

IF it is just honest mistakes and it's because the refs and people that run the VAR are just shite at their jobs then that's fine.



FUCKING. SACK. THEM.



Get top refs from around the world that befit this competiiton because it's crystal clear that if these 'mistakes' are honest then they aren't up to the job.





This is a good point.I know the old adage that we can't compare football to a "normal" job - but if it were any other line of work if your decision making was this bad, this consistently, you would be out on your arse.They're either just really really bad - in which case they should be sacked - or they're really really biased - in which case they should be sacked.SIDEBARWhat I'm seeing or hearing or reading about isn't refereeing. It seems a deliberate, conscious effort to apply some kind of artificial "balance" to a game, rather than actually referee that match in front of them as it unfolds.Ole's United wracking up a ridiculous number of penalties over two seasons - which then mysteriously dry up once Jurgen actually points it out. Spurs having two sent off against Chelsea barely five weeks after we had two sent off playing against them - and of course us having a perfectly good goal ruled out. A furore over a drop ball incident leading to a death-knell winner leads a referee to worry about giving Liverpool two penalties in a game, with a potential two late goal winners in a row?I'm not saying they're in cahoots with SKY to create a "spectacle" for viewers to chew over, or to generate clickbait. I'm saying there is something off. As I said before, if it's hard, irrefutable evidence you're after, then I can't help you. But when you look at all these decisions, doesn't something feel... off to you?It's sometimes said that a lot of refs seem to want to be the centre of attention in a game and that they almost seem to enjoy creating talking points. I'm not convinced of that. If anything, I think they're cracking under the scrutiny, and it's affecting their decision making. I don't know much about the law of averages or statistics, but referees being this awful, this consistently, is not natural. When a game stands out because it was reffed decently, there's a problem.Increasingly I am sensing that results feel... artificial in some way; manufactured. Not through corruption; but as if referees know they're so bad, and they're constantly behind the decision making curve - they're trying to make up for poor/controversial decisions in previous games by reading their next game differently.Whether intentional or not, I feel results are being manipulated.