The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 03:09:05 pm »
The plot thickens further this week!

Rob Jones is refereeing Arsenal for the SECOND time this season, which will drop the percentage of unique referees per home game Arsenal have had to 42.8%! Truly a "statistical outlier"!

Now you'll have to note that while Jones is a strong referee for Arsenal home games, he's yet to have an Anfield game this season - whilst Kavanagh, deemed the strongest for Anfield games (he's been given the most - 3), is yet to referee at the Emirates.

Where it gets really shocking is when you look at the other team the PGMOL have deemed they need strong home referees for - Everton. They have yet to have a single home game refereed by Jones OR Kavanagh! Robinson, Brooks, Coote, Oliver, and Pawson are the ones strong enough to stand up to the Goodison crowd, being given 2 games each.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 03:19:14 pm »
The plot thickens further this week!

Rob Jones is refereeing Arsenal for the SECOND time this season, which will drop the percentage of unique referees per home game Arsenal have had to 42.8%! Truly a "statistical outlier"!

Now you'll have to note that while Jones is a strong referee for Arsenal home games, he's yet to have an Anfield game this season - whilst Kavanagh, deemed the strongest for Anfield games (he's been given the most - 3), is yet to referee at the Emirates.

Where it gets really shocking is when you look at the other team the PGMOL have deemed they need strong home referees for - Everton. They have yet to have a single home game refereed by Jones OR Kavanagh! Robinson, Brooks, Coote, Oliver, and Pawson are the ones strong enough to stand up to the Goodison crowd, being given 2 games each.

I'm assuming at this point you're having a plate of crystal meth washed down with crack.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1642 on: Yesterday at 03:37:43 pm »
I'm assuming at this point you're having a plate of crystal meth washed down with crack.

He's really Paul Tierney
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1643 on: Yesterday at 03:40:08 pm »
Same old people arguing, every thread :(
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1644 on: Yesterday at 03:43:42 pm »
The plot thickens further this week!

Rob Jones is refereeing Arsenal for the SECOND time this season, which will drop the percentage of unique referees per home game Arsenal have had to 42.8%! Truly a "statistical outlier"!

Now you'll have to note that while Jones is a strong referee for Arsenal home games, he's yet to have an Anfield game this season - whilst Kavanagh, deemed the strongest for Anfield games (he's been given the most - 3), is yet to referee at the Emirates.

Where it gets really shocking is when you look at the other team the PGMOL have deemed they need strong home referees for - Everton. They have yet to have a single home game refereed by Jones OR Kavanagh! Robinson, Brooks, Coote, Oliver, and Pawson are the ones strong enough to stand up to the Goodison crowd, being given 2 games each.

Not allowed to ref us because he's from Merseyside

G'wan Rob, do your thing! Few red cards, and let Brentford cripple players with immunity like Oliver did the other week.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1645 on: Yesterday at 03:45:06 pm »
He's really Paul Tierney

There did seem to be a bit of pie based shenanigans occurring
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1646 on: Yesterday at 03:50:19 pm »
Same old people arguing, every thread :(

I was going to go for the full argument, but then decided to go for the course.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1647 on: Yesterday at 04:37:38 pm »
The problem is that the Football authorities do not allow freedom of speech. As I said they may well be Kloppos thoughts or they may well be the actions of someone looking to mitigate the damage.

Sometimes in life you get battles you aren't going to win and you have to bite your tongue. Equally that could be the case here.

But freedom of speech has nothing to do with a letter written to the FA. He could not have known it would be published so if he didnt believe it, why write it? LFC wrote a letter at the same time, Klopp could have just not written and the impact would have been exactly the same.

Also the FA are not PGMOL so nothing Klopp could have written to the commission would have impacted refereeing of future games? So why not just take what he says at face value, isnt it more likely that hes had time to think, regrets it, and so in the clear light of day realised that Tierney has nothing against him or LFC and so apologised?

