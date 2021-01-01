The thing about bias is you can only really deal with it when it becomes a conscious bias. If it remains subconscious it will impact your decision making from time to time without your knowledge and in an apparently inconsistent manner. Decisions driven by a conscious bias however will be more consistently skewed, although its entirely plausible for someone who has conscious bias and is using it nefariously to attempt to cover their tracks. Conscious bias can arise from sub-conscious bias that is not then dealt with but held onto, or it can be in place from the outset. The chances are that referees have their performance impacted by subconscious bias and can therefore have their bias worked on if they become conscious of it, although its then a tough thing to work on as it is hard to not slip back into it out of habit, or go the other way in an attempt to be balance that slips into over compensating. Bias in this regard is a tricky subject and certainly not cut and dry. Which is why factors that can lead to bias should be eliminated as much as possible, even if this is just to reduce the perception of bias too.



Corruption is a form of conscious bias driven by incentives. This should be eliminated completely from the game, including any potential circumstance that could lead to corruption or the perception of it, such as conflicts of interest that could arise.



Corruption can also take many forms, not only the simplistic, reductionist version put forward by many, particularly those strongly opposed to the view that it exists, Referees could be paid consistently, put on retainer, or paid for one off matches. They could be paid by some associate of a club or by a gambling syndicate. All officials could be paid bungs, or only a few, both overall and in each game. It exists in football. Thats just a fact. Whether it exists in the premier league, the richest, most gambled upon, league in the world, is the question. That question is never going to be answered on here, but the PGMOL have done themselves no favours this year, especially with regards to their trips to the Middle East.



The PGMOL has to work on all these aspects because theyre quite clearly getting it wrong, even if its just the publics perception of their role, that view and relationship with the viewers has massively soured in recent years, particularly since VARs introduction.



