Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,342
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 06:02:38 pm »
Liverpool are well known for scoring late goals. That would indicate that we attack a lot at the end of games. This shows the stats for late penalties.

"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 06:04:24 pm »
An excellent game of football marred at the end by the officials who were supposed to be the best they could select for this crucial top of the table clash.

Oliver, who not so long ago went to the Middle East to earn big bucks, was the lucky one who was chosen.
PGMOL should never have allowed this but they double down by giving him a game involving Man City which leaves him open to accusations of favouring them in a vital game. They do it because they are unaccountable and above criticism.

Oliver may not have seen the kick in the chest but he did see MacAllister fall in front of him holding his chest.
To determine what happened Oliver must ask Attwell what he has seen on replay. Its a mystery why they decided nothings wrong here. It leaves the officiating open to all sorts of accusations but they seem to be able to carry on each week without any pressure on them at all.

If the media kicked up a fuss as they did last week we may see Webb get involved but in the end it would be Carry On ******** or whatever you want to call this show. Its depressing.
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,048
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 06:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:53:51 pm
Part of what conspiracy? You seem to know a lot about it. Spill the beans.

I dont think there is one Andy. I was joking.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 06:23:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:20:21 pm
Used to play for Doncaster Belles and works for Skyand is totally fucking clueless


You missed out the bit in bold
Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,215
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 06:25:26 pm »
For the record, I thought the 'tackle' from Ederson on Nunez slipped under the radar - should have been a straight red IMO. A bit wide of the goal, but any decent striker would have a decent chance of sliding that in after beating the keeper.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,147
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 06:28:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:53:21 pm
Sue Smith on Ref Watch brought up the fucking drop ball again today, even said "there's no way of knowing what would have happened", Well, we could have won it back, broken and scored for one example :butt

Mad that anyone thinks anyone would give a flying fuck what a nobody says.
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,715
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 06:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 06:25:26 pm
For the record, I thought the 'tackle' from Ederson on Nunez slipped under the radar - should have been a straight red IMO. A bit wide of the goal, but any decent striker would have a decent chance of sliding that in after beating the keeper.

Double jeopardy. We got the penalty so no red card. 
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,715
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 06:31:21 pm »
Kelly Cates (Kenny's daughter) - 'I don't see how boot in the chest isn't foul'
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 06:37:33 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:31:21 pm
Kelly Cates (Kenny's daughter) - 'I don't see how boot in the chest isn't foul'

Kelly is a Lady who knows more than most about the game.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,048
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 06:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:02:38 pm
Liverpool are well known for scoring late goals. That would indicate that we attack a lot at the end of games. This shows the stats for late penalties.



Somebody loves Brentford!

The whole graph is full of surprises. Who'd have thought that Forest, Southampton, Fulham and Leeds would be so high?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,719
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 06:48:12 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:29:55 pm
Double jeopardy. We got the penalty so no red card. 
Anywhere else on the pitch it's a red simply because it's dangerous and violent.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 06:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:02:38 pm
Liverpool are well known for scoring late goals. That would indicate that we attack a lot at the end of games. This shows the stats for late penalties.



So this is from the big, much hyped article from Tomkins!!!!
Not sure this is statistically significant. 0.2 pens per season vs 0.5, is not exactly  make of break. How many of these pens were when teams were already 3 - 0 up or 3 - 0 down

Some people have scaped a hole in the bottom of the barrell, trying to justify their corruption/conspiracy fetish.  There have been some bad decisions that have cost us this yr, but many teams can say that
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,342
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 07:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:40:01 pm
Somebody loves Brentford!

The whole graph is full of surprises. Who'd have thought that Forest, Southampton, Fulham and Leeds would be so high?

Giving Brentford a late penalty doesn't create a week of national mourning though. Same with Forest, Southampton, Fulham or Leeds.


It isn't just late penalties we get fewer VAR penalties.



Which is no surprise really. I mean the Odegaard penalty and the Doku assault were as clear as you could get.


Look at Penalties awarded by Refs compared to by the VAR.

"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,342
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 07:07:13 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 06:52:31 pm
So this is from the big, much hyped article from Tomkins!!!!
Not sure this is statistically significant. 0.2 pens per season vs 0.5, is not exactly  make of break. How many of these pens were when teams were already 3 - 0 up or 3 - 0 down

Some people have scaped a hole in the bottom of the barrell, trying to justify their corruption/conspiracy fetish.  There have been some bad decisions that have cost us this yr, but many teams can say that

It is significant when we consistently score a hell of a lot of late goals. We have scored the most goals after the 90th minute in Premier League history with 44 goals. So you would expect us to be near the top when it comes to late penalties not joint last.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,048
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 07:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:48:12 pm
Anywhere else on the pitch it's a red simply because it's dangerous and violent.

How about a rule change Doc?

The defending team is given a choice. 1) Automatic goal awarded to attacking team and you can keep 11 players on the pitch.....or 2) Penalty to attacking team but you go down to 10 men.

