Ever remember when Pepe Reina was flagged for handling the ball outside of his box away at Bolton when drop kicking the ball back into play? Gary Speed scored the free kick after. It was an incorrect call, too. I dont think Ive ever seen that before or since. Ever since that decision Ive always felt like we were playing to a different set of rules than the rest. Every fan of every club will probably have their own stories of shockers against them, especially our blue mates, but that for me was the decision that changed everything.



Ive read Tomkins piece before and some of the numbers are alarming. Its one thing having the odd referee that is pretty poor towards your team, its another thing altogether when the league consistently puts those referees in charge of your games, particularly in away games where they ref the game on their crowds terms. I just cant accept that its simply a coincidence.

