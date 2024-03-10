« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 81436 times)

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,338
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 09:55:50 pm »
Fuck knows what you've all found to argue with each other about over 8 pages but there is a fact that remains

That was a penalty at the end. They knew it was a penalty and still didn't give it because they didn't want to

The discussion is why. Then you can have another discussion about the individuals in pundit land that are actually saying that's not a penalty. Some of them just hate us and don't want us to have this stick to wave (Roy Keane etc) then there's Carragher. A far murkier reason. He knew it was a pen but don't anti say it. 'I think he's lucky, but I see why it wasn't given' utter desperation to stay with the in crowd and his sky overlords. But why is that ? Why are people terrified to call out what happened on Sunday
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 09:56:04 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:44:47 pm
From the description, they would seem to be the net view of VAR errors (either getting involved wrongly or not getting involved when they should have) with clubs getting a minus if the error costs them or a plus if it benefits them, so all VAR errors will be represented twice in the table.

But for each individual team the volume of errors will be understated, because of the net effect (e.g. if a club had 3 decisions that benefited and 2 that cost them, that's 5 errors but the net effect will be lower).
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online seandundee16

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 10:09:55 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:55:50 pm
Fuck knows what you've all found to argue with each other about over 8 pages but there is a fact that remains

That was a penalty at the end. They knew it was a penalty and still didn't give it because they didn't want to

The discussion is why. Then you can have another discussion about the individuals in pundit land that are actually saying that's not a penalty. Some of them just hate us and don't want us to have this stick to wave (Roy Keane etc) then there's Carragher. A far murkier reason. He knew it was a pen but don't anti say it. 'I think he's lucky, but I see why it wasn't given' utter desperation to stay with the in crowd and his sky overlords. But why is that ? Why are people terrified to call out what happened on Sunday

Carra is making too much money with Sky and through his media work. I think he knows its a penalty but is too afraid to call it out. Even Neville was stronger on the penalty incident while Wright was left to address the elephant in the room tonight. As Klopp said in his post match interview yesterday, show me a football person who thought it wasnt a penalty having watched the replay. Apart from those with an unconscious bias. But he who pays the piper plays the tune.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,338
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 10:33:17 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:55:50 pm
Fuck knows what you've all found to argue with each other about over 8 pages but there is a fact that remains

That was a penalty at the end. They knew it was a penalty and still didn't give it because they didn't want to

The discussion is why. Then you can have another discussion about the individuals in pundit land that are actually saying that's not a penalty. Some of them just hate us and don't want us to have this stick to wave (Roy Keane etc) then there's Carragher. A far murkier reason. He knew it was a pen but don't anti say it. 'I think he's lucky, but I see why it wasn't given' utter desperation to stay with the in crowd and his sky overlords. But why is that ? Why are people terrified to call out what happened on Sunday

Oliver and VAR have just bottled that decision yesterday.

What pisses me off is the ridiculous hysteria after the Forest game help set the scene for Liverpool not to get a big decision in the 97th minute a week later and Guardiola was always going to put the pressure on before the game (as Poch did before the cup final).

Plus of course City always seem to get the luck with officials and those same match officials have opened themselves up to accusations of bias at best or bribery at worse with their UAE trips. Who knows what they got given off the books? And of course it wasn't free and all expenses paid even on the books. Give that pen and they can forget another invite.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:36:43 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,004
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 10:37:56 pm »
Least Kelly Cates spoke well about the decision (or lack of).
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,343
Re: The corruption fallacy - they’re all out to get us!
« Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 10:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:22:02 pm
Given that Liverpool and City have been the two outstanding teams over the period in question then we should be just behind City for penalties. We should also be getting VAR penalties at a similar rate. We don't.

Here are touches in the opposition box per penalty.



It's the chart on the right for me that's most telling.

What's the possible explanation for United getting a penalty for every 122 touches of the ball in the box,
but Liverpool getting a penalty for every 197 touches?

Are United's players more skilful at getting around players, or are their midfielders that more adept at putting in subtle through balls so the defenders are panicked into giving away more penalties? This period covers some of the prime years of Mo, Bobby and Sadio's career.

