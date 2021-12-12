« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 61556 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 02:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:43:37 pm
Again you fail to answer whether you think there is a bias against scousers and against the City?

There is a country-wide dislike against the City of Liverpool and it's people, that extends to tiresome jokes about hub-caps and actual discrimination in employment opportunities, that is absolutel inarguable and I've not seen anyone try to argue against that unless you can give me an example of it.

It's entirely possible that the above either conciously or subconciously affects certain people's judgment when officiating Liverpool matches, but there is a difference between something being entirely possible and it actually happening which is why my opinion and yours differentiate.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,970
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 02:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:43:37 pm
Again you fail to answer whether you think there is a bias against scousers and against the City?

I didn't realise you'd asked me this before. I'd much rather discuss the data on Salah (something you seem determined to avoid doing) than get into some broad sociological argument about British society and the persistence of stereotypes.

But the answer to your question is - Probably. There's certainly a scouse stereotype which like all stereotypes is inaccurate and unflattering. Do referees hold these stereotypes? I dont know. I'd be willing to examine any evidence you have to show that they do. Does any bias they might have against scousers convert into 'systemic bias' against Liverpool FC in matches they referee? I've certainly answered that. No. I can't see it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,320
  • Just 5 points away
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 03:10:46 pm »
If we allow that there's a widespread dislike for Liverpool the city and its people, and how the media continues to perpetuate it, and that the PGMOL is incompetent (and how the media continues to not hold it accountable and perpetuate its unprofessionalism), I don't think it's a huge reach to say that these combine to form a fomenting ground for bias to take root on the tooftball pitch where refereeing decisions are made in the heat-of-100-miles-per-second moments.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,204
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 03:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:54:03 pm
I didn't realise you'd asked me this before. I'd much rather discuss the data on Salah (something you seem determined to avoid doing) than get into some broad sociological argument about British society and the persistence of stereotypes.

But the answer to your question is - Probably. There's certainly a scouse stereotype which like all stereotypes is inaccurate and unflattering. Do referees hold these stereotypes? I dont know. I'd be willing to examine any evidence you have to show that they do. Does any bias they might have against scousers convert into 'systemic bias' against Liverpool FC in matches they referee? I've certainly answered that. No. I can't see it.


I don't have to provide the evidence.Tomkins has already done it using independent data.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,247
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 03:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:11:57 pm
It's not my title, but it's a bit of fun isn't it? A bit of gentle ribbing.

My comment equating peoples naivety as Tory voters was a bit of ribbing/comedy too but you didnt see it that way, to you it was more than that.

Thats this topic in a nutshell though, very subjective. People will view this subject of referees through the prism of their own minds.

Some view it as bias some incompetence, and there is no way to prove either so the merry-go-round continues 🙃
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,970
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 03:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 03:10:46 pm
If we allow that there's a widespread dislike for Liverpool the city and its people, and how the media continues to perpetuate it, and that the PGMOL is incompetent (and how the media continues to not hold it accountable and perpetuate its unprofessionalism), I don't think it's a huge reach to say that these combine to form a fomenting ground for bias to take root on the tooftball pitch where refereeing decisions are made in the heat-of-100-miles-per-second moments.

It's possible I guess. "Unconscious bias" is a phrase that has been used a lot. But - by its very nature - it is so hard to prove.

There is also a huge countervailing tendency which nobody has yet talked about. It's hard to talk about because from being small boys and girls we are brought up to loathe referees. Hate them. Mock them. Very often despise them. It's a difficult job, often done very badly. But.......

But like any skill or craft (and it is a skill) it creates its own jealousies and imperatives. Think of it this way. Many will remember the character Owen from the socialist classic novel The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists. He loathes, hates, detests capitalism - and he's right to. But he's a skilled painter and decorator working on the best house in the town which is owned by the town's richest and most exploitative capitalist. Most of the workers in the town are unemployed. Many of them are starving. Owen himself is underpaid and often without work. So what does Owen do when he's asked to produce some beautiful designs for the house's drawing room? His craft pride takes over, his compulsion to be faithful to his art kicks in. His self-respect is triggered. He produces beautiful work. The writer of the novel, Robert Tressell, believed most skilled workers were like this. The tragedy of capitalism is that it often asked them to produce shoddy work, or no work at all, and was incapable as a system of really harnessing their skills and their self-respect.

