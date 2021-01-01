Going around in circles this.



If you want solid proof of a bias against LFC, then there isn't any, and I can't help you. But if you think that's going to change my mind that there IS a bias against LFC, then it's not.



For me there's enough circumstantial evidence of an unconscious bias. We see it in the officiating; we see it in the media; we see it in the stands. The one thing that seems to unite all of English football is hating on the Scousers. The fact that the officials are also clearly incompetent and not very good at their job muddies the water a bit, but not decisively so.



We can dissect each individual event, incident, fragment indefinitely, but there's not really much point at this stage. Neither side is going to convince the other. I don't believe it's "corrupt" in the classic sense of the term; but I will use that word from time to time.



The only real argument I see is how intentional all this is. The rest is just an exercise in semantics.



Not much else I can add, so I'm out of this one.