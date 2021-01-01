« previous next »
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 02:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:57:35 pm
It was a reckless and potentially dangerous challenge. But did he actually touch Konate. One angle I've seen suggested he missed him completely. Konate did get clouted by Kelleher though, so he was right to stop the game.

There's a still image flying about that makes it look innocuous but if you move forward a couple of frames...



He's close enough that it's 100% an indirect free-kick at the very least. He brings his leg in before he really makes any meaningful contact so I'm not sure it should be a red card.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 02:09:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:02:32 pm
He missed Konate, Kelleher bumped him.  We should've had a free kick for it anyway, really dangerous play.  And if you want a pen for Danns, then Forest have an argument for a pen when Gomez tugged their defender in the box, they evened out, no?

You could certainly give the Gomez one as long as you're prepared for the refs to give 5 or 10 pennos a game?

We were fouled in the same way at every corner, but I don't think they should be given because they happen every game.

Danns penno looked pretty clear cut. I can't see why it wasn't given to be honest. Seemed pretty straightforward.

The problem is that you can be pretty certain that if it were certain other clubs and certain other players then the award rate may have been different - as has been shown up statistically.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 02:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:09:40 pm
You could certainly give the Gomez one as long as you're prepared for the refs to give 5 or 10 pennos a game?

We were fouled in the same way at every corner, but I don't think they should be given because they happen every game.

Danns penno looked pretty clear cut. I can't see why it wasn't given to be honest. Seemed pretty straightforward.

The problem is that you can be pretty certain that if it were certain other clubs and certain other players then the award rate may have been different - as has been shown up statistically.

I think the Gomez one was worse than the Dann one, but I'm happy to see neither given.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 02:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Frizzo on Today at 02:06:08 pm
Ok, so your hypotheses was the following...

"What it shows for me is how difficult the PGMOL see each team is to referee. The teams with smaller fanbases, less focus on them and less hostile fans have a wider distribution of referees."

So let's take a look at the numbers for this season:

06/13 (46.0%) - Arsenal
09/14 (64.3%) - Everton
10/14 (71.4%) - Crystal Palace
10/14 (71.4%) - Nott Forest
09/12 (75.0%) - Chelsea
10/13 (76.9%) - Brighton
10/13 (76.9%) - Liverpool
11/14 (78.6%) - Fulham
11/14 (78.6%) - Man City
11/14 (78.6%) - Newcastle
11/14 (78.6%) - Sheffield Utd
11/14 (78.6%) - Spurs
11/13 (84.6%) - Aston Villa
11/13 (84.6%) - Man Utd
12/14 (85.7%) - Brentford
12/14 (85.7%) - Luton
11/12 (91.7%) - West Ham
12/13 (92.3%) - Wolves
13/14 (92.9%) - Burnley
12/12 (100.0%) - Bournemouth

That's the number of unique referees each team have had for home games this season.

By your theory, Arsenal must be fuming? No? Or does it only apply when it suits your argument?

You have to include fourth officials, VAR and assistant VAR for that to make any useful sense.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 02:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:14:35 pm
You have to include fourth officials, VAR and assistant VAR for that to make any useful sense.

I think it would still be pretty useless, but you've missed the origin of the debate I think.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 02:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Frizzo on Today at 02:12:46 pm
I think the Gomez one was worse than the Dann one, but I'm happy to see neither given.

It's that stupid grey area with refs where if the player 'fouled' isn't close the ball, they use that as an excuse, regardless of the holding that goes on.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 02:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Frizzo on Today at 02:12:46 pm
I think the Gomez one was worse than the Dann one, but I'm happy to see neither given.


In what way was it worse?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 02:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:53:56 pm
I would love Yorky to explain this.



It was this dumbass graph being used as "evidence".
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 02:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Frizzo on Today at 02:16:25 pm
I think it would still be pretty useless, but you've missed the origin of the debate I think.

