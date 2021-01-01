The same media who refuse to mention the 115 charges? Who never question the fake sponsorship deals and the non existent companies? That media?
The same media who treated a drop ball incident like a mass murder of puppies?
The mental gymnastics some are going through to play off all these decisions as just part and parcel of the games and well within the [strictest] definition of the rules just amuses me at this point. I just can't take it seriously anymore.
A high boot in any situation, whether it makes contact or not, should surely be considered reckless play, as there's no way the player is in full control? Absolutely baffling two incidents in as many games essentially get overlooked. And there's at least one major incident like this in every game we play
. Yet apparently it's all normal and above board and it happens to everyone else equally.
It's like watching a bunch of defence lawyers picking apart the evidence to create a "reasonable doubt" for the jury. And also try to discredit the witnesses and try to tell people that we didn't see what we actually saw. As I said, baffling.