Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 74275 times)

Offline Armchair expert

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 01:23:31 am »
He's good Goldridge just a pity the media and pundits who have a louder say are so biased and shite
Offline rushyman

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 01:34:32 am »
There's something extremely murky going on with pundits on Sky and other mainstream platforms saying that's no pen

It's impossible to think that isn't a penalty

It's starting to look like sky/pgmol/premier league have all come to a little understanding

Carragher has really come out to show himself as the main henchman for that aswell
Offline farawayred

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 01:36:31 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:36:16 am
The anti-conspiracy dickheads took a fucking kicking today. Again.
They took studs to the chest, Andy.
Offline Avens

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 01:48:02 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:36:16 am
The anti-conspiracy dickheads took a fucking kicking today. Again.

I thought you've been saying there isn't a conspiracy?
Offline mercurial

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 04:16:20 am »
In any case of corruption, we need to look at the end beneficiaries. I cant recall city dropping points this season due to referee. Others including Liverpool and Arsenal or Villa have all suffered at bad referee decisions costing them points. Thats significant. Decisions which refs took knowing it would look bad and with their experience they know that they are wilfully making a mistake. When does a person do so? Only if the reputational damage is setoff by significant financial gains. Usually future contracts and monetary gains in coming years to obfuscate any investigation.
While we may feel hard done by, so would others and it is quite easy to mark it down to errors and inept officiating. PGMOL is a white group. Public opinion largely has a bias to think they cannot be corrupt. If this was an asian ref or a african ref, everyone here by natural bias would say oh these guys are corrupt but cause Oliver is white we say its a mistake and bad day at office. Thats precisely the bias which allows officials to get away with these decisions. Everything points to a systemic corruption favouring an outcome to get City the title. You can dress it up as equal discrimination against the 19 other teams but it will not change the one beneficiary. You can give the absolute worst decisions against City with them leading by a couple of goals and it will not change the end beneficiary. Have city dropped point due to A referee decision yet?
Online spider-neil

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 05:38:29 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:22:39 pm
So, the penalty decision today and the offsides at Spurs have cost us what, 5 points?  We should be 6 points clear right now. 

The basketball pen is unfortunately and shit but we scored like a minute later. So I don't count that.
Spurs - 1 point
Brighton - 2 points (should have been a red card)
City - 2 points (but not guaranteed Mo scores the penalty)

Basically, with better refs we'd be clear at the top.
Offline simplyred84

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 06:03:32 am »
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 04:16:20 am
In any case of corruption, we need to look at the end beneficiaries. I cant recall city dropping points this season due to referee. Others including Liverpool and Arsenal or Villa have all suffered at bad referee decisions costing them points. Thats significant. Decisions which refs took knowing it would look bad and with their experience they know that they are wilfully making a mistake. When does a person do so? Only if the reputational damage is setoff by significant financial gains. Usually future contracts and monetary gains in coming years to obfuscate any investigation.
While we may feel hard done by, so would others and it is quite easy to mark it down to errors and inept officiating. PGMOL is a white group. Public opinion largely has a bias to think they cannot be corrupt. If this was an asian ref or a african ref, everyone here by natural bias would say oh these guys are corrupt but cause Oliver is white we say its a mistake and bad day at office. Thats precisely the bias which allows officials to get away with these decisions. Everything points to a systemic corruption favouring an outcome to get City the title. You can dress it up as equal discrimination against the 19 other teams but it will not change the one beneficiary. You can give the absolute worst decisions against City with them leading by a couple of goals and it will not change the end beneficiary. Have city dropped point due to A referee decision yet?

Spot on. I have been banging on at mates for years saying that the quality of the Premier League has improved exponentially because of the introduction of foreign players. That has allowed the overall product to be more marketable worldwide. Why can we not be hiring the best officials from across the globe?

"They don't speak English" or "don't get our game" is a nonsense. UEFA-qualified refs all speak perfect English. When they officiate European games, they are fully aware that their participation in bigger games in the latter stage of tournaments is based on their performance, therefore any potential biases are somewhat mitigated. I would prefer the PL eradicates the xenophobia that is blatantly evident in not exploring signing foreign officials to protect the integrity of the game and, by extension, product.