And if he thinks so - then why should we think otherwise ?
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1648 on: Yesterday at 05:21:54 pm »
I think that's a fair point. We have bias at play, and we also have a profession that seemingly refuses to acknowledge it and address it. For me, it then becomes something other than incompetence and unconscious bias. I'm not quite sure what the correct word for it would be, though.

I also wonder at what point does unconscious bias become conscious? Surely at some point in practicing your profession you become aware of what you're doing and why. Thing is though, if your profession does not encourage reflective practice, then any problems are simply left to fester and grow. I mean why bother with good practice if your buddies will back you up regardless?

At that point it becomes wilful. It's condoned. Then, it's something other than unconscious, and that's when people start thinking about using the 'C' word.
Great post, David!

Absolutely fucking nailed it.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1649 on: Yesterday at 05:26:13 pm »
I know you guys have spent several days like the seige of the almo going over this but could someone answer me if Tierney is part of this cartel of refs who have it in for us, why did he make an error which gave us the chance to score against Forrest? Surely this would be the biggest heel turn since the Montreal Screwjob.. Paul "the heartbreak kid" Tierney..
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1650 on: Yesterday at 05:28:32 pm »
I know you guys have spent several days like the seige of the almo going over this but could someone answer me if Tierney is part of this cartel of refs who have it in for us, why did he make an error which gave us the chance to score against Forrest? Surely this would be the biggest heel turn since the Montreal Screwjob.. Paul "the heartbreak kid" Tierney..

The error didn't give us a chance to score any more than any other insignificant act on a pitch would have.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1651 on: Yesterday at 05:30:05 pm »
The error didn't give us a chance to score any more than any other insignificant act on a pitch would have.

He gave us the ball back allowing us to build up an attack, if he'd done it right he would have given them the ball meaning we would have had to win it and then build an attack. That's a sporting advantage albeit small.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1652 on: Yesterday at 05:32:17 pm »
He gave us the ball back allowing us to build up an attack, if he'd done it right he would have given them the ball meaning we would have had to win it and then build an attack. That's a sporting advantage albeit small.

That's a better reflection of what happened, agreed. Giving us a chance to score would be giving us a penalty or dropping the ball on the edge of their box and they can't block a shot.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1653 on: Yesterday at 05:33:26 pm »
Just such a mighty stretch :D Giving us the chance to score! Youd think hed dropped the ball on their penalty spot and given us a free shot
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1654 on: Yesterday at 05:34:21 pm »
Is it a conspiracy or is it a bunch of mates who aren't very good at their job, aren't physically fit enough to do the job, run as a 'boy club' on the basis of who you know rather than how good you are (I do know a few fairly high-level refs - not Premier League though) and they say that's it's very much 'old school tie')

I can't speak for anyone else, but I live in Liverpool and used to work in Manchester. The average Liverpudlian isn't that keen on Mancs and when I worked in Manchester, the level of dislike is even higher (Which joins up with the seemingly national vendetta on display here and then going on about 'fucking Scousers' and the like - as other people have pointed out.

Then you have lads whose whole families hold season tickets for a club that is entirely opposed to Liverpool FC. On top of that you have some refs which look like they have a bit of a grudge, bizarre decisions that seem to affect some clubs but not other clubs and on top of that 1,000,001 other factors that can affect the dynamics of the situation at any step.

And you seemingly want to just put the whole thing into a little box with a little fluffy bow on it so it can all be summed up in one sentence.

That's clearly a ludicrious thing to want.

It's kind of ironic because when someone wants a one-liner to cover hundreds of years of a conflict or a war or a societal or region-wide set of circumstances, you're usually the first one to step in and advise that such things aren't easily described or dealt with because there is a raft of complexity and contradiction involved.

It's kind of weird that you can see that in politics, but you can't see it in football.
Brilliant post.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1655 on: Yesterday at 05:37:02 pm »
He gave us the ball back allowing us to build up an attack,

That attack then broke down when Forest got the ball and launched it out of play.
We then had another attack after that which funnily enough, resulted in Forest getting the ball AGAIN.

