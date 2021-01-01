There's 100 per cent agreement over the incident in here. It's a penalty. The only disagreement is why the referee didn't give it and why VAR didn't overturn. I'm not going to visit the wilder shores where Andy and Rossi hang out to contest their explanations. But I think I can see why the referee didn't give a pen. He couldn't see the incident clearly.



There's a very misleading still photograph which has been posted several times and which suggests Oliver had a clear view. But the photo shows what happened a second after the ball had gone and the impact of the collision had turned Mac Allister sideways - partly I think because Macca was also trying to protect himself.



This gives a much better indication of what Oliver saw. You can pause the action at 32 seconds which is where Doku kicks Mac Allister. It's pretty clear from this that the referee wouldn't be able to see whether Doku had taken the ball cleanly or got the man. All he'd have seen is two players contesting the ball and the ball popping up into view. He wouldn't have been able to see the kick into Macca's chest.



https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1766895219604144622



This, of course, is where VAR should have stepped in and said "I think you missed this. Take a look."



Why VAR didn't do that, I don't know. It could be as Rossi strongly hints that money has been exchanged or some edict handed down from Stockley Park. It could be incompetence. It might, as some posters believe, have been unconscious bias working itself out on a systematic basis. (I forget whether Atwell is on the 'wanted' list or not).



But at least can we agree that Oliver didn't have a clear view of the incident?



Christ, please don't lump me in with the Jordan Pickford of RAWK.Look, I'm not ordinarily a member of the tin foil hat brigade. Just as I don't give a shit about names or keep an encyclopaedic record in my head of who's referred/VAR'd what and when, and what part of Manchester they're from.I just see an inordinate amount of gross errors that keep penalising Liverpool, and having seen the normalisation or if you like 'respectable' face of corruption elsewhere in the world, I'm not so quick to dismiss it as you are. That absolutely nothing came of the post-Spurs revelation of PGMOL's midweek jollies in the Gulf, is inexcusable. No apologies, no admission of conflict of interests, just move along there, nothing to see here. More media time was devoted to mocking Klopp's comments about a replay than anything, a classic bait and switch the narrative move we've seen more recently with the drop-ball farce at Forest, an "error" that PGMOL punished by having Tierney (?) stood down the following weekend. The accompanying apoplectic rage around that incident - with that gormless moron Jenas as the cheerleader - was insane, normally reserved for burning down orphanages. It does make you question the bigger picture here.No question that yesterday was beyond infuriating, but it also crossed the line for me. Frequency and magnitude of these inexplicable decisions involving the top 3 or 4 sides is too blatant now. And yes, the sense of burning injustice is exacerbated by this being Jurgen's last dance, and that these fuckers seem determined - consciously or unconsciously according to your own belief - to ruin it. It's one thing to explain to your kids how a one-off Kompany screamer or 11mm clearance off the line, means we lost out on another league title, but quite another as to explain these sort of decisions.I really hope I am wrong, because on top of financial cheating, interfering with referees (a modus operandi not unknown to Guardiola even when he didn't have a moral-free sovereign state backing him) undermines the integrity of sport in its entirety. Unfortunately, it's a near-perfect example of Occam's razor when you are forced to look at a heuristic assessment of PGMOL behaviour in the PL. All the dots don't have to join up neatly for it to be true.