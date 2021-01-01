« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 78943 times)

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,315
  • And Could He Play!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 01:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:21:49 pm
Could VAR be controlled by an independent body ?

They would probably nobble that too
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 01:53:22 pm »
There is going to be a referee that does a "tell all" or writes a book in a decade saying that this was all fixed.

There is this talk of "incompetent v corrupt". The refs are literally on the books of the oil states. Howard Webb was director of Saudi Arabia referees, then you get the clowns yesterday who went and got on the UAE payroll. Howard Webb also is getting wined and dined by Manchester United, there is no incompetence here.

What is the answer though? We pushed for the audio for the Spurs goal, got it... then nothing. Back to the normal scheduling of the occasional decision going our way to make it look balanced, but getting fucked over in the key moments.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,949
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 02:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:39:13 pm
Pointless. Everyone has their price.

Correct, but at least it removes the boys club narcissistic tendencies of today.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,984
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 02:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:49:59 am
There's 100 per cent agreement over the incident in here. It's a penalty. The only disagreement is why the referee didn't give it and why VAR didn't overturn. I'm not going to visit the wilder shores where Andy and Rossi hang out to contest their explanations. But I think I can see why the referee didn't give a pen. He couldn't see the incident clearly.

There's a very misleading still photograph which has been posted several times and which suggests Oliver had a clear view. But the photo shows what happened a second after the ball had gone and the impact of the collision had turned Mac Allister sideways - partly I think because Macca was also trying to protect himself.

This gives a much better indication of what Oliver saw. You can pause the action at 32 seconds which is where Doku kicks Mac Allister. It's pretty clear from this that the referee wouldn't be able to see whether Doku had taken the ball cleanly or got the man. All he'd have seen is two players contesting the ball and the ball popping up into view. He wouldn't have been able to see the kick into Macca's chest.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1766895219604144622

This, of course, is where VAR should have stepped in and said "I think you missed this. Take a look."

Why VAR didn't do that, I don't know. It could be as Rossi strongly hints that money has been exchanged or some edict handed down from Stockley Park. It could be incompetence. It might, as some posters believe, have been unconscious bias working itself out on a systematic basis. (I forget whether Atwell is on the 'wanted' list or not).

But at least can we agree that Oliver didn't have a clear view of the incident?
Christ, please don't lump me in with the Jordan Pickford of RAWK.

Look, I'm not ordinarily a member of the tin foil hat brigade. Just as I don't give a shit about names or keep an encyclopaedic record in my head of who's referred/VAR'd what and when, and what part of Manchester they're from.

I just see an inordinate amount of gross errors that keep penalising Liverpool, and having seen the normalisation or if you like 'respectable' face of corruption elsewhere in the world, I'm not so quick to dismiss it as you are. That absolutely nothing came of the post-Spurs revelation of PGMOL's midweek jollies in the Gulf, is inexcusable. No apologies, no admission of conflict of interests, just move along there, nothing to see here. More media time was devoted to mocking Klopp's comments about a replay than anything, a classic bait and switch the narrative move we've seen more recently with the drop-ball farce at Forest, an "error" that PGMOL punished by having Tierney (?) stood down the following weekend. The accompanying apoplectic rage around that incident - with that gormless moron Jenas as the cheerleader - was insane, normally reserved for burning down orphanages. It does make you question the bigger picture here.

No question that yesterday was beyond infuriating, but it also crossed the line for me. Frequency and magnitude of these inexplicable decisions involving the top 3 or 4 sides is too blatant now. And yes, the sense of burning injustice is exacerbated by this being Jurgen's last dance, and that these fuckers seem determined - consciously or unconsciously according to your own belief - to ruin it. It's one thing to explain to your kids how a one-off Kompany screamer or 11mm clearance off the line, means we lost out on another league title, but quite another as to explain these sort of decisions.

I really hope I am wrong, because on top of financial cheating, interfering with referees (a modus operandi not unknown to Guardiola even when he didn't have a moral-free sovereign state backing him) undermines the integrity of sport in its entirety. Unfortunately, it's a near-perfect example of Occam's razor when you are forced to look at a heuristic assessment of PGMOL behaviour in the PL. All the dots don't have to join up neatly for it to be true.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:08:14 pm by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,331
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 02:06:20 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 01:53:22 pm
There is going to be a referee that does a "tell all" or writes a book in a decade saying that this was all fixed.

