Spurs game if the Diaz goal is given there's a world where it ignites the Spurs players more and they come out and beat us earlier than they eventually do.

Of course what all three of those decisions have in common is being objectively incorrect and robbing us of the opportunity that we should have and you could easily make a case arguing the opposite would have happened in the Arsenal and Spus matches and we'd have won both had the correct calls being made, so it in no way lets the referees off the hook, it's just something which irks me when people add up incorrect decisions as points in the bank when the reality is that there's no guarantee that's what would have transpired.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2507 on: Today at 02:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:54:20 pm
The notion that no matter how brilliantly Liverpool play we won't be "allowed" to win the league? That decisions against us will be get more "ridiculous" and "bizarre" the closer we get to the line? Defeatist shite. The sort of stuff that is meant to demoralise and dishearten.

I mean fortunately this sort of rubbish is not widely believed. A real minority opinion actually among Liverpool supporters. Most Reds are well and truly up for the fight because they think we have a great chance of winning the league and want to get behind the team. Only a few people have thrown in the towel and said it won't be "allowed" to happen.
As it stands, the officials have kept us off the top of the table
Logged

Online _00_deathscar

  • Has a quite operational deflecsor shield.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
    • The Suite Life by Chinmoy Lad
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2508 on: Today at 02:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:57:27 am
I do agree with this. At best it creates questions around their objectivity which is a problem in and of itself. Abu Dhabi is a specific emirate though, not quite the same as the UAE - but it's still too close to a conflict of interest.

Dont let the smoke and mirrors of Dubai fool you. Abu Dhabi is *the* UAE.
Logged
All things luxury travel. Be inspired for your next trip: https://www.thesuitelife.com.hk

Online TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2509 on: Today at 02:34:49 pm »
The fact that Walker and Sky did a PR puff piece for Oliver/PGMOL the day after the game tells you everything you need to know...unprecedented.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2510 on: Today at 02:38:54 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 02:34:49 pm
The fact that Walker and Sky did a PR puff piece for Oliver/PGMOL the day after the game tells you everything you need to know...unprecedented.
Yeah,  very strange indeed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 