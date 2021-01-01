« previous next »
The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

mikey_LFC

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1360 on: Today at 08:36:40 am
The thing about bias is you can only really deal with it when it becomes a conscious bias. If it remains subconscious it will impact your decision making from time to time without your knowledge and in an apparently inconsistent manner. Decisions driven by a conscious bias however will be more consistently skewed, although its entirely plausible for someone who has conscious bias and is using it nefariously to attempt to cover their tracks. Conscious bias can arise from sub-conscious bias that is not then dealt with but held onto, or it can be in place from the outset. The chances are that referees have their performance impacted by subconscious bias and can therefore have their bias worked on if they become conscious of it, although its then a tough thing to work on as it is hard to not slip back into it out of habit, or go the other way in an attempt to be balance that slips into over compensating. Bias in this regard is a tricky subject and certainly not cut and dry. Which is why factors that can lead to bias should be eliminated as much as possible, even if this is just to reduce the perception of bias too.

Corruption is a form of conscious bias driven by incentives. This should be eliminated completely from the game, including any potential circumstance that could lead to corruption or the perception of it, such as conflicts of interest that could arise.

Corruption can also take many forms, not only the simplistic, reductionist version put forward by many, particularly those strongly opposed to the view that it exists, Referees could be paid consistently, put on retainer, or paid for one off matches. They could be paid by some associate of a club or by a gambling syndicate. All officials could be paid bungs, or only a few, both overall and in each game. It exists in football. Thats just a fact. Whether it exists in the premier league, the richest, most gambled upon, league in the world, is the question. That question is never going to be answered on here, but the PGMOL have done themselves no favours this year, especially with regards to their trips to the Middle East.

The PGMOL has to work on all these aspects because theyre quite clearly getting it wrong, even if its just the publics perception of their role, that view and relationship with the viewers has massively soured in recent years, particularly since VARs introduction.

"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Egyptian36

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1361 on: Today at 08:39:24 am

I feel sorry for Tierney. Klopp should have been nicer to him :(

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/paul-tierney-refereeing-liverpool
DiggerJohn

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1362 on: Today at 08:41:48 am
I never believed this corruption thing. I just think Tierney isn't a very good ref. Alot of the epl refs are poor. Question what type of person grows up wanting to be a ref, players fans coaches all shouting and disrespecting you? Love Nigel Owens "come on fella this isn't football we are playing". How is rugby so different
mikey_LFC

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1363 on: Today at 08:47:47 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:41:48 am
I never believed this corruption thing. I just think Tierney isn't a very good ref. Alot of the epl refs are poor. Question what type of person grows up wanting to be a ref, players fans coaches all shouting and disrespecting you? Love Nigel Owens "come on fella this isn't football we are playing". How is rugby so different

Rugby is easier to ref. Its a stop, start game with much less chaos. The rules are also more black and white, compared to the interpretation driven laws of football.
DiggerJohn

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1364 on: Today at 08:57:08 am
The ethos in rugby is different too. The officials who run the game don't tolerate dissent or diving. Fifa and uefa have never tried seriously to stop it. But that's other topic. Back to is Tierney corrupted, shite or both 🤔
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1365 on: Today at 09:10:48 am
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 03:03:35 am
Didnt go out of his way to fuck us up or not fuck us up? Sounds like he was doing his job. Its possible Tierney has acknowledged some sub-conscious bias against us and tried to rein it in, because it was affecting his reputation.

Yeah that seems plausible to me.

I have noted of late that media articles had started to mention him and Liverpool and his 'spats' with Klopp on a regular basis.

If you do have bias (Unconcious or concious) and it becomes 'common knowledge' with the unwashed masses that you have a 'problem' with a certain club or player or manager than that then starts to become newsworthy.

Keeping his head down is how that felt to me - looks like he's been talking to Antony Taylor, he tends to hide his (concious or unconcious) bias by tending to not referee the game much when we play and pretty much letting everything go without too many contentious decisions. I'd rather have a ref that refs the game and not the team that's playing.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1366 on: Today at 09:22:20 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:03:58 am
Tierney is public enemy number 1 in this thread and the last two games he's reffed us we have had hugely important moments go in our favour. Now the imaginative, tin foil lot can talk about Lance Armstrong and how "well he's just got to be seen to be evening the decisions out hasn't he?" but the bottom line is that, if there is a deep dark conspiracy to deny us a title, or indeed the lesser charge of a wide scale subconscious anti-Liverpool bias, then Tierney is doing an awful job on the conspiracy front and a great job hiding his subconscious bias. The drop ball, the added time, these are small decisions he easily could've made with zero controversy to help ensure vital points dropped.

What united game are you referring to? I don't tend to wind myself up by watching them. Is the conspiracy not just against Liverpool then? It's pro United? They're doing great for it over the last decade aren't they? But hang on, it's also pro City. A grand Manchester alliance? I imagine if you grew up in Manchester, supporting one of the two big clubs there as you would expect,  you would probably grow up despising the other. Odd that they're suddenly brothers in arms rather than trying to mug eachother of points.

