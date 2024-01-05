« previous next »
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 10:27:25 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:41:54 am
The same Mike Dean who said it was a penalty then changed his mind.

I didnt see the post game stuff yesterday.  Why did Dean change his mind?  Assuming he gave a reason.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 10:28:05 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:27:25 am
I didnt see the post game stuff yesterday.  Why did Dean change his mind?  Assuming he gave a reason.

The reason was that VAR said it wasn't a penalty.  He literally changed his mind the instant they said that, it was embarrassing.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 10:28:06 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:51:29 am

IF it is just honest mistakes and it's because the refs and people that run the VAR are just shite at their jobs then that's fine.

FUCKING. SACK. THEM.

Get top refs from around the world that befit this competiiton because it's crystal clear that if these 'mistakes' are honest then they aren't up to the job.


This is a good point.

I know the old adage that we can't compare football to a "normal" job - but if it were any other line of work if your decision making was this bad, this consistently, you would be out on your arse.

They're either just really really bad - in which case they should be sacked - or they're really really biased - in which case they should be sacked.

What I'm seeing or hearing or reading about isn't refereeing. It seems a deliberate, conscious effort to apply some kind of artificial "balance" to a game, rather than actually referee that match in front of them as it unfolds.

Ole's United wracking up a ridiculous number of penalties over two seasons - which then mysteriously dry up once Jurgen actually points it out. Spurs having two sent off against Chelsea barely five weeks after we had two sent off playing against them - and of course us having a perfectly good goal ruled out. A furore over a drop ball incident leading to a death-knell winner leads a referee to worry about giving Liverpool two penalties in a game, with a potential two late goal winners in a row?

I'm not saying they're in cahoots with SKY to create a "spectacle" for viewers to chew over, or to generate clickbait. I'm saying there is something off. As I said before, if it's hard, irrefutable evidence you're after, then I can't help you. But when you look at all these decisions, doesn't something feel... off to you?

It's sometimes said that a lot of refs seem to want to be the centre of attention in a game and that they almost seem to enjoy creating talking points. I'm not convinced of that. If anything, I think they're cracking under the scrutiny, and it's affecting their decision making. I don't know much about the law of averages or statistics, but referees being this awful, this consistently, is not natural. When a game stands out because it was reffed decently, there's a problem.

Increasingly I am sensing that results feel... artificial in some way; manufactured. Not through corruption; but as if referees know they're so bad, and they're constantly behind the decision making curve - they're trying to make up for poor/controversial decisions in previous games by reading their next game differently.

Whether intentional or not, I feel results are being manipulated.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 10:28:13 am »
Quote from: Haaaank on Today at 10:26:21 am
I'm pretty sure I remember in one of our games the referee went over to the monitor and didn't overturn his original decision, the one any only time I have ever seen that happen. I don't watch much football outside of our games though.

I cant remember that ever happening but thats not to say it didnt, the point remains though that they almost never do once sent to the monitor which inevitably makes the VAR reluctant to recommend a
Monitor review as the reality is it means the initial decision is getting overturned.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 10:30:08 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:30:47 am
What I still don't understand is that if it's so blatant, if it's clearly corruption, if there's no question that there's something dodgy going on, why isn't the media running with it?  This would be the biggest story in the history of British football and there are plenty of Liverpool-friendly journalists knocking about.

The media were all happy to report on the refs and their jollies to oil states.

Simple, don't bite the hand that feeds
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 10:30:14 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:41:13 am
So you're saying the media are complicit in the corruption?

Why does he have to know the answer to the reason why its happenning? He doesnt work for Interpol.

If you cant acknowledge that Liverpool get a huge amount of decisions against them, not for them when they are very obviously should be and that it happens very frequently then youre not paying attention.

He may not know the reason why but the what is now a huge body of work for this season alone.

The compare it to a team like Man City. The worst thing that has happened to them is an advantage being whistled early.

Then go back to last season and the season before that etc. it is staggeringly one sided who is getting fucked over.


Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 10:31:38 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:28:13 am
I cant remember that ever happening but thats not to say it didnt, the point remains though that they almost never do once sent to the monitor which inevitably makes the VAR reluctant to recommend a
Monitor review as the reality is it means the initial decision is getting overturned.
I may be wrong, I couldn't tell you what game it was. I seem to remember the overturn would have been in our favour and when the Ref went to the monitor I was happy because I thought it was going to get overturned but nope. I could have dreamt it though  ;D
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 10:33:48 am »
I think as a few posts from people either side of the argument suggest its all just so fucking tiring now.

