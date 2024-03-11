I thought you've been saying there isn't a conspiracy?



Good point, thatall week from the usual few it's been "nobody thinks it's a conspiracy, but if you can't see there's bias I don't know what I can do for you" and now there's a tide of, rightfully, angry people in this thread they feel emboldened to call out and insult anyone that doesn't think it's a conspiracy. True colours. The fact they feel the need to hide what they really think is an interesting one.The real thing people need to stop mixing up is that anyone who doesn't think it's a conspiracy against Liverpool is pro PGMOL or just bloody loves the refs. Who the fuck has ever said that PGMOL are anything resembling competent? Who has ever said the standard of refereeing, in general, is high in this country? VAR, PGMOL, the refs are basically fucking terrible. That's the point. They make these mistakes because they are terrible. Atwell bottled it yesterday IMO, its a game billed as a title decider and he didn't want to make the call if the ref hadn't (there's no way he'd have overturned it either).Incidentally Stuart Atwell was also on VAR for the City fixture earlier in the season when they had a goal pretty softly disallowed. One reason why city fans are just as set on it all being a conspiracy as Andy, redley and co. Everyone will rush to defend that decision at the Etihad of course, which presumably makes them pro PGMOL and referee defending dickheads. They'd be apoplectic if it went the other way. The fact is, again, if there was a grand conspiracy against us it would've been 2-0 to man city and it wouldn't have even been controversial.I'm annoyed we didn't get that decision, fuming at the time. But ultimately we should've won the game anyway. We played brilliantly but couldn't take our chances. People talking about the Odegaard one and that game is the same story- we equalised a couple of minutes later anyway, and when I think about the dropped points it's Trent smashing the crossbar that haunts me. The Spurs one is the genuine scandal and we would've gone on to win that game quite handsomely I think.