I appreciate that my tone will be called condescending and yeah, fair enough. But this really is a load of absolute cringeworthy bollocks and deserves to be treated as such. The reason I bumped the thread yesterday was because usually after, or during, a game where there are a couple of 50/50s against us it is open season on the refs. It was unusually quiet yesterday.

Football is a wonderful, head destroying sport where sometimes it feels like you get nothing from refs and sometimes you get the rub of the green. Does it even itself out? Well no not really, that's not how the world works. The spurs saga robbed us of at least a point and probably three and that overrides most contentious decisions. But you do have to accept and acknowledge that fact. You're so far down the rabbit hole that anytime we get a big call go our way there are only two possible explanations - 1. The refs are going against the conspiracy for a week to make it look like it's not really happening or 2. Actually, that was the correct decision against all my football knowledge, plus didn't you see at 22 minutes 37 seconds the ref gave them a throw in when it clearly should have been ours? The obvious answer, that refs are human and the people running VAR are wildly incompetent and struggling to get to grips with when and when not to intervene, doesn't strike you as an option.

I absolutely adore Jürgen Klopp, but I'd even go one step further here and say it's the one thing that I don't enjoy about him. He is in a bubble, obviously, in an extremely high pressure environment where he is desperate to win and often sees incompetence get in the way. I get why he gets so angry. But his haranguing of refs, the way he made it personal with Tierney I think is distasteful and has given unwelcome credence to the types of posters on here that used to just get laughed off. Back in the good old days where it was Fergie bribing them. I always thought the shout of giving a good example for kids was overdone but I coach under 10s matches and you can see the kids copying what they see on TV from the likes of Jürgen and feeling empowered to argue and shout at referees. And don't get me started on the parents. Now of course I can nip that in the bud quite easily with my own team but not every coach will. Abusing refs is so normalised at the top level and it trickles down to what is often a genuinely dangerous degree in the grassroots game. All players and managers at the top level should be setting a better example and Klopp is, IMHO, one of the worst for it.

While Im already upsetting the tin foil brigade I may as well also mention that I genuinely felt sorry for Tierney at the end yesterday. The abuse from the Forest players, staff and owner (FFS!) was actually very uncomfortable to watch on a human level. He's a bloke trying to do a pretty thankless job. He's got our coach berating him on one side and calling him out publicly to our millions of fans, and the other side also seemingly wanting his guts for garters. I'd he paid handsomely? Yes, obviously. Does he deserve that level of intimidation? Absolutely not. When we go down the road of every fanbase in the league beginning to truly believe not just that referees often make mistakes but that they are genuinely trying to harm their team, which is the position we have found ourselves in of late, the situation spirals out of control and the abuse ramps up. It's not sustainable and it will end badly one of these days.

Anyway. The reds are top of the league, it's Sunday morning, I'm having a cuddle with my little daughter who has finally decided to get some sleep. Life is good without the belief that a Manchester coalition has infiltrated the premier league with the express desire of fucking up my hopes and dreams. I would strongly recommend it.

In what way did we 'get the rub of the green' against Forest?

The biggest shouts were;

1. Penalty for us - and a pretty obvious one - ignored
2. High boot on our player - ignored
3. Penalty for them - clearly not a penalty even if you're being generous - ignored


Then we had the two dropped balls - one for Forest and one for Liverpool


Is that the bar now for 'having the rub of the green' - if you look at the raft of laughable and mind boggling decisions against us this season* then when is the last time we've had a truly 'contentious' decision going for us? It shows how little we get when we have a fucking dropped ball in our own fucking half all the way back and that's seen as everyone losing their fucking heads.


*That have been shown time and time again across many other games this season to have been absolute bollocks.


Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1367 on: Today at 09:39:00 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:21:07 am
We both had the same thing happen to us and he dealt with it in the same way, so Forest have nothing to complain about.

Exactly! They should shut up about conspiracies and bias against their club. It makes them look ridiculous. Same with all the Li-VAR-pool stuff that gets routinely rolled out after one or two things go in our way. Those idiots conveniently forget the decisions that went against us. They isolate the ones that went in our favour and build a system out of them. Madness.
Garlic Red

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1368 on: Today at 09:43:07 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:27:47 am
I couldn't be happier that they are going down, I hope they stay down.

Agreed. Despicable bunch of scabs.
Hazell

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1369 on: Today at 09:44:06 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:22:20 am
In what way did we 'get the rub of the green' against Forest?

Yeah, I find it a bit strange how yesterday proved anything or we've gotten the 'rub of the green' and 'hugely important moments go in our favour', mainly based on the ref not giving Forest the ball back near our area. The officials also got another drop ball for us when Elliott's shot hit the Forest defender on the head. He also didn't give us a corner when Clark's shot deflected wide (and like Jenas said yesterday, who knows how the game would have gone had that happened). That's not really evidence of anything other than the officials making errors.

Amazing is all it takes is for a relatively minor decision to go for us and all hell breaks loose - not necessarily just on this thread but MoTD, Clattenburg and heaven knows who else are all up in arms.