To the extent that they get penalties 61 per cent more often?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,987
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm »
I also think it's reasonable to suspect the current Head of PGMOL (a former SYP sergeant of 15 years), has never quite forgotten nor forgiven this outing of his bias...

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,987
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 11:10:12 pm »
Corruption, conspiracy, collusion or just plain old complicit?

Wherever these specific definitions lie on the spectrum of legality and wrongdoing, it still ends up with the same outcome, namely Liverpool being unfairly denied points that would put us nearer another legitimate league title. We'd have had one hand on it yesterday, had the ref and his VAR mate followed protocol. But once again they didn't and in the absence of any reasonable explanation, it begs the question why not? The media certainly seem to have very little interest in questioning it further (such as making a link with those PGMOL-approved midweek trips to ref in the UAE for example) and the few dissenting voices are drowned out or worse, ignored.

Of course, there's also another C-word that less controversially applies here. And it isn't competence.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:12:22 pm by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm »
Webb comes across as a smarmy, thick twat in that weekly cover up show with M Owen. All they do is make excuses and Webb is really unconvincing. Sky needs to take a good look at themselves because they arent conning anyone with this.
Also regarding Sky -  looked to me like Carra, Keane and all were told what to say in the studio just after the match. It was one of the worst and manipulated bits of punditry Ive ever seen on Sky and thats saying something.
As Klopp said, anyone who knows football, knows thats a pen.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2369 on: Yesterday at 11:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:50:29 pm
Oliver gave Arsenal a penalty for this.






Klopps view. If I see the situation back, if there was contact - and Im not sure there was contact but there might have been soft contact - the player (Jesus) was again on both feet and then down. Thats an indication that something might have been made up - but not for the refs.


But ignores this.



To be clear my point is that theres pretty high chance theyd have disallowed it.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,051
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2370 on: Yesterday at 11:41:19 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm
Also regarding Sky -  looked to me like Carra, Keane and all were told what to say in the studio just after the match. It was one of the worst and manipulated bits of punditry Ive ever seen on Sky and thats saying something.

If that's true I guess it would have been the programme producer. Should be fairly easy to find out.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2371 on: Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm »
The fact some of these fuckers are flown out business class/first class and paid by the UAE to ref sometimes, just smacks of a conflict of interest. The state owns City and some of Olivers calls for them in the last few seasons are HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE.

These people that think a ref, on a very average salary wouldnt be swayed/corrupted by riches and benefits are very, very naive.

Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,987
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 12:01:46 am »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
The fact some of these fuckers are flown out business class/first class and paid by the UAE to ref sometimes, just smacks of a conflict of interest. The state owns City and some of Olivers calls for them in the last few seasons are HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE.

These people that think a ref, on a very average salary wouldnt be swayed/corrupted by riches and benefits are very, very naive.
What's worse is that when this was revealed back in September after the Spurs/Diaz debacle, it was framed more as the 7hr each-way flight might have caused them jet-lag! There was no demand for transparency, and certainly no apology or admission that it might present a conflict of interests and would cease thereafter. All swept under the duty-free Persian carpet.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 12:06:01 am »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
The fact some of these fuckers are flown out business class/first class and paid by the UAE to ref sometimes, just smacks of a conflict of interest. The state owns City and some of Olivers calls for them in the last few seasons are HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE.

These people that think a ref, on a very average salary wouldnt be swayed/corrupted by riches and benefits are very, very naive.

Agreed. Nobbling the refs would be the cheapest way to influence the game. They're the lowest paid people on the pitch and with a direct impact on the outcome. Even paying them extravagantly to ref UAE league games without any stipulations, i.e. no direct bribe, causes a conflict of interest as they may be hoping to get further well paid games over there. It should flag the PGMOL to think about keeping them away from City games, which raises further questions given they used Oliver et al in this game.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 12:14:31 am »
Even today on MNF when they did the segment on the game, they discussed City's set-piece goal, Nunez runs and then Klopp v Guardiola down through the years, not a single mention of the penalty incident. It's actually mind-boggling that the key incident of debate in the game is just ignored. Why?
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 12:27:20 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:14:31 am
Even today on MNF when they did the segment on the game, they discussed City's set-piece goal, Nunez runs and then Klopp v Guardiola down through the years, not a single mention of the penalty incident. It's actually mind-boggling that the key incident of debate in the game is just ignored. Why?