But if the argument is how the refs and VAR have fucked us over then you have to at least include VAR and assistant VAR and fourth official for issues around the bench.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 02:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:17:20 pm

In what way was it worse?

I thought Dann was looking for it and being a bit cute. I think the shirt pull by Gomez was more obvious. But happy for neither to be given.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 02:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:18:29 pm
But if the argument is how the refs and VAR have fucked us over then you have to at least include VAR and assistant VAR and fourth official for issues around the bench.

No, it started with the above graph. I was just pointing out how dumb it was.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 02:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Frizzo on Today at 02:17:28 pm
It was this dumbass graph being used as "evidence".

What's 'dumb' about it?

Your fairly useless stats are this season aren't they?

The graph was from 2020-23.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 02:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:19:53 pm
What's 'dumb' about it?

Your fairly useless stats are this season aren't they?

The graph was from 2020-23.

Yes, they're all useless. That's my point.

I've explained what's dumb about the graph at greater length earlier.

It's interesting that I have to include VAR and assistant VAR, otherwise my stats are useless, but you ask me why the orginal graph isn't?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 02:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Frizzo on Today at 02:18:47 pm
I thought Dann was looking for it and being a bit cute. I think the shirt pull by Gomez was more obvious. But happy for neither to be given.

Well Dann was being fouled. The shirt pull by Gomez was similar to probably 10 or 20 I've seen in matches for the last decade at least in every single game I've watched - in every league.

I personally think it should be clamped down on, but with these shite refs, they can barely even get a game to run for 2 minutes without fucking something up.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 02:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:18:05 pm
Thanks mag. In order to help answer the question I wonder if there are any referees amongst us at RAWK. I don't mean pros obviously (they're all at Blue Moon and Red Cafe.....). But folks who've refereed amateur football or school footy. That can be a god-forsaken task too. Do they have biases? How are they suppressed? What motivates them? Does abuse from the sidelines intimidate them, or encourage them to fuck the abuser's team over? Do they keep on the straight and narrow regardless?

I used to referee junior football games (not quite the same I know) but I was always anti-biased (if there is such a thing) towards my own team. I would always be harsher on my own team than I would the opposition. It is human nature to have some sort of bias.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 02:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Frizzo on Today at 02:17:28 pm
It was this dumbass graph being used as "evidence".

I love how sure AL is that this graph is impossible to explain away.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 02:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Frizzo on Today at 02:06:08 pm
Ok, so your hypotheses was the following...

"What it shows for me is how difficult the PGMOL see each team is to referee. The teams with smaller fanbases, less focus on them and less hostile fans have a wider distribution of referees."

So let's take a look at the numbers for this season:

06/13 (46.0%) - Arsenal
09/14 (64.3%) - Everton
10/14 (71.4%) - Crystal Palace
10/14 (71.4%) - Nott Forest
09/12 (75.0%) - Chelsea
10/13 (76.9%) - Brighton
10/13 (76.9%) - Liverpool
11/14 (78.6%) - Fulham
11/14 (78.6%) - Man City
11/14 (78.6%) - Newcastle
11/14 (78.6%) - Sheffield Utd
11/14 (78.6%) - Spurs
11/13 (84.6%) - Aston Villa
11/13 (84.6%) - Man Utd
12/14 (85.7%) - Brentford
12/14 (85.7%) - Luton
11/12 (91.7%) - West Ham
12/13 (92.3%) - Wolves
13/14 (92.9%) - Burnley
12/12 (100.0%) - Bournemouth

That's the number of unique referees each team have had for home games this season.

By your theory, Arsenal must be fuming? No? Or does it only apply when it suits your argument?

So Klopp having a complaint about Tierney being biased led to us getting a disproportionate number of Referees with Tierney getting us a record number of times.

Arteta complains like fuck last season after the Brentford game Mason gets sacked and Arsenal get a  disproportionately low number of refs this season.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 02:50:33 pm »
Quote from: jason42 on Today at 02:32:15 pm
I used to referee junior football games (not quite the same I know) but I was always anti-biased (if there is such a thing) towards my own team. I would always be harsher on my own team than I would the opposition. It is human nature to have some sort of bias.

