I'd be surprised if we didn't get fucked over and you admitted it. I think we could win 7-0 again, get a couple of dodgy pens along the way, and still you'd find a way to assimilate everything to your theory. It's that robust.



Well let's see if we can have a game of football for once without anything 'controversial' happening.What you say is has an element of truth though. My missus complains about me moaning saying that "You won 3-0 and you STILL moan." (Or whatever the score)If it were sour grapes at losing then you'd have a point. Klopp's team has been so brilliant that despite having most officiating seemgling going against him, his team drives on to win anyway.It's possible for a team to be shite and win. It's possible for a team to be brilliant and lose. It's possible for the officials to be shite against a team and yet that team still prevails and vice-versa.What will you be saying when we get another set of bullshit decisions and then what will you say after that or after that or after that?How much would it take for you to care or think 'nah. something odd here'If you're answer is that you're happy to see us fucked over every game and that's fine then that's certainly an opinion you're more than allowed to have.There have been strange decisions in key games throughout Klopp's term. It's almost like the PGMOL have an issue with people that aren't white Englishmen. I mean. It's not like every single person that is in the PGMOL and officiates or runs it are all white Englishmen or anything is it? It's also stupid to suggest that people that have been paid by the owners of a football club, got put up in a swanky hotel and got a private plane would then be allowed to officiate in a game that this football club was affiliated with. Suggesting that would be stupid. As we all know that never happened. It's also stupid to suggest that people who are rivals of one city would be allowed to officiate games with their direct rivals when their families all support the club you are officiating against that clubs main rivals. That would never, ever happen and it would be stupid to suggest that it could.