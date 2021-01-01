I see people are making excuses for the refs like "the magnitude of the game" "late in the game" etc... Yeah...that might be true if it had been only this one time this happened to us but...

They say the definition of insanity is doing the exact same thing over and over but expecting a different outcome.

Well... The definition of stupidity and blindness must be seing the same thing happening over and over and over and over and not being able to see that there's a pattern. This does not happen to other teams in the way it happens to us constantly. Is it corruption or just conscious bias? Who cares. It is blatantly obvioous that "they" are doing everything they can to stop us.