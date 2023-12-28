« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2400 on: Today at 09:00:04 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:55:50 pm
Fuck knows what you've all found to argue with each other about over 8 pages but there is a fact that remains

That was a penalty at the end. They knew it was a penalty and still didn't give it because they didn't want to

The discussion is why. Then you can have another discussion about the individuals in pundit land that are actually saying that's not a penalty. Some of them just hate us and don't want us to have this stick to wave (Roy Keane etc) then there's Carragher. A far murkier reason. He knew it was a pen but don't anti say it. 'I think he's lucky, but I see why it wasn't given' utter desperation to stay with the in crowd and his sky overlords. But why is that ? Why are people terrified to call out what happened on Sunday

I dont think its murky. Clear directive from his bosses to avoid being too pro-Liverpool. The outcome of this is that he plays it badly without the deftness of touch and nuance youd want. The result is that his commentary/punditry around Liverpool can feel clunky, over-wrought and sometimes hyper-critical.

While this is annoying and I dont personally think he offers particularly good analysis when its about Liverpool, I also dont think hes a closet blue secretly fist-pumping if and when Liverpool dont winwhich a few seem to subscribe to.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2401 on: Today at 09:03:10 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:00:04 am
I dont think its murky. Clear directive from his bosses to avoid being too pro-Liverpool. The outcome of this is that he plays it badly without the deftness of touch and nuance youd want. The result is that his commentary/punditry around Liverpool can feel clunky, over-wrought and sometimes hyper-critical.

While this is annoying and I dont personally think he offers particularly good analysis when its about Liverpool, I also dont think hes a closet blue secretly fist-pumping if and when Liverpool dont winwhich a few seem to subscribe to.

I mean .....that directive is a bit murky 😂
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 09:04:20 am »
Doing just enough to stop us running away with the league.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 09:07:26 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:03:10 am
I mean .....that directive is a bit murky 😂
Is it? Editorially its sensible to ensure Carragher isnt just a Liverpool cheerleader. The problem with this is how hes executing this instruction. Hes too crude and black and white. Liverpool not winning = overt hyperbolic criticism. This is very irritating to listen to as its completely OTT.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 09:10:30 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:07:26 am
Is it? Editorially its sensible to ensure Carragher isnt just a Liverpool cheerleader. The problem with this is how hes executing this instruction. Hes too crude and black and white. Liverpool not winning = overt hyperbolic criticism. This is very irritating to listen to as its completely OTT.

What's the excuse for Neville then? He may as well wear a Utd shirt when he commentates. The Jota winner v Spurs he actually groans as Jota latches onto the backpass
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 09:12:31 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:00:04 am
I dont think its murky. Clear directive from his bosses to avoid being too pro-Liverpool. The outcome of this is that he plays it badly without the deftness of touch and nuance youd want. The result is that his commentary/punditry around Liverpool can feel clunky, over-wrought and sometimes hyper-critical.

While this is annoying and I dont personally think he offers particularly good analysis when its about Liverpool, I also dont think hes a closet blue secretly fist-pumping if and when Liverpool dont winwhich a few seem to subscribe to.

When does the directive go out to Micah Richards who is basically a Abu Dhabi cheerleader and sportswasher. If they don't want bias why allow Kyle Wanker to back the referee and reinforce the stereotype that refs need to be strong at Anfield.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 09:18:05 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:10:30 am
What's the excuse for Neville then? He may as well wear a Utd shirt when he commentates. The Jota winner v Spurs he actually groans as Jota latches onto the backpass
Interestingly, you watch last weeks Manc derby and Neville is scathing of Utd throughout. An Athletic article came out the next day analysing his commentary as he was big news after his Chelsea bottle job stuff. The article was pretty fair and showed that Neville was not a daft cheerleader.

Im not suggesting hes not pro-Utd and his words will land in a certain way depending on your own bias. However, theres certainly times when Carragher has gone full-Red kopiteSalah you dancer etc.

Broadly both are very good value apart from when they get caught up in the vipers nest of their own biases.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 09:19:38 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:12:31 am
When does the directive go out to Micah Richards who is basically a Abu Dhabi cheerleader and sportswasher. If they don't want bias why allow Kyle Wanker to back the referee and reinforce the stereotype that refs need to be strong at Anfield.
Ex-Liverpool and United dominate the punditry-class. Thats a fact. It drives many football fans wild and leads them to call out the apparent bias.

Paranoid nonsense of course.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 09:27:43 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:19:38 am
Ex-Liverpool and United dominate the punditry-class. Thats a fact. It drives many football fans wild and leads them to call out the apparent bias.

Paranoid nonsense of course.

Richards is on the City payroll as an ambassador. Surely that is a conflict of interest. You have also ignored Walker being allowed to reinforce the stereotype that you need a strong referee at Anfield.

"I think the referee did really well," Walker told Sky Sports.

"I feel once you have the Anfield crowd behind them, he could've crumbled - but that shows his experience, that shows his character.

"That's why he's regarded as probably one of the best referees in this country and the world at the minute."

I mean we get Tierney and Atwell a disproportionate amount of time. We also get fewer individual refs per season at Anfield. Would you say the PGMOL believe that you need strong refs at Anfield?

Or is it just another one of those massive coincidences that only seems to affect Liverpool.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 09:32:02 am »
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 09:33:32 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:27:43 am
Richards is on the City payroll as an ambassador. Surely that is a conflict of interest. You have also ignored Walker being allowed to reinforce the stereotype that you need a strong referee at Anfield.

I mean we get Tierney and Atwell a disproportionate amount of time. We also get fewer individual refs per season at Anfield. Would you say the PGMOL believe that you need strong refs at Anfield?

Or is it just another one of those massive coincidences that only seems to affect Liverpool.
Owen has been a pundit for years while being ambassador for Liverpool.


Cherrypicking examples - which are justifiably annoying - doesnt offer a balanced picture. I hate the Walker stuff as well. I just think we dont see things the other way around either. Oppo fans driven mad that Super Sunday has Souness, Redknapp and Carragher in the studio for a Liverpool match.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 09:36:03 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:52:34 am
Can't understand why people watch Sky once the match is over. It's not in the football analysis business it's in the wind up/clicks/banter/entertainment business. Listening to pundits and "experts" on Sky is like going to a Trump rally and looking for political insight.

Me neither.
Seriously though Sky spend billions on a great product and then make it worse. It is tabloid TV and their football coverage is based on talking points, which are designed to keep the views going until the next instalment.

The sooner we can broadcast our own games the betters far as Im concerned, and due to the behaviour of certain clubs over the years, its tough shit if they have to start managing with a vastly reduced TV income.

Im sick of the likes of Forest, completely disrespecting us to further their own agenda, while benefitting from our popularity. Leeds with their earn it shirts, the null and void merchants. The fans who think all P&S should be abolished, so they can get unlimited owner funding while effectively benefitting from a cross subsidy in broadcast revenue. Tell you what, why dont you share out the unlimited owner funding youre so keen on? No thought not.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 09:36:18 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:32:02 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/11/premier-league-liverpool-manchester-city-referee-var

This article is actually bonkers.
I read and enjoyed the 'Inverting the pyramid' book of Wilson, but now I had to write him an email to study the laws of the game a little more. It's fucking gaslighting by almost the entire British media.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 09:37:19 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:32:02 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/11/premier-league-liverpool-manchester-city-referee-var

This article is actually bonkers.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:27:43 am
Richards is on the City payroll as an ambassador. Surely that is a conflict of interest. You have also ignored Walker being allowed to reinforce the stereotype that you need a strong referee at Anfield.

"I think the referee did really well," Walker told Sky Sports.

"I feel once you have the Anfield crowd behind them, he could've crumbled - but that shows his experience, that shows his character.

"That's why he's regarded as probably one of the best referees in this country and the world at the minute."

I mean we get Tierney and Atwell a disproportionate amount of time. We also get fewer individual refs per season at Anfield. Would you say the PGMOL believe that you need strong refs at Anfield?

Or is it just another one of those massive coincidences that only seems to affect Liverpool.

And yet we have people questioning why the media wouldn't be pushing the story if there was corruption going on. This just shows what a fair crack we get with them.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 09:38:10 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:33:32 am
Owen has been a pundit for years while being ambassador for Liverpool.


Cherrypicking examples - which are justifiably annoying - doesnt offer a balanced picture. I hate the Walker stuff as well. I just think we dont see things the other way around either. Oppo fans driven mad that Super Sunday has Souness, Redknapp and Carragher in the studio for a Liverpool match.



Could you just answer the question mate.

Do you think PGMOL think you need a strong referee at Anfield. Do they agree with Neville with his power of Anfield nonsense and Walker with his refs crumble bollocks.

Or is it just a massive coincidence that we get Tierney and Atwell and fewer referees than anyone else at home?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 09:42:05 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:32:02 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/11/premier-league-liverpool-manchester-city-referee-var

This article is actually bonkers.

Yeah it's grim, Fitzy will probably be writing his essay to defend it!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 09:48:34 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:42:05 am
Yeah it's grim, Fitzy will probably be writing his essay to defend it!

Even the headline is stupid. If we got the decision (that wasn't marginal) then we may have created the gap he talks about.

He then mentions the Forest drop ball but doesn't say anything about Forest failing to clear the ball numerous times.

Is he a United fan?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 09:49:23 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:48:34 am
Even the headline is stupid. If we got the decision (that wasn't marginal) then we may have create the gap he talks about.

Is he a United fan?

Sunderland.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2418 on: Today at 09:56:08 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:48:34 am
Even the headline is stupid. If we got the decision (that wasn't marginal) then we may have created the gap he talks about.

He then mentions the Forest drop ball but doesn't say anything about Forest failing to clear the ball numerous times.

Is he a United fan?
The only marginal call is the fucking drop ball that he brings up after more than a week.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2419 on: Today at 09:57:14 am »
That article is garbage, I agree.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2420 on: Today at 09:57:43 am »
Just wondering. Was that Walker video part of a wider Man City commentary piece or context or just simply an Abu Dhabi-directed press release and staged/scripted defence of his fellow employee? All the while insinuating very strongly that Anfield itself unfairly influences refereeing decisions.

I mean...WTAF  :o
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2421 on: Today at 09:58:54 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:57:43 am
Just wondering. Was that Walker video part of a wider Man City commentary piece or context or just simply an Abu Dhabi-directed press release and staged/scripted defence of his fellow employee? All the while insinuating very strongly that Anfield itself unfairly influences refereeing decisions.

I mean...WTAF  :o


He was promoting his Academy in Sheffield.

The fact he talks about Oliver like a team mate is hilarious.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2422 on: Today at 10:02:02 am »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 09:56:08 am
The only marginal call is the fucking drop ball that he brings up after more than a week.

The two incidents aren't comparable.

The drop ball is incorrect but Forest could have cleared the ball and they didn't. No mention of the high boot on Konate either.

This would have been a penalty in last minute of a HUGE game. They only question would be whether we scored it or not.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2423 on: Today at 10:03:50 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:02:02 am
The two incidents aren't comparable.

The drop ball is incorrect but Forest could have cleared the ball and they didn't. No mention of the high boot on Konate either.

This would have been a penalty in last minute of a HUGE game. They only question would be whether we scored it or not.

Yep - I wouldn't have wanted Mo to take it.