Ran the line once for my local team and the Ref told me to err in favour of the away side, if one of my local players played the ball just over the line and retrieved it give the throw in, if it was an away player leave em go if it's tight, also if in doubt give the throw to the away side, strangely enough I felt in the game he was a homer

NB: this was "friendly" advice rather than an order
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 02:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:49:40 pm
So Klopp having a complaint about being Tierney led to us getting a disproportionate number of Referees with Tierney getting us a record number of times.

Arteta complains like fuck last season after the Brentford game Mason gets sacked and Arsenal get a  disproportionately low number of refs this season.

Do you not see how you're looking at the numbers and then making up an argument to suit them?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 03:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:06:09 pm
I've seen plenty of high boots given as fouls over the years. Some yellow cards and the odd random Red.

All with no contact.

The penno looked pretty obvious to me (Although I'm biased). The actions of the referee to talk to the player that committed the potential foul was concerning. Was he warning him? If it wasn't a foul or a penno then what's he warning him about?

Good lad. That's progress Andy  :D An hour ago you saw this:

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:52:38 pm
the boot in the face
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 03:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:19:53 pm
What's 'dumb' about it?

Its 'dumbness' was explained earlier. The graph - it's from Tomkins I think - is deliberately designed to 'prove' a point and is intended to make Liverpool's statistics look 'freaky'. They aren't. (For explanations see above)

It should be said that it was posted by someone who wants to prove a conspiracy, not someone who is hostile to the designer of the graph.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 03:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:49:40 pm
So Klopp having a complaint about Tierney being biased led to us getting a disproportionate number of Referees with Tierney getting us a record number of times.

Arteta complains like fuck last season after the Brentford game Mason gets sacked and Arsenal get a  disproportionately low number of refs this season.

Wow! I wish I had your nerve!

First we're told that a low number of referees assigned to home games for Liverpool is evidence of corruption. Now we're told that a low number of referees assigned to home games for Arsenal isn't!

First we're told that PGMOL is essentially a Mancs mafia that is designed to help Man City win the league. Then we're told the Premier League is corrupt because Mason was sacked for punishing Arsenal so that Man City could ease their way to the Title.

I just love how you repeatedly use identical evidence to prove opposite points. Such chutzpah! I wish I had that lack of shame.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 03:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 02:50:33 pm
Ran the line once for my local team and the Ref told me to err in favour of the away side, if one of my local players played the ball just over the line and retrieved it give the throw in, if it was an away player leave em go if it's tight, also if in doubt give the throw to the away side, strangely enough I felt in the game he was a homer

NB: this was "friendly" advice rather than an order

I wanted to be known as fair so I would give the marginal calls to the opposition.

I do remember one game. We were supposed to play 10 minutes each way with no stoppages or extra time. It was 1-1 and as I looked down at my watch to see the 10 minutes almost up, the opposition broke and were through on goal but still some distance from the goal. The time ticked over the 10 minutes and I blew up. I got berated from the other team's parents. It honestly had nothing to to with them being in on goal. Time was up. They tried to argue that I should have played on.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 03:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:57:35 pm
It was a reckless and potentially dangerous challenge. But did he actually touch Konate. One angle I've seen suggested he missed him completely. Konate did get clouted by Kelleher though, so he was right to stop the game.

As for the "obvious penalty". I've seen them given, for sure, but I think the Forest player was probably too far away from the ball when Joe Gomez wrestled him to the ground.

This never happened.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 03:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:25:53 pm
Its 'dumbness' was explained earlier. The graph - it's from Tomkins I think - is deliberately designed to 'prove' a point and is intended to make Liverpool's statistics look 'freaky'. They aren't. (For explanations see above)

It should be said that it was posted by someone who wants to prove a conspiracy, not someone who is hostile to the designer of the graph.

