It's more about whether you believe there's a deliberate conspiracy to deprive Liverpool of success - which is not plausible. Furthermore, whether its emotionally taxing or not to engage in it, I do find a lot of it incredibly glib as reduces football to non-football stuff. Screaming "corruption" every week is just low-hanging fruit, lacking intelligent curiosity about why a football match has panned out as it has done. Forest fans are doing it this weekend, without properly considering the footballing reasons why they messed up very badly in the 99th minute of a football match in which they were good for the most part.



Just because you think something isn't plausible, doesn't mean its not worth discussing. If it bores you that much then just ignore it, we're all pretty capable of picking what we consume.I can understand people who think certain refs are biased against us. There's a fair amount of data out there that shows abnormal results when Tierney refs us as opposed to other big clubs (obviously this doesn't take into account the last game where he practically match fixed it for us to win by giving us a dropball two minutes before we scored).I can understand people who aren't really interested.I can understand people saying 'Yeah I dont really think there's some big conspiracy, but some refs do seem a bit worse for us than they are other clubs'I cant really get behind people making out there's some huge backstage conspiracy at the PGMOL to stop Liverpool, and that Tierney has been 'favourable' for us the last two games just to hide any suspicion for when he REALLY screws as hard in an upcoming game (for the record some of the stuff posted in that manner isn't particularly helpful either). Mainly...just because I really dont think any of them would have the intelligence to pull it off (as bad as the optics of Darren England officiating for Man Citys owners three days before the Spurs game remains).But the ones I really dont understand are the people who get so offended by this even being a talking point, that they post stuff along the lines of 'Bad day for the tin foil hat brigade' which I think Jackward and alonsoisared did after one of the tiniest 'dodgy decisions' that its possible to go in favour of a team and wilfully ignore anything from the month before. Thats the same sort of level as United fans saying 'Bad day for the Anthony haters' after he scored against Newport.You're talking about Forest fans shouting conspiracy. Just because 'every fanbase does it' doesn't mean some of them, on some level, aren't actually right. They're crying conspiracy because they're a fucking gammon fanbase, as we saw throughout the game on Saturday, and they're moaning because of a dropball given incorrectly. Thats akin to a throw-in going the wrong way a few minutes before a goal. If we're being that forensic we might as well pack up now. Liverpool fans on the other hand were recently crying conspiracy because we scored a goal in a cup final which was disallowed for offside in a situation that you so so rarely see a goal disallowed, and then a few days later in a Man United game a very very similar goal was scored, and allowed. And involved the same ref (from Manchester). You must surely be able to see the difference? Other fanbases doing it isn't a reason to ignore pretty sensible arguments. Other fanbases wanted to void a league season to stop us winning a title.I'm not sure I'm going to take Nottingham Forest fans critical faculties particularly seriously when they walk through some proper grim areas of their city to get to the ground and then start singing about poverty to us