That is absolute bollocks.



The VAR is in a bunker in Stockley Park. Away from the atmosphere, supposedly in splendid isolation, with unlimited replays and a perfect opportunity to make ice-cold isolated decisions.



Not making a decision is as cowardly as making a decision.



You need to make your mind up, Al. Aren't the refs all swayed by the chat in the media? Or is it that onfield referees are affected by the narrative in the media, but VARs aren't?My post is quite evidently not bollocks. I'm offering by far the most likely reason for not giving it, other than they simply didn't think it was a penalty.VAR stepping in and definitively ruling that the referee was wrong and we should have a penalty would have been a big call. It's much easier in that moment to share responsibility for a non-decisions - VAR can hide behind the high bar and Oliver can say it wasn't clear in that moment.You don't seem to understand how humans work very well, Al.