Of course the later the penalty is given the less injurious it is to go down to ten men. Therefore if the penalty is awarded in injury time (only Brentford and Forest supporters will be interested in this bit) the second choice is amended to 2) Penalty to attacking team but you go down to 8 men (perhaps with the attacking team choosing the extra two players to be dismissed).

Warning. I haven't thought this through and offer it impulsively - like a rash tackle by Doku one might say.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,048
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 07:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:01:35 pm
Look at Penalties awarded by Refs compared to by the VAR.

What are these proportions meant to prove? That VAR is not very generous to Liverpool? Or that referees are very generous to Liverpool and VAR doesn't even need to get involved?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,342
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 07:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:13:26 pm
What are these proportions meant to prove? That VAR is not very generous to Liverpool? Or that referees are very generous to Liverpool and VAR doesn't even need to get involved?

Given that Liverpool and City have been the two outstanding teams over the period in question then we should be just behind City for penalties. We should also be getting VAR penalties at a similar rate. We don't.

Here are touches in the opposition box per penalty.

"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 07:29:51 pm »
Cant wait to listen to the audio on this.
Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,881
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 07:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:29:51 pm
Cant wait to listen to the audio on this.

We won't hear it.
Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 07:32:10 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:31:19 pm
We won't hear it.

Dont they have that programme with Webb and Owen?
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 07:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:32:10 pm
Dont they have that programme with Webb and Owen?

They might as well call that a PGMOL party political broadcast.

If it doesnt show them in a good light they wont be showing it unless theyre under immense pressure.
Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,881
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2341 on: Today at 07:35:02 pm »
Wrighty mentioning the charges on Sky Sports.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,082
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 07:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 06:01:23 pm
We can only hope that Man City getting that dodgy call evens itself out by Arsenal getting a drop ball against them

If Arsenal get a drop ball, that's the equivalent of 12 points and 26 goals.

Utopia!
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline greenone

  • Dai Clarkson Dai Dai!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,574
  • Some people believe in Jesus I believe in Ian Rush
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 07:52:42 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:35:02 pm
Wrighty mentioning the charges on Sky Sports.
shame there was no mention of the studs in the chest.
A football team is like a piano. You need eight men to carry it and three who can play the damn thing.  Bill Shankly

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,925
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 07:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:28:43 pm
Mad that anyone thinks anyone would give a flying fuck what a nobody says.

Problem is, this nobody is on SSN, so the fucking drooling "LiVARpool, fucking cheating scouse c*nts" fucknuggets lap it up.

Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,719
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 07:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:08:55 pm
How about a rule change Doc?

The defending team is given a choice. 1) Automatic goal awarded to attacking team and you can keep 11 players on the pitch.....or 2) Penalty to attacking team but you go down to 10 men.

Of course the later the penalty is given the less injurious it is to go down to ten men. Therefore if the penalty is awarded in injury time (only Brentford and Forest supporters will be interested in this bit) the second choice is amended to 2) Penalty to attacking team but you go down to 8 men (perhaps with the attacking team choosing the extra two players to be dismissed).

Warning. I haven't thought this through and offer it impulsively - like a rash tackle by Doku one might say.
I don't have a problem with the rules as they stand.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,342
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 08:00:40 pm »
How VAR Interventions have affected each team.

VAR - net score


    Nottm Forest +4
    Brentford +3
    Fulham +3
    Manchester City +2
    Chelsea +2
    Everton +1
    Newcastle +1
    West Ham +1
    Aston Villa 0
    Brighton & Hove Albion 0
    Luton 0
    Tottenham 0
    AFC Bournemouth -1
    Arsenal -1
    Crystal Palace -1
    Burnley -2
    Manchester United -2
    Liverpool -3
    Wolves -3
    Sheff United -4

We are minus three because of decisions like Jones Red card, Diaz wrongly disallowed goal, Odegaard hand ball and Doku challenge on Macca.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,486
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 08:10:14 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 06:52:31 pm
So this is from the big, much hyped article from Tomkins!!!!
Not sure this is statistically significant. 0.2 pens per season vs 0.5, is not exactly  make of break. How many of these pens were when teams were already 3 - 0 up or 3 - 0 down

Some people have scaped a hole in the bottom of the barrell, trying to justify their corruption/conspiracy fetish.  There have been some bad decisions that have cost us this yr, but many teams can say that
Good luck to you mate, that common sense approach isn't best appreciated around these parts.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,077
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 08:14:27 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 06:52:31 pm
So this is from the big, much hyped article from Tomkins!!!!
Not sure this is statistically significant. 0.2 pens per season vs 0.5, is not exactly  make of break. How many of these pens were when teams were already 3 - 0 up or 3 - 0 down

Some people have scaped a hole in the bottom of the barrell, trying to justify their corruption/conspiracy fetish.  There have been some bad decisions that have cost us this yr, but many teams can say that

::)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 08:21:28 pm »
Would love someone to ask Webb or PGMOL if Mac Allister catches Doku in the exact same way and then Salah scores from the loose ball what the decision would have been from Atwell.