This then resulted in us doing this

we would have had to win it and then build an attack

Which led to the goal.

So pretty much 3 attacking plays between Tierney dropping the ball and the goal being scored.

Do you think we should've had a free kick for Yates launching his foot 6 feet in the air and nearly catching 2 players in the head?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1656 on: Yesterday at 05:48:06 pm »
But freedom of speech has nothing to do with a letter written to the FA. He could not have known it would be published so if he didnt believe it, why write it? LFC wrote a letter at the same time, Klopp could have just not written and the impact would have been exactly the same.

Also the FA are not PGMOL so nothing Klopp could have written to the commission would have impacted refereeing of future games? So why not just take what he says at face value, isnt it more likely that hes had time to think, regrets it, and so in the clear light of day realised that Tierney has nothing against him or LFC and so apologised?

And if he thinks so - then why should we think otherwise ?

So you think if Klopp would have come out with a dossier of evidence highlighting Tierneys abberations and called him out for being biased he would have got the same punishment?

Look at what the success rate is for cases brought by the PGMOL they make a kangaroo court look legitimate.

Klopp may have meant what he said but given the way he reacts to Tierney I would say there was bad blood. Sometimes you just have to grit your teeth and apologise when you are backed into a corner.

Do you honestly believe that Klopp thinks that Tierney referees us fairly, or even more importantly gets a proportionate number of Liverpool games.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1657 on: Yesterday at 06:51:31 pm »
Is it a conspiracy or is it a bunch of mates who aren't very good at their job, aren't physically fit enough to do the job, run as a 'boy club' on the basis of who you know rather than how good you are (I do know a few fairly high-level refs - not Premier League though) and they say that's it's very much 'old school tie')

I can't speak for anyone else, but I live in Liverpool and used to work in Manchester. The average Liverpudlian isn't that keen on Mancs and when I worked in Manchester, the level of dislike is even higher (Which joins up with the seemingly national vendetta on display here and then going on about 'fucking Scousers' and the like - as other people have pointed out.

Then you have lads whose whole families hold season tickets for a club that is entirely opposed to Liverpool FC. On top of that you have some refs which look like they have a bit of a grudge, bizarre decisions that seem to affect some clubs but not other clubs and on top of that 1,000,001 other factors that can affect the dynamics of the situation at any step.

And you seemingly want to just put the whole thing into a little box with a little fluffy bow on it so it can all be summed up in one sentence.

That's clearly a ludicrious thing to want.

It's kind of ironic because when someone wants a one-liner to cover hundreds of years of a conflict or a war or a societal or region-wide set of circumstances, you're usually the first one to step in and advise that such things aren't easily described or dealt with because there is a raft of complexity and contradiction involved.

It's kind of weird that you can see that in politics, but you can't see it in football.

Spot on, Yorkie won't reply though.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1658 on: Yesterday at 06:52:54 pm »
He gave us the ball back allowing us to build up an attack, if he'd done it right he would have given them the ball meaning we would have had to win it and then build an attack. That's a sporting advantage albeit small.

He didn't give us a corner and instead gave Forest a goal kick earlier, thus denying us a chance to score.

As for the drop ball, as was said on ref watch, he likely didn't even know it was a drop for Forest, he was looking at Ibou when he blew, he didn't know where the ball was. It was 1:50 between that and the goal, which is 105 yards the other way, it didn't give us an opportunity to score at all.

Chris Sutton said on the BBC, Forest need to just take responsibilty and stop blaming others, they had plenty of chances to clear the ball, instead they tried to play out and lost it
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1659 on: Yesterday at 07:04:02 pm »
He didn't give us a corner and instead gave Forest a goal kick earlier, thus denying us a chance to score.

As for the drop ball, as was said on ref watch, he likely didn't even know it was a drop for Forest, he was looking at Ibou when he blew, he didn't know where the ball was. It was 1:50 between that and the goal, which is 105 yards the other way, it didn't give us an opportunity to score at all.