There is this talk of "incompetent v corrupt". The refs are literally on the books of the oil states. Howard Webb was director of Saudi Arabia referees, then you get the clowns yesterday who went and got on the UAE payroll. Howard Webb also is getting wined and dined by Manchester United, there is no incompetence here.

What is the answer though? We pushed for the audio for the Spurs goal, got it... then nothing. Back to the normal scheduling of the occasional decision going our way to make it look balanced, but getting fucked over in the key moments.

I thought that when Ferguson left, but you get a few tacit admissions that largely go unreported about the undue influence he had.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,915
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 02:07:57 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 01:53:22 pm

There is this talk of "incompetent v corrupt". The refs are literally on the books of the oil states. Howard Webb was director of Saudi Arabia referees, then you get the clowns yesterday who went and got on the UAE payroll. Howard Webb also is getting wined and dined by Manchester United, there is no incompetence here.


Don't forget ex South Yorkshire police officer.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 02:08:26 pm »
Always found it funny how we won the league in the first season var was introduced when it was implemented correctly and not intervered with or manipulated.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,984
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 02:15:06 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 01:53:22 pm
There is going to be a referee that does a "tell all" or writes a book in a decade saying that this was all fixed.
I doubt that. They have much more to lose these days. Plus that didn't really end well for Mark Halsey (I had to check name) when he claimed PGMOL told him to lie in his match report about an incident with Augero, who conveniently was then retrospectively suspended for the Manchester derby. This was way back when Ferguson was "influencing" referees.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,236
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 02:16:28 pm »
Too many egos cause this.

You see it in normal day jobs and this is no different.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online seandundee16

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 66
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 02:29:34 pm »
Having the likes of Dermot Gallagher, Dean and Clattenberg in cushy media roles is just helping to feed into the old boys club. Don't rock the boat, produce a bit of PR to smooth over controversial decisions and you will get a well paid gig covered by Sky or the state oil money. We never seem to face the same level of incompetent officiating in Europe as we get in the EPL and until they open up the referee appointments to the best whistlers abroad, there will always be the accusation of unconscious bias, inducements or worse still, corruption.   
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,003
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 02:30:57 pm »
Referees have a massive outsized influence on games with penalties and red cards.  They're such big game changers as opposed to referees in other sports.  Given the intense scrutiny on them, they're always going to close ranks and will not back down and look weak.  This leads to them making mistakes and then covering it up with nonsensical explanations or useless apologies.  They're not going to "ruin the game" (see Howard Webb in the 2010 WC final) or make controversial decisions knowing that they'd be under the microscope.  It's doubly so if they've missed something obvious on the pitch.  VAR doesn't want to embarrass their on-field mates and will contrive ways to make up explanations, knowing that complaints are futile anyway.

If you follow La Liga, it's the same shit.  Refs like Manzano, Hernandez Hernandez, etc are all ego-driven and constantly terrible.  Lahoz was a showman too (his ego would trump any PL ref by a mile).

Unless rules, governance, etc change, it'll continue this way.  Refs will make a call (or miss a call) in the heat of the moment, and it'll be a roulette wheel of VAR outcomes to reinforce or overturn calls.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,258
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 02:35:08 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:12:59 pm
Listen, we are all the fucking idiots and there is zero bias against the club.

;D

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 02:55:40 pm »
Still angry about this:

1. Why did Atwell get to "check complete" so quickly?
2. Why did Oliver not give it in the first instance?
3. Why are Sky pundits, commentators and interviewers so out of touch with the footballing public (99% of those without an agenda say it's a pen, just look at the reaction in the printed press versus Sky's desperate attempts to justify the decision after the game)
4. How will PGMOL react if we don't win the league by a small margin and it can be directly attributed to massive incompetence (at best) on their part?
5. What course of action can we take? We spoke about escalating matters after the Spurs game but nothing really happened, and then we get shafted again and again. What should we do?

People are losing faith in the integrity of the product, it is one debacle after another and PGMOL is a farce. Sky are just vacuous cheerleaders, whose contribution is best epitomized by Mr. Flip-flop Mike Dean, the comical Ali of the Premier League. The chickens will come home to roost if we don't win the PL, they should anyway...with club 115 winning nearly everything and dodgy decisions and financial skull-duggery all over the shop they have contaminated the game in every possible way, and there will be a reckoning.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,920
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 03:19:28 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 02:55:40 pm
Still angry about this:

1. Why did Atwell get to "check complete" so quickly?
2. Why did Oliver not give it in the first instance?
3. Why are Sky pundits, commentators and interviewers so out of touch with the footballing public (99% of those without an agenda say it's a pen, just look at the reaction in the printed press versus Sky's desperate attempts to justify the decision after the game)
4. How will PGMOL react if we don't win the league by a small margin and it can be directly attributed to massive incompetence (at best) on their part?
5. What course of action can we take? We spoke about escalating matters after the Spurs game but nothing really happened, and then we get shafted again and again. What should we do?