Long detour there, for which apologies.

I am not suggesting for a moment that Tierney is a socialist craftsman (so please don't get the wrong end of the stick and beat me with it Eeyore). But I do think that, like all other referees, he has a certain amount of craft pride. He wants to be the best referee he can. He is more concerned with his own status and his own reputation than stiffing Liverpool. He has probably spent years refereeing, making personal sacrifices on the way, developing his skill. So if he does have a bias against us I think it would be overwhelmed by his self-respect as a craftsman.

This is not to say he's competent. I don't think he is, and have said so many times. But, the likelihood, is that he is trying to be.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,970
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 03:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:16:38 pm
I don't have to provide the evidence.Tomkins has already done it using independent data.

You asked me what I thought about some of his data. I told you in quite a lengthy post.

Like I say, I don't mind whether you agree with that post or not. (In one sense I'd be worried if you did). But I do object to your constant accusation that I don't have an explanation or didn't answer your question.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 03:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:29:34 pm
Go to GOT, BlueMoon, RedCafe and read stuff about us. Go to Twitter. Read through match threads on here.

Maybe not most, but its still very prevalent. Incredibly so.

I honestly do not give a flying fuck what any of those bastards has to say.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,320
  • Just 5 points away
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 04:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:28:03 pm
It's possible I guess. "Unconscious bias" is a phrase that has been used a lot. But - by its very nature - it is so hard to prove.

There is also a huge countervailing tendency which nobody has yet talked about. It's hard to talk about because from being small boys and girls we are brought up to loathe referees. Hate them. Mock them. Very often despise them. It's a difficult job, often done very badly. But.......

But like any skill or craft (and it is a skill) it creates its own jealousies and imperatives. Think of it this way. Many will remember the character Owen from the socialist classic novel The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists. He loathes, hates, detests capitalism - and he's right to. But he's a skilled painter and decorator working on the best house in the town which is owned by the town's richest and most exploitative capitalist. Most of the workers in the town are unemployed. Many of them are starving. Owen himself is underpaid and often without work. So what does Owen do when he's asked to produce some beautiful designs for the house's drawing room? His craft pride takes over, his compulsion to be faithful to his art kicks in. His self-respect is triggered. He produces beautiful work. The writer of the novel, Robert Tressell, believed most skilled workers were like this. The tragedy of capitalism is that it often asked them to produce shoddy work, or no work at all, and was incapable as a system of really harnessing their skills and their self-respect.

Long detour there, for which apologies.

I am not suggesting for a moment that Tierney is a socialist craftsman (so please don't get the wrong end of the stick and beat me with it Eeyore). But I do think that, like all other referees, he has a certain amount of craft pride. He wants to be the best referee he can. He is more concerned with his own status and his own reputation than stiffing Liverpool. He has probably spent years refereeing, making personal sacrifices on the way, developing his skill. So if he does have a bias against us I think it would be overwhelmed by his self-respect as a craftsman.

This is not to say he's competent. I don't think he is, and have said so many times. But, the likelihood, is that he is trying to be.

Always have time for your 'long detours', for your writing, Yorky. But attributing perceived personal professional pride to Tierney as a counterpoint to any bias he might enact in his job isn't a strong one in any way, I feel. For starters, he may well hate his job but it pays the bills, so we don't know how stock he actually puts into being professional. Reputationally, if he stiffs us as a ref, no one in the country - football fans as a whole, the mainstream media - would bat an eyelid except us, so his reputation as a professional isn't harmed either way.