Chris Sutton said on the BBC, Forest need to just take responsibilty and stop blaming others, they had plenty of chances to clear the ball, instead they tried to play out and lost it

This
he was looking at Ibou when he blew
That is where the incident he blew for happened
That is where the ball was when the incident happened
the fact he waited a few seconds to see if it required a stoppage is neither here nor there
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1660 on: Yesterday at 11:11:51 pm »
So you think if Klopp would have come out with a dossier of evidence highlighting Tierneys abberations and called him out for being biased he would have got the same punishment?

Look at what the success rate is for cases brought by the PGMOL they make a kangaroo court look legitimate.

Klopp may have meant what he said but given the way he reacts to Tierney I would say there was bad blood. Sometimes you just have to grit your teeth and apologise when you are backed into a corner.

Do you honestly believe that Klopp thinks that Tierney referees us fairly, or even more importantly gets a proportionate number of Liverpool games.

Why are we devolving into this? Lets rewind.

You posted a phrase Klopp said post-match about Tierney and asking if this made him a tin foil
Hat conspiracist too. I pointed out to you that he has since in a letter to the FA retracted these remarks and apologised.

The point is that isolating one thing out of what people say at a certain point in time after they have retracted said remarks to prove a point is incredibly disingenuous. You can debate ad nauseum about whether he actually meant the apology - for what its worth, its a letter to the FA sent after the fact, its a clear retraction and apology, and I cant see why he doesnt mean it, and any attempt otherwise is both insulting to him and projecting your own interpretation on his written words - but thats irrelevant. It doesnt change the fact that said words have been retracted and your reliance on them to prove a point seems flimsy at best.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1661 on: Today at 09:15:03 am »
Why are we devolving into this? Lets rewind.

You posted a phrase Klopp said post-match about Tierney and asking if this made him a tin foil
Hat conspiracist too. I pointed out to you that he has since in a letter to the FA retracted these remarks and apologised.

The point is that isolating one thing out of what people say at a certain point in time after they have retracted said remarks to prove a point is incredibly disingenuous. You can debate ad nauseum about whether he actually meant the apology - for what its worth, its a letter to the FA sent after the fact, its a clear retraction and apology, and I cant see why he doesnt mean it, and any attempt otherwise is both insulting to him and projecting your own interpretation on his written words - but thats irrelevant. It doesnt change the fact that said words have been retracted and your reliance on them to prove a point seems flimsy at best.

Klopp retracted questioning Tierneys bias that was about it. Pretty much what he had to be allowed to be allowed to continue as a manager. In the same way someone at a parole board has to admit their guilt and show remorse even if they didn't even commit the crime. it is an example of a rigged system.

The point is that is not the question you replied to. I asked if you though if Klopp and Liverpool had been refereed fairly by Tierney and more pertintly Tierney had been given an appropriate number of games.

Well here are excerpts from the Klopp letter to the FA.

"For the avoidance of doubt, I was trying to express how I felt whilst dealing with the frustration I was feeling around a number of decisions made during the game. It was about feelings and emotions. To be absolutely clear, I know that Mr. Tierney, along with all other officials, do their work without any preconceived bias or prejudice.

Although not an excuse, I believe we have made up a high percentage of Mr Tierney's matches this season? Something in the region of 20% of the matches he has officiated have involved my team. I do not offer this as a defence, rather it is an observation and could be a reason for both the build-up of frustration governed by an inadvertent accumulation of incidents over an extended period.

Hopefully you saw in my very next press conference (Tuesday 2nd May, 2023) I sought to clarify and correct any wrong conclusions drawn from the words I used in the interview on Sky Sports, which took place matter minutes after a tumultuous and highly dramatic game ended.

So for me it was Klopp looking to mitigate the punishment and Klopp still feels Tierney gives too many decisions against us and more importantly officiates us too much.