People are losing faith in the integrity of the product, it is one debacle after another and PGMOL is a farce. Sky are just vacuous cheerleaders, whose contribution is best epitomized by Mr. Flip-flop Mike Dean, the comical Ali of the Premier League. The chickens will come home to roost if we don't win the PL, they should anyway...with club 115 winning nearly everything and dodgy decisions and financial skull-duggery all over the shop they have contaminated the game in every possible way, and there will be a reckoning.

Oliver, according to Dermot Gallagher, said Doku played it first. c*nt has totally ignored the fact that its a fucking high boot :butt
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 03:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:25:26 pm
Their egos are out of control.

The audio clips you do hear are so bad. They are out of breath calling each other mate.

Good fucking process.

Didn't want his mate to get stick you see

Cheque complete, good process

:lmao
Logged

Online Enders

  • Game. Has a thing for Edward Colanderhands
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • Allez! Allez! Allez!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 04:09:28 pm »
Cheque complete, and in the post
Logged
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,079
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 04:18:20 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:05:42 pm
Christ, please don't lump me in with the Jordan Pickford of RAWK.

Look, I'm not ordinarily a member of the tin foil hat brigade. Just as I don't give a shit about names or keep an encyclopaedic record in my head of who's referred/VAR'd what and when, and what part of Manchester they're from.

I just see an inordinate amount of gross errors that keep penalising Liverpool, and having seen the normalisation or if you like 'respectable' face of corruption elsewhere in the world, I'm not so quick to dismiss it as you are. That absolutely nothing came of the post-Spurs revelation of PGMOL's midweek jollies in the Gulf, is inexcusable. No apologies, no admission of conflict of interests, just move along there, nothing to see here. More media time was devoted to mocking Klopp's comments about a replay than anything, a classic bait and switch the narrative move we've seen more recently with the drop-ball farce at Forest, an "error" that PGMOL punished by having Tierney (?) stood down the following weekend. The accompanying apoplectic rage around that incident - with that gormless moron Jenas as the cheerleader - was insane, normally reserved for burning down orphanages. It does make you question the bigger picture here.

No question that yesterday was beyond infuriating, but it also crossed the line for me. Frequency and magnitude of these inexplicable decisions involving the top 3 or 4 sides is too blatant now. And yes, the sense of burning injustice is exacerbated by this being Jurgen's last dance, and that these fuckers seem determined - consciously or unconsciously according to your own belief - to ruin it. It's one thing to explain to your kids how a one-off Kompany screamer or 11mm clearance off the line, means we lost out on another league title, but quite another as to explain these sort of decisions.

I really hope I am wrong, because on top of financial cheating, interfering with referees (a modus operandi not unknown to Guardiola even when he didn't have a moral-free sovereign state backing him) undermines the integrity of sport in its entirety. Unfortunately, it's a near-perfect example of Occam's razor when you are forced to look at a heuristic assessment of PGMOL behaviour in the PL. All the dots don't have to join up neatly for it to be true.

I don't think there is a 'grand conspiracy' with an evil cave where nefarious plans are hatched.

Like yourself, every season I see season after season of bewildering decisions (Made worse because we are supposed to be LiVARpool that the referees give everything to)

You can see how little we get when a fucking dropped ball of all things makes national news for over a week with various newspapers, pundits, managers, players and even bloody cartoon strips going on about it (Though the cartoon was pretty funny to be fair)

People say 'do you think it's a conspiracy' - I don't know what it is. I'm not in the 'know' - but in situations where there is a clear conflict of interest then there are questions to be asked.

Obviously when I've just got back from the game then I'm a bit pissed off - especially after you're talking to people at the game and then seeing it on TV where you think 'surely I must have got it wrong. Surely the ref must have got that right, but it looked obvious' to then see the replay and it's fucking worse.

This is nothing new. There has been intimidation and shady decisions, but I don't think it's ever been as obvious and as frequent as it is now. It feels like every single game there is a 'controversial' decision.

