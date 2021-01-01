« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 75473 times)

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 09:37:12 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:07:25 am
Im going to hazard a guess that your mates werent in the ground though?

Again, for clarity, the VAR should have 100% given it, Im not disputing that.

Im not convinced Oliver could have seen it as I think MacAllisters own body blocks his view of the actual contact.

Obviously not simply making the point it was obvious to everyone.

For arguments sake though as i'm fascinated. Oliver would have seen the ball falling, Doku jump, foot raised towards Mac, Mac go down clutching his chest at the exact height Dokus foot was.

What exactly do you think he saw requiring xray vision to make the right call?

There's a replay from behind Mac where you can STILL see exactly whats happened
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 09:38:51 am »
It's alright lads, we'll have a nice shiny new apology from Howard Webb to stick in our trophy cabinet in a couple of days  :thumbup
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,071
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 09:39:01 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:37:06 am
Just to confirm, you're saying that the media know there's corruption and are deliberately not reporting on it because it's corruption against Liverpool specifically?

If something was going on then the last thing the media would ever want to do is to kill the golden goose.

If one single journalist questioned it's integrity, the entire house of cards would crash to the floor.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 09:39:59 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:30:38 am
But why isnt Atwell advising him to go the monitor? He hasnt gone to ref in UAE.

Atwell should be advising him to go to the monitor. Oliver should be calling it without it needing to go to VAR. Both are involved. Oliver has an excellent view of it. Regardless of whether you think he won the ball or not, his boot is at chest height. Its a foul from where Oliver is.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 09:40:10 am »
Sky sports news have this ref watch thing this morning with Mike Dean I think at 1130. Watch them either skirt round yesterdays non-decision or attempt to justify it.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2125 on: Today at 09:40:22 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:34:03 am
If Oliver didn't see it clearly, he should have been told to go the screen to see it. VAR isn't there to referee the match, it's there to help the referee might the correct call. Clearly, the VAR hasn't made the right call, it being a subjective decision. The rules are obviously wrong.

He saw it, it happened right infront of him
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,949
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2126 on: Today at 09:41:13 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:39:01 am
If something was going on then the last thing the media would ever want to do is to kill the golden goose.

If one single journalist questioned it's integrity, the entire house of cards would crash to the floor.

So you're saying the media are complicit in the corruption?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2127 on: Today at 09:41:24 am »
Very disappointed not to win. I'm not into corruption or conspiracy theories the Internet is mad for them now. But the 2 big home games city and Arsenal we could have won if the correct call was given. Changes the table totally
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2128 on: Today at 09:41:32 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:37:06 am
Just to confirm, you're saying that the media know there's corruption and are deliberately not reporting on it because it's corruption against Liverpool specifically?

No

Just to confirm, you're saying that you cant think of a single situation in our history where the media have maybe been unfair towards Liverpool, the football club?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,946
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 09:41:38 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:37:06 am
Just to confirm, you're saying that the media know there's corruption and are deliberately not reporting on it because it's corruption against Liverpool specifically?

I find it extremely strange that sky reported it how they did, including the likes of Mike Dean changing his mind, Neville saying its a pen.

I also find it strange there is less noise over this failure to ref than there was the Forrest mistake,

Not the first time skys presenters have done complete 180s on decisions which show the PMGOL to be incompetent.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,989
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 09:41:49 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:30:47 am
What I still don't understand is that if it's so blatant, if it's clearly corruption, if there's no question that there's something dodgy going on, why isn't the media running with it?  This would be the biggest story in the history of British football and there are plenty of Liverpool-friendly journalists knocking about.

The media were all happy to report on the refs and their jollies to oil states.
The lack of a smoking gun most likely. If any journalist tries reporting on it without clear as day evidence, they will be sued to high heaven. Then there is the inherent dangers associated with reporting on such a huge issue; threats and most probably action. I'm not saying there is definitely a conspiracy etc., but you would have to admit that reporting on one if it exists would be very dangerous to the people involved. Let's just say, for argument's sake, there is one, and the UAE/Saudis are involved; their record with journalists isn't exactly the best, is it? I realise I am going into Netflix series stuff at this point!

The likes of Sky and other broadcasters wouldn't want such details unveiled as it would destroy their viewership. How many people do you think would watch "the best league in the world" if there was undeniable proof it is bent? Yes, people would still watch (look at Serie A and La Liga), but it would lose its current prestige surely.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,214
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 09:41:54 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:40:10 am
Sky sports news have this ref watch thing this morning with Mike Dean I think at 1130. Watch them either skirt round yesterdays non-decision or attempt to justify it.

The same Mike Dean who said it was a penalty then changed his mind.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 09:42:04 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 08:22:19 am
If VAR doesnt exist then were sat having exactly the same conversation
Without VAR , we are asking HOW the ref missed that penalty. With Var we are asking WHY he missed it. There is a difference.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,060
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 09:42:24 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:32:43 am
The same media who refuse to mention the 115 charges? Who never question the fake sponsorship deals and the non existent companies? That media?

The same media who treated a drop ball incident like a mass murder of puppies?

The mental gymnastics some are going through to play off all these decisions as just part and parcel of the games and well within the [strictest] definition of the rules just amuses me at this point. I just can't take it seriously anymore.

A high boot in any situation, whether it makes contact or not, should surely be considered reckless play, as there's no way the player is in full control? Absolutely baffling two incidents in as many games essentially get overlooked. And there's at least one major incident like this in every game we play. Yet apparently it's all normal and above board and it happens to everyone else equally.

It's like watching a bunch of defence lawyers picking apart the evidence to create a "reasonable doubt" for the jury. And also try to discredit the witnesses and try to tell people that we didn't see what we actually saw. As I said, baffling.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,071
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 09:43:05 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:41:13 am
So you're saying the media are complicit in the corruption?

If something was going on then the last thing the media would ever want to do is to kill the golden goose.

If one single journalist questioned it's integrity, the entire house of cards would crash to the floor.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 09:43:07 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:21:40 am
The last four games in a row has had a raft of bullshit.

Denying that are you?

What was the major decision that went against us in the Forest game?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 09:43:15 am »
Watching it in the bar and thought either doku got the ball or macca may have handled it on first impression because of how fast the call was made- and this is the problem, they only show 1 replay and made a decision after 5 seconds. If that is studied for any longer, it's the opposite call. Anthony Taylor, who works in Abu Dhabi involved again in a big Man City call, as he was for the Rodri handball.

Their indecision making decisions again.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,946
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 09:44:51 am »
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on Today at 09:43:15 am
Watching it in the bar and thought either doku got the ball or macca may have handled it on first impression because of how fast the call was made- and this is the problem, they only show 1 replay and made a decision after 5 seconds. If that is studied for any longer, it's the opposite call. Anthony Taylor, who works in Abu Dhabi involved again in a big Man City call, as he was for the Rodri handball.

Their indecision making decisions again.

Eh? It was Attwell who was in var, he is well known for bottling big decisions.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 09:45:03 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:41:24 am
Very disappointed not to win. I'm not into corruption or conspiracy theories the Internet is mad for them now. But the 2 big home games city and Arsenal we could have won if the correct call was given. Changes the table totally

I think the use of the Arsenal example is a little disingenuous, as an example of missing out on points as we scored really shortly after that incident - a goal that wouldn't have happened if we'd been given the penalty we should have.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Up
« previous next »
 