From Liverpools letter to the FA.

 At the time of Mr. Klopp's post-match media duties, emotions were running very high and he tried to articulate how he felt, which was that a large number of decisions open to debate against LFC have involved Mr Tierney.

Mr. Klopp did not wish to suggest that Mr Tierney was dishonest, just that there were a long list of key decisions which he felt aggrieved by that have involved Mr Tierney. Mr Klopp is certainly not trying to suggest Mr Tierney is intentionally acting improperly against LFC.


So far from a retraction the letters show that Klopp and Liverpool think that Tierney has given far too many controversial decisions against us and above all has officiated far too many games. So it is either a massive coincidence or for me more likely subconscious bias. The best bit though is Kloppo complains about Tierney doing 20% of his games involving us.

Now a reflective, fair and well run organisation would look at that and think there is something clearly wrong here. The PGMOL though acted differently. Instead of Tierney doing 20% of our games the PGMOL have bumped that up this season by 50%.This season he after 27 league games Tierney has already refereed us 4 times the most of any side and done 4 games as VAR.

« Reply #1662 on: Today at 10:12:08 am »
Not sure using the gaffers quotes either way is particularly fair. But if you're going to get some honesty from someone who has to be constantly careful what he says, I'd suggest you're more likely to get it in a post-match interview where he's come straight from the dugout rather than a statement apologising to try and avoid a bigger ban.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1663 on: Today at 11:00:17 am »
He didn't give us a corner and instead gave Forest a goal kick earlier, thus denying us a chance to score.

As for the drop ball, as was said on ref watch, he likely didn't even know it was a drop for Forest, he was looking at Ibou when he blew, he didn't know where the ball was. It was 1:50 between that and the goal, which is 105 yards the other way, it didn't give us an opportunity to score at all.

Chris Sutton said on the BBC, Forest need to just take responsibilty and stop blaming others, they had plenty of chances to clear the ball, instead they tried to play out and lost it

Yes he made the same error twice, my question was if he had bias against us surely he would have been checking the Gomez pull on their player to try and give them a pen? Rather than give us the ball back. I think Tierney is incompetent, he's from Wigan they love their pies too much.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1664 on: Today at 11:16:16 am »
Whats all this noise that Clattenburg says he thought he had permission from PGMOL to go into the referees room on behalf of Forest? If that was to be true then this game is proper fucked and corrupt to pieces. What would it have achieved, surely any grievance should be done via the (admittedly useless) protocols already in place. Could just be clickbait news guff ofc.

Moreover, why is there more discussion on the shite he spouts rather than this cretin has such a position at a club.

On a less officiating vibe, media is drumming up as much negative LFC stories as they can possibly find, specifically in relation to the summer's vacant managerial job. Bunch of wronguns in the media these days, guess it is a lot of Saudi/Manc mouth.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1665 on: Today at 11:21:18 am »
Yes he made the same error twice, my question was if he had bias against us surely he would have been checking the Gomez pull on their player to try and give them a pen? Rather than give us the ball back. I think Tierney is incompetent, he's from Wigan they love their pies too much.

The way I see it referees have to make hundreds if not thousands of decisions per game. For the majority of those they get a decent view and can make a decision based on what they see. For a decent proportion though they are just making educated guesses.

Now if you have grown up in an environment in which you have been subjected to stereo types like scouser are dishonest and have a victim culture. Then when you have to make a decision based on the player reactions then you are likely to be swayed. Good examples would be when there is a richocet for a throw in and both players are adament it is their throw or when there is contact in the penalty area and you aren't sure if the attacker has initiated it or not. The brutal reality is that English players like Kane, Grealish and Maddison get those decisions at a totally disproportionate ratio.