Whatever is at play, from incompetence to bias to corruption ( but for me it simply can not be incompetence to be continually happening to us season after season) theres just nothing anyone can do and its a case of hoping we get enough points.

The club are the only ones who can do anything  by continually calling it out but it seems they dont have the energy or will to do it. Strange as after the threatening in tone letter after the var offside fiasco the club seem to have shut up shop.

If its another season where these decisions deny us a title then for many itll be another reason to fuck it off even more.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 10:34:52 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:18:25 am
Oliver's bottled it and left it to VAR, the VAR official doesn't want to make the decision either. Typical of a useless system.

That's it in a nutshell. Another example of how VAR is actually detrimental to correct calls from the officials....the on-field ref shuns the responsibility because he knows the magnitude of the call but also knows there's a safety net in VAR ....and the safety net - hundreds of miles away from the heat of the action - blithely dismisses it with undue haste - a tell-tale sign that they too want no part in making such a season-defining decision.....id go as far as to say without VAR, Oliver is giving that penalty all day long....the system as it stands, is fucked
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 10:37:21 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:28:13 am
I cant remember that ever happening but thats not to say it didnt, the point remains though that they almost never do once sent to the monitor which inevitably makes the VAR reluctant to recommend a
Monitor review as the reality is it means the initial decision is getting overturned.

From 5th Jan 2024.

Quote
Of the 55 times referees have been advised to overturn their decisions in the Premier League this season, they've done so 54 times.

The only example so far this season came in September, when Darren England handed Aston Villa a stoppage-time penalty for Chris Richards' tackle on Ollie Watkins in their win over Crystal Palace.

Richards made contact with both the ball and the Villa striker, prompting enough doubt over the decision for Robert Jones, the VAR, to call for England to review his decision.

But after a lengthy process, the referee backed his original call, allowing Douglas Luiz to convert the spot-kick and claim a dramatic victory.

Paddy McCarthy, who was standing in for Roy Hodgson as Palace boss, said: "The result just leaves a really bitter taste in our mouths.

"If it takes five minutes to make a decision, that tells you everything you need to know."

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11096/13042510/do-premier-league-referees-ever-overrule-the-var-the-data-show-its-rare-but-it-does-happen
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 10:40:45 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:34:52 am
That's it in a nutshell. Another example of how VAR is actually detrimental to correct calls from the officials....the on-field ref shuns the responsibility because he knows the magnitude of the call but also knows there's a safety net in VAR ....and the safety net - hundreds of miles away from the heat of the action - blithely dismisses it with undue haste - a tell-tale sign that they too want no part in making such a season-defining decision.....id go as far as to say without VAR, Oliver is giving that penalty all day long....the system as it stands, is fucked

Id pretty much agree with that, not certain Oliver would have given it (or even saw it) if there was no VAR but the scenario you describe definitely does happen in different instances anyway.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 10:44:00 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:51:29 am
FUCKING. SACK. THEM.

This is key for me. I've never believed in any conspiracies or money changing hands, but I'm still happy to call PGMOL a thoroughly corrupt organisation. Jobs for the boys, covering up for each other, no accountability, being free to be as terrible as you like at your job and still facing no consequences, all of that falls under corruption.

People ask for evidence of corruption, but the fact all these incompetent people are still in their jobs is evidence enough. It doesn't need investigative journalism to uncover it, it's all happening in plain sight.

In any other line of work, these people would have been sacked long ago.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2172 on: Today at 10:45:39 am »
Have the refereeing mafia come out and explained their view on the decision yet?

I reckon John Henry is totaling these up. I'm still hanging onto what the club said after the Spurs incident.

We know that the league can be lost by 1 point all too well, and it looks like it may well be again this season. These consistent high profile mistakes are becoming worse and worse.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2173 on: Today at 10:45:58 am »
Quote from: Haaaank on Today at 10:31:38 am
I may be wrong, I couldn't tell you what game it was. I seem to remember the overturn would have been in our favour and when the Ref went to the monitor I was happy because I thought it was going to get overturned but nope. I could have dreamt it though  ;D
Just found this, it was 3 years ago against Everton ha ha.

Back in February 2021, Everton wrapped up their first win at Anfield since 1999 when the striker was tripped by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the area, with the Toffees scoring the penalty to seal a 2-0 win.

