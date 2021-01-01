« previous next »
The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Offline Bobinhood

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1520 on: Today at 08:02:25 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:27:46 pm
Spot on. Lot of masks slipping, now we're getting to the business end.

100%. Lost in all the nonsensical bleating is the fact that he gave us the ball on purpose because he should have called a yc foul on the play for the kick to the head.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1521 on: Today at 08:03:37 pm
For all those saying that 'we got away with it' with the dropped ball two minutes before the goal.

THIS is what Paul Tierney AND VAR both ignored just before that.

Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Andy82lfc

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1522 on: Today at 09:24:44 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:03:37 pm
For all those saying that 'we got away with it' with the dropped ball two minutes before the goal.

THIS is what Paul Tierney AND VAR both ignored just before that.

Looks like mutual holding to me.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1523 on: Today at 09:27:29 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:03:37 pm
For all those saying that 'we got away with it' with the dropped ball two minutes before the goal.

THIS is what Paul Tierney AND VAR both ignored just before that.

Should have given a penalty against Endo for using his laser eyes.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1524 on: Today at 09:38:24 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:24:44 pm
Looks like mutual holding to me.

Not often you get someone actually managing to stud someone with the face with every single stud :D
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Gili Gulu

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1525 on: Today at 09:41:42 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:53:56 pm
I would love Yorky to explain this.




I think there's bias, but this is a poorly designed graph. Not starting the X and Y axis at zero gives a misleading impression of a wide distribution in the data instead of what is actually more clustered.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1526 on: Today at 09:56:18 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:41:42 pm
I think there's bias, but this is a poorly designed graph. Not starting the X and Y axis at zero gives a misleading impression of a wide distribution in the data instead of what is actually more clustered.

It's deliberately designed that way to distort the results I imagine. He's read his Tufte.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Andy82lfc

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1527 on: Today at 09:59:27 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:38:24 pm
Not often you get someone actually managing to stud someone with the face with every single stud :D

If forest and the media sensationalised the ref dropping a ball to our keeper in our own half, imagine what would have happened if Konate's face was a forest defender. Heads would have started to explode like popcorn all over the country.
Online Garlic Red

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1528 on: Today at 10:35:56 pm
Ever remember when Pepe Reina was flagged for handling the ball outside of his box away at Bolton when drop kicking the ball back into play? Gary Speed scored the free kick after. It was an incorrect call, too. I dont think Ive ever seen that before or since. Ever since that decision Ive always felt like we were playing to a different set of rules than the rest. Every fan of every club will probably have their own stories of shockers against them, especially our blue mates, but that for me was the decision that changed everything.

Ive read Tomkins piece before and some of the numbers are alarming. Its one thing having the odd referee that is pretty poor towards your team, its another thing altogether when the league consistently puts those referees in charge of your games, particularly in away games where they ref the game on their crowds terms. I just cant accept that its simply a coincidence.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1529 on: Today at 11:33:55 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:59:52 pm
Tierneys worm turned when Klopp announced his retirement just as his dismal record against us was really being highlighted, despite his unparalleled excellence at trading 6 insignificant fouls for a goal.

Theres no question the last two games he reffed us he used a straight bat and possibly even favoured us slightly. Doesn't change what happened for years before that. Not random shitness. not paranoia. A ref that didn't like a team, simple as.

this last game was the one that surprised me. I thought he simply gifted Klopp a clean 90 as a farewell professional courtesy in the prior game. Could not believe he was back on us again already, couldn't believe he didn't cheat us as per usual. Not buying it all evens out for a second.

I still don't understand why the 4th official called a foul & to make it worse, the prick got it wrong even though it was straight in front of him.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