I don't think anyone is suggesting that refs are continually and deliberately looking for opportunities to fuck us over. It is a bit like casinos they only have a small statistical margin in their favour but that a huge difference in the long run. A good example would be how they react to card counters playing blackjack.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1666 on: Today at 11:21:28 am »
Not sure using the gaffers quotes either way is particularly fair. But if you're going to get some honesty from someone who has to be constantly careful what he says, I'd suggest you're more likely to get it in a post-match interview where he's come straight from the dugout rather than a statement apologising to try and avoid a bigger ban.

Think that works both ways though.  You're way more likely to say something you don't really mean when you're all riled up straight after a game, in the heat of the moment, without time to reflect.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1667 on: Today at 11:23:03 am »
Yes he made the same error twice, my question was if he had bias against us surely he would have been checking the Gomez pull on their player to try and give them a pen? Rather than give us the ball back. I think Tierney is incompetent, he's from Wigan they love their pies too much.

If he was deliberately biased against us, which I think is the accusation, I think I'd give him a bit more credit than just literally giving any tiny decision against us in every single game he referees. Which I guess is why he's built up the sort of stats that Tomkins has published...but also why we haven't got a 100% losing record with him.

If you're cheating at Monopoly you don't just put four hotels onto Mayfair and Park Lane.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1668 on: Today at 11:30:35 am »
Klopp retracted questioning Tierneys bias that was about it. Pretty much what he had to be allowed to be allowed to continue as a manager. In the same way someone at a parole board has to admit their guilt and show remorse even if they didn't even commit the crime. it is an example of a rigged system.

The point is that is not the question you replied to. I asked if you though if Klopp and Liverpool had been refereed fairly by Tierney and more pertintly Tierney had been given an appropriate number of games.

Well here are excerpts from the Klopp letter to the FA.

"For the avoidance of doubt, I was trying to express how I felt whilst dealing with the frustration I was feeling around a number of decisions made during the game. It was about feelings and emotions. To be absolutely clear, I know that Mr. Tierney, along with all other officials, do their work without any preconceived bias or prejudice.

Although not an excuse, I believe we have made up a high percentage of Mr Tierney's matches this season? Something in the region of 20% of the matches he has officiated have involved my team. I do not offer this as a defence, rather it is an observation and could be a reason for both the build-up of frustration governed by an inadvertent accumulation of incidents over an extended period.

Hopefully you saw in my very next press conference (Tuesday 2nd May, 2023) I sought to clarify and correct any wrong conclusions drawn from the words I used in the interview on Sky Sports, which took place matter minutes after a tumultuous and highly dramatic game ended.

So for me it was Klopp looking to mitigate the punishment and Klopp still feels Tierney gives too many decisions against us and more importantly officiates us too much.

From Liverpools letter to the FA.

 At the time of Mr. Klopp's post-match media duties, emotions were running very high and he tried to articulate how he felt, which was that a large number of decisions open to debate against LFC have involved Mr Tierney.

Mr. Klopp did not wish to suggest that Mr Tierney was dishonest, just that there were a long list of key decisions which he felt aggrieved by that have involved Mr Tierney. Mr Klopp is certainly not trying to suggest Mr Tierney is intentionally acting improperly against LFC.


So far from a retraction the letters show that Klopp and Liverpool think that Tierney has given far too many controversial decisions against us and above all has officiated far too many games. So it is either a massive coincidence or for me more likely subconscious bias. The best bit though is Kloppo complains about Tierney doing 20% of his games involving us.

Now a reflective, fair and well run organisation would look at that and think there is something clearly wrong here. The PGMOL though acted differently. Instead of Tierney doing 20% of our games the PGMOL have bumped that up this season by 50%.This season he after 27 league games Tierney has already refereed us 4 times the most of any side and done 4 games as VAR.

Again what he actually thinks (which only two people on this forum know) and what he actually believes (which only one person on this forum knows) is practically irrelevant.

