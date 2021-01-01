Christ, please don't lump me in with the Jordan Pickford of RAWK.



Look, I'm not ordinarily a member of the tin foil hat brigade. Just as I don't give a shit about names or keep an encyclopaedic record in my head of who's referred/VAR'd what and when, and what part of Manchester they're from.



I just see an inordinate amount of gross errors that keep penalising Liverpool, and having seen the normalisation or if you like 'respectable' face of corruption elsewhere in the world, I'm not so quick to dismiss it as you are. That absolutely nothing came of the post-Spurs revelation of PGMOL's midweek jollies in the Gulf, is inexcusable. No apologies, no admission of conflict of interests, just move along there, nothing to see here. More media time was devoted to mocking Klopp's comments about a replay than anything, a classic bait and switch the narrative move we've seen more recently with the drop-ball farce at Forest, an "error" that PGMOL punished by having Tierney (?) stood down the following weekend. The accompanying apoplectic rage around that incident - with that gormless moron Jenas as the cheerleader - was insane, normally reserved for burning down orphanages. It does make you question the bigger picture here.



No question that yesterday was beyond infuriating, but it also crossed the line for me. Frequency and magnitude of these inexplicable decisions involving the top 3 or 4 sides is too blatant now. And yes, the sense of burning injustice is exacerbated by this being Jurgen's last dance, and that these fuckers seem determined - consciously or unconsciously according to your own belief - to ruin it. It's one thing to explain to your kids how a one-off Kompany screamer or 11mm clearance off the line, means we lost out on another league title, but quite another as to explain these sort of decisions.



I really hope I am wrong, because on top of financial cheating, interfering with referees (a modus operandi not unknown to Guardiola even when he didn't have a moral-free sovereign state backing him) undermines the integrity of sport in its entirety. Unfortunately, it's a near-perfect example of Occam's razor when you are forced to look at a heuristic assessment of PGMOL behaviour in the PL. All the dots don't have to join up neatly for it to be true.



I don't think there is a 'grand conspiracy' with an evil cave where nefarious plans are hatched.Like yourself, every season I see season after season of bewildering decisions (Made worse because we are supposed to be LiVARpool that the referees give everything to)You can see how little we get when a fucking dropped ball of all things makes national news for over a week with various newspapers, pundits, managers, players and even bloody cartoon strips going on about it (Though the cartoon was pretty funny to be fair)People say 'do you think it's a conspiracy' - I don't know what it is. I'm not in the 'know' - but in situations where there is a clear conflict of interest then there are questions to be asked.Obviously when I've just got back from the game then I'm a bit pissed off - especially after you're talking to people at the game and then seeing it on TV where you think 'surely I must have got it wrong. Surely the ref must have got that right, but it looked obvious' to then see the replay and it's fucking worse.This is nothing new. There has been intimidation and shady decisions, but I don't think it's ever been as obvious and as frequent as it is now. It feels like every single game there is a 'controversial' decision.Maybe I am just a fucking idiot and there is absolutely nothing to see and it's all in my head, but I'm not the only person that thinks something fucking fishy is going on and as you say - if we had some for us and some against and they kind of evened out then you wouldn't care as much, but they all seem to be one way traffic and it's rare that we get truly 'controversial' things going our way.All I have ever asked for and I've said it time and time and time again is a level playing field with officials getting the majority of decisions right and for nothing shady to be routinely given.I don't feel that's happening and it's not just Liverpool FC. Every game I watch (And I don't bother much nowdays) seems to have something 'controversial' or 'mistakes being made' where certain clubs seem to get a kicking from the refs and others seem to get favoured.