I agree "unconscious bias" is difficult to prove conclusively, but data sets such as the Tomkins one and the more recent VAR decisions tracked and scored by ESPN (where we ranked in the bottom 3 of bad calls), do demonstrate there is a starting point of discussion for bias operating on a wider, more systemic level.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:16:51 pm by Magix »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,970
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 04:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 04:12:11 pm
Always have time for your 'long detours', for your writing, Yorky. But attributing perceived personal professional pride to Tierney as a counterpoint to any bias he might enact in his job isn't a strong one in any way, I feel. For starters, he may well hate his job but it pays the bills, so we don't know how stock he actually puts into being professional. Reputationally, if he stiffs us as a ref, no one in the country - football fans as a whole, the mainstream media - would bat an eyelid except us, so his reputation as a professional isn't harmed either way.

Thanks mag. In order to help answer the question I wonder if there are any referees amongst us at RAWK. I don't mean pros obviously (they're all at Blue Moon and Red Cafe.....). But folks who've refereed amateur football or school footy. That can be a god-forsaken task too. Do they have biases? How are they suppressed? What motivates them? Does abuse from the sidelines intimidate them, or encourage them to fuck the abuser's team over? Do they keep on the straight and narrow regardless?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,301
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 04:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:18:05 pm
Thanks mag. In order to help answer the question I wonder if there are any referees amongst us at RAWK. I don't mean pros obviously (they're all at Blue Moon and Red Cafe.....). But folks who've refereed amateur football or school footy. That can be a god-forsaken task too. Do they have biases? How are they suppressed? What motivates them? Does abuse from the sidelines intimidate them, or encourage them to fuck the abuser's team over? Do they keep on the straight and narrow regardless?

I'm sure Rushyman has said previously that he's a qualified ref.

My girlfriend's 16 year old plays for a team and their coach thinks every ref has it in for them. He got sent off recently for violent conduct and the coach said he didn't do anything wrong. Blamed it all on the ref who he claims is from a different part of the community therefore has bias against certain teams.

Turns out he punched someone who had his back turned. Cowardly wee c*nt.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,970
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 04:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:26:38 pm
I'm sure Rushyman has said previously that he's a qualified ref.

My girlfriend's 16 year old plays for a team and their coach thinks every ref has it in for them. He got sent off recently for violent conduct and the coach said he didn't do anything wrong. Blamed it all on the ref who he claims is from a different part of the community therefore has bias against certain teams.

Turns out he punched someone who had his back turned. Cowardly wee c*nt.

Who? The coach or the ref?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,320
  • Just 5 points away
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 04:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:18:05 pm
Thanks mag. In order to help answer the question I wonder if there are any referees amongst us at RAWK. I don't mean pros obviously (they're all at Blue Moon and Red Cafe.....). But folks who've refereed amateur football or school footy. That can be a god-forsaken task too. Do they have biases? How are they suppressed? What motivates them? Does abuse from the sidelines intimidate them, or encourage them to fuck the abuser's team over? Do they keep on the straight and narrow regardless?

I think the VAR! thread in General Football talked in some detail about how thankless being a referee can be in the country. One interesting point made (I thought) was that because of the thanklessness in general, those who manage to rise (read survive) from the grassroots to professional levels end up being a small number. And to keep these select few around, the PGMOL closes ranks harder than other comparable professional bodies.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,301
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 04:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:31:34 pm
Who? The coach or the ref?

Neither. My girlfriend's 16 year old son :D

He punched an opposition player who had their back turned.
Ref saw it and gave him a straight red.
Son comes home and complains he was sent off for no reason. Coach backs him up and says the refs all have it in for them because they're from a loyalist area and play in red, white and blue kits.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:39:32 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,970
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 04:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 04:33:37 pm
I think the VAR! thread in General Football talked in some detail about how thankless being a referee can be in the country. One interesting point made (I thought) was that because of the thanklessness in general, those who manage to rise (read survive) from the grassroots to professional levels end up being a small number. And to keep these select few around, the PGMOL closes ranks harder than other comparable professional bodies.

Interesting thought. Groups under attack often develop a siege mentality don't they? "Everyone hates us, we don't care." Police forces can become like that. Corporate loyalty outstrips loyalty to 'the public'.

But again, I can see how that syndrome might attract a certain personality, or even make one, but not why it would manifest as anti-Liverpool bias.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,970
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 04:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:37:39 pm
Neither. My girlfriend's 16 year old son :D

He punched an opposition player who had their back turned.
Ref saw it and gave him a straight red.
Son comes home and complains he was sent off for no reason. Coach backs him up and says the refs all have it in for them because they're from a loyalist area and play in red, white and blue kits.