Maybe I am just a fucking idiot and there is absolutely nothing to see and it's all in my head, but I'm not the only person that thinks something fucking fishy is going on and as you say - if we had some for us and some against and they kind of evened out then you wouldn't care as much, but they all seem to be one way traffic and it's rare that we get truly 'controversial' things going our way.

All I have ever asked for and I've said it time and time and time again is a level playing field with officials getting the majority of decisions right and for nothing shady to be routinely given.

I don't feel that's happening and it's not just Liverpool FC. Every game I watch (And I don't bother much nowdays) seems to have something 'controversial' or 'mistakes being made' where certain clubs seem to get a kicking from the refs and others seem to get favoured.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,949
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 04:44:15 pm »
Why is serial cheat and multiple wives pricks Walker on sky talking about the game and the ref?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,071
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 04:48:23 pm »
If anything, there's a conspiracy to make neutrals think there is a conspiracy in Liverpool's favour. ;D

We get shat on week after week, but one decision in our favour and the entire nation is up in arms at the jammy scousers!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,920
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 04:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:48:23 pm
If anything, there's a conspiracy to make neutrals think there is a conspiracy in Liverpool's favour. ;D

We get shat on week after week, but one decision in our favour and the entire nation is up in arms at the jammy scousers!

Sue Smith on Ref Watch brought up the fucking drop ball again today, even said "there's no way of knowing what would have happened", Well, we could have won it back, broken and scored for one example :butt
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 04:55:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:53:21 pm
Sue Smith on Ref Watch brought up the fucking drop ball again today, even said "there's no way of knowing what would have happened", Well, we could have won it back, broken and scored for one example :butt

I'm glad we didnt get the penalty on Sunday cos we could have missed and they could have broken up the other end and won. Certainly wouldnt have been as big as getting a drop ball.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,445
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 04:58:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:53:21 pm
Sue Smith on Ref Watch brought up the fucking drop ball again today, even said "there's no way of knowing what would have happened", Well, we could have won it back, broken and scored for one example :butt

Of course she did, she's a bitter.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,995
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2302 on: Today at 05:00:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:53:21 pm
Sue Smith on Ref Watch brought up the fucking drop ball again today, even said "there's no way of knowing what would have happened", Well, we could have won it back, broken and scored for one example :butt
Alot of pundits are mentioning the Forest game as if it's comparable. Even heard one suggest (can't remember who) that Oliver might have given it for a lesser game but not for one of that magnitude ::)
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 05:14:16 pm »
Who the fuck is Sue Smith ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2304 on: Today at 05:14:46 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:00:09 pm
Alot of pundits are mentioning the Forest game as if it's comparable. Even heard one suggest (can't remember who) that Oliver might have given it for a lesser game but not for one of that magnitude ::)

I mean thats probably a fair point isnt it and fairly suggestive of how shit the officiating is when thats seen as a valid argument?
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2305 on: Today at 05:18:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:14:16 pm
Who the fuck is Sue Smith ?

Is what I'd like to know.
Logged

Online The WASP

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2306 on: Today at 05:19:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:14:16 pm
Who the fuck is Sue Smith ?

Bluenose ex footy player off Sky Sports. One for the tick box brigade.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,920
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 05:20:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:14:16 pm
Who the fuck is Sue Smith ?

Used to play for Doncaster Belles and works for Sky

Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 05:20:37 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:00:09 pm
Alot of pundits are mentioning the Forest game as if it's comparable. Even heard one suggest (can't remember who) that Oliver might have given it for a lesser game but not for one of that magnitude ::)
Just sums up how moronic punditry is, along with the standard of reffing.

I dont want much, just the LOTG applied fairly without fear or favour. This idea of not giving decisions because its too early in the game, or because the game is too big is utter nonsense and a construct of the media, which the refs have gone along with.

If Rodri stops a break away in the 1st minute, and then another 5 minutes later and gets booked for both, then the only person spoiling the game is Rodri, and not the ref if he sends him off.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,334
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 05:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:14:46 pm
I mean thats probably a fair point isnt it and fairly suggestive of how shit the officiating is when thats seen as a valid argument?

In that case, why did Oliver give a penalty in the Arsenal V Liverpool game in 2022 when there was the slightest contact between Jesus and Thiago.

He managed to spot that but not Gabriel's hand ball or Saka being half a mile offside in the build-up to the first goal.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Up
« previous next »
 