Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Online Gili Gulu

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 06:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:11:19 pm
That is absolute bollocks.

The VAR is in a bunker in Stockley Park. Away from the atmosphere, supposedly in splendid isolation, with unlimited replays and a perfect opportunity to make ice-cold isolated decisions.

Not making a decision is as cowardly as making a decision.

It's not cowardice.
Online Caston

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 06:14:27 pm »
Anywhere else on the pitch its a foul.

VAR room have bottled it simple as.
Online Ste08

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 06:15:40 pm »
Bunch of cheats. Both games v our main rivals and suddenly basketball and karate are allowed in the box?
Offline thejbs

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 06:16:24 pm »
Quote
Law 12:

Playing in a dangerous manner is defied as any action that, while trying to play the ball, threatens injury to someone (including the player himself). It is committed with an opponent nearby and prevents the opponent from playing the ball for fear of injury. A scissors or bicycle kick is permissible provided that, in the opinion of the referee, it is not dangerous to an opponent.Playing in a dangerous manner involves no physical contact between the players. If there is physical contact, the action becomes an offence punishable with a direct free kick or penalty kick. In the case of physical contact, the referee should carefully consider the high probability that misconduct has also
been committed.

As I see it, the high boot endangered his opponent and prevented him playing the ball. It was a pen.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 06:16:26 pm »
If that happens at any other time in the game, no way it doesn't get given. They just bottled it because it was at the end.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 06:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 06:12:28 pm
It's not cowardice.

Bottling it, then.
Online paisley1977

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 06:20:20 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:16:26 pm
If that happens at any other time in the game, no way it doesn't get given. They just bottled it because it was at the end.

They bottled it because it was us.
Online rushyman

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 06:21:08 pm »
Stones 'we feel deflated'

😂 Putin levels of propaganda

Should be running away skipping after that. Refs gifted them a point
Online Avens

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 06:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:11:19 pm
That is absolute bollocks.

The VAR is in a bunker in Stockley Park. Away from the atmosphere, supposedly in splendid isolation, with unlimited replays and a perfect opportunity to make ice-cold isolated decisions.

Not making a decision is as cowardly as making a decision.

You need to make your mind up, Al. Aren't the refs all swayed by the chat in the media? Or is it that onfield referees are affected by the narrative in the media, but VARs aren't?

My post is quite evidently not bollocks. I'm offering by far the most likely reason for not giving it, other than they simply didn't think it was a penalty.

VAR stepping in and definitively ruling that the referee was wrong and we should have a penalty would have been a big call. It's much easier in that moment to share responsibility for a non-decisions - VAR can hide behind the high bar and Oliver can say it wasn't clear in that moment.

You don't seem to understand how humans work very well, Al.
Online Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 06:21:46 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:16:24 pm
As I see it, the high boot endangered his opponent and prevented him playing the ball. It was a pen.

Im not sure we need to see the laws of the game. He booted him in the chest :D
Online Red_Mist

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 06:23:22 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:21:08 pm
Stones 'we feel deflated'
Being run ragged by a superior team can leave you feeling deflated.
Online Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 06:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 06:12:28 pm
It's not cowardice.

It absolutely is.

There is no way you can look at the replay and not know you should be calling the Referee to the monitor. The still they showed on VAR showed Doku's studs connecting with Macca's chest.

Not calling the ref to the monitor is Atwell bottling it.
Online Avens

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 06:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 06:06:31 pm
Honestly, any excuse (not aimed at you). The PGMOL brigade flooded the thread last week because of a drop ball proving beyond all doubt that no ref is biased, but that today doesnt mean a thing.

I'm not offering it as an excuse though, Red, it's really poor officiating and it should have been given. It's cowardly, because of the moment, I just don't think it's an anti-Liverpool thing - I also don't think a drop ball mistake two minutes before a goal is particularly pro-Liverpool  ;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 06:26:06 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:21:08 pm
Stones 'we feel deflated'

😂 Putin levels of propaganda

Should be running away skipping after that. Refs gifted them a point
Absolutely. They were gifted an awful goal and we were easily the better side overall. They were flattered by leaving with a point.
Online Coolie High

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 06:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:24:30 pm
It absolutely is.

There is no way you can look at the replay and not know you should be calling the Referee to the monitor. The still they showed on VAR showed Doku's studs connecting with Macca's chest.

Not calling the ref to the monitor is Atwell bottling it.

Its corruption, thats what he is implying.
Online Avens

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 06:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:04:23 pm
It should've been a penalty, but I think it's a decision that hasn't been given because of the magnitude of the moment, rather than because of Liverpool. That's pretty cowardly refereeing and it's the wrong decision, but it's not necessarily bias of the result of a conspiracy.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:11:19 pm
That is absolute bollocks.

The VAR is in a bunker in Stockley Park. Away from the atmosphere, supposedly in splendid isolation, with unlimited replays and a perfect opportunity to make ice-cold isolated decisions.

Not making a decision is as cowardly as making a decision.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:24:30 pm
It absolutely is.

There is no way you can look at the replay and not know you should be calling the Referee to the monitor. The still they showed on VAR showed Doku's studs connecting with Macca's chest.

Not calling the ref to the monitor is Atwell bottling it.

Are you malfunctioning, Al? Can someone please check that Al doesn't need a software update?
Online Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 06:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:21:24 pm
You need to make your mind up, Al. Aren't the refs all swayed by the chat in the media? Or is it that onfield referees are affected by the narrative in the media, but VARs aren't?

My post is quite evidently not bollocks. I'm offering by far the most likely reason for not giving it, other than they simply didn't think it was a penalty.

VAR stepping in and definitively ruling that the referee was wrong and we should have a penalty would have been a big call. It's much easier in that moment to share responsibility for a non-decisions - VAR can hide behind the high bar and Oliver can say it wasn't clear in that moment.

You don't seem to understand how humans work very well, Al.

Atwell was shit scared of the reaction if he calls Oliver to the monitor.

Fuck me we had a national mourning not seen since Diana died because Tierney gave a drop ball 2 minutes before we scored.

Imagine the reaction if Liverpool got a penalty that won us the game. That is why Atwell bottled it.   
Online Red_Mist

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 06:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:24:30 pm
It absolutely is.

There is no way you can look at the replay and not know you should be calling the Referee to the monitor. The still they showed on VAR showed Doku's studs connecting with Macca's chest.

Not calling the ref to the monitor is Atwell bottling it.
Yep, he HAS to be called over to look at that. 99/100 VAR would call the ref over to look at it. The timing and magnitude of the moment cannot be a factor.but it looks like it was, which is nuts.
Online Avens

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 06:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:28:24 pm
Atwell was shit scared of the reaction if he calls Oliver to the monitor.

Fuck me we had a national mourning not seen since Diana died because Tierney gave a drop ball 2 minutes before we scored.

Imagine the reaction if Liverpool got a penalty that won us the game. That is why Atwell bottled it.

Right. So the magnitude of the moment comes into play when it's Liverpool playing. Do you think it would've been given if it was at the other end?
Online Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 06:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:27:44 pm
Its corruption, thats what he is implying.

Exactly.

Tierney getting flak and the right-wing media concluding he wasn't given a game this week because of a drop ball 2 minutes before a goal set the bar. Imagine how much stick Atwell would have got for recommending a penalty.
