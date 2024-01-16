« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 77208 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,330
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 12:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:42:28 am
I'm torn on this mate. I don't think it's wise to devise a 'protocol' for what might be called 'incidents of exceptionally critical importance' - such as incidents that might affect the Title race at the business end of the season (like this one). I think the protocols should cover every eventuality and be equally applied to a mundane mid-table clash between Brighton and Brentford as much as a Title-decider between us and Man City. 'Equality before the Law' if you like.

Then it becomes a question of whether an unsighted referee should always ask for a second opinion from VAR each time he can't quite see what happened. If you think the answer should always be 'yes', fair play to you. But it will mean stopping the game a lot. Is that a price worth paying? Many think not, believing that VAR is already too intrusive. People sometimes cite rugby union as an exemplar, but rugby union is a very slow game with terrible rhythm and an awful lot of standing around doing nothing. Video interruptions don't violate the flow of the game as they do in a fast-moving, ever-flowing sport like footy.

The initiative yesterday had to come from Attwell. He had to act quickly, but that shouldn't have been too much of a problem. When you look at the camera angle facing Mac Allister you can immediately see what happened. The failure was his alone.

Why would you have to stop the game. The referee asks the VAR to check an incident and the game continues until the next stoppage in play. As for the ref asking what happened that is exactly what Kavanagh did when Gravenberch was injured by Caicedo. Unfortunately Brooks lied and said Caicedo slipped.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,528
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 12:34:49 pm »
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,579
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 12:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:30:57 pm
Mac Allister clearly gets there first on the other angle, maddening.
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1bbzv00/original_tv_angle_shows_macallister_gets_the/

Yeah exactly. Dermott has basically said Michael Oliver said Doku plays the ball (even though his view isn't clear), so the VAR room didn't bother to challenge him. But if you slow it down (which VAR could have easily done), Mac Allister clearly gets the first touch. But it also doesn't matter if he plays the ball first with a high foot. So all in all it's all a bit rubbish.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,805
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 12:37:44 pm »
The idea that once you check the monitor, the decision automatically will change makes zero sense. Yesterday was a perfect opportunity for Oliver to go to the monitor to confirm what he thought.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,043
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 12:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:28:55 pm
Maybe the dizziness because you act like a fish out of water flapping around everytime AI proves you wrong like when the PGMOL rewarded Mason

It could be that. Thanks.

This, I guess, is the same Mason who got sacked by PGMOL?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,365
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 12:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:34:01 pm
Why would you have to stop the game. The referee asks the VAR to check an incident and the game continues until the next stoppage in play. As for the ref asking what happened that is exactly what Kavanagh did when Gravenberch was injured by Caicedo. Unfortunately Brooks lied and said Caicedo slipped.

SOS has clarified that he prefer the referee take a minute to make himself sure, and go over to the monitor if necessary. That necessarily means that the game cant go on. You could read the posts before jumping onto Yorky 
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,876
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 12:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:34:01 pm
Why would you have to stop the game. The referee asks the VAR to check an incident and the game continues until the next stoppage in play. As for the ref asking what happened that is exactly what Kavanagh did when Gravenberch was injured by Caicedo. Unfortunately Brooks lied and said Caicedo slipped.
Wasn't he suggesting that the ref would be going to the monitor a lot of times a game, which would be total rubbish.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,330
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 12:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:37:59 pm
SOS has clarified that he prefer the referee take a minute to make himself sure, and go over to the monitor if necessary. That necessarily means that the game cant go on. You could read the posts before jumping onto Yorky 

The game can continue until there is a stoppage in play. The ref can then ask to see the incident.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,043
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 12:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:41:23 pm
The game can continue until there is a stoppage in play. The ref can then ask to see the incident.

I accepted that. Indeed I offered that up as a possibility if the referee is unsighted. But it has to be evenly applied. It would lead to a lot more interruptions in play of course. Many fans would find that annoying.

The best scenario yesterday is that VAR would have done a check on his own initiative and then alerted the referee.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,876
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 12:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:41:23 pm
The game can continue until there is a stoppage in play. The ref can then ask to see the incident.
This would lead to a long-winded spectacle as ref goes and looks at monitor again and again.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,330
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 12:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:38:23 pm
Wasn't he suggesting that the ref would be going to the monitor a lot of times a game, which would be total rubbish.

The reason they have two VARs is so that one can review an incident whilst the other can watch the game as it continues in real time. As soon as Oliver sees that Macca is injured and has been felled in the box he should be asking his fellow UAE holidaymakers to check to see how Macca got injured.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,758
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 12:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:41:23 pm
The game can continue until there is a stoppage in play. The ref can then ask to see the incident.
In my opinion, this is how VAR should work. If the ref isn't sure about a decision, he let's play continue but indicates he will review it at the next break in play. When that arrives, he goes over to the monitor and reviews it.

One referee using their own subjective opinion rather than being told to go to the monitor by someone elses subjective opinion.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 12:48:05 pm »
Decent bit from Sky here on the incident, general consensus is its a penalty and they also touch on the fact that Oliver didnt have a clear view of it as Mac Allisters body was blocking it:

https://x.com/liam_carter67/status/1767165835913675262?s=46
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,330
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 12:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:45:08 pm
This would lead to a long-winded spectacle as ref goes and looks at monitor again and again.

