Not a good source (Richard Keys!) but some interesting comments here about Oliver:
What did Jurgen Klopp have for lunch if he thought Stewart Attwell was going to tell Michael Oliver hed made a mistake? There was no chance of that happening. Zero. None. Not Sunday. Not ever. And Ive been telling you all this for months now.Of course Liverpool shouldve had a late pen - but once Oliver had decided otherwise, Attwell was in a really invidious position. There was no way he was going to ask Oliver to go to the monitor.
Not since Saturday, September 4 2022 has that happened. Do you remember the incident? The match was Forest v Bournemouth. Forest were awarded a pen by Oliver when Bournemouths Lloyd Kelly handled.
Before the kick was taken, Oliver was invited to the monitor to review his decision. He decided his original call was correct. Of course he did.At the time we all praised him for having the guts to stick with his decision. I believe it was the first time a ref had stayed with his on-field call after being sent to check it. Well - overturn it, because that always happens.
What isnt so well known - but Ive referred to it before - is that Oliver was furious hed been asked to check his decision and he let his colleagues know, in no uncertain terms, at their next meeting. I cant think of too many times since - if any - when Oliver has been back to a monitor. I would add that hes one of the busiest when hes in the bunker - but the message is clear when hes got the whistle - dont bother me.
I mentioned this only last week. Ive lost count of the other occasions when Ive referred to it. Ive had people ridicule me for sticking to my guns on it - but now do you believe me?
Oliver is a fool to himself behaving the way he does. Perhaps he didnt see Doku do his Nigel de Jong impression? Whats wrong with checking? Or perhaps Guardiolas pre-match comments (which the FA should ask him for his observations on) were rolling around in his mind? Whatever - Attwell failed to do his job properly.
I read as I write that Attwell believed Dokus foot was in a reasonable position. Please. Why do we go through this farce every week? You got it wrong guys. No amount of covering up or excuses will change that.
Oh. Craig Pawson got another one wrong as well. How on earth did Jakub Moder stay on the pitch at Brighton? Was his foot in an reasonable position as well guys?
I guess you could argue that Pawson shouldnt have been needed in the bunker, because Michael Salisbury shouldve shown red immediately that Moder assaulted Neco Williams. Its worth pointing out that both refs have got form when it comes to howlers this season.
It isnt getting any better Howard (showbiz showbiz showbiz) is it? But I guess theyre giving you plenty to go at on the next episode of Sorry! And get a grip on Oliver.
As for the game at Anfield - it was terrific. We really enjoyed it here in the Middle East. I went on air a little concerned that it might let us down - as so many big games have recently - but there was no need to worry. Everyone gave everything theyd got - except for Pep Guardiola post match - again.
What is it with this guy? Guardiola was just plain rude our reporter - the excellent Andy Kerr. If Id been Kerr Id have shut the interview down and walked away. And I told him as much afterwards.
Guardiola was a disgrace. He couldnt be bothered. He offered nothing - just one-word answers and a daft smile. He looked at Kerr like he was a piece of shit on his shoe. He did the same last week. In fact - he does the same most weeks. Im told he was just as dismissive to my mate Jan Fjortoft, but I havent spoken to Jan so Im not certain.
Guardiola only talks to journos because hes contracted to do so. He let his feelings about us be known at a press conference last week.
But heres the thing Senor Guardiola. Were all trying to do a job - just like you. Nobody, whilst doing that job, deserves to be ridiculed by you. Andy Kerr deserved better Sunday, not because you have a contractual obligation to speak to him - but because you have a moral obligation to treat him - and others - with manners and respect.
Andy is talking to you as a conduit between you and your supporters - and there are more of them in our broadcast area than anywhere else in the world.
Ive suggested to my bosses that we should simply ignore you unless you come down off your high horse and behave. Sadly that wont happen. But it should.
I could understand Guardiolas attitude a little more if the pen had been given. If City had been beaten. If frustration had got the better of him - but none of those things applied.
When I watch him, Guardiola gives me the impression that nobody has a right to ask him questions, because none of us has the same lofty genius that he clearly believes elevates him above everybody else. He might be right - but, as my old mum used to say - good manners cost nothing.https://richardajkeys.com/index.php/blog/408-what-did-klopp-have-for-lunch