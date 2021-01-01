« previous next »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:13:08 pm
Because they're human beings in different situations who have responded to the pressure of their jobs, which they're not particularly good or consistent at, in different ways. I haven't said the magnitude of the occasion is the reason that referees don't make any decisions in any big games, I've said it is a probable explanation for this non-decision. Or, y'know, they disagreed with us and didn't think it was a penalty 🤷🏻‍♂️

Do you think it would've been given at the other end?

Oliver was with England on the all expenses UAE jolly before the Spurs game...
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:11:46 pm
VAR shit the bed, didn't want to "influence" a title race by not making a decision, which is pure incompetence. It's not fit for purpose.

It's not there to re-referee a game. Except when it does.
I see people are making excuses for the refs like "the magnitude of the game" "late in the game" etc... Yeah...that might be true if it had been only this one time this happened to us but...
They say the definition of insanity is doing the exact same thing over and over but expecting a different outcome.
Well... The definition of stupidity and blindness must be seing the same thing happening over and over and over and over and not being able to see that there's a pattern. This does not happen to other teams in the way it happens to us constantly. Is it corruption or just conscious bias? Who cares. It is blatantly obvioous that "they" are doing everything they can to stop us. 
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:15:54 pm
It's not there to re-referee a game. Except when it does.

Always us that the exception is made, it's maddening.

That's 2 clear City favoured decisions by Oliver this year? the Kovacic one v's Arsenal and this one. 4 points gifted to them, decides titles.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:39:10 pm
Roy Keane thinks the officials got it right

Carragher I can see why they haven't give it


You disgusting pieces of shit

Fuck watching these people. I've got to be done with this

Fucking shitwits,the lot of them.
So pissed off with this fucking dreadful decision. How in all fuck could that not be reviewed by VAR? If it's not corrupt it's utter incompetence. No wonder Klopp had has had enough of this cunting bullshit.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:10:01 pm
We have been denied two penos against City and Arsenal plus the Spurs game.

Plus Chelsea away with the Jackson handball
We all know if that had been de brune getting kicked in the box by one of our players the whole fkn sky crew would of been how did they get away with it. What is carra on saying oh yes he tried to move his foot out the way. You mean when he had fouled him. Unreal.
'Klopp on Doku high boot on Mac: Its a penalty for all football people on the planet.' - https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1766892228658573489 (https://dubz.live/c/2dabd8)

'Not clear and obvious?! What did VAR guy have for lunch?!' - https://twitter.com/AHunterGuardian/status/1766897882173526316 (www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpEMA1K6VzI)

'"It was 100% a penalty!"' (Klopp BBC post match 40 second video) - https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1766906338360107132 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/68530199

I love "No fucks given" Klopp. Not afraid to have a go at the interviewers and basically making them look like idiots by just asking them questions and also not letting them get away with that 'high bar'-bollocks.
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 07:19:17 pm
I see people are making excuses for the refs like "the magnitude of the game" "late in the game" etc... Yeah...that might be true if it had been only this one time this happened to us but...
They say the definition of insanity is doing the exact same thing over and over but expecting a different outcome.
Well... The definition of stupidity and blindness must be seing the same thing happening over and over and over and over and not being able to see that there's a pattern. This does not happen to other teams in the way it happens to us constantly. Is it corruption or just conscious bias? Who cares. It is blatantly obvioous that "they" are doing everything they can to stop us.

Again, I'm not making excuses for them. This is literally their job, they should be able to make the right call regardless of the occasion. My point is that they're not very good at that though.
