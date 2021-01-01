An excellent game of football marred at the end by the officials who were supposed to be the best they could select for this crucial top of the table clash.



Oliver, who not so long ago went to the Middle East to earn big bucks, was the lucky one who was chosen.

PGMOL should never have allowed this but they double down by giving him a game involving Man City which leaves him open to accusations of favouring them in a vital game. They do it because they are unaccountable and above criticism.



Oliver may not have seen the kick in the chest but he did see MacAllister fall in front of him holding his chest.

To determine what happened Oliver must ask Attwell what he has seen on replay. Its a mystery why they decided nothings wrong here. It leaves the officiating open to all sorts of accusations but they seem to be able to carry on each week without any pressure on them at all.



If the media kicked up a fuss as they did last week we may see Webb get involved but in the end it would be Carry On ******** or whatever you want to call this show. Its depressing.