Have you never seen a graph of currency fluctuations. To prove a point about the PGMOL they shorten the graph to show the relevent part. Obviously they should show zero to a billion.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 04:06:44 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 02:07:55 pm
There's a still image flying about that makes it look innocuous but if you move forward a couple of frames...



He's close enough that it's 100% an indirect free-kick at the very least. He brings his leg in before he really makes any meaningful contact so I'm not sure it should be a red card.

Yeah its pretty bonkers considering that, that people are still saying the drop ball went the wrong way. Its clearly a foul at pretty much the exact position that we had the ball anyway with Kelleher.

He didnt give a foul, which it should have been. Gave the drop ball the wrong way. That sort of thing happens plenty in every single game, throw ins, free kicks and corners being given the wrong way. Forest conceded a goal two minutes later and by my count had 3 or 4 chances in that time to clear the ball. Its a non-issue, its not something to use as a major decision that 'went for us' because the 'decision' went against in the first place!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 04:10:44 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:41:54 am
We should invite Pierluigi Collina to the City game, sit him the director's box and 'leak' we've signed him up. If nothing else, it'll wind up the blue quarter of the city.


Ha ha  ;D


Fuck it - get Clive Thomas in as well !
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1587 on: Today at 04:18:27 pm »
Going around in circles this.

If you want solid proof of a bias against LFC, then there isn't any, and I can't help you. But if you think that's going to change my mind that there IS a bias against LFC, then it's not.

For me there's enough circumstantial evidence of an unconscious bias. We see it in the officiating; we see it in the media; we see it in the stands. The one thing that seems to unite all of English football is hating on the Scousers. The fact that the officials are also clearly incompetent and not very good at their job muddies the water a bit, but not decisively so.

We can dissect each individual event, incident, fragment indefinitely, but there's not really much point at this stage. Neither side is going to convince the other. I don't believe it's "corrupt" in the classic sense of the term; but I will use that word from time to time.

The only real argument I see is how intentional all this is. The rest is just an exercise in semantics.

Not much else I can add, so I'm out of this one.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1588 on: Today at 04:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:58:53 pm
Have you never seen a graph of currency fluctuations. To prove a point about the PGMOL they shorten the graph to show the relevent part. Obviously they should show zero to a billion.

Are there a billion referees in the Premier League? If there are, then you do have a point. (Perhaps your first.)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1589 on: Today at 04:42:14 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:57:11 pm
This never happened.

Did on Yorkies stream.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1590 on: Today at 04:51:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:42:14 pm
Did on Yorkies stream.

You obviously missed it. That's ok, the ref did as well!

It certainly wasn't a penalty. Just like Danns wasn't a penalty. We're practically all agreed on those two things. But an unscrupulous referee, a biased one, a conspiratorial one, a corrupt one could have given a penalty. I've seen worse. And although you didn't see the incident I can assure you that you've seen worse given too.

But Tierney ignored it. The right decision. But a surprising one for Eeyore. And perhaps you too.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1591 on: Today at 05:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:51:49 pm
You obviously missed it. That's ok, the ref did as well!

It certainly wasn't a penalty. Just like Danns wasn't a penalty. We're practically all agreed on those two things. But an unscrupulous referee, a biased one, a conspiratorial one, a corrupt one could have given a penalty. I've seen worse. And although you didn't see the incident I can assure you that you've seen worse given too.

But Tierney ignored it. The right decision. But a surprising one for Eeyore. And perhaps you too.

Being serious for a moment, I think it's clear to everyone now that to restore some credibility to PGMOL and the referees, what is needed now is for them to dress up in those 1980s 'It's a knockout' suits

I think that would help offer the serious and brooding gravitas that the game demands.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1592 on: Today at 05:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:51:49 pm
You obviously missed it. That's ok, the ref did as well!

