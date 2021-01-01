« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 77968 times)

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,315
  • And Could He Play!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 01:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:21:49 pm
Could VAR be controlled by an independent body ?

They would probably nobble that too
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 01:53:22 pm »
There is going to be a referee that does a "tell all" or writes a book in a decade saying that this was all fixed.

There is this talk of "incompetent v corrupt". The refs are literally on the books of the oil states. Howard Webb was director of Saudi Arabia referees, then you get the clowns yesterday who went and got on the UAE payroll. Howard Webb also is getting wined and dined by Manchester United, there is no incompetence here.

What is the answer though? We pushed for the audio for the Spurs goal, got it... then nothing. Back to the normal scheduling of the occasional decision going our way to make it look balanced, but getting fucked over in the key moments.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,948
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 02:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:39:13 pm
Pointless. Everyone has their price.

Correct, but at least it removes the boys club narcissistic tendencies of today.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,984
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 02:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:49:59 am
There's 100 per cent agreement over the incident in here. It's a penalty. The only disagreement is why the referee didn't give it and why VAR didn't overturn. I'm not going to visit the wilder shores where Andy and Rossi hang out to contest their explanations. But I think I can see why the referee didn't give a pen. He couldn't see the incident clearly.

There's a very misleading still photograph which has been posted several times and which suggests Oliver had a clear view. But the photo shows what happened a second after the ball had gone and the impact of the collision had turned Mac Allister sideways - partly I think because Macca was also trying to protect himself.

This gives a much better indication of what Oliver saw. You can pause the action at 32 seconds which is where Doku kicks Mac Allister. It's pretty clear from this that the referee wouldn't be able to see whether Doku had taken the ball cleanly or got the man. All he'd have seen is two players contesting the ball and the ball popping up into view. He wouldn't have been able to see the kick into Macca's chest.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1766895219604144622

This, of course, is where VAR should have stepped in and said "I think you missed this. Take a look."

Why VAR didn't do that, I don't know. It could be as Rossi strongly hints that money has been exchanged or some edict handed down from Stockley Park. It could be incompetence. It might, as some posters believe, have been unconscious bias working itself out on a systematic basis. (I forget whether Atwell is on the 'wanted' list or not).

But at least can we agree that Oliver didn't have a clear view of the incident?
Christ, please don't lump me in with the Jordan Pickford of RAWK.

Look, I'm not ordinarily a member of the tin foil hat brigade. Just as I don't give a shit about names or keep an encyclopaedic record in my head of who's referred/VAR'd what and when, and what part of Manchester they're from.

I just see an inordinate amount of gross errors that keep penalising Liverpool, and having seen the normalisation or if you like 'respectable' face of corruption elsewhere in the world, I'm not so quick to dismiss it as you are. That absolutely nothing came of the post-Spurs revelation of PGMOL's midweek jollies in the Gulf, is inexcusable. No apologies, no admission of conflict of interests, just move along there, nothing to see here. More media time was devoted to mocking Klopp's comments about a replay than anything, a classic bait and switch the narrative move we've seen more recently with the drop-ball farce at Forest, an "error" that PGMOL punished by having Tierney (?) stood down the following weekend. The accompanying apoplectic rage around that incident - with that gormless moron Jenas as the cheerleader - was insane, normally reserved for burning down orphanages. It does make you question the bigger picture here.

No question that yesterday was beyond infuriating, but it also crossed the line for me. Frequency and magnitude of these inexplicable decisions involving the top 3 or 4 sides is too blatant now. And yes, the sense of burning injustice is exacerbated by this being Jurgen's last dance, and that these fuckers seem determined - consciously or unconsciously according to your own belief - to ruin it. It's one thing to explain to your kids how a one-off Kompany screamer or 11mm clearance off the line, means we lost out on another league title, but quite another as to explain these sort of decisions.

I really hope I am wrong, because on top of financial cheating, interfering with referees (a modus operandi not unknown to Guardiola even when he didn't have a moral-free sovereign state backing him) undermines the integrity of sport in its entirety. Unfortunately, it's a near-perfect example of Occam's razor when you are forced to look at a heuristic assessment of PGMOL behaviour in the PL. All the dots don't have to join up neatly for it to be true.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:08:14 pm by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,331
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 02:06:20 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 01:53:22 pm
There is going to be a referee that does a "tell all" or writes a book in a decade saying that this was all fixed.

There is this talk of "incompetent v corrupt". The refs are literally on the books of the oil states. Howard Webb was director of Saudi Arabia referees, then you get the clowns yesterday who went and got on the UAE payroll. Howard Webb also is getting wined and dined by Manchester United, there is no incompetence here.

What is the answer though? We pushed for the audio for the Spurs goal, got it... then nothing. Back to the normal scheduling of the occasional decision going our way to make it look balanced, but getting fucked over in the key moments.

I thought that when Ferguson left, but you get a few tacit admissions that largely go unreported about the undue influence he had.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,915
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 02:07:57 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 01:53:22 pm

There is this talk of "incompetent v corrupt". The refs are literally on the books of the oil states. Howard Webb was director of Saudi Arabia referees, then you get the clowns yesterday who went and got on the UAE payroll. Howard Webb also is getting wined and dined by Manchester United, there is no incompetence here.


Don't forget ex South Yorkshire police officer.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 02:08:26 pm »
Always found it funny how we won the league in the first season var was introduced when it was implemented correctly and not intervered with or manipulated.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,984
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 02:15:06 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 01:53:22 pm
There is going to be a referee that does a "tell all" or writes a book in a decade saying that this was all fixed.
I doubt that. They have much more to lose these days. Plus that didn't really end well for Mark Halsey (I had to check name) when he claimed PGMOL told him to lie in his match report about an incident with Augero, who conveniently was then retrospectively suspended for the Manchester derby. This was way back when Ferguson was "influencing" referees.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,234
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 02:16:28 pm »
Too many egos cause this.

You see it in normal day jobs and this is no different.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Up
« previous next »
 