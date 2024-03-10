Corruption, conspiracy, collusion or just plain old complicit?
Wherever these specific definitions lie on the spectrum of legality and wrongdoing, it still ends up with the same outcome, namely Liverpool being unfairly denied points that would put us nearer another legitimate league title. We'd have had one hand on it yesterday, had the ref and his VAR mate followed protocol. But once again they didn't and in the absence of any reasonable explanation, it begs the question why not? The media certainly seem to have very little interest in questioning it further (such as making a link with those PGMOL-approved midweek trips to ref in the UAE for example) and the few dissenting voices are drowned out or worse, ignored.
Of course, there's also another C-word that less controversially applies here. And it isn't competence.