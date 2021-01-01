« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #2320 on: Today at 06:02:38 pm
Liverpool are well known for scoring late goals. That would indicate that we attack a lot at the end of games. This shows the stats for late penalties.



redtel

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #2321 on: Today at 06:04:24 pm
An excellent game of football marred at the end by the officials who were supposed to be the best they could select for this crucial top of the table clash.

Oliver, who not so long ago went to the Middle East to earn big bucks, was the lucky one who was chosen.
PGMOL should never have allowed this but they double down by giving him a game involving Man City which leaves him open to accusations of favouring them in a vital game. They do it because they are unaccountable and above criticism.

Oliver may not have seen the kick in the chest but he did see MacAllister fall in front of him holding his chest.
To determine what happened Oliver must ask Attwell what he has seen on replay. Its a mystery why they decided nothings wrong here. It leaves the officiating open to all sorts of accusations but they seem to be able to carry on each week without any pressure on them at all.

If the media kicked up a fuss as they did last week we may see Webb get involved but in the end it would be Carry On ******** or whatever you want to call this show. Its depressing.


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #2322 on: Today at 06:04:34 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:53:51 pm
Part of what conspiracy? You seem to know a lot about it. Spill the beans.

I dont think there is one Andy. I was joking.


JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #2323 on: Today at 06:23:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:20:21 pm
Used to play for Doncaster Belles and works for Skyand is totally fucking clueless


You missed out the bit in bold
Wilmo

  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #2324 on: Today at 06:25:26 pm
For the record, I thought the 'tackle' from Ederson on Nunez slipped under the radar - should have been a straight red IMO. A bit wide of the goal, but any decent striker would have a decent chance of sliding that in after beating the keeper.


Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #2325 on: Today at 06:28:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:53:21 pm
Sue Smith on Ref Watch brought up the fucking drop ball again today, even said "there's no way of knowing what would have happened", Well, we could have won it back, broken and scored for one example :butt

Mad that anyone thinks anyone would give a flying fuck what a nobody says.
spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #2326 on: Today at 06:29:55 pm
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 06:25:26 pm
For the record, I thought the 'tackle' from Ederson on Nunez slipped under the radar - should have been a straight red IMO. A bit wide of the goal, but any decent striker would have a decent chance of sliding that in after beating the keeper.

Double jeopardy. We got the penalty so no red card. 
spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #2327 on: Today at 06:31:21 pm
Kelly Cates (Kenny's daughter) - 'I don't see how boot in the chest isn't foul'
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #2328 on: Today at 06:37:33 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:31:21 pm
Kelly Cates (Kenny's daughter) - 'I don't see how boot in the chest isn't foul'

Kelly is a Lady who knows more than most about the game.


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #2329 on: Today at 06:40:01 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:02:38 pm
Liverpool are well known for scoring late goals. That would indicate that we attack a lot at the end of games. This shows the stats for late penalties.



Somebody loves Brentford!

The whole graph is full of surprises. Who'd have thought that Forest, Southampton, Fulham and Leeds would be so high?


Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #2330 on: Today at 06:48:12 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:29:55 pm
Double jeopardy. We got the penalty so no red card. 
Anywhere else on the pitch it's a red simply because it's dangerous and violent.




markmywords

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #2331 on: Today at 06:52:31 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:02:38 pm
Liverpool are well known for scoring late goals. That would indicate that we attack a lot at the end of games. This shows the stats for late penalties.



So this is from the big, much hyped article from Tomkins!!!!
Not sure this is statistically significant. 0.2 pens per season vs 0.5, is not exactly  make of break. How many of these pens were when teams were already 3 - 0 up or 3 - 0 down

Some people have scaped a hole in the bottom of the barrell, trying to justify their corruption/conspiracy fetish.  There have been some bad decisions that have cost us this yr, but many teams can say that