Kavanagh adjudged Alexander-Arnold, who was already on the floor after sliding to attempt to block Calvert-Lewin's shot, to have tripped the Everton striker as he attempted to retrieve the rebound.

The on-field official was advised by Andre Marriner, the VAR, to review the incident at the monitor but quickly decided to stand by his decision.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp said: "The way VAR calls him over in a situation like that, then I think he is in doubt about the decision. But he needed only a second.

"He went there, watched from three or four yards, then turned and... penalty. He obviously saw something that all other people didn't see.

"Everybody tells me the same: 'How can it be a penalty?'."
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2174 on: Today at 10:47:42 am »
Quote from: Haaaank on Today at 10:45:58 am
Just found this, it was 3 years ago against Everton ha ha.

Back in February 2021, Everton wrapped up their first win at Anfield since 1999 when the striker was tripped by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the area, with the Toffees scoring the penalty to seal a 2-0 win.

Kavanagh adjudged Alexander-Arnold, who was already on the floor after sliding to attempt to block Calvert-Lewin's shot, to have tripped the Everton striker as he attempted to retrieve the rebound.

The on-field official was advised by Andre Marriner, the VAR, to review the incident at the monitor but quickly decided to stand by his decision.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp said: "The way VAR calls him over in a situation like that, then I think he is in doubt about the decision. But he needed only a second.

"He went there, watched from three or four yards, then turned and... penalty. He obviously saw something that all other people didn't see.

"Everybody tells me the same: 'How can it be a penalty?'."

To be fair that doesnt count because I quickly blanked everything involved in that season other than the Alisson goal from my mind. :lmao
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2175 on: Today at 10:47:55 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:44:00 am
This is key for me. I've never believed in any conspiracies or money changing hands, but I'm still happy to call PGMOL a thoroughly corrupt organisation. Jobs for the boys, covering up for each other, no accountability, being free to be as terrible as you like at your job and still facing no consequences, all of that falls under corruption.

People ask for evidence of corruption, but the fact all these incompetent people are still in their jobs is evidence enough. It doesn't need investigative journalism to uncover it, it's all happening in plain sight.

In any other line of work, these people would have been sacked long ago.

If the PGMOL acts as an organisation independent of the Premier League, the PL needs to start fining them for their mistakes which cost clubs points. They get away with influencing the league without punishment at the moment, and some actual meritocracy in the refereeing world is much needed.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2176 on: Today at 10:48:51 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:47:42 am
To be fair that doesnt count because I quickly blanked everything involved in that season other than the Alisson goal from my mind. :lmao
Probably the same reason I had to google it  ;D ;D
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2177 on: Today at 10:49:06 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:26:33 am
Why do you keep showing us an incident that we all think was a penalty?

Because it a disgrace anyone can view that, be it ref, VAR, or anyone with a functioning brain can view that and not conclude its a foul and therefore a penalty regardless of whether he got the ball first (which he didn't).
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2178 on: Today at 10:49:31 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:44:00 am
This is key for me. I've never believed in any conspiracies or money changing hands, but I'm still happy to call PGMOL a thoroughly corrupt organisation. Jobs for the boys, covering up for each other, no accountability, being free to be as terrible as you like at your job and still facing no consequences, all of that falls under corruption.

People ask for evidence of corruption, but the fact all these incompetent people are still in their jobs is evidence enough. It doesn't need investigative journalism to uncover it, it's all happening in plain sight.

In any other line of work, these people would have been sacked long ago.

The thing is mate, PGMOL is corrupt so they wont sack him.

Ive absolutely no doubt its corrupt in much a similar way that I think a lot of police forces are corrupt. Its an old boys network who are arsed about protecting their mates far more than they are about giving the correct decisions.

What I dont think is happening is that the corruption is any kind of pre-conceived attempt to disadvantage Liverpool Football Club.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2179 on: Today at 10:50:42 am »
gobshite carragher saying it wasnt a pen
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2180 on: Today at 10:51:29 am »
One little thing that didn't help our penalty claim was that none of the Liverpool players in the box reacted. Mo indeed seemed willing to trample on the downed Mac Allister to get to the ball! But so far as I could see not a single Red raised their hands for a pen.

This certainly doesn't mean that it shouldn't have been a penalty. Not all fouls are immediately evident. And in any case it's pretty well understood that Liverpool players under Klopp have their eye on the ball first, second and third. But I think it does make it easier for the referees and VAR to ignore a penalty claim if no one appeals for one.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2181 on: Today at 10:52:15 am »
It's simple. Do you think Michael Oliver won't really have the money he earned reffing one game in Abu on his mind when a decision like this needs to be made?

