What I still don't understand is that if it's so blatant, if it's clearly corruption, if there's no question that there's something dodgy going on, why isn't the media running with it? This would be the biggest story in the history of British football and there are plenty of Liverpool-friendly journalists knocking about.



The media were all happy to report on the refs and their jollies to oil states.



The lack of a smoking gun most likely. If any journalist tries reporting on it without clear as day evidence, they will be sued to high heaven. Then there is the inherent dangers associated with reporting on such a huge issue; threats and most probably action. I'm not saying there is definitely a conspiracy etc., but you would have to admit that reporting on one if it exists would be very dangerous to the people involved. Let's just say, for argument's sake, there is one, and the UAE/Saudis are involved; their record with journalists isn't exactly the best, is it? I realise I am going into Netflix series stuff at this point!The likes of Sky and other broadcasters wouldn't want such details unveiled as it would destroy their viewership. How many people do you think would watch "the best league in the world" if there was undeniable proof it is bent? Yes, people would still watch (look at Serie A and La Liga), but it would lose its current prestige surely.