They just ran out of time mate. Showing all the handshakes between Klopp and Guardiola was way more relevant to the game.

 ;)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,338
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 12:31:46 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:14:31 am
Even today on MNF when they did the segment on the game, they discussed City's set-piece goal, Nunez runs and then Klopp v Guardiola down through the years, not a single mention of the penalty incident. It's actually mind-boggling that the key incident of debate in the game is just ignored. Why?

I was actually hoping they would miss it out all day. Because it speaks a thousand words

They've either been told to knock it off or they know it's so bad its basically trawling a corrupt decision out fir the world as they can't possibly justify it

It probably both
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online seandundee16

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 12:32:52 am »
Also Carra put up a tweet earlier querying the logic and timing of the Kyle Walker interview which was promptly deleted. Presumably his employers at Sky had a word with him.
Logged

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 12:34:42 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:06:01 am
Agreed. Nobbling the refs would be the cheapest way to influence the game. They're the lowest paid people on the pitch and with a direct impact on the outcome. Even paying them extravagantly to ref UAE league games without any stipulations, i.e. no direct bribe, causes a conflict of interest as they may be hoping to get further well paid games over there. It should flag the PGMOL to think about keeping them away from City games, which raises further questions given they used Oliver et al in this game.

Exactly. These fellas live in average homes, have average cars, but are seen around the World and are massively influential in a BILLION pound industry. Oliver (and others) getting a nice few days in the sun, all expenses paid, 5 star (even 7 star if the Burj) with the Mrs and kids, in winter. Lovely work.

I am actually being relocated out there in the coming months, albeit my own English company paying for everything and even I feel lucky and privileged the family are getting to benefit.
Logged

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 12:37:03 am »
Quote from: seandundee16 on Today at 12:32:52 am
Also Carra put up a tweet earlier querying the logic and timing of the Kyle Walker interview which was promptly deleted. Presumably his employers at Sky had a word with him.

He boils my piss these days. You would have thought he had earned enough to not be a Simp to Sky. I guess that spitting incident has massively clipped his wings.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,338
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2380 on: Today at 12:42:37 am »
Carragher has completely outdone himself on this

This goes straight in at number 1 of his back stabbing of us

To sit there and say that wasn't a huge mistake and double down on X on it, is worse than his knifing of us during lockdown season

Sat there with his glasses on tonight like he's this studious thinker. Fuck me he's a prick
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2381 on: Today at 12:45:56 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:42:37 am
Carragher has completely outdone himself on this

This goes straight in at number 1 of his back stabbing of us

To sit there and say that wasn't a huge mistake and double down on X on it, is worse than his knifing of us during lockdown season

Sat there with his glasses on tonight like he's this studious thinker. Fuck me he's a prick

He actually looked like he had sold his soul.

He is a guy that is very concious of his reputation and he knows this reflects terribly on him. You could see it in his eyes.
Logged

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2382 on: Today at 12:49:40 am »
In the litany of decisions to go against us, lets not forget the non-red at Brighton when Szoboszlai was dragged back and we were given the advantage of play continuing for another second after which there was a second foul.

So our advantage after a massive one second had elapsed was a penalty instead of a penalty and a red card.
Logged

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2383 on: Today at 12:49:45 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:45:56 am
He actually looked like he had sold his soul.

He is a guy that is very concious of his reputation and he knows this reflects terribly on him. You could see it in his eyes.

A true Bitter Blue.  :-X
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,338
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2384 on: Today at 12:53:22 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:45:56 am
He actually looked like he had sold his soul.

He is a guy that is very concious of his reputation and he knows this reflects terribly on him. You could see it in his eyes.

Spot on that

He shouldn't be grovelling to sky for the life he has

There's one man he should be grovelling to for that. Sami Hyypia
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Up
« previous next »
 