It certainly wasn't a penalty. Just like Danns wasn't a penalty. We're practically all agreed on those two things. But an unscrupulous referee, a biased one, a conspiratorial one, a corrupt one could have given a penalty. I've seen worse. And although you didn't see the incident I can assure you that you've seen worse given too.

But Tierney ignored it. The right decision. But a surprising one for Eeyore. And perhaps you too.

Except I haven't said that. For me biased officials especially subconsciously biased officials give a small number of tight decisions the wrong way when they allow their bias to interfere with their judgement.

Once again you have created an absurd strawman and then attacked it.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1593 on: Today at 05:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:31:28 pm
Except I haven't said that. For me biased officials especially subconsciously biased officials give a small number of tight decisions the wrong way when they allow their bias to interfere with their judgement.

Once again you have created an absurd strawman and then attacked it.

So you're saying it all balances out in the end, so no problem really
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1594 on: Today at 05:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:31:28 pm
Except I haven't said that. For me biased officials especially subconsciously biased officials give a small number of tight decisions the wrong way when they allow their bias to interfere with their judgement.

Once again you have created an absurd strawman and then attacked it.

Also good news. I know you pride yourself on never conceding an inch of ground Al, but in fact on this you're reining in all the time.

What we have now, in your own words, is no longer mass corruption at PGMOL, but merely "subconsciously biased officials" giving "a small number" of "tight decisions" the wrong way.

I think you can still go a little bit further that, but I'm happy to take the massive diminution of your original argument as a sign of your good sense. Nice one.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1595 on: Today at 05:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 05:40:00 pm
So you're saying it all balances out in the end, so no problem really

That should be the reality. Unfortunately the sheer amount of bias against LFC and the city means that doesn't happen.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1596 on: Today at 05:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:44:19 pm
Also good news. I know you pride yourself on never conceding an inch of ground Al, but in fact on this you're reining in all the time.

What we have now, in your own words, is no longer mass corruption at PGMOL, but merely "subconsciously biased officials" giving "a small number" of "tight decisions" the wrong way.

I think you can still go a little bit further that, but I'm happy to take the massive diminution of your original argument as a sign of your good sense. Nice one.

That has always been my argument. The corrupt part is that it is allowed to happen. There should be mechanisms in place to stop it happening.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1597 on: Today at 05:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:44:19 pm
Also good news. I know you pride yourself on never conceding an inch of ground Al, but in fact on this you're reining in all the time.

What we have now, in your own words, is no longer mass corruption at PGMOL, but merely "subconsciously biased officials" giving "a small number" of "tight decisions" the wrong way.

I think you can still go a little bit further that, but I'm happy to take the massive diminution of your original argument as a sign of your good sense. Nice one.

The nature of modern football is that most sides are physically similar, there is a skill gap, but that can be addressed by work rate, good tactics and 'a bit of luck'

It is true that many modern games are very, very, very tight and one key decision can change the result.

We see that every week.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1598 on: Today at 06:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:49:29 pm
The nature of modern football is that most sides are physically similar, there is a skill gap, but that can be addressed by work rate, good tactics and 'a bit of luck'

It is true that many modern games are very, very, very tight and one key decision can change the result.

We see that every week.

By what measure are games tighter?  In the premier league which is what this discussion is concerned with, teams are massing 90+ point seasons, sure, points totals are different to individual games, but the gap between teams seems wider than ever, I would be surprised to find games being narrower than before
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1599 on: Today at 06:07:15 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 06:00:23 pm
By what measure are games tighter?  In the premier league which is what this discussion is concerned with, teams are massing 90+ point seasons, sure, points totals are different to individual games, but the gap between teams seems wider than ever, I would be surprised to find games being narrower than before

Well no. Teams aren't amassing 90+ points.

One or two are - and between those - it's usually very tight.

Then you have another 'band' of 3rd or 4th down to ... wherever and then you have a bottom 'band'

Within that, there are very tight sets of points.

Liverpool and Manchester City over recent years have been much been not the norm.