The referee should be asking the VAR if he needs to have a look. There are two possibilities for me either Oliver hasn't seen it properly. Or he has and is inept or worse.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,326
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 12:48:47 pm »
Not a good source (Richard Keys!) but some interesting comments here about Oliver:

What did Jurgen Klopp have for lunch if he thought Stewart Attwell was going to tell Michael Oliver hed made a mistake? There was no chance of that happening. Zero. None. Not Sunday. Not ever. And Ive been telling you all this for months now.

Of course Liverpool shouldve had a late pen - but once Oliver had decided otherwise, Attwell was in a really invidious position. There was no way he was going to ask Oliver to go to the monitor.

Not since Saturday, September 4 2022 has that happened. Do you remember the incident? The match was Forest v Bournemouth. Forest were awarded a pen by Oliver when Bournemouths Lloyd Kelly handled.

Before the kick was taken, Oliver was invited to the monitor to review his decision. He decided his original call was correct. Of course he did.

At the time we all praised him for having the guts to stick with his decision. I believe it was the first time a ref had stayed with his on-field call after being sent to check it. Well - overturn it, because that always happens.

What isnt so well known - but Ive referred to it before - is that Oliver was furious hed been asked to check his decision and he let his colleagues know, in no uncertain terms, at their next meeting. I cant think of too many times since - if any - when Oliver has been back to a monitor. I would add that hes one of the busiest when hes in the bunker - but the message is clear when hes got the whistle - dont bother me.

I mentioned this only last week. Ive lost count of the other occasions when Ive referred to it. Ive had people ridicule me for sticking to my guns on it - but now do you believe me?

Oliver is a fool to himself behaving the way he does. Perhaps he didnt see Doku do his Nigel de Jong impression? Whats wrong with checking? Or perhaps Guardiolas pre-match comments (which the FA should ask him for his observations on) were rolling around in his mind? Whatever - Attwell failed to do his job properly.

I read as I write that Attwell believed Dokus foot was in a reasonable position. Please. Why do we go through this farce every week? You got it wrong guys. No amount of covering up or excuses will change that.

Oh. Craig Pawson got another one wrong as well. How on earth did Jakub Moder stay on the pitch at Brighton? Was his foot in an reasonable position as well guys?

I guess you could argue that Pawson shouldnt have been needed in the bunker, because Michael Salisbury shouldve shown red immediately that Moder assaulted Neco Williams. Its worth pointing out that both refs have got form when it comes to howlers this season.

It isnt getting any better Howard (showbiz showbiz showbiz) is it? But I guess theyre giving you plenty to go at on the next episode of Sorry! And get a grip on Oliver.

As for the game at Anfield - it was terrific. We really enjoyed it here in the Middle East. I went on air a little concerned that it might let us down - as so many big games have recently - but there was no need to worry. Everyone gave everything theyd got - except for Pep Guardiola post match - again.

What is it with this guy? Guardiola was just plain rude our reporter - the excellent Andy Kerr. If Id been Kerr Id have shut the interview down and walked away. And I told him as much afterwards.

Guardiola was a disgrace. He couldnt be bothered. He offered nothing - just one-word answers and a daft smile. He looked at Kerr like he was a piece of shit on his shoe. He did the same last week. In fact - he does the same most weeks. Im told he was just as dismissive to my mate Jan Fjortoft, but I havent spoken to Jan so Im not certain.

Guardiola only talks to journos because hes contracted to do so. He let his feelings about us be known at a press conference last week.

But heres the thing Senor Guardiola. Were all trying to do a job - just like you. Nobody, whilst doing that job, deserves to be ridiculed by you. Andy Kerr deserved better Sunday, not because you have a contractual obligation to speak to him - but because you have a moral obligation to treat him - and others - with manners and respect.

Andy is talking to you as a conduit between you and your supporters - and there are more of them in our broadcast area than anywhere else in the world.

Ive suggested to my bosses that we should simply ignore you unless you come down off your high horse and behave. Sadly that wont happen. But it should.

I could understand Guardiolas attitude a little more if the pen had been given. If City had been beaten. If frustration had got the better of him - but none of those things applied.

When I watch him, Guardiola gives me the impression that nobody has a right to ask him questions, because none of us has the same lofty genius that he clearly believes elevates him above everybody else. He might be right - but, as my old mum used to say - good manners cost nothing.
https://richardajkeys.com/index.php/blog/408-what-did-klopp-have-for-lunch
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,268
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 12:49:09 pm »
I mean there is no debate, it was a pen any way you slice it.

The only discussion is why they decided to not give it. The rules state it is a pen so with a few of them there that rules that out, as someone would know.

That only leaves bottling it, bias in not wanting to give us the win, or something more sinister regarding the refs team being flown out to Abu Dhabi and the same team who denied the Diaz goal for offside.

We can argue that one until the cows come home and nobody except themselves will know for sure.

For me that only leaves the club being able to do something about it, which isnt much, but if they at least call them out more then more pressure may build.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 