It reeks.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2182 on: Today at 10:53:37 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:51:29 am
One little thing that didn't help our penalty claim was that none of the Liverpool players in the box reacted. Mo indeed seemed willing to trample on the downed Mac Allister to get to the ball! But so far as I could see not a single Red raised their hands for a pen.

This certainly doesn't mean that it shouldn't have been a penalty. Not all fouls are immediately evident. And in any case it's pretty well understood that Liverpool players under Klopp have their eye on the ball first, second and third. But I think it does make it easier for the referees and VAR to ignore a penalty claim if no one appeals for one.

About 60,000 people appealed for it.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 10:54:07 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:51:29 am
One little thing that didn't help our penalty claim was that none of the Liverpool players in the box reacted. Mo indeed seemed willing to trample on the downed Mac Allister to get to the ball! But so far as I could see not a single Red raised their hands for a pen.

This certainly doesn't mean that it shouldn't have been a penalty. Not all fouls are immediately evident. And in any case it's pretty well understood that Liverpool players under Klopp have their eye on the ball first, second and third. But I think it does make it easier for the referees and VAR to ignore a penalty claim if no one appeals for one.

Didnt stop them ruling out the goal against when not one of their players appealed.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 10:54:25 am »
I don't care about corruption, bias etc.
This is what I care about, table as it should have been if only three blatant, 100% decisions were correctly made.
Last nights penalty, Odegaard handball and Spurs goal.

Liverpool 69
Arsenal 62
City 61

That is basically title won in March and we well fucking deserved it btw.
If we fail to win by a point or two - I hope club hires the worst gang of attorneys and goes after PGMOL.
Bring everything to light, compare decisions, put motherfuckers out in the open and make them explain.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2185 on: Today at 10:57:20 am »
https://twitter.com/paul_tomkins/status/1766884932515762178

Upcoming article from Paul Tomkins on penalties, analysing all 800 penalties given in PL since 2016.

Quote
Also, I've been doing some more penalty research (all c.800 in PL since 2016) this week. Liverpool almost never get penalties in the first 15 minutes, and are amongst the very lowest for penalties at 90 minutes or more, despite best attacking late in games.

Quote
I've written most of the article but I'll update it and publish tomorrow. The stats are astounding. Virtually every other PL club gets more penalties in key stages of games. Even a stonewall at Anfield isn't given.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2186 on: Today at 10:57:40 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:53:37 am
About 60,000 people appealed for it.

If that had happened to City they would have got in the ref's face like they did against Everton and would have been given the penalty. We're too nice at times.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2187 on: Today at 10:58:23 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:06:22 am
I dunno, I don't think you can have the ref asking the VAR if he should go check the video himself for stuff like this, otherwise what's the point of the VAR guys?  He could just go over to the monitor himself when he's unsure about something.

But I think once you give a call one way, you're going to stick with that unless instructed otherwise by VAR.  They 100% should've asked him to review it.

The ref can definitely ask to be shown the video. It says so in the famous VAR-protocol we're constantly hearing about. This is how it describes the process (after a review has been started):

Quote
The VAR describes to the referee what can be seen on the TV replay(s) and the referee then:

    shows the TV signal (if not already shown) and goes to the referee review area to view replay footage  on-field review (OFR)  before making a final decision. The other match officials will not review the footage unless, in exceptional circumstances, asked to do so by the referee

    or

    makes a final decision based on the referees own perception and the information from the VAR, and, where appropriate, input from other match officials  VAR-only review

https://www.theifab.com/laws/latest/video-assistant-referee-var-protocol/#procedures

So, in this instance Oliver should have asked "Sorry mate, I didn't see what happened and whether there was contact between the two players. What did you see?" The VAR then describes that there is contact between the players and whatever else he sees. What should have happened next is that Oliver goes to the monitor to look at the whole thing himself, as further on in the VAR-protocol it says:

Quote
For subjective decisions, e.g. intensity of a foul challenge, interference at offside, handball considerations, an on-field review (OFR) is appropriate

For factual decisions e.g. position of an offence or player (offside), point of contact (handball/foul), location (inside or outside the penalty area), ball out of play etc. a VAR-only review is usually appropriate but an on-field review (OFR) can be used for a factual decision if it will help manage the players/match or sell the decision (e.g. a crucial match-deciding decision late in the game)

The problem is that none of this ever happens and the famous VAR-protocol only plays a part when it can confirm that the process of fucking us over was right (for an example see the famous 'Can't do anything'-thingy after the non-goal at Spurs). We should have seen the ref going to the monitor in the League Cup final and we should have seen the ref going to the monitor for the penalty incident yesterday. Yet, they didn't and we've never heard why they didn't, when VAR-protocol clearly says that's what should happen.

