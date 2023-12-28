Can't understand why people watch Sky once the match is over. It's not in the football analysis business it's in the wind up/clicks/banter/entertainment business. Listening to pundits and "experts" on Sky is like going to a Trump rally and looking for political insight.



Me neither.Seriously though Sky spend billions on a great product and then make it worse. It is tabloid TV and their football coverage is based on talking points, which are designed to keep the views going until the next instalment.The sooner we can broadcast our own games the betters far as Im concerned, and due to the behaviour of certain clubs over the years, its tough shit if they have to start managing with a vastly reduced TV income.Im sick of the likes of Forest, completely disrespecting us to further their own agenda, while benefitting from our popularity. Leeds with their earn it shirts, the null and void merchants. The fans who think all P&S should be abolished, so they can get unlimited owner funding while effectively benefitting from a cross subsidy in broadcast revenue. Tell you what, why dont you share out the unlimited owner funding youre so keen on? No thought not.