Allowing a group of 40 white men who have never kicked a ball to devise what that believe to be a superior interpretation to a tool (VAR) that seems to be used with competency in just about every other league with access to it is madness. The best league in the world had ZERO officials at the 2018 World Cup and TWO out of 35 referees at the 2022 edition. That is wild. But nobody wants to have that conversation in a public setting. It's not good enough.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 06:07:48 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:34:32 am

It's starting to look like sky/pgmol/premier league have all come to a little understanding


Can I ask what exactly would the benefit to them for this supposed conspiracy? Do they get some sort of kick-back, it's better for ratings, the just hate Liverpool?

Offline Redbonnie

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 06:18:05 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:38:29 am
The basketball pen is unfortunately and shit but we scored like a minute later. So I don't count that.
Spurs - 1 point
Brighton - 2 points (should have been a red card)
City - 2 points (but not guaranteed Mo scores the penalty)

Basically, with better refs we'd be clear at the top.

Spurs 3 points - dont forget the dodgy sendings off because we were battering them.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 06:40:18 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:48:02 am
I thought you've been saying there isn't a conspiracy?
Good point, that ;D all week from the usual few it's been "nobody thinks it's a conspiracy, but if you can't see there's bias I don't know what I can do for you" and now there's a tide of, rightfully, angry people in this thread they feel emboldened to call out and insult anyone that doesn't think it's a conspiracy. True colours. The fact they feel the need to hide what they really think is an interesting one.

The real thing people need to stop mixing up is that anyone who doesn't think it's a conspiracy against Liverpool is pro PGMOL or just bloody loves the refs. Who the fuck has ever said that PGMOL are anything resembling competent? Who has ever said the standard of refereeing, in general, is high in this country? VAR, PGMOL, the refs are basically fucking terrible. That's the point. They make these mistakes because they are terrible. Atwell bottled it yesterday IMO, its a game billed as a title decider and he didn't want to make the call if the ref hadn't (there's no way he'd have overturned it either).

Incidentally Stuart Atwell was also on VAR for the City fixture earlier in the season when they had a goal pretty softly disallowed. One reason why city fans are just as set on it all being a conspiracy as Andy, redley and co. Everyone will rush to defend that decision at the Etihad of course, which presumably makes them pro PGMOL and referee defending dickheads. They'd be apoplectic if it went the other way. The fact is, again, if there was a grand conspiracy against us it would've been 2-0 to man city and it wouldn't have even been controversial.

I'm annoyed we didn't get that decision, fuming at the time. But ultimately we should've won the game anyway. We played brilliantly but couldn't take our chances. People talking about the Odegaard one and that game is the same story- we equalised a couple of minutes later anyway, and when I think about the dropped points it's Trent smashing the crossbar that haunts me. The Spurs one is the genuine scandal and we would've gone on to win that game quite handsomely I think.
Online JRed

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 06:50:18 am »
Really am considering giving up on the game after this season. These officials are just killing the game, then we are being gaslighted by the media. Im more convinced than ever that this is not mistakes, it is systemic cheating and corruption. Look at the outrage last week because we scored 3 minutes after a minor decision, then we get told that yesterdays incident was not a penalty? Seriously?
Offline Stevo

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 06:59:13 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:38:29 am
The basketball pen is unfortunately and shit but we scored like a minute later. So I don't count that.
Spurs - 1 point
Brighton - 2 points (should have been a red card)
City - 2 points (but not guaranteed Mo scores the penalty)

Basically, with better refs we'd be clear at the top.

All correct but are we going to take anything off for Konates red card v Everton that wasnt given at 0-0 as well?

What about the decisions that have cost City and Arsenal in their own games?
Online Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 07:34:37 am »
Certainly wasnt expecting to see the opinion that the penalty decision yesterday was just evening out the disallowed City goal from the first game this season, but every days a school day I guess. What with the drop ball last week evening out the Diaz goal were about break even now?
Online Tobelius

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 07:40:55 am »
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 04:16:20 am
In any case of corruption, we need to look at the end beneficiaries. I cant recall city dropping points this season due to referee. Others including Liverpool and Arsenal or Villa have all suffered at bad referee decisions costing them points. Thats significant. Decisions which refs took knowing it would look bad and with their experience they know that they are wilfully making a mistake. When does a person do so? Only if the reputational damage is setoff by significant financial gains. Usually future contracts and monetary gains in coming years to obfuscate any investigation.
While we may feel hard done by, so would others and it is quite easy to mark it down to errors and inept officiating. PGMOL is a white group. Public opinion largely has a bias to think they cannot be corrupt. If this was an asian ref or a african ref, everyone here by natural bias would say oh these guys are corrupt but cause Oliver is white we say its a mistake and bad day at office. Thats precisely the bias which allows officials to get away with these decisions. Everything points to a systemic corruption favouring an outcome to get City the title. You can dress it up as equal discrimination against the 19 other teams but it will not change the one beneficiary. You can give the absolute worst decisions against City with them leading by a couple of goals and it will not change the end beneficiary. Have city dropped point due to A referee decision yet?

Another potential for corruption that state ownership of clubs brings is that the same referees and VAR teams get these lucrative gigs in these countries leagues that own the clubs they referee at home.

A cynic might feel these job opportunities would dry up quickly for them if their flagship clubs don't occasionally get buttered up by favourable refereeing.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 07:41:47 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 07:34:37 am
Certainly wasnt expecting to see the opinion that the penalty decision yesterday was just evening out the disallowed City goal from the first game this season, but every days a school day I guess. What with the drop ball last week evening out the Diaz goal were about break even now?
Did I say it was evening anything out? I just called the Diaz one a scandal, as well. If we lose out by a point or two we can 100% look back at that spurs game and say we were robbed. The only difference is some people think that's because of incompetence and some think it's because of a conspiracy.

You act surprised when you get called out for your tone, not just by me, but you can't seem to help yourself. A reminder, we all want what's best for Liverpool, we all love the club and are desperate for us to succeed. Nobody here is employed by PGMOL to stop any talk of a conspiracy. Or are we...
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 07:45:24 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:40:55 am
Another potential for corruption that state ownership of clubs brings is that the same referees and VAR teams get these lucrative gigs in these countries leagues that own the clubs they referee at home.

A cynic might feel these job opportunities would dry up quickly for them if their flagship clubs don't occasionally get buttered up by favourable refereeing.

this I've always agreed with, there's no way our refs should be taking money from states who own premier league teams. If nothing else it's an awful look and a pretty clear conflict of interest. Has that happened again since it was first reported on, does anyone know?
Online Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 07:46:19 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:41:47 am
Did I say it was evening anything out? I just called the Diaz one a scandal, as well. If we lose out by a point or two we can 100% look back at that spurs game and say we were robbed. The only difference is some people think that's because of incompetence and some think it's because of a conspiracy.

You act surprised when you get called out for your tone, not just by me, but you can't seem to help yourself. A reminder, we all want what's best for Liverpool, we all love the club and are desperate for us to succeed. Nobody here is employed by PGMOL to stop any talk of a conspiracy. Or are we...

The incompetence seems to favour certain teams, thats the point. Or a certain team, who are owned by a country who sometimes employs UK refs to go and ref in their league, I imagine for good money. And those same refs then come and make decisions which favour them in this league. Now I say this with all due respect, but fair play if youre able to just turn a blind eye to that. Genuinely. But you must understand why many arent able to?
Online Knight

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 07:47:29 am »
If those calling fans who dont think its a conspiracy pricks could just be clear on exactly what those fans need to believe in order not to be picks thatd be really helpful. Is someone a prick if they dont think refs are being paid off by someone to screw Liverpool over? Or is someone a prick if they dont believe theres unconscious bias against Liverpool? Or is someone a prick if they dont believe something else, whatever it might be? Im sure some of the traitors could do with being educated so they can fall into line.
Online JRed

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 07:52:49 am »
Pretty sure Oliver and Atwell have booked their spots on the next Abu Dhabi trip.
Online rob1966

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 07:58:58 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:52:49 am
Pretty sure Oliver and Atwell have booked their spots on the next Abu Dhabi trip.

I've been saying it's bias and incompetence not corruption, then you see that yesterday and you have to fucking wonder.
Online Nick110581

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 07:59:15 am »
The other thing I dont like with VAR is Sky having a feed to it.

We should be able to hear it if they can.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 08:10:22 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:59:15 am
The other thing I dont like with VAR is Sky having a feed to it.

We should be able to hear it if they can.
Think all broadcasters do. The bloke on BBC did.
Online Nick110581

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 08:13:31 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:10:22 am
Think all broadcasters do. The bloke on BBC did.

Then we should be able to hear the feed like in rugby.

VAR is there to make things easier but officiating is even worse now.
Online Simplexity

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 08:15:14 am »
Just on the face of it, it is incredibly dodgy to have a ref that is on one of the owners payroll ref the game. It is just ridiculous that it is allowed, it throws the entire game into disrepute!