Just to say it again, nowhere in the VAR-protocol does it say the VAR tells the ref to go the monitor or that the ref needs to ask for permission to go the monitor, because VAR is not the refs boss. The ref makes ALL the decisions.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2188 on: Today at 10:59:18 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:54:25 am
I don't care about corruption, bias etc.
This is what I care about, table as it should have been if only three blatant, 100% decisions were correctly made.
Last nights penalty, Odegaard handball and Spurs goal.

Liverpool 69
Arsenal 62
City 61

That is basically title won in March and we well fucking deserved it btw.
If we fail to win by a point or two - I hope club hires the worst gang of attorneys and goes after PGMOL.
Bring everything to light, compare decisions, put motherfuckers out in the open and make them explain.

The Club wont do that.

You can argue that the Spurs or Arsenal games may have gone a different way as loads of football to play.

This decision is black and white though as its last kick of the game and swings a close title race in our favour. Only Oliver and Atwell know why they didnt give it.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2189 on: Today at 10:59:31 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:27:25 am
I didnt see the post game stuff yesterday.  Why did Dean change his mind?  Assuming he gave a reason.
He's a yes man. It's pointless having him on commentary.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2190 on: Today at 11:00:53 am »
Remember when Mane got sent off for that high boot? 🙄
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2191 on: Today at 11:02:14 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:00:53 am
Remember when Mane got sent off for that high boot? 🙄

All high boots should result in a foul as per their own rules.

I suspect we will see a similar penalty given in next couple of weeks and all the gobshites will agree.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2192 on: Today at 11:06:37 am »
Do we know for definite that Atwell didn't ask Oliver to look at it?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2193 on: Today at 11:08:08 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:00:53 am
Remember when Mane got sent off for that high boot? 🙄

Indeed, what team was it that benefitted from that again?

Ohhh yess Manchester City, this is a bit of a theme isn't it?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2194 on: Today at 11:09:33 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:44:00 am
This is key for me. I've never believed in any conspiracies or money changing hands,

What do you mean never believed? Do you think Oliver went on holiday? https://tribuna.com/en/news/arsenal-2023-10-10-michael-olivers-recent-trip-to-uae-revealed-same-ref-who-didnt-send-kovacic-off-twice/
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2195 on: Today at 11:11:53 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 11:06:37 am
Do we know for definite that Atwell didn't ask Oliver to look at it?

We were told Atwell cleared it.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2196 on: Today at 11:13:29 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:11:53 am
We were told Atwell cleared it.


Atwell "It was a mutual coming together"
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2197 on: Today at 11:13:36 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:51:29 am
The issue I have here is that before the game in the alehouse we were dreading the game because Oliver and Atwell were in charge.

We were concerned that there would be bullshit decisions against us and we were concerned that Oliver and VAR would fuck us over.

After the game we were in the pub and we saw the replays back and we saw bullshit decisions against us where Oliver and VAR fucked us over.

Talking to one of my mates about the game and we're both fucking sick about having to moan about refs.

I don't want to come on here and whine against ridiculous fucking decisions after every fucking game. But there are ridiculous fucking decisions after every game.

I don't even give a fuck if it's corruption, or shite refs or whatever. I just want to go to a game of football and not even notice the referees. The second half outside the main decisions, Oliver - like a few refs this seaason gave about 20-25 minutes of 50-50s all to City and again the crowd are going mad.

IF it is just honest mistakes and it's because the refs and people that run the VAR are just shite at their jobs then that's fine.

FUCKING. SACK. THEM.

Get top refs from around the world that befit this competiiton because it's crystal clear that if these 'mistakes' are honest then they aren't up to the job.

Fucking sack them. Bin fucking Webb and break up PGMOL and give it to a company that can do the fucking job they are paid for.

I'd honestly happily have them all fucked off and draft in officials from the lower leagues, and I know they're shite.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2198 on: Today at 11:17:02 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:13:29 am

Atwell "It was a mutual coming together"

With Mac winning the ball before getting studs in the chest.

Cleared within seconds.