Fuck, I wasn't expecting that!

And that's some serious denial.  ;D
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,301
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 04:44:45 pm »
Standing on the sidelines at my own son's games, there are plenty of shouts from parents towards the ref. Plenty from the coaches too. Generally nothing too bad. Never witnessed anything physical but have seen a few coaches being sent off for going too far with their verbal abuse.

I'm sure it can be intimidating having that many people screaming and shouting at you and you're literally on your own and having to make your way back to the car to get off home.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 880
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 04:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:32:30 pm
It's more about whether you believe there's a deliberate conspiracy to deprive Liverpool of success - which is not plausible. Furthermore, whether its emotionally taxing or not to engage in it, I do find a lot of it incredibly glib as reduces football to non-football stuff. Screaming "corruption" every week is just low-hanging fruit, lacking intelligent curiosity about why a football match has panned out as it has done. Forest fans are doing it this weekend, without properly considering the footballing reasons why they messed up very badly in the 99th minute of a football match in which they were good for the most part.

Just because you think something isn't plausible, doesn't mean its not worth discussing. If it bores you that much then just ignore it, we're all pretty capable of picking what we consume.

I can understand people who think certain refs are biased against us. There's a fair amount of data out there that shows abnormal results when Tierney refs us as opposed to other big clubs (obviously this doesn't take into account the last game where he practically match fixed it for us to win by giving us a dropball two minutes before we scored).

I can understand people who aren't really interested.

I can understand people saying 'Yeah I dont really think there's some big conspiracy, but some refs do seem a bit worse for us than they are other clubs'

I cant really get behind people making out there's some huge backstage conspiracy at the PGMOL to stop Liverpool, and that Tierney has been 'favourable' for us the last two games just to hide any suspicion for when he REALLY screws as hard in an upcoming game (for the record some of the stuff posted in that manner isn't particularly helpful either). Mainly...just because I really dont think any of them would have the intelligence to pull it off (as bad as the optics of Darren England officiating for Man Citys owners three days before the Spurs game remains).

But the ones I really dont understand are the people who get so offended by this even being a talking point, that they post stuff along the lines of 'Bad day for the tin foil hat brigade' which I think Jackward and alonsoisared did after one of the tiniest 'dodgy decisions' that its possible to go in favour of a team and wilfully ignore anything from the month before. Thats the same sort of level as United fans saying 'Bad day for the Anthony haters' after he scored against Newport.

You're talking about Forest fans shouting conspiracy. Just because 'every fanbase does it' doesn't mean some of them, on some level, aren't actually right. They're crying conspiracy because they're a fucking gammon fanbase, as we saw throughout the game on Saturday, and they're moaning because of a dropball given incorrectly. Thats akin to a throw-in going the wrong way a few minutes before a goal. If we're being that forensic we might as well pack up now. Liverpool fans on the other hand were recently crying conspiracy because we scored a goal in a cup final which was disallowed for offside in a situation that you so so rarely see a goal disallowed, and then a few days later in a Man United game a very very similar goal was scored, and allowed. And involved the same ref (from Manchester). You must surely be able to see the difference? Other fanbases doing it isn't a reason to ignore pretty sensible arguments. Other fanbases wanted to void a league season to stop us winning a title.

I'm not sure I'm going to take Nottingham Forest fans critical faculties particularly seriously when they walk through some proper grim areas of their city to get to the ground and then start singing about poverty to us :D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,834
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 04:56:49 pm »
Tierney dropped from games this weekend for his error. He's upset his overlords.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,301
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 04:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:56:49 pm
Tierney dropped from games this weekend for his error. He's upset his overlords.

Dropped because of that or just not given a game? He's on VAR for Arsenal v Brentford so I doubt he's been dropped for 1 insignificant error.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,834
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 05:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:59:30 pm
Dropped because of that or just not given a game? He's on VAR for Arsenal v Brentford so I doubt he's been dropped for 1 insignificant error.