Its like what Redric says below - it is simply not fair to use his quote either post-match or  the words in his letter to try to prove a point without contextualising the other. Your initial post picked the former to ask (I believe it was YorkyBoppite) if based on that quote YorkyBoppite also thought that Jurgen Klopp is also a tin foil hat conspiracist. Thats disingenuous. Its an attempt to post a pithy throwaway to invoke Jurgen Klopp (long may he live) to prove your point because you know people on this forum give him a huge amount of respect and deference - if he thinks so too, I cant be wrong innit?

That method of arguing is what grates. You dont need to resort to it but you commonly do, you used to do it to Ian all the time when he still posted on the main board. Its disappointing 
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1669 on: Today at 11:31:26 am »
Think that works both ways though.  You're way more likely to say something you don't really mean when you're all riled up straight after a game, in the heat of the moment, without time to reflect.

The point is even when he has calmed down he is still saying that Tierney has given a lot of dodgy decisions against us and referees us far too much.

Since that statement the Pgmol have increased the number of games Tierney does by 50%.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1670 on: Today at 11:36:34 am »
Is it a conspiracy or is it a bunch of mates who aren't very good at their job, aren't physically fit enough to do the job, run as a 'boy club' on the basis of who you know rather than how good you are (I do know a few fairly high-level refs - not Premier League though) and they say that's it's very much 'old school tie')

I can't speak for anyone else, but I live in Liverpool and used to work in Manchester. The average Liverpudlian isn't that keen on Mancs and when I worked in Manchester, the level of dislike is even higher (Which joins up with the seemingly national vendetta on display here and then going on about 'fucking Scousers' and the like - as other people have pointed out.

Then you have lads whose whole families hold season tickets for a club that is entirely opposed to Liverpool FC. On top of that you have some refs which look like they have a bit of a grudge, bizarre decisions that seem to affect some clubs but not other clubs and on top of that 1,000,001 other factors that can affect the dynamics of the situation at any step.

And you seemingly want to just put the whole thing into a little box with a little fluffy bow on it so it can all be summed up in one sentence.

That's clearly a ludicrious thing to want.

It's kind of ironic because when someone wants a one-liner to cover hundreds of years of a conflict or a war or a societal or region-wide set of circumstances, you're usually the first one to step in and advise that such things aren't easily described or dealt with because there is a raft of complexity and contradiction involved.

It's kind of weird that you can see that in politics, but you can't see it in football.


Yeah exactly.

I mean, hundreds if not a thousand Nottingham fans were singing "Sign on" at the weekend - I'm not sure what you want to call that, but I guess there's not an equivalent for other clubs. 

That just happens to be the part of the country our other mate David Coote is from and no doubt grew up hearing that kind of thing.  It's no conspiracy to wonder if he can completely separate that anti-Liverpool sentiment from his reffing performances.  He's only human.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1671 on: Today at 12:41:48 pm »
Yeah exactly.

I mean, hundreds if not a thousand Nottingham fans were singing "Sign on" at the weekend - I'm not sure what you want to call that, but I guess there's not an equivalent for other clubs. 

That just happens to be the part of the country our other mate David Coote is from and no doubt grew up hearing that kind of thing.  It's no conspiracy to wonder if he can completely separate that anti-Liverpool sentiment from his reffing performances.  He's only human.

Coote has never officiated a Forest or County game, so the inference is that he supports one of those clubs.

So not only will he have heard Forest or County fans singing sign on. He will also have witnessed LFC calling them scabs.

This is interesting from RE: Those chants thread.

Agree with this both on West Ham and Palace, fans at Selhurst just support their own team. Sadly the worst of this usually comes from northern or midlands fans. Southern fans are generally better, Chelsea and Luton excepted.

That is something I would agree with, as a traveling fan certain Police forces for example seem to revel in giving us a hard time.

Then you look at where the senior figures at PGMOL come from and where Refs are recruited from. For instance, it is quite incredible that there isn't a single Premier League Ref from London with a massive concentration in the North and Midlands.

This is from a couple of years ago and only for demonstration purposes.

 

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1672 on: Today at 12:46:57 pm »
It's definitely really surprising that you don't get many top level refs from London.