Tierney not given Premier League game after Forest controversy

Paul Tierney has not been given a Premier League game to officiate after he oversaw a controversial end to Nottingham Forests 1-0 home defeat against Liverpool on Saturday.

Tierneys decision to restart play with a drop ball at the feet of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher instead of returning it to Forest, who had possession of the ball when the game was stopped, angered fans of the home team, who then saw their side concede the match-winning goal two minutes later.

While Tierney is neither a referee nor a fourth official this weekend, he has been named as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for Arsenals home game against Brentford on Saturday.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,964
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 05:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:56:49 pm
Tierney dropped from games this weekend for his error. He's upset his overlords.

They regularly alternate between that and VAR.

Its another non story.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,862
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 05:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:52:21 pm
But the ones I really dont understand are the people who get so offended by this even being a talking point, that they post stuff along the lines of 'Bad day for the tin foil hat brigade' which I think Jackward and alonsoisared did after one of the tiniest 'dodgy decisions' that its possible to go in favour of a team and wilfully ignore anything from the month before. Thats the same sort of level as United fans saying 'Bad day for the Anthony haters' after he scored against Newport.

I will never not chuckle at the amount of seething that catchphrase from Jackward causes.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,301
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 05:05:33 pm »
Quote
Chris Wheatley
@ChrisWheatley
Paul Tierney has been selected as VAR for the Arsenal v Brentford match on Saturday.

PGMOL sources insist Tierney 'hasn't been dropped' following his high-profile error in Nottingham Forest v Liverpool at the weekend.

High profile error  ;D

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/04/paul-tierney-var-not-referee-pgmol-denies-punishment-nottingham-forest-liverpool

Quote
Paul Tierney will not referee a Premier League game this weekend but will be on VAR duty for Arsenal v Brentford.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the referees body, insists the appointment is not a punishment for his error in the buildup to Liverpools 99th-minute winner at Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

Tierney, a top-flight referee since 2015, has refereed 22 Premier League matches this season and has operated as VAR on 23 occasions. He was VAR four times last month, most recently on 17 February for Burnleys game at home to Arsenal.

Nothing to do with Saturday then.
Reffed 22 games out of 27 rounds of fixtures, so not uncommon to sit out a round.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,834
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 05:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:05:33 pm
High profile error  ;D

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/04/paul-tierney-var-not-referee-pgmol-denies-punishment-nottingham-forest-liverpool

Nothing to do with Saturday then.
Reffed 22 games out of 27 rounds of fixtures, so not uncommon to sit out a round.

Drama central.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,646
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 05:14:44 pm »
I can't believe how many dummies have been spat out over a pretty mundane and inconsequential minor error.  :lmao

Whinge, moan, cry, squeal, stamp feet, whinge, moan...
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,964
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 05:21:10 pm »
Had a goal disallowed at Spurs yet told we need to get in with it.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,204
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 05:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:39:39 pm
Interesting thought. Groups under attack often develop a siege mentality don't they? "Everyone hates us, we don't care." Police forces can become like that. Corporate loyalty outstrips loyalty to 'the public'.

But again, I can see how that syndrome might attract a certain personality, or even make one, but not why it would manifest as anti-Liverpool bias.

The general perception though was that Liverpool got far too many decisions especially penalties at the kop end. Ferguson moaned about it constantly, his lieutenant Neville talks about the power of Anfield.

So a situation was created in which the narrative was that you needed strong referees to referee games at Anfield. How do you judge if a referee is strong. Well if he refuses to give Liverpool decisions especially at Anfield then he must be strong.

So you had the likes of Riley, Webb, Atkinson etc al who forged careers on basically being strong. Atkinson for instance never gave Liverpool a big decision at Anfield in any of his last 30 games.

You end up in a vicious circle. They don't give us decisions we kick off. They close ranks and it gets worse.

Then Riley, Webb and Atkinson end up in positions of power and recruit like minded individuals.

Tomkins has highlighted that Liverpool get far fewer different referees. He has also highlighted that we get far more games refereed by refs that don't give us decisions.

That is how you get anti Liverpool bias. Familiarity